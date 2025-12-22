News
Upcycled ornaments, reclaimed materials shape festive design at Six Senses Kanuhura
This festive season, Six Senses Kanuhura invites guests to celebrate Christmas through a mindful, barefoot approach where sustainability and creativity take centre stage.
Across the island, festive décor embraces an upcycled theme, with handcrafted decorations created using repurposed leftover fabrics, reclaimed wood scraps, upcycled glass ornaments and dried palm tree branches.
Plastic has been intentionally avoided, while table decorations are thoughtfully designed using repurposed fruit peels, dried fruits and herbs, reflecting Six Senses Kanuhura’s ongoing commitment to reducing waste and celebrating nature’s beauty. Guests may also purchase selected upcycled glass ornaments from the Six Senses Kanuhura boutique as meaningful, sustainable souvenirs.
Alongside this conscious festive design, Six Senses Kanuhura presents a thoughtfully curated line-up of Christmas and New Year celebrations, from tree lightings and carols to barefoot dining, wellness rituals and island experiences under the stars. Rooted in the Six Senses philosophy, the festive season at Six Senses Kanuhura invites guests to reconnect with themselves, with each other and with nature, creating moments of joy that are both memorable and mindful.
Offering exquisite palm-fringed, white sandy beaches and two additional private islands, Six Senses Kanuhura, Maldives, part of IHG’s luxury and lifestyle portfolio, opened its doors in September 2023. Set across three private islands, surrounded by turquoise waters bristling with colourful and untouched corals, Six Senses Kanuhura’s pristine shores are known for being some of the finest in the Maldives.
With 85 beachfront villas steps from the ocean and overwater villas with private pools, including 12 one- and two-bedroom Beach Retreats, and the three-bedroom Beach Reserve, Six Senses Kanuhura is ideal for both families and couples seeking quality time together. The laid-back tropical island feel has inspired the elegant architecture, while interior design takes its cue from the naturally vibrant colours of the surrounding Maldivian nature.
Entertainment
Hulhumalé’ set for New Year festivities as Visit Maldives and partners launch preparations
Visit Maldives Corporation, together with the Ministry of Tourism & Environment and the Housing Development Corporation (HDC), has commenced planning for New Year celebrations in Hulhumalé’, building on the success and positive public response of last year’s festivities.
The celebrations are expected to feature signature elements that resonated strongly with the public in 2024, including a special Drone Show, Fireworks, Food stalls, and cultural experiences designed for both locals and visitors. The initiative, running from 30 December 2025 to 1 January 2026, aims to once again create a vibrant, inclusive, and family-friendly atmosphere to welcome the New Year.
At this stage, planning is ongoing and further details regarding the programme, dates, and activations will be announced in due course.
The New Year celebrations are being developed as a joint initiative by Visit Maldives, the Ministry of Tourism & Environment, and HDC.
Organisers are also in discussions with potential partners and sponsors and welcome expressions of interest from organisations keen to be part of this national celebration.
News
Dr Aradhana Ghyas brings Shamanic rituals, energy work to SO/ Maldives this festive season
This festive season, SO/ Maldives invites the world’s style-setters, wellness lovers and holiday escapists to experience a different kind of Red Carpet moment, one that begins beneath the skin and radiates outward. From 18 December 2025 to 30 January 2026, the ultra-stylish private island resort welcomes Dr. Aradhana Ghyas, renowned holistic health expert, for an exclusive Visiting Spa Practitioner residency, adding a powerful wellness dimension to its signature festive celebrations.
Known for curating experiences that blur the lines between fashion, art and lifestyle, SO/ Maldives is redefining festive indulgence. Think less excess, more elevation. Less recovery, more radiance. This season, the resort’s Red Carpet Festivities are not only about dressing to impress but about feeling luminous, balanced and unapologetically well.
At SO/ Maldives, wellness takes on a vibrant, contemporary edge with Dr. Aradhana Ghyas. She specializes in shamanic healing rituals, therapeutic bodywork, energy balancing, breathwork, sound therapy, yoga nidra, and trauma‑informed relaxation practices. Each treatment is designed to release emotional stress, restore nervous system balance, and support holistic well‑being. With a focus on gentle physical, emotional, and energetic detoxification, Aradhana helps guests reconnect with clarity, vitality, and inner harmony.
“Today’s luxury traveller wants more than beautiful surroundings they want meaningful transformation,” said Olivier Moies-Delval, General Manager of SO/ Maldives. “With Dr. Aradhana Ghyas in residence, festive glamour evolves into a deeper, more radiant experience.”
Departing from traditional spa menus, the curated experiences are designed to intrigue, energise and deliver visible results. From sculpting facial therapies and deep detox rituals to intuitive tarot readings and shamanic cleansing, each session offers guests a chance to reset mentally, physically and energetically while still embracing the playful, fashion-forward spirit of SO/ Maldives.
Set against the turquoise waters of the Maldives, Dr. Aradhana Ghyas’ residency seamlessly complements SO/ Maldives’ festive programming, where sunset soirées, vibrant design and island glamour take centre stage. Guests can transition from red carpet moments to restorative rituals, stepping back into celebrations refreshed, radiant and fully recharged.
Special group wellness classes are also available, inviting friends, couples and like-minded travellers to glow together because at SO/, wellness is best experienced socially.
This festive season, SO/ Maldives invites guests to detox the drama, recharge the energy and glow like never before. With Dr. Aradhana Ghyas in residence, the island becomes a destination not just for escape, but for elevation.
For more information or to book your perfect getaway, please visit so-maldives.com or contact so.maldives.reservations@so-hotels.com.
Action
A season of discovery at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives continues to offer unforgettable encounters as manta season begins in the Raa Atoll, with recent marine sightings delighting guests and setting an exciting tone for the months ahead. This past week, a large playful group of dolphins cruised very close along the resort’s house reef, while a rare ornate eagle ray was spotted for several days gliding gracefully through the lagoon — remarkable moments that highlight the rich biodiversity surrounding the island.
These encounters are made all the more special by the resort’s commitment to preserving the natural serenity of its marine environment. At Alila Kothaifaru Maldives, sustainability goes beyond words — it shapes every experience offered through the watersports and dive center. By focusing exclusively on non-motorized watersports, the resort helps protect delicate reefs, safeguard marine life, and reduce noise and pollution, ensuring that guests experience the ocean in its purest, most harmonious form.
Encounter Majestic Mantas in Raa Atoll
While the resort offers a wide range of aquatic experiences to explore the atoll’s vibrant marine world, now is the ideal time to encounter one of its most majestic creatures – the manta ray. Although mantas can be seen all year round, sightings peak in the Raa Atoll during this season, (December to May) as they migrate in numbers, drawn by plankton-rich waters and multiple cleaning stations.
In the waters surrounding the resort, guests can embark on dive excursions at shallow depths of 10–15 meters, offering remarkable opportunities to see groups of mantas gliding gracefully, as well as observe their social interactions and cleaning behavior. Enriched by the dive team’s insightful storytelling, each experience becomes even more meaningful.
Early morning dives often provide the most rewarding encounters, while beginner and non-divers can enjoy guided private snorkel trips — a peaceful way to witness these gentle giants from the surface.
From kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding to sailing, snorkeling, and diving, every ocean adventure at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives is thoughtfully designed to inspire a deeper connection with the sea while respecting its fragile beauty. This mindful approach ensures that Raa Atoll’s underwater paradise can continue to thrive for generations to come.
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives Welcomes New Euro-Divers Team
Further enhancing these experiences, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives is delighted to welcome new members to its Euro-Divers team, bringing fresh energy, diverse expertise, and a shared passion for marine conservation to the resort’s in-house dive center.
Hailing from Colombia, Lorena Diaz is an experienced instructor known for her warmth, professionalism, and multilingual skills. Passionate about sharing the underwater world, she has a natural ability to put guests at ease both above and below the surface.
Joining her is Fabio Gerosa from Italy, a certified dive instructor and marine biologist from the University of Bicocca Milano. His scientific background adds depth to every dive, offering guests fascinating insights into marine ecosystems while reinforcing the importance of ocean conservation.
Also part of the team is Yuan, originally from China, who has been diving since 2010 and brings extensive international experience from Egypt, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, Palau, and the Maldives. Having worked with Euro-Divers Maldives since 2017, Yuan loves both pelagic species and tiny ocean creatures, but for her, the true magic of diving lies in the feeling of complete freedom underwater. On land, she enjoys unwinding with a good movie or an engaging story.
Leading the team as Dive Center & Watersports Manager is Igor Semenov, who brings 15 years of experience managing dive centers and watersports operations around the world. A seasoned leader with a wealth of international expertise, Igor is focused on delivering innovative, memorable guest experiences while maintaining the highest standards of safety and environmental responsibility.
With their blend of international experience, scientific knowledge, and passion for marine conservation, the Euro-Divers team is perfectly placed to guide guests through unforgettable ocean adventures.
New and enriched offerings include enhanced eco-diving programs, guided marine biology sessions, tailored non-motorized watersports activities, and more beginner-friendly snorkel excursions with private guides, making the underwater world accessible to everyone.
Reflecting on what makes operating at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives in Raa Atoll so special, Igor shares, “The pristine reefs, rich biodiversity, and unique manta encounters make it a dream location. Every dive feels like a discovery, and sharing that with guests is incredibly rewarding.”
“Year after year, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives continues to deliver the experiences that make it a standout destination for ocean lovers,” says Thomas Weber, General Manager. “From awe-inspiring marine encounters to the guidance of our exceptional dive team, we are committed to inspiring discovery, adventure, and a lasting appreciation for the world beneath the surface.”
With manta season in full swing and spectacular wildlife sightings unfolding around the island, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives and its Euro-Divers team invite guests to discover the beauty and wonder of the Raa Atoll’s mesmerizing marine world.
