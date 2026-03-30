Six Senses Kanuhura participates in international COASTS Project on blue carbon ecosystems

Six Senses Kanuhura is participating in the COASTS Project, a global research initiative dedicated to understanding and strengthening coastal resilience through the study of blue carbon ecosystems. By supporting this international collaboration, the resort reinforces its ongoing commitment to marine conservation and sustainable stewardship of the fragile ecosystems that define the Maldives.

Funded under Horizon Europe 2023 by EUSPA Space, the COASTS Project is led by EOMAP, a Fugro company, and brings together a consortium of partners including Submaris and the Maldives Space Research Organisation (MSRO). The initiative focuses on the study of seagrass and mangrove ecosystems, exploring their interaction with coastal hazards and their capacity for carbon sequestration.

The project spans three key locations globally: the Baltic Sea in Germany, Chausey Island in France, and the Maldives. Within the Maldives, research is conducted across two sites in Noonu Atoll, and Six Senses Kanuhura in Lhaviyani Atoll.

At the resort, research activities take place across the reef flat and lagoon, encompassing seagrass mapping, ecological surveys, and sediment core sampling. These efforts aim to deepen scientific understanding of how seagrass meadows contribute to coastal protection, support marine biodiversity, and store carbon. Findings from the COASTS Project are expected to inform key stakeholders in developing evidence-based approaches to seagrass conservation and management.

“There is still a lot to be studied about seagrass ecosystems,” says Philipp Schubert, the Submaris team lead for COASTS. “Through the COASTS surveys in the Maldives, we aim provide crucial in situ data on seagrass health, extent, and functionality, helping to improve models and ultimately support sustainable management of these coastal habitats.”

In parallel with its involvement in the COASTS Project, the resort’s in-house marine biologist James Cordery and the sustainability team actively advocate for the protection of seagrass ecosystems in the Maldives. Recognised as vital habitats for marine life and important natural carbon sinks, seagrass meadows remain undervalued. Through guest engagement and educational initiatives, the team works to shift perceptions, fostering greater appreciation and advocacy for these critical habitats.

“At Six Senses Kanuhura, we believe that meaningful conservation begins with awareness and connection,” says Alicia Graham, General Manager. “Seagrass is a quiet yet powerful force beneath the surface, protecting our shores and nurturing marine life. Through our collaboration with the COASTS Project, we are proud to support research that not only advances science but also helps people see the beauty and value of these underwater meadows.”

Through this collaboration, Six Senses Kanuhura continues to champion a more thoughtful and science-driven relationship with the ocean, one that prioritises awareness, responsibility, and long-term care for the interconnected ecosystems surrounding the island.

Encompassing three private islands, Six Senses Kanuhura is known for being home to the finest beaches in the Maldives. The 85 spacious and elegant beachfront, family, and overwater pool villas enjoy a turquoise lagoon at their feet, which is home to resident turtles and marine life. Adventures abound in this paradise found, with food, fun, family moments, and new friends for moments of connection, and peaceful seclusion.