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Six Senses Kanuhura participates in international COASTS Project on blue carbon ecosystems
Six Senses Kanuhura is participating in the COASTS Project, a global research initiative dedicated to understanding and strengthening coastal resilience through the study of blue carbon ecosystems. By supporting this international collaboration, the resort reinforces its ongoing commitment to marine conservation and sustainable stewardship of the fragile ecosystems that define the Maldives.
Funded under Horizon Europe 2023 by EUSPA Space, the COASTS Project is led by EOMAP, a Fugro company, and brings together a consortium of partners including Submaris and the Maldives Space Research Organisation (MSRO). The initiative focuses on the study of seagrass and mangrove ecosystems, exploring their interaction with coastal hazards and their capacity for carbon sequestration.
The project spans three key locations globally: the Baltic Sea in Germany, Chausey Island in France, and the Maldives. Within the Maldives, research is conducted across two sites in Noonu Atoll, and Six Senses Kanuhura in Lhaviyani Atoll.
At the resort, research activities take place across the reef flat and lagoon, encompassing seagrass mapping, ecological surveys, and sediment core sampling. These efforts aim to deepen scientific understanding of how seagrass meadows contribute to coastal protection, support marine biodiversity, and store carbon. Findings from the COASTS Project are expected to inform key stakeholders in developing evidence-based approaches to seagrass conservation and management.
“There is still a lot to be studied about seagrass ecosystems,” says Philipp Schubert, the Submaris team lead for COASTS. “Through the COASTS surveys in the Maldives, we aim provide crucial in situ data on seagrass health, extent, and functionality, helping to improve models and ultimately support sustainable management of these coastal habitats.”
In parallel with its involvement in the COASTS Project, the resort’s in-house marine biologist James Cordery and the sustainability team actively advocate for the protection of seagrass ecosystems in the Maldives. Recognised as vital habitats for marine life and important natural carbon sinks, seagrass meadows remain undervalued. Through guest engagement and educational initiatives, the team works to shift perceptions, fostering greater appreciation and advocacy for these critical habitats.
“At Six Senses Kanuhura, we believe that meaningful conservation begins with awareness and connection,” says Alicia Graham, General Manager. “Seagrass is a quiet yet powerful force beneath the surface, protecting our shores and nurturing marine life. Through our collaboration with the COASTS Project, we are proud to support research that not only advances science but also helps people see the beauty and value of these underwater meadows.”
Through this collaboration, Six Senses Kanuhura continues to champion a more thoughtful and science-driven relationship with the ocean, one that prioritises awareness, responsibility, and long-term care for the interconnected ecosystems surrounding the island.
Encompassing three private islands, Six Senses Kanuhura is known for being home to the finest beaches in the Maldives. The 85 spacious and elegant beachfront, family, and overwater pool villas enjoy a turquoise lagoon at their feet, which is home to resident turtles and marine life. Adventures abound in this paradise found, with food, fun, family moments, and new friends for moments of connection, and peaceful seclusion.
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Baros Maldives introduces ‘Lines of Respect’ fishing programme
Baros Maldives, the iconic private island resort in the North Malé Atoll celebrated for its timeless elegance and authentic Maldivian spirit, has launched Lines of Respect–a first-of-its-kind sustainable sport fishing initiative that reframes big game angling as a dialogue with nature rather than a conquest of it.
The initiative arrives at a moment when expectations of travel are shifting, as guests seek experiences that both immerse and protect. At the same time, marine ecosystems face growing pressure from overfishing, climate change and biodiversity loss, bringing ocean stewardship into sharper focus than ever before.
Lines of Respect positions Baros as a leader in this evolving landscape, demonstrating that the thrill of sport fishing and a genuine commitment to the ocean’s long-term health are not only compatible, but inseparable.
Cultural pride and conservation practice
Rooted in the Maldives’ deep-rooted fishing heritage–a tradition that has shaped island life and identity for centuries–Lines of Respect draws a direct line between cultural pride and conservation practice. The initiative places particular emphasis on catch-and-release sport fishing, allowing guests to experience the intensity of big game fishing while ensuring minimal impact on marine ecosystems.
Sustainable practices are already embedded in the fabric of daily operations at Baros: strict adherence to Maldivian fishing regulations, the careful release of undersized fish during excursions, and a crew trained to handle marine life with care and expertise. Lines of Respect builds on this foundation and gives it a name, a framework and a clear philosophy.
“With Lines of Respect, guests won’t have to compromise on experience,” said Ibrahim Shijah, General Manager.“It’s about encouraging people to fish with intention. The ocean is generous and it is our responsibility, as hosts and humans, to ensure it stays that way.”
Sport fishing as marine stewardship
Baros sits on the edge of one of the Maldives’ most renowned house reefs–an extraordinary marine environment that the resort has long been committed to protecting. Lines of Respect extends this commitment into the open water, ensuring that every sport fishing experience offered at Baros is designed with the health of the wider ecosystem in mind.
From the vessels used–traditional wooden dhonis that minimise environmental footprint–to the techniques practised and the species targeted, every element of the programme has been considered through a conservation lens. Guests are not simply fishing; they are participating in a practice that respects the future of the Indian Ocean.
This philosophy is further reflected in Fully Ocean, Baros’ new annual sustainability initiative launching in June 2026, which invites guests to explore marine conservation through immersive, hands-on experiences aligned with global ocean awareness events.
Fishing experiences at Baros Maldives
For guests wishing to experience the full breadth of Maldivian angling culture, Baros offers a range of fishing excursions–each guided by an expert crew and designed to connect guests with the sea.
- Sunrise Fishing: A serene morning excursion departing at 6:00 am aboard a traditional wooden dhoni. Using topwater and subsurface lures, guests target tuna, wahoo, bonito and mahi-mahi as the sun rises over the atoll. Offered twice weekly as a scheduled group activity, or as a private experience on request. Duration: two hours.
- Sunset Fishing: From 5:30 pm, guests cast their lines into the calm evening waters using traditional handline fishing with live bait, targeting bottom-dwelling species alongside tuna, wahoo and mahi-mahi. Available as a scheduled group activity or a private excursion. Duration: two hours.
- Big Game Fishing: For those seeking the full adrenaline of deep-water sport fishing, Baros offers morning (from 5:00 am, five hours) and afternoon (from 1:00 pm, four hours) big game excursions. Aboard a traditional dhoni or a sports fishing boat (surcharge applicable), guests venture into deeper waters using trolling, bait fishing and artificial lure techniques to pursue marlin, sailfish, swordfish and large tuna species, including bluefin, yellowfin and bigeye.
- Golden Reel Adventure: The pinnacle of the Baros fishing offering. This private half-day excursion is a deep immersion into authentic Maldivian angling heritage—covering five distinct traditional fishing techniques, guided by an expert crew to prime locations across the atoll. Guests may encounter marlin, sailfish, swordfish and a range of tuna species in an experience that is as educational as it is extraordinary.
Fishing experiences at Baros Maldives are available to resort guests. Booking in advance is recommended. For booking enquiries, please contact reservations@baros.com or call +960 664 2672.
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Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru marks first Hawksbill turtle hatchling event since 2015
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru has recorded the return of a Hawksbill sea turtle to its shores for the first time since 2015, with eggs laid in January hatching on the afternoon of 23 March, marking a meaningful moment for the island and its surrounding marine environment.
The eggs, laid on 24 January, have now hatched, with tiny hatchlings emerging beneath sun-warmed sands and making their way across the beach into the lagoon. The moment was quietly witnessed by guests and resort associates, offering a precious and moving glimpse into one of nature’s most delicate life cycles.
The return comes alongside Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru’s ongoing marine conservation efforts, led by its on-site Marine Lab – one of the first resort-based marine conservation programmes in the Maldives. For over two decades, the Marine Lab has contributed to coral restoration, reef protection, marine biodiversity monitoring and environmental education.
The Banyan Tree Marine Lab actively engages guests and associates through ongoing conservation activities, including Marine Talks on turtle and shark conservation, reef restoration and monitoring, as well as ongoing turtle identification and monitoring initiatives that support broader research efforts across the country.
Hawksbill turtles, listed as critically endangered, continue to face threats across the Maldives from habitat loss, marine pollution and climate change. Their rare return to shore serves as a gentle yet powerful reminder of the responsibility we share in protecting these fragile species and the ecosystems they depend on.
“Moments like are truly special,” said Alex Burden, Marine Lab Manager at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru. “The return of a sea turtle to our shores is a powerful reflection of what long-term commitment and genuine care for the marine environment can achieve.”
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Siyam World Maldives to host international football camps this Easter
This Easter, Siyam World Maldives, part of Sun Siyam’s Lifestyle Collection, is clicking its ruby slippers and transforming into the magical World of Oz from From March 31st – April 17th, 2026 with not one, not two, but three international football legends arriving on island. Yes, while the Wizard may rely on smoke and mirrors, Massimo Ambrosini, Javier Saviola and Gary Cahill are very real, and they will be hosting exclusive football camps throughout April for young players and fans ready to sharpen their skills in paradise.
But that is only the beginning because, unlike Dorothy, you might not want to go home.
Alongside these star-studded camps, Siyam World’s Easter celebrations invite guests to follow the Yellow Brick Road into the World of Oz, where the island comes alive with magical shows, playful races, kid-friendly carnivals, and high-energy island adventures.
The journey begins with Dorothy’s Arrival, a sunset gathering at Together Beach where emerald lights glow, music fills the air, and the first clues of the Oz adventure begin to unfold. Guests are then invited to follow the Yellow Brick Road across the island, discovering surprises along the way. The highlight of the Easter programme is the spectacular Journey to the Emerald City Stage Show, featuring dazzling dance performances, aerial artistry, fire acts, and immersive visuals that bring the magic of Oz to life.
Young adventurers can explore the Wizard’s Kidz Carnival, packed with games, face painting, and playful characters, while guests ready for a challenge can join The Amazing Race – Wizard of Siyam Edition, racing around the island in a series of fun challenges inspired by brains, heart, and courage.
Meanwhile, the SW 3K Easter Run adds an extra splash of fun with bubble tunnels, misty surprises, and plenty of laughter along the way.
And for football lovers, the island’s pitch becomes the ultimate training ground with three exclusive camps:
- Massimo Ambrosini Football Camp (2–4 April) – The AC Milan midfield legend known for leadership and tactical brilliance
- Javier Saviola Football Camp (5–10 April) – The lightning-fast Argentine forward “El Conejo,” famed for creativity and clinical finishing.
- Gary Cahill Football Camp (13–17 April) – The England international and former Chelsea captain celebrated for his defensive strength and leadership.
With world-class football, magical storytelling, and island adventures around every corner, The World of Oz at Siyam World promises an Easter celebration where fantasy, sport, and pure fun collide.
Because at Siyam World, the adventure never ends, it simply follows the Yellow Brick Road.
For more information and to book your stay or check out the full Easter programme, please visit the resort’s website.
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