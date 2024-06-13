PADI honours Six Senses Laamu with award for Outstanding Contribution to Ocean Conservation

Sun Siyam Vilu Reef has announced its prestigious recognition as the Indian Ocean’s Leading Water Villa Resort 2024, awarded by World Travel Awards. This accolade highlights the resort’s commitment to providing unparalleled luxury and exceptional guest experiences in the heart of the Maldives.

Nestled in the stunning South Nilandhe Atoll, Sun Siyam Vilu Reef offers a serene escape where guests can unwind in luxurious water bungalows with breathtaking ocean views. Each water villa is designed to provide the ultimate in comfort and elegance, featuring private sundecks, direct access to the lagoon, and panoramic vistas of the azure waters that surround the island.

Sun Siyam Vilu Reef is renowned for its world-class amenities and services, including gourmet dining options, rejuvenating spa treatments, and a variety of water sports and activities that cater to all tastes. The resort’s commitment to sustainability and preserving the natural beauty of the Maldives further enhances the guest experience, making it a perfect destination for eco-conscious travelers.

In addition to its stunning water villas, Sun Siyam Vilu Reef offers an array of accommodation options, including beach and family-friendly villas, ensuring a perfect fit for every type of traveler.

The resort’s vibrant coral reefs and abundant marine life provide an idyllic setting for snorkelling and diving enthusiasts, while the tranquil beaches offer a serene retreat for relaxation.

As the Indian Ocean’s Leading Water Villa Resort 2024, Sun Siyam Vilu Reef invites travellers from around the world to discover the unparalleled beauty and luxury that have earned it this esteemed honour. Whether seeking adventure, romance, or a peaceful getaway, guests are guaranteed an extraordinary experience at this award-winning resort.

“We are incredibly honoured to receive this recognition,” said Thoha Yoosuf, Resort Manager of Sun Siyam Vilu Reef. “Our team is dedicated to creating unforgettable memories for our guests, and this award is a testament to their hard work and passion. We look forward to continuing to set the standard for luxury and hospitality in the Maldives.”