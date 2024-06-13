Awards
PADI honours Six Senses Laamu with award for Outstanding Contribution to Ocean Conservation
Six Senses Laamu has announced that PADI, the Professional Association of Diving Instructors, has honoured the resort’s commitment to environmental conservation and sustainable tourism with an award for “Outstanding Contribution to Ocean Conservation”. This accolade highlights Six Senses Laamu’s ongoing dedication to preserving the unique marine ecosystems of the Laamu Atoll, Maldives.
The Outstanding Contribution to Ocean Conservation Award is presented to dive centres that demonstrate exemplary efforts in environmental education, conservation projects, and sustainable operations. Six Senses Laamu’s dive centre, Deep Blue Divers, plays an integral role in the conservation programs led by the Maldives Underwater Initiative (MUI) at Six Senses Laamu. These programs include coral reef restoration, marine life monitoring, and raising awareness, as well as community and guest education. The resort’s commitment has set benchmarks for sustainable tourism in the Maldives, earning Deep Blue Divers the distinction of being one of only two dive centres in the country to receive the PADI Excellence Award in 2024.
In addition to receiving the PADI Excellence Award, both dive centres at Six Senses Laamu and Six Senses Kanuhura, the brand’s resort in the north of the Maldives, have been officially recognized as PADI Eco-Centres. This respected status is granted to dive centers that adhere to the highest standards of environmental responsibility and actively participate in marine conservation efforts. Deep Blue Divers have been instrumental in promoting sustainable diving practices, offering eco-conscious dive experiences, including specialty courses that partner with NGOs and engaging guests in marine conservation activities.
“Receiving the PADI Outstanding Contribution to Ocean Conservation Award and the PADI Eco-Center status for Deep Blue Divers is a testament to our commitment to conserving the incredible marine biodiversity of the Maldives,” said Marteyne van Well, Regional General Manager of Six Senses Laamu and Six Senses Kanuhura. “We are immensely proud of our team’s efforts and grateful for the support of our guests and partners in driving positive environmental change.”
Six Senses Laamu continues to lead by example in the hospitality industry, demonstrating that luxury and sustainability can coexist harmoniously. The resort remains dedicated to its mission of creating out of the ordinary experiences while preserving the natural beauty of the Maldives for future generations.
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef celebrated as Indian Ocean’s Leading Water Villa Resort 2024
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef has announced its prestigious recognition as the Indian Ocean’s Leading Water Villa Resort 2024, awarded by World Travel Awards. This accolade highlights the resort’s commitment to providing unparalleled luxury and exceptional guest experiences in the heart of the Maldives.
Nestled in the stunning South Nilandhe Atoll, Sun Siyam Vilu Reef offers a serene escape where guests can unwind in luxurious water bungalows with breathtaking ocean views. Each water villa is designed to provide the ultimate in comfort and elegance, featuring private sundecks, direct access to the lagoon, and panoramic vistas of the azure waters that surround the island.
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef is renowned for its world-class amenities and services, including gourmet dining options, rejuvenating spa treatments, and a variety of water sports and activities that cater to all tastes. The resort’s commitment to sustainability and preserving the natural beauty of the Maldives further enhances the guest experience, making it a perfect destination for eco-conscious travelers.
In addition to its stunning water villas, Sun Siyam Vilu Reef offers an array of accommodation options, including beach and family-friendly villas, ensuring a perfect fit for every type of traveler.
The resort’s vibrant coral reefs and abundant marine life provide an idyllic setting for snorkelling and diving enthusiasts, while the tranquil beaches offer a serene retreat for relaxation.
As the Indian Ocean’s Leading Water Villa Resort 2024, Sun Siyam Vilu Reef invites travellers from around the world to discover the unparalleled beauty and luxury that have earned it this esteemed honour. Whether seeking adventure, romance, or a peaceful getaway, guests are guaranteed an extraordinary experience at this award-winning resort.
“We are incredibly honoured to receive this recognition,” said Thoha Yoosuf, Resort Manager of Sun Siyam Vilu Reef. “Our team is dedicated to creating unforgettable memories for our guests, and this award is a testament to their hard work and passion. We look forward to continuing to set the standard for luxury and hospitality in the Maldives.”
Heritance Aarah named best beachfront all-inclusive resort for families by Forbes
Heritance Aarah has been recognized as the top beachfront all-inclusive resort for families by Forbes Travel Guide in its 2024 list of The 20 Best All-Inclusive Resorts For Families.
According to Forbes, the best all-inclusive resorts for families cater to both relaxation and adventure, offering immersive experiences and activities that entertain all ages. These resorts go beyond just food and drinks, ensuring a stress-free getaway filled with cultural exploration, outdoor adventures, and engaging classes that create lasting memories for the whole family.
The resorts were selected based on extensive travel and on-site evaluations conducted by Forbes in 2024.
Why Heritance Aarah Stands Out:
- Perfect for families: Ideal for families seeking the ultimate all-inclusive overwater bungalow experience in the Maldives.
- Unique amenity: Guests can enjoy a complimentary face scan service at the resort’s luxurious IASO medi-spa.
- Unforgettable activities: Learn to flyboard in the stunning lagoon for an exhilarating adventure.
Located in paradise: Nestled amidst the Raa Atoll, Heritance Aarah offers stunning views and easy access to the wonders of the Indian Ocean.
Beyond All-Inclusive: The resort’s premium all-inclusive package extends far beyond just meals and drinks. Guests can enjoy snorkeling and diving excursions to breathtaking reefs, rejuvenating spa treatments overlooking the turquoise waters, and even whiskey and wine tastings.
Adventure Awaits: Active families will love the wide range of water sports offered by the resort, including fly-boarding lessons, kitesurfing, waterskiing, windsurfing, and more.
Engaging Activities for Children: The resort’s dedicated kids club provides a safe and fun environment for children, offering educational and entertaining activities like Dhivehi language lessons, crab hunting, and learning to play the Boduberu, the Maldivian drum.
Heritance Aarah offers the perfect blend of relaxation, adventure, and cultural experiences, making it the ideal destination for an unforgettable all-inclusive family vacation in the Maldives.
Maagiri Hotel gets award nominations
Maagiri Hotel has announced its nomination for three distinguished awards, highlighting its commitment to excellence in hospitality and service. Being recognized with these nominations is a tremendous honor for Maagiri Hotel. The management and staff are deeply grateful for the recognition and invite everyone to support by casting their votes.
SATA Awards 2024
- Leading Airport Hotel: Recognizing Maagiri Hotel’s exceptional services and strategic location, catering to travelers seeking comfort and convenience near the airport.
- Leading City Hotel (40 Rooms and Above): This nomination celebrates the hotel’s ability to provide an outstanding urban experience, combining luxury, comfort, and a variety of amenities for guests.
- Leading Meeting & Conferences Hotel/Resort: Highlighting Maagiri Hotel’s state-of-the-art facilities and exceptional service for hosting meetings, conferences, and events.
World Culinary Awards 2024
- Indian Ocean’s Best Rooftop Restaurant 2024: Peak Restaurant; This nomination acknowledges the restaurant’s outstanding culinary offerings, breathtaking views, and exceptional service, making it a must-visit dining destination in the region.
TTM Awards 2024
- Best City Hotel 2024; This nomination is a tribute to the hotel’s unparalleled guest experiences, luxurious accommodations, and its role as a premier urban retreat for both business and leisure travellers.
Please visit the links provided for each nomination to cast your votes.
- SATA Awards 2024: SATA 2024 OPEN FOR NOMINATIONS | South Asian Travel Awards
- World Culinary Awards 2024: https://worldculinaryawards.com/award/indian-ocean-best-rooftop-restaurant/2024
- TTM Awards 2024: https://www.traveltrademaldives.com/best-city-hotel/
