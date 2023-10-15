Leevan, the extraordinary waiter: Taking tableside service to the pool and beyond at Six Senses Laamu

At Six Senses Laamu, the concept of “tableside service” takes on a whole new meaning. Guests from all around the world have come to expect exceptional hospitality at this breathtaking Maldivian resort, but the experiences they have often transcend mere expectations. Leevan, a dedicated host at the resort, exemplifies this commitment to creating unique and memorable moments for every visitor.

Six Senses Laamu is renowned for its aspiration to foster meaningful connections with each guest, emphasizing personal and authentic experiences. Whether it’s a special celebration or a leisurely afternoon spent sipping a refreshing juice by the pool, this luxury resort is dedicated to ensuring that every moment spent here is filled with warmth, genuine hospitality, and out-of-the-ordinary encounters.

The story of Leevan, the extraordinary waiter, encapsulates this ethos perfectly. It was a warm, sunny day when a group of guests decided to enjoy the stunning poolside area. The tranquil blue waters of the pool seemed inviting, and Leevan, always eager to go the extra mile, noticed an opportunity to surprise and delight his patrons.

Without hesitation, Leevan donned his swim trunks, grabbed a tray with their orders, and took a refreshing detour through the pool. Guests looked on in amazement as their waiter waded through the sparkling water, their drinks and snacks impeccably balanced on his tray. The look of sheer surprise on their faces was a testament to the commitment to excellence that Leevan brings to his role.

In this single act, Leevan had transformed a simple poolside order into an unforgettable memory. The guests, initially expecting a conventional poolside service, were treated to an experience that transcended their wildest expectations. It was an embodiment of the resort’s motto, “Out of the Ordinary,” a reminder that Six Senses Laamu doesn’t just meet guests’ expectations; it consistently exceeds them.

The photograph captured by Stevie Mann Photography of Leevan navigating the poolside with a beaming smile, tray in hand, has become an emblem of the resort’s commitment to going above and beyond. It has been shared far and wide on social media, spreading the story of Leevan and the resort’s extraordinary service.

The hashtags #GoingTheExtraMile and #ServiceWithASmile find their perfect embodiment in Leevan. He’s not just a waiter; he’s a host who creates unforgettable experiences. His dedication and genuine care for each guest highlight what makes Six Senses Laamu exceptional.

So, the next time you visit Six Senses Laamu, keep an eye out for Leevan. He’s the embodiment of the resort’s philosophy – a philosophy that ensures that every guest’s experience is personal, authentic, and out of the ordinary. Your time at this stunning Maldivian paradise is bound to be filled with extraordinary moments, thanks to exceptional hosts like Leevan. #SixSensesLaamu #VisitMaldives