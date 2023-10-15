Insiders
Leevan, the extraordinary waiter: Taking tableside service to the pool and beyond at Six Senses Laamu
At Six Senses Laamu, the concept of “tableside service” takes on a whole new meaning. Guests from all around the world have come to expect exceptional hospitality at this breathtaking Maldivian resort, but the experiences they have often transcend mere expectations. Leevan, a dedicated host at the resort, exemplifies this commitment to creating unique and memorable moments for every visitor.
Six Senses Laamu is renowned for its aspiration to foster meaningful connections with each guest, emphasizing personal and authentic experiences. Whether it’s a special celebration or a leisurely afternoon spent sipping a refreshing juice by the pool, this luxury resort is dedicated to ensuring that every moment spent here is filled with warmth, genuine hospitality, and out-of-the-ordinary encounters.
The story of Leevan, the extraordinary waiter, encapsulates this ethos perfectly. It was a warm, sunny day when a group of guests decided to enjoy the stunning poolside area. The tranquil blue waters of the pool seemed inviting, and Leevan, always eager to go the extra mile, noticed an opportunity to surprise and delight his patrons.
Without hesitation, Leevan donned his swim trunks, grabbed a tray with their orders, and took a refreshing detour through the pool. Guests looked on in amazement as their waiter waded through the sparkling water, their drinks and snacks impeccably balanced on his tray. The look of sheer surprise on their faces was a testament to the commitment to excellence that Leevan brings to his role.
In this single act, Leevan had transformed a simple poolside order into an unforgettable memory. The guests, initially expecting a conventional poolside service, were treated to an experience that transcended their wildest expectations. It was an embodiment of the resort’s motto, “Out of the Ordinary,” a reminder that Six Senses Laamu doesn’t just meet guests’ expectations; it consistently exceeds them.
The photograph captured by Stevie Mann Photography of Leevan navigating the poolside with a beaming smile, tray in hand, has become an emblem of the resort’s commitment to going above and beyond. It has been shared far and wide on social media, spreading the story of Leevan and the resort’s extraordinary service.
The hashtags #GoingTheExtraMile and #ServiceWithASmile find their perfect embodiment in Leevan. He’s not just a waiter; he’s a host who creates unforgettable experiences. His dedication and genuine care for each guest highlight what makes Six Senses Laamu exceptional.
So, the next time you visit Six Senses Laamu, keep an eye out for Leevan. He’s the embodiment of the resort’s philosophy – a philosophy that ensures that every guest’s experience is personal, authentic, and out of the ordinary. Your time at this stunning Maldivian paradise is bound to be filled with extraordinary moments, thanks to exceptional hosts like Leevan. #SixSensesLaamu #VisitMaldives
Insiders
Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas welcomes award-winning Chef Joachim Textor as new Executive Chef
Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas has announced the appointment of Joachim Textor as the luxury resort’s new executive chef. With over 40 years of experience in delivering premium culinary services around the world, Chef Joachim is now ready to bring his exciting new variety of innovative dining experiences to the resort’s discerning guests.
A native of Germany, Chef Joachim Textor began his illustrious career as a cook at various world-class hotels in Switzerland. After honing his skills at the Hilton in Basel, the Park Hotel in Vitznau and the Hyatt Hotel in Montreux, he decided to expand his culinary repertoire by exploring the tastes and cuisines of the world. Across 42 years of travelling, his amazing culinary journey has taken him to 93 countries and countless five-star kitchens across the planet.
Chef Joachim’s incredible journey of gastronomic discovery has led him to gain invaluable experience as an executive chef in some of the world’s most prestigious hotel chains, including The Peninsula Hotels, InterContinental, Hilton, Mandarin Oriental, Shangri-La, and Hyatt. He has received critically acclaimed awards and was also the Opening Executive Chef of Anantara Dubai Palm where he spearheaded the opening of the resort’s signature restaurants and dining experiences back in 2013.
Regarded as one of the most pioneering chefs in the industry, Chef Joachim has also opened multiple award-winning hotels and dozens of restaurants in both the Middle East and the Far East, while he has also cooked for a number of famous politicians, Hollywood celebrities, and royalty all over the world. His past assignments include the G12 Asian Summit Conference in Busan, where he cooked for such prestigious world leaders as George W. Bush, Vladimir Putin, Angela Merkel and Li Peng.
A positive and cheerful personality with an energetic passion for innovation in his creations, Chef Joachim is now set for the next adventure in his culinary journey. Still as hungry to learn and explore as ever, Chef Joachim will bring phenomenal dining experiences for gastronomes at Anantara Kihavah with a number of new innovations already planned. Sharing the knowledge he has accumulated through his travels across six continents, Chef Joachim will also act as a mentor for budding young cooks, introducing his repertoire of world cuisines to the next generation of aspiring gastronomic innovators. In Chef Joachim’s own words, “The best is yet to come. Life is a journey and not a destination; travel it safe and well.”
Insiders
The Nautilus Maldives appoints Pietro Addis as General Manager
The Nautilus Maldives, the ultra-luxury private island resort located in the Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, has announced Pietro Addis as its new General Manager.
Bringing over 20 years of experience in high-end luxury operations, Pietro will focus on continuing to deliver exceptional guest service, whilst building a work environment that encourages engagement and growth.
Pietro previously worked with renowned companies such as COMO Hotels & Resorts and Aman Resorts, gaining extensive knowledge, experience and cultivating expertise in specialised business development.
With a personal passion for cooking, he led the redesign of F&B concepts in his role at Mandarin Oriental Canouan, where he oversaw a team of 200 plus. With COMO, Pietro led the successful renovation and relaunch of the Metropolitan Miami Beach in 2020 and before this he was the operational lead for all aspects of COMO Maalifushi Resort in the Maldives.
Before moving to luxury travel, Pietro worked in investment banking, and he brings this financial background and tracked record for optimising the performance of exclusive properties across the world to his new role at The Nautilus.
“I am thrilled to not only be back in the Maldives, but also to have returned to one of the most exclusive and luxurious properties in the archipelago. I am looking forward to working with the exceptional team here at the Nautilus to continue delivering exceptional experiences at the apex of luxury and to continue enhancing this incredible product,” Pietro Addis said.
“We’re thrilled to have Pietro join and lead the team at The Nautilus. His experience and dynamic leadership approach will be an exciting addition to our island resort as we continue to deliver and grow our unparalleled bespoke offering,” Althaf Mohamed Ali, Chief Operating Officer at Pulse Hotels & Resorts, added.
Insiders
Mohamed Shiham promoted to Director of Sales at Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa
Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa has announced the promotion of Mohamed Shiham from Sales Manager to Director of Sales.
In his new role, Shiham will continue to lead the sales team and play a pivotal role in further enhancing the resort’s presence in the competitive market.
Shiham joined Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa in June 2022 as Sales Manager, bringing with him a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the hospitality industry. He quickly established himself as a key contributor, expanding the resort’s business in Asia and the GCC markets. His strategic approach and dedication to building strong relationships with local destination management companies have been instrumental in the resort’s growth and success.
Shiham’s journey in the hotel industry began as Assistant Reservations Manager at One and Only Maldives, where he gained valuable insights into guest services and reservations management. He further honed his skills at Jumeirah Vittaveli, Maldives, and Island Destination Maldives, where he served as Sales & Reservations Manager before joining Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa. Post his stints at these reputed properties, Shiham brought expertise and a new energy to the team at Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa – an eco-conscious haven brimming with coral reefs and marine life.
Thomas Schult, the General Manager of Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa, expressed his enthusiasm about Shiham’s promotion: “We are delighted to announce Mohamed Shiham’s promotion to Director of Sales. Since joining Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa, he has demonstrated exceptional dedication and skill in expanding our market presence and fostering valuable partnerships. His expertise and leadership have significantly contributed to our success, and we are confident that he will continue to drive our sales efforts to new heights.”
In his role as Director of Sales, Shiham will continue to lead the sales team, develop innovative sales strategies, and strengthen relationships with key partners in the Asian market, to further elevate the resort’s reputation as a premier destination in the Maldives.
