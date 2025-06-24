Hideaway Beach Resort unveils new indoor pickleball court for wellness enthusiasts

Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa, a multi-award-winning luxury destination located in the northern Maldives in Haa Alifu Atoll, has unveiled a new addition to its exceptional wellness and recreation amenities: an indoor pickleball court, housed within the newly established Hideaway Pickleball & Badminton Centre.

This latest enhancement further expands the resort’s impressive array of recreational activities, underlining its commitment to health, fitness, and the concept of active luxury living.

The indoor pickleball facility offers rental options for rackets, shoes, and balls, along with the flexibility to book the court either with or without a coach or hitting partner. The court has been professionally surfaced to ensure optimal playing conditions. As a chargeable experience, it guarantees premium quality, privacy, and personalised service.

This new addition complements a wide selection of fitness and recreational facilities already available at the resort, including badminton within a newly renovated, spacious fitness centre, a fully equipped games room with foosball, table tennis, and billiards, and a Fitness Bar serving protein shakes and other wellness beverages. These amenities ensure a wide range of engaging experiences, regardless of weather conditions.

The resort’s full spectrum of sporting and wellness offerings now includes:

Indoor Golf Simulator

Putting Green

Fitness Centre

Water Sports

Games Room

Wellness Studio

Basketball

Football

Beach Volleyball

Floating Aqua Park

Padel

Table Tennis

Pickleball

Badminton

These facilities place Hideaway among the top 5-star luxury resorts in the Maldives, distinguished by one of the most extensive sports offerings in the region.

In addition to its active pursuits, Hideaway also features the tranquil Hideaway Spa, nestled within the island’s lush tropical surroundings. Each spa treatment is designed as a holistic ritual, complemented by natural soundscapes—rustling palms, birdsong, and gentle breezes—to promote deep relaxation and rejuvenation for both body and mind.

Renowned for its 360-degree privacy, Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa is enveloped in verdant vegetation and offers expansive, well-separated villas. Each villa includes a personal butler to provide tailored service, reflecting the resort’s philosophy that true luxury lies in space and seclusion. Guests can also enjoy immediate access to the island’s double house reef, ideal for snorkelling and marine exploration just steps from the shore.

With its blend of untouched natural beauty, exclusive privacy, and heartfelt Maldivian hospitality, Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa continues to redefine luxury in the Maldives—offering exceptional experiences across wellness, adventure, and relaxation for the discerning traveller.