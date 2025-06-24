Action
Hideaway Beach Resort unveils new indoor pickleball court for wellness enthusiasts
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa, a multi-award-winning luxury destination located in the northern Maldives in Haa Alifu Atoll, has unveiled a new addition to its exceptional wellness and recreation amenities: an indoor pickleball court, housed within the newly established Hideaway Pickleball & Badminton Centre.
This latest enhancement further expands the resort’s impressive array of recreational activities, underlining its commitment to health, fitness, and the concept of active luxury living.
The indoor pickleball facility offers rental options for rackets, shoes, and balls, along with the flexibility to book the court either with or without a coach or hitting partner. The court has been professionally surfaced to ensure optimal playing conditions. As a chargeable experience, it guarantees premium quality, privacy, and personalised service.
This new addition complements a wide selection of fitness and recreational facilities already available at the resort, including badminton within a newly renovated, spacious fitness centre, a fully equipped games room with foosball, table tennis, and billiards, and a Fitness Bar serving protein shakes and other wellness beverages. These amenities ensure a wide range of engaging experiences, regardless of weather conditions.
The resort’s full spectrum of sporting and wellness offerings now includes:
- Indoor Golf Simulator
- Putting Green
- Fitness Centre
- Water Sports
- Games Room
- Wellness Studio
- Basketball
- Football
- Beach Volleyball
- Floating Aqua Park
- Padel
- Table Tennis
- Pickleball
- Badminton
These facilities place Hideaway among the top 5-star luxury resorts in the Maldives, distinguished by one of the most extensive sports offerings in the region.
In addition to its active pursuits, Hideaway also features the tranquil Hideaway Spa, nestled within the island’s lush tropical surroundings. Each spa treatment is designed as a holistic ritual, complemented by natural soundscapes—rustling palms, birdsong, and gentle breezes—to promote deep relaxation and rejuvenation for both body and mind.
Renowned for its 360-degree privacy, Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa is enveloped in verdant vegetation and offers expansive, well-separated villas. Each villa includes a personal butler to provide tailored service, reflecting the resort’s philosophy that true luxury lies in space and seclusion. Guests can also enjoy immediate access to the island’s double house reef, ideal for snorkelling and marine exploration just steps from the shore.
With its blend of untouched natural beauty, exclusive privacy, and heartfelt Maldivian hospitality, Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa continues to redefine luxury in the Maldives—offering exceptional experiences across wellness, adventure, and relaxation for the discerning traveller.
Is this the most scenic Padel Tennis court in the world?
If you’ve ever dreamed of playing your favourite sport with the sound of the ocean in your ears and palm trees swaying overhead, SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, may have just made that dream a reality. The resort has unveiled its latest lifestyle-driven feature – the first-ever GZ19 padel tennis courts in the Maldives – and it might just be the most breathtaking setting for a game of padel anywhere in the world.
Nestled on the white sands of SAii Lagoon Maldives, part of the award-winning CROSSROADS Maldives integrated destination, the courts are set against a stunning backdrop of turquoise waters, lush coconut palms, and an endless blue sky. Whether you’re a seasoned padel enthusiast or a curious beginner, this idyllic setting adds an unforgettable layer to your sporting experience.
The courts are open to both in-house guests and the local community, aligning with the resort’s vision of promoting wellness and active lifestyles while connecting with the surroundings. It’s not just a facility; it’s an invitation to stay fit, have fun, and soak in the Maldives’ natural beauty in a completely new way.
Michael Marshall, CEO of S Hotels & Resorts Public Company Limited, recently shared his excitement about this new addition, highlighting the group’s commitment to enriching the guest journey through innovative and health-conscious experiences.
“At S Hotels & Resorts, we’re always looking for fresh ways to elevate the guest experience and support wellness through lifestyle-driven offerings,” he noted.
Padel tennis – a fast-growing sport combining elements of tennis and squash – has been making waves globally, and now guests at SAii Lagoon can be part of the trend while enjoying world-class views. The addition of the GZ19 courts not only adds a dynamic recreational option for guests but also strengthens the resort’s position as a hub for premium leisure and wellbeing in the Maldives.
Whether you’re smashing volleys at sunset or rallying with friends under the tropical sun, this may just be the most scenic padel match you’ll ever play.
Game, set, Maldives.
Underwater adventure awaits at Pullman Maldives Maamutaa’s Aqua Week 2025
Pullman Maldives Maamutaa is inviting travellers to experience the extraordinary with the unveiling of its vibrant Maamutaa House Reef — a thriving underwater ecosystem situated just 100 meters from the resort’s shoreline. Boasting rich marine biodiversity and easy access, this reef presents a rare opportunity to explore the aquatic wonders of the Maldives without venturing far from shore.
The reef is home to an impressive array of marine life, including graceful green and hawksbill turtles, blacktip and whitetip reef sharks, schools of colourful parrotfish and angelfish, as well as occasional sightings of eagle rays and octopuses. According to the resort’s in-house marine biologist, the reef is not only highly accessible but also remarkably active, offering guests the chance to engage directly with a thriving marine ecosystem.
Visitors begin their journey with a swim through a flourishing seagrass bed — a crucial habitat in its own right — before reaching the reef drop-off, where the underwater spectacle unfolds. The reef’s hard and soft coral formations remain in excellent condition, protected by the atoll’s geography and sustained by strong ocean currents.
From July 13 to 20, 2025, Pullman Maldives Maamutaa will host Aqua Week 2025, an immersive celebration of underwater discovery, innovation, and environmental responsibility. This event marks the official launch of Phase 1 of the resort’s Seagrass Mapping & Awareness Project, offering guests the opportunity to participate in guided snorkeling tours, collect visual data, and learn about the importance of seagrass meadows in supporting marine biodiversity and mitigating climate change.
Aqua Week will also feature several high-profile collaborations. Insta360 will lead underwater content creation workshops, enabling guests to capture their marine adventures in 360-degree detail. Edge K5 will provide smart drive underwater scooters for a more dynamic exploration of the reef. Additionally, certified mermaid Gloria Xue will offer mermaid classes, host underwater photoshoots, and perform captivating mermaid shows in the resort’s Aqua Villa.
Bringing together sustainability, technology, and immersive storytelling, Aqua Week 2025 promises to be a memorable celebration beneath the waves.
As part of its broader commitment to environmental sustainability and in line with Green Globe’s certification standards, Pullman Maldives Maamutaa has launched a comprehensive three-phase Seagrass Mapping & Awareness Project. The initiative aims to highlight the ecological significance of seagrass meadows, which serve as nurseries for marine life and play a key role in carbon sequestration.
The project includes:
- Phase 1 (July): Seagrass identification and mapping in collaboration with resort staff and guests.
- Phase 2 (August–September): Guided snorkeling tours to collect visual data and raise awareness, continuing during Aqua Week.
- Phase 3 (October): The premiere of a short documentary film that captures the project’s progress and outcomes.
- This initiative not only contributes to the protection of a vital marine habitat but also encourages guest participation in meaningful conservation efforts.
The reef at Pullman Maldives Maamutaa serves as the foundation for a range of signature guest experiences designed to educate, inspire, and engage:
- Expert-led guided snorkeling tours
- Discover Scuba Diving (DSD) sessions directly from the beach
- Night snorkeling under UV light to reveal biofluorescence
- Citizen science programs focused on seasonal seagrass research
- Kids’ Ocean Explorers — a playful educational program tailored for young marine enthusiasts
Whether seasoned divers, casual snorkellers, or curious beginners, guests at Pullman Maldives Maamutaa can enjoy direct access to the wonders of the Indian Ocean with ease and unforgettable reward.
New era of luxury Wellness: Pilates Reformer arrives at St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort
Setting a new standard in luxury wellness, the iconic St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is expanding its holistic offerings with the introduction of Pilates Reformer—a dynamic full-body workout renowned for its ability to lengthen, strengthen, and restore. Against the backdrop of turquoise waters and lush island serenity, guests will soon be invited to experience this transformative practice as part of a thoughtfully curated wellness journey.
With a growing global demand for integrative fitness experiences, Pilates Reformer has become a favourite for those seeking mindful movement and functional strength. Utilising a specially designed apparatus, the method elevates traditional Pilates through resistance-based training that enhances flexibility, balance, and core stability, while remaining gentle on the joints. At St. Regis Maldives, certified instructors will guide guests through personalised sessions tailored to a variety of goals, from rehabilitation and toning to posture improvement and stress relief.
The addition of Pilates Reformer complements the resort’s deep-rooted commitment to wellness, extending far beyond conventional spa treatments. Central to this philosophy is the overwater Iridium Spa—a serene sanctuary that offers more than indulgence. Guests can engage in Ayurvedic consultations, guided meditation, and holistic health screenings conducted by in-house wellness doctors. These screenings integrate Heart Rate Variability (HRV) technology with the ancient Ayurvedic technique of Nadi Pareeksha, a traditional pulse diagnosis, to identify imbalances and customise each guest’s path to optimal well-being.
Whether seeking deep relaxation, detoxification, or enhanced physical performance, the resort’s integrative approach ensures that every element of a guest’s stay contributes to overall wellness. Daily yoga, breathwork sessions, oceanfront meditation, and nutrition guidance are seamlessly woven into the island’s natural rhythm to create a truly transformative retreat.
Private Pilates Reformer classes will be offered to suit all experience levels, providing an inspiring way for guests to reconnect with both body and mind. With its iconic overwater villas, pristine beaches, and impeccable service, St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort continues to redefine luxury through the lens of well-being.
