Featured
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa marks World Wellness Weekend with inaugural resort run
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa has concluded the first-ever Maldives Hideaway Resort Run (MHRR 2025), held from 18–21 September 2025 in celebration of World Wellness Weekend. The event featured professional marathoner Sunny Schippers as the headline guest, who inspired participants in this inaugural wellness and running initiative in the Maldives.
The event was endorsed by Visit Maldives Corporation and organised in collaboration with Total Fitness Group (TfG) as race partner, Coral Glass as media partner, and Maldivian as transport partner. Over 40 participants joined the programme, which combined running with wellness-focused activities.
The opening took place on 18 September with a shakeout run led by Sunny Schippers at Meeru Bar. Participants received race details, bibs, and an overview of the scenic course through Hideaway’s jungle trails and along its shoreline.
Two race categories were offered:
- 10K Challenge – a competitive two-lap run around the island
- 5K Island Fun Run – a single-lap scenic route
Hideaway’s 33-hectare island, with its beaches, jungle trails and low elevations, provided an ideal setting for the event. With only 110 villas spread across the property, the resort was able to host the run without impacting other guests, while maintaining a lively and energetic atmosphere.
In addition to the races, the weekend featured wellness activities including fitness clinics with Professional Trainer Iufa, yoga and stretching sessions with Grant Twible from TRX and in-house practitioner Athul, and sound bath sessions by Naga Healing. These experiences combined fitness, mindfulness, and sound therapy, encouraging participants to embrace healthier lifestyle practices.
A post-run ceremony recognised winners in both men’s and women’s categories, with first, second and third place trophies awarded, while all participants received finisher medals.
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa was recently named Best Resort for Sports & Recreation at the TTM Awards, reflecting its extensive sporting facilities, including tennis, Padel, pickleball, basketball, beach volleyball, golf, football, badminton, table tennis, and a floating aqua park.
The launch of MHRR 2025 followed the success of the resort’s warm-up event earlier this year, a mini-Ironman marathon in June. With the strong response to its debut, the Maldives Hideaway Resort Run is planned as an annual event, establishing itself as a new highlight in the Maldives’ wellness and sports calendar.
Featured
ELE|NA to represent wellness sector at Global Peace Hospitality Summit & Awards
ELE|NA, the wellness brand dedicated to accessible and transformative well-being, has announced a partnership with the Global Peace Institute (UK) in support of the Global Peace Hospitality Summit & Awards 2025. The event will take place on 9 October 2025 at Hyatt Regency, Dubai.
The summit will bring together more than 200 leaders from sectors including hospitality, healthcare, technology, education, energy, finance and humanitarian affairs. It will also feature the global launch of the Golden Wing of Peace Movement, an initiative designed to establish new benchmarks for peace, dignity and compassion across the service industry and the digital landscape.
The Golden Wing of Peace framework consists of two components:
- Golden Wing Influencers: content creators pledging to embed peace, compassion and dignity into their work, with a focus on reaching Gen Z and Alpha audiences.
- Golden Wing Certification: a global service industry standard measuring human-centric practices such as well-being, inclusion, fairness and compassion, designed to complement established benchmarks such as ISO and LEED.
By introducing this initiative, the Global Peace Institute aims to position peace as a measurable, everyday standard for both organisations and individuals worldwide.
The summit will host H.E. Dr Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chair of the UAE Federal National Council’s Defence Affairs, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee, as Chief Guest and keynote speaker. His participation underlines the UAE’s leadership role in promoting peace and tolerance.
As a Global Peace Institute Fellow, Heidi Grimwood, Senior Vice President of ELE|NA and a recognised leader in wellness and healthcare, will represent the brand’s mission to promote holistic well-being under its Wellness Your Way™ philosophy. Through this collaboration, ELE|NA seeks to highlight the contribution of wellness to peacebuilding, resilience and intercultural understanding.
Heidi Grimwood stated: “Our mission at ELE|NA has always been to make wellness accessible, personal and impactful. Partnering with the Global Peace Institute for this summit allows us to celebrate changemakers, foster cross-cultural understanding, and promote wellness as a force for positive global impact.”
Programme Highlights:
- Six expert panels on hospitality, sustainability, women’s leadership, technology, wellness and youth empowerment.
- Three keynote sessions led by international thought leaders.
- An awards gala recognising excellence across 12 categories, including Women of Impact in Healthcare & Wellness, Peacebuilding Leadership, and Global Health & Wellness.
- Gala Night & Wings of Harmony: a peace-themed fashion showcase led by Egyptian designer Nadine Elahi.
The partnership reflects the shared vision of ELE|NA and the Global Peace Institute to create platforms where leadership, innovation and well-being converge, inspiring change and making peace a measurable global reality.
Featured
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort unveils festive line-up for Chinese Golden Week
nterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort will host a week-long programme of activities to mark the Chinese Golden Week from 1 to 7 October 2025. The celebrations are designed to highlight themes of togetherness, discovery and indulgence, with a schedule combining cultural artistry, dining experiences and wellness practices.
Throughout the week, the resort will feature events such as Tropical Tale: Ribbon Dance, lantern making, a kite festival, a themed Pirate on a Cruise experience, and family film screenings under the stars. These activities provide opportunities for families and groups to spend time together during the holiday.
A range of dining options will be presented under the Maldivian sky. Special Asian buffets, seafood-focused evenings, and private dining experiences such as A Taste of the Ocean are included in the line-up. Themed nights will highlight flavours from across the region, placing emphasis on the traditions of shared meals and gatherings.
The resort’s spa will offer treatments and practices inspired by Eastern traditions. Options include Yin Yang Body Work by Thana Jindashotinun, warm bamboo massage, and energy flow yoga. These sessions aim to provide relaxation and balance during the festive period.
Visiting artist Anastasia Medvedeva will conduct resin artistry workshops inspired by the surrounding ocean. Guests will have the opportunity to create personalised pieces and explore traditional motifs, taking home individual keepsakes from their stay.
By combining cultural, culinary, wellness and creative elements, the Chinese Golden Week programme at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort is designed to cater to a wide range of guest interests during this significant holiday period.
Excursions
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives partners with Martin brothers as 2025 Surfing Ambassadors
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives has announced Australian teenage surfers Will and Luca Martin as the resort’s Surfing Ambassadors for 2025. The brothers are scheduled to visit the resort from 9 to 17 October 2025, bringing their skills to one of the Maldives’ most recognisable surf locations. The resort was recently named Maldives’ Best Surf Resort at the Travel Trade Maldives 2025 Awards for the second consecutive year.
Luca Martin, aged 14, is currently ranked second in Australia in the under-16 category. He has secured a series of junior titles, including the 2025 Queensland State Titles and the Billabong Occy Grom Comp at Snapper Rocks. Known for his speed and fluid style, Luca is already sponsored by Quiksilver.
Will Martin, aged 17, is ranked sixth in Australia in the under-18 category. A rider for Mad Huey’s, he began surfing at the age of three and has achieved notable results, including winning the 2025 Open Men’s Barney Miller Surf Comp. Training stints at Hawaii’s Billabong Pipe House have further refined his barrel-riding skills. Originally from Coffs Harbour and now based on the Gold Coast, the brothers share ambitions to compete on the professional world tour.
The brothers will surf ‘Kandooma Right’, a sought-after right-hander located directly in front of the resort. In partnership with Perfect Wave, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives provides exclusive access to the wave, which has become a bucket-list destination for Australian surfers. During their stay, Perfect Wave will introduce the Martin brothers to the local surf breaks. The brothers intend to document and share their experiences through social media, inspiring young Australian surfers to consider the Maldives.
Mark Eletr, General Manager of Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, welcomed the partnership: “Together with our partners Perfect Wave, we are delighted to appoint Will and Luca Martin as our Surfing Ambassadors. It is rewarding to see the Kandooma Maldives brand represented alongside their sponsors, including Quiksilver. Australians have always had a strong connection with the Maldives surf scene, and we look forward to the inspiration the brothers will bring to our guests and the wider surf community.”
The resort works closely with Perfect Wave to manage its surf operations, ensuring a balance between high-quality guest experiences and environmental sustainability. Efforts are made to maintain a crowd-free atmosphere and to protect the reef ecosystem while tailoring packages for different levels of surfers.
Speaking ahead of their visit, Will Martin said on behalf of himself and his brother: “We are excited to be heading to Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives. It is a dream to surf a perfect right-hander directly in front of where you are staying. We are grateful for the opportunity and look forward to experiencing everything the resort has to offer.”
Beyond Kandooma Right, several other surf breaks are accessible by boat, including:
- Tucky Joes/Boatyards – a left-hander with long, intense rides.
- Riptides – a right-hand reef break extending up to 150 metres, suitable for confident intermediates, longboarders, and shortboarders.
- Quarters – a versatile wave with sections catering to beginners, longboarders, and advanced surfers.
Guests visiting Kandooma during this period will have the opportunity to watch Will and Luca surf at Surf Corner. Those booked through Perfect Wave may also have the chance to join them in the line-up.
Trending
