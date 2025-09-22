ELE|NA to represent wellness sector at Global Peace Hospitality Summit & Awards

Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives has announced Australian teenage surfers Will and Luca Martin as the resort’s Surfing Ambassadors for 2025. The brothers are scheduled to visit the resort from 9 to 17 October 2025, bringing their skills to one of the Maldives’ most recognisable surf locations. The resort was recently named Maldives’ Best Surf Resort at the Travel Trade Maldives 2025 Awards for the second consecutive year.

Luca Martin, aged 14, is currently ranked second in Australia in the under-16 category. He has secured a series of junior titles, including the 2025 Queensland State Titles and the Billabong Occy Grom Comp at Snapper Rocks. Known for his speed and fluid style, Luca is already sponsored by Quiksilver.

Will Martin, aged 17, is ranked sixth in Australia in the under-18 category. A rider for Mad Huey’s, he began surfing at the age of three and has achieved notable results, including winning the 2025 Open Men’s Barney Miller Surf Comp. Training stints at Hawaii’s Billabong Pipe House have further refined his barrel-riding skills. Originally from Coffs Harbour and now based on the Gold Coast, the brothers share ambitions to compete on the professional world tour.

The brothers will surf ‘Kandooma Right’, a sought-after right-hander located directly in front of the resort. In partnership with Perfect Wave, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives provides exclusive access to the wave, which has become a bucket-list destination for Australian surfers. During their stay, Perfect Wave will introduce the Martin brothers to the local surf breaks. The brothers intend to document and share their experiences through social media, inspiring young Australian surfers to consider the Maldives.

Mark Eletr, General Manager of Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, welcomed the partnership: “Together with our partners Perfect Wave, we are delighted to appoint Will and Luca Martin as our Surfing Ambassadors. It is rewarding to see the Kandooma Maldives brand represented alongside their sponsors, including Quiksilver. Australians have always had a strong connection with the Maldives surf scene, and we look forward to the inspiration the brothers will bring to our guests and the wider surf community.”

The resort works closely with Perfect Wave to manage its surf operations, ensuring a balance between high-quality guest experiences and environmental sustainability. Efforts are made to maintain a crowd-free atmosphere and to protect the reef ecosystem while tailoring packages for different levels of surfers.

Speaking ahead of their visit, Will Martin said on behalf of himself and his brother: “We are excited to be heading to Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives. It is a dream to surf a perfect right-hander directly in front of where you are staying. We are grateful for the opportunity and look forward to experiencing everything the resort has to offer.”

Beyond Kandooma Right, several other surf breaks are accessible by boat, including:

Tucky Joes/Boatyards – a left-hander with long, intense rides.

Riptides – a right-hand reef break extending up to 150 metres, suitable for confident intermediates, longboarders, and shortboarders.

Quarters – a versatile wave with sections catering to beginners, longboarders, and advanced surfers.

Guests visiting Kandooma during this period will have the opportunity to watch Will and Luca surf at Surf Corner. Those booked through Perfect Wave may also have the chance to join them in the line-up.