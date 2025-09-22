Featured
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort unveils festive line-up for Chinese Golden Week
nterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort will host a week-long programme of activities to mark the Chinese Golden Week from 1 to 7 October 2025. The celebrations are designed to highlight themes of togetherness, discovery and indulgence, with a schedule combining cultural artistry, dining experiences and wellness practices.
Throughout the week, the resort will feature events such as Tropical Tale: Ribbon Dance, lantern making, a kite festival, a themed Pirate on a Cruise experience, and family film screenings under the stars. These activities provide opportunities for families and groups to spend time together during the holiday.
A range of dining options will be presented under the Maldivian sky. Special Asian buffets, seafood-focused evenings, and private dining experiences such as A Taste of the Ocean are included in the line-up. Themed nights will highlight flavours from across the region, placing emphasis on the traditions of shared meals and gatherings.
The resort’s spa will offer treatments and practices inspired by Eastern traditions. Options include Yin Yang Body Work by Thana Jindashotinun, warm bamboo massage, and energy flow yoga. These sessions aim to provide relaxation and balance during the festive period.
Visiting artist Anastasia Medvedeva will conduct resin artistry workshops inspired by the surrounding ocean. Guests will have the opportunity to create personalised pieces and explore traditional motifs, taking home individual keepsakes from their stay.
By combining cultural, culinary, wellness and creative elements, the Chinese Golden Week programme at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort is designed to cater to a wide range of guest interests during this significant holiday period.
Excursions
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives partners with Martin brothers as 2025 Surfing Ambassadors
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives has announced Australian teenage surfers Will and Luca Martin as the resort’s Surfing Ambassadors for 2025. The brothers are scheduled to visit the resort from 9 to 17 October 2025, bringing their skills to one of the Maldives’ most recognisable surf locations. The resort was recently named Maldives’ Best Surf Resort at the Travel Trade Maldives 2025 Awards for the second consecutive year.
Luca Martin, aged 14, is currently ranked second in Australia in the under-16 category. He has secured a series of junior titles, including the 2025 Queensland State Titles and the Billabong Occy Grom Comp at Snapper Rocks. Known for his speed and fluid style, Luca is already sponsored by Quiksilver.
Will Martin, aged 17, is ranked sixth in Australia in the under-18 category. A rider for Mad Huey’s, he began surfing at the age of three and has achieved notable results, including winning the 2025 Open Men’s Barney Miller Surf Comp. Training stints at Hawaii’s Billabong Pipe House have further refined his barrel-riding skills. Originally from Coffs Harbour and now based on the Gold Coast, the brothers share ambitions to compete on the professional world tour.
The brothers will surf ‘Kandooma Right’, a sought-after right-hander located directly in front of the resort. In partnership with Perfect Wave, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives provides exclusive access to the wave, which has become a bucket-list destination for Australian surfers. During their stay, Perfect Wave will introduce the Martin brothers to the local surf breaks. The brothers intend to document and share their experiences through social media, inspiring young Australian surfers to consider the Maldives.
Mark Eletr, General Manager of Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, welcomed the partnership: “Together with our partners Perfect Wave, we are delighted to appoint Will and Luca Martin as our Surfing Ambassadors. It is rewarding to see the Kandooma Maldives brand represented alongside their sponsors, including Quiksilver. Australians have always had a strong connection with the Maldives surf scene, and we look forward to the inspiration the brothers will bring to our guests and the wider surf community.”
The resort works closely with Perfect Wave to manage its surf operations, ensuring a balance between high-quality guest experiences and environmental sustainability. Efforts are made to maintain a crowd-free atmosphere and to protect the reef ecosystem while tailoring packages for different levels of surfers.
Speaking ahead of their visit, Will Martin said on behalf of himself and his brother: “We are excited to be heading to Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives. It is a dream to surf a perfect right-hander directly in front of where you are staying. We are grateful for the opportunity and look forward to experiencing everything the resort has to offer.”
Beyond Kandooma Right, several other surf breaks are accessible by boat, including:
- Tucky Joes/Boatyards – a left-hander with long, intense rides.
- Riptides – a right-hand reef break extending up to 150 metres, suitable for confident intermediates, longboarders, and shortboarders.
- Quarters – a versatile wave with sections catering to beginners, longboarders, and advanced surfers.
Guests visiting Kandooma during this period will have the opportunity to watch Will and Luca surf at Surf Corner. Those booked through Perfect Wave may also have the chance to join them in the line-up.
Featured
Grand Park Kodhipparu highlights manta ray conservation on World Manta Day
Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives marked World Manta Day with a series of activities aimed at raising awareness about the importance of manta ray conservation and the threats these marine species face from international trade, overfishing, plastic pollution and habitat destruction.
The resort organised painting workshops where guests were invited to illustrate their impressions of manta rays and their underwater environment, fostering a connection with marine life through art. Using shimmering glitters, participants recreated the elegance and grace of manta rays, while others crafted large-scale designs on the beach, turning the shoreline into a visual tribute to the creatures.
As part of its commitment to environmental education, the resort released a special video highlighting the feeding habits, defence strategies and reproductive behaviours of manta rays. The video serves as an educational resource, reinforcing the significance of marine conservation through scientific understanding and community engagement.
Citra Suriah, Marketing Director of Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives, said the resort would continue to provide opportunities for guests to learn about and advocate for collective responsibility in protecting the ocean.
Entertainment
Halloween and Autumn celebrations at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, is preparing to welcome guests to a week-long Autumn Festival with Halloween-themed celebrations running from 30 October to 5 November. The programme features a variety of activities designed for families, couples, and individual travellers, with events ranging from treasure hunts and creative workshops to wellness sessions and exclusive dining experiences.
The celebrations begin on 30 October with a beachside Tabata workout followed by a pumpkin carving workshop at La Locanda. Activities for children and teens include the Magic of Mantas virtual reality exploration, Haunted Brick Builders, and the Autumn Costume Fashion Show. Parents are invited to a cocktail gathering on the shore before the evening concludes with a Culinary Maestro dinner by Michelin-starred Chef Max Strohe, as part of the resort’s Masters of Crafts series.
On 31 October, guests may join a morning Dynamic Flow Yoga session in the Mystique Garden or take part in a turtle snorkelling excursion. Children between four and twelve are encouraged to join the Flying Fox Quest, a Halloween-themed nature walk, while older children embark on an Island Treasure Quest. Seasonal workshops such as wreath decoration and creative pumpkin carving are available, and the day concludes with a Trick or Treat Treasure Hunt across the island and a Halloween Feast at La Locanda.
As the week progresses, the festival highlights wellness and creativity. Under the Masters of Crafts programme, mobility coach Anthony Green will host sessions on posture, flexibility, and spinal health. Seasonal crafts for younger guests include galaxy-themed pumpkin art, Halloween decorations, wand-making, and mask workshops. Family activities extend to Autumn Carnival Stalls, Magic Hat bowling, and themed cooking sessions. Evening entertainment includes a magic show, a piñata party, and further culinary experiences led by Chef Max Strohe.
The festival concludes on 5 November with a Vinsaya Flow Yoga session in the Mystique Garden, an art class featuring batfish designs on tote bags, and a children’s treasure hunt. Families are invited to join the Boos and Brews Halloween Dhoni Cruise before the celebrations end with a Luxury Sunset Cruise.
Through this programme, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, combines seasonal festivities with wellness, creativity, and gastronomy, offering guests a diverse celebration of autumn and Halloween in the Maldives.
