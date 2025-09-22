InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort unveils festive line-up for Chinese Golden Week

nterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort will host a week-long programme of activities to mark the Chinese Golden Week from 1 to 7 October 2025. The celebrations are designed to highlight themes of togetherness, discovery and indulgence, with a schedule combining cultural artistry, dining experiences and wellness practices.

Throughout the week, the resort will feature events such as Tropical Tale: Ribbon Dance, lantern making, a kite festival, a themed Pirate on a Cruise experience, and family film screenings under the stars. These activities provide opportunities for families and groups to spend time together during the holiday.

A range of dining options will be presented under the Maldivian sky. Special Asian buffets, seafood-focused evenings, and private dining experiences such as A Taste of the Ocean are included in the line-up. Themed nights will highlight flavours from across the region, placing emphasis on the traditions of shared meals and gatherings.

The resort’s spa will offer treatments and practices inspired by Eastern traditions. Options include Yin Yang Body Work by Thana Jindashotinun, warm bamboo massage, and energy flow yoga. These sessions aim to provide relaxation and balance during the festive period.

Visiting artist Anastasia Medvedeva will conduct resin artistry workshops inspired by the surrounding ocean. Guests will have the opportunity to create personalised pieces and explore traditional motifs, taking home individual keepsakes from their stay.

By combining cultural, culinary, wellness and creative elements, the Chinese Golden Week programme at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort is designed to cater to a wide range of guest interests during this significant holiday period.