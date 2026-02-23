Action
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef unveils expanded marine excursion portfolio
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, part of the Sun Siyam Privé Collection, has introduced an expanded portfolio of water-based experiences designed to showcase the natural environment and marine life of the surrounding atolls. The enhanced programme combines exploration, activity and moments of calm, offering guests new ways to experience the Maldives through curated ocean journeys and personalised excursions.
Building on established activities such as Jet Car rides, SeaBob adventures and windsurfing, the resort has expanded its watersports offering to include private speedboat journeys and bespoke marine experiences. These additions are tailored for small groups seeking intimate and meaningful encounters with the ocean.
Available daily from the resort’s Watersports Centre, the new private speedboat excursions provide a personalised way to explore the hidden marine sites of Dhaalu Atoll. Designed for one to four guests, each journey offers flexibility and individual attention. Guests may choose from four-hour, five-hour or full-day itineraries, all of which include a freshly prepared barbecue lunch. From coral gardens to secluded sandbanks, the excursions highlight the region’s diverse marine landscapes.
The programme’s centrepiece is the Full Day Adventure Trip, which offers an extended exploration of key marine locations. Highlights include the Coral Garden, known for its biodiversity and reef formations; Turtle Point, where sea turtles are frequently sighted; and Nurse Shark Point, which provides opportunities to observe nurse sharks in their natural environment. The experience concludes with a beachside lunch on a private sandbank, set against uninterrupted views of the Indian Ocean.
For guests seeking a balance between activity and relaxation, the Waves of Adventure and Calmness experience combines a private two-hour snorkelling safari or Jet Ski safari with a full-body massage at the resort. The programme is designed to transition smoothly from ocean exploration to restorative island time, reflecting the relaxed pace that characterises Sun Siyam Vilu Reef.
As part of the Sun Siyam Privé Collection, Sun Siyam Vilu Reef continues to focus on personalised service and experiences rooted in the natural setting of the Maldives. Through its expanded watersports offering, the resort invites guests to engage with the marine environment while enjoying a sense of privacy, discovery and connection to the Maldivian seascape.
Action
Atmosphere Foundation launches annual dive training scholarship for Maldivians
Atmosphere Foundation has launched a new annual scholarship programme that will sponsor 10 Maldivians each year to complete internationally recognised scuba diving training and professional development pathways, supporting youth career growth while strengthening the Maldivian workforce in tourism.
Designed to create clearer entry points into the industry and help Maldivians advance from foundational training to professional roles, the programme will provide sponsored candidates with access to a structured set of certifications that can lead to employment opportunities in resort dive centres, watersports operations, and marine excursions across the country.
The programme will support both beginners and those already working in the sector who want to progress further. By sponsoring these certifications, the initiative aims to help participants develop technical competence, safety capabilities and professional readiness—skills that are essential for career progression in dive and marine-related roles within the tourism industry.
To ensure the programme delivers direct long-term value to the Maldives, successful candidates will be required to work in the Maldives for a specified period after completing their course. This service commitment is intended to strengthen local capacity within the tourism workforce, help resorts access qualified Maldivian professionals, and support career continuity for young people entering the sector.
“Tourism is the Maldives’ greatest economic mainstay, and our future depends on ensuring Maldivians are represented across the industry—not only at entry level, but in specialist and leadership positions as well,” said Abdul Azeez Abdul Hakeem, Vice President of Atmosphere Foundation. “This programme is designed to remove barriers to training, equip young people with globally recognised qualifications, and support them to progress from the beginning of their careers to new heights. The service component also ensures that the skills gained remain in the Maldives and contribute to the development of our tourism workforce.”
Atmosphere Foundation continues to develop and support initiatives that contribute to community wellbeing and opportunity, with a focus on empowering youth, building skills, and creating sustainable pathways for Maldivians. The annual dive training sponsorship programme builds on the Foundation’s broader mission to deliver meaningful, practical support that helps individuals and communities thrive—while contributing to the long-term resilience of the national economy.
Further information on how to apply, programme partners and timelines will be announced soon through Atmosphere Foundation’s official channels.
Action
Bestbuy Maldives supports health, wellness as Main Sponsor of MNU Marathon 2026
Bestbuy Maldives (BBM), one of the Maldives’ leading and most trusted distribution partners to the hospitality and retail sectors, served as the Main Sponsor of the MNU Marathon 2026, organised by Maldives National University (MNU) and held in Hulhumalé on 13 February. The event drew over 1,500 runners and focused on promoting fitness, health and wellness, active lifestyles, and community unity, as part of a long-term sponsorship arrangement.
As Main Sponsor, BBM maintained a strong on-ground presence throughout the marathon, with high brand visibility and activations designed to engage participants and spectators.
A key highlight was BBM’s collaboration with Unilever – Vaseline, with free product samples distributed to all marathon participants, reinforcing messages around skincare. Additional brand activations included a dedicated Cornitos stall offering free nacho samples, and a Godrej Aer booth focused on product sampling and brand awareness. BBM also distributed Cavin’s milkshake samples to runners at the finish line.
BBM’s participation extended beyond sponsorship, with more than 50 BBM employees taking part in the marathon as runners. Representatives from Unilever International also joined the run, underscoring a shared commitment to wellbeing and community engagement.
“Supporting the MNU Marathon aligns closely with BBM’s commitment to healthier communities and meaningful national partnerships,” said Ali Afrah Hassan, Head – Human Resources, Administration & Corporate Affairs at Bestbuy Maldives. “It was especially rewarding to see our colleagues participate as runners alongside the wider public, demonstrating that wellbeing is part of our culture, not just our sponsorship. We are proud to work with MNU to create a positive platform that brings people together around health, wellness and unity.”
Through its portfolio of internationally recognised FMCG and consumer lifestyle brands—spanning food and beverage, personal care, and home care—BBM continues to support initiatives that create shared value for communities, partners and customers across the Maldives. The company’s involvement in events such as the MNU Marathon reflects BBM’s broader commitment to championing positive lifestyles, strengthening local partnerships, and backing platforms that bring people together with purpose.
BBM noted that the event strengthened its partnership with Maldives National University and provided an opportunity to connect directly with the Maldivian community in an uplifting setting, reinforcing BBM’s role as a responsible corporate partner supporting national initiatives.
Action
LUX Tennis joins St. Regis Maldives Vommuli to expand active lifestyle programme
St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has announced a partnership with LUX Tennis, strengthening the resort’s established tennis offering and introducing plans for a new padel court. The collaboration expands the resort’s active lifestyle programme, with a particular focus on families and multi-generational travel.
The St. Regis brand draws on the legacy of the Astor family, founders of the original St. Regis New York, whose Gilded Age lifestyle celebrated refined leisure and sporting pursuits. Tennis, in particular, became a symbol of elegance within the Astor social circle, reflecting a culture shaped by hospitality, recreation and sophistication. This heritage continues across the St. Regis portfolio today, where classic sports remain an integral part of the brand’s identity.
Set within the resort’s private island environment, the enhanced LUX Tennis programme is designed to elevate on-island tennis experiences for guests of all ages and skill levels. The programme features expert-led coaching, bespoke clinics and visiting residencies by internationally recognised professionals, offering guests opportunities to train, play and engage with elite talent in an accessible and inspiring setting.
Confirmed visiting professionals include Angelique Kerber, three-time Grand Slam champion and former world number one, who will visit from 29 to 31 March 2026, and Feliciano López, former Spanish champion with a career-high singles ranking of world number 12, scheduled from 16 to 17 May 2026.
The expanded tennis programme is designed to integrate seamlessly with island life, offering everything from relaxed family matches and junior-friendly coaching to more focused sessions for experienced players. Activities are structured to complement time spent at the beach, spa experiences and family dining.
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort features 77 beachfront and overwater villas, each with a private pool, alongside facilities such as the John Jacob Astor Estate, the largest overwater three-bedroom villa in the Maldives. Guests also have access to the award-winning Iridium Spa, six dining venues and a private yacht available for charter, reinforcing the resort’s positioning as a destination for both leisure and active pursuits.
