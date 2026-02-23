Sun Siyam Vilu Reef unveils expanded marine excursion portfolio

Atmosphere Foundation has launched a new annual scholarship programme that will sponsor 10 Maldivians each year to complete internationally recognised scuba diving training and professional development pathways, supporting youth career growth while strengthening the Maldivian workforce in tourism.

Designed to create clearer entry points into the industry and help Maldivians advance from foundational training to professional roles, the programme will provide sponsored candidates with access to a structured set of certifications that can lead to employment opportunities in resort dive centres, watersports operations, and marine excursions across the country.

The programme will support both beginners and those already working in the sector who want to progress further. By sponsoring these certifications, the initiative aims to help participants develop technical competence, safety capabilities and professional readiness—skills that are essential for career progression in dive and marine-related roles within the tourism industry.

To ensure the programme delivers direct long-term value to the Maldives, successful candidates will be required to work in the Maldives for a specified period after completing their course. This service commitment is intended to strengthen local capacity within the tourism workforce, help resorts access qualified Maldivian professionals, and support career continuity for young people entering the sector.

“Tourism is the Maldives’ greatest economic mainstay, and our future depends on ensuring Maldivians are represented across the industry—not only at entry level, but in specialist and leadership positions as well,” said Abdul Azeez Abdul Hakeem, Vice President of Atmosphere Foundation. “This programme is designed to remove barriers to training, equip young people with globally recognised qualifications, and support them to progress from the beginning of their careers to new heights. The service component also ensures that the skills gained remain in the Maldives and contribute to the development of our tourism workforce.”

Atmosphere Foundation continues to develop and support initiatives that contribute to community wellbeing and opportunity, with a focus on empowering youth, building skills, and creating sustainable pathways for Maldivians. The annual dive training sponsorship programme builds on the Foundation’s broader mission to deliver meaningful, practical support that helps individuals and communities thrive—while contributing to the long-term resilience of the national economy.

Further information on how to apply, programme partners and timelines will be announced soon through Atmosphere Foundation’s official channels.