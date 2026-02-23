Cooking
A spring of flavours: Nowruz dining series at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa
This March, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa invites global tastemakers and discerning travellers to celebrate Nowruz with an elevated Spring Festival activities set along the pristine shores of Vagaru Island. Marking a season of renewal and new beginnings, the resort unveils a meticulously composed journey of gastronomy, culture, and inspired island living in honour of this timeless tradition.
At the heart of the Nowruz celebration is a trilogy of curated destination dining experiences on March 20, 22 and 24, each designed to highlight the artistry and versatility of the resort’s culinary landscape while embracing the spirit of spring.
On March 20, an intimate wine dinner in the exclusive Wine Room sets the tone for the festivities. Tucked within Aaila, the beachfront restaurant, this elegant enclave is dedicated to private tastings and bespoke culinary encounters. Home to a curated collection of over 1,200 labels from renowned and boutique vineyards alike, the Wine Room offers a serene setting.
Against this backdrop, a distinguished selection of fine wines is paired with a seasonal menu beginning with A Perfect Egg with Sea Urchin Caviar, followed by Sterlet with Chestnut Velouté. The evening unfolds as a welcoming prelude to the Spring Festival, presented as a five-course wine pairing dinner where each selection is harmoniously matched, creating a seamless journey of flavour, balance, and warm celebration.
The celebration continues on March 22 at RIHA, the resort’s distinctive destination dining venue, a hidden beachfront oasis designed for immersive culinary experiences. Set directly on the sand and framed by the Indian Ocean, RIHA features a dramatic sunken Tandoor and Tawa, creating an intimate, theatrical setting. Here, meals are prepared by a personal chef, allowing each course from Cured Duck Tartare with Eel Cream and Fiddlehead Greens to Deer Pie with Civet Sauce to unfold as a bespoke expression of craftsmanship and seasonality.
On March 24, Hashi concludes the Spring Festival series amid a serene overwater setting, transformed for the evening into an intimate fine dining experience. Guests will savor a specially curated menu, with highlights such as Éclair with Cod Rillette and Reindeer Pelmeni with Porcini Broth, celebrating both the purity of ingredients and the precision of technique, seamlessly blending tradition with contemporary expression. This culminating evening not only honors the artistry of the chefs but also embodies the spirit of the Spring Festival series.
Together, these three evenings unfold as a harmonious celebration of spring as each venue sharing its own expression of renewal and the joy of gathering.
With 60 spacious villas, each featuring a private pool and panoramic views of the turquoise waters. Guests can choose between beachfront serenity or the tranquillity of overwater living. Attentive service by a personal Thakuru (butler), ensuring every detail is tailored to their needs. Additionally, guests are also invited to explore the natural beauty of the island by bicycle, encouraging unhurried discovery across the island’s lush pathways.
Women at heart of kitchen: Milaidhoo Maldives marks International Women’s Day through gastronomy
At Milaidhoo Maldives, International Women’s Day is observed as more than a calendar occasion; it is recognised as a meaningful celebration of the women whose talent and dedication shape the character of the resort’s intimate island experience.
This year, Milaidhoo highlights not only the women across its wider team, but also the five female chefs who play an integral role within its kitchen brigade. Culinary artistry remains central to the Milaidhoo experience, reflecting both heritage and creativity. Across the resort’s collection of dining venues, from island-inspired fine dining to relaxed beachfront cuisine, food is presented as a narrative of place and people. Menus are conceived as inspiration rather than prescription, with chefs tailoring each dish and dining moment to the individual tastes and curiosities of guests.
On 8 March from 19.00, the resort’s female culinary team will take over the open kitchen at Shoreline Grill, hosting a specially curated International Women’s Day dinner. Designed and executed by five chefs, the evening brings together flavours drawn from their individual traditions and culinary perspectives. More than a dining event, the experience is intended as a moment of connection and shared celebration, reflecting the intimate gastronomic gatherings for which Milaidhoo is known.
International Women’s Day Menu (Available at Shoreline Grill – Sunday 8 March from 19.00):
- Sate Lilit: Balinese seafood satay, gently spiced and grilled over charcoal, served with warm peanut sauce – Chef Bintang, Indonesia
- Pumpkin & Coconut Velouté: Roasted pumpkin soup with toasted pumpkin seeds, curry leaf oil and crisp garlic croutons – Chef Saaha, Maldives
- Curry-Poached Maldivian Coral Lobster: Locally sourced lobster with drumstick mashuni and coconut–passionfruit dressing – Chef Michelle, Maldives
- Thai A5 Wagyu Striploin: A5 Wagyu with confit lotus root, green papaya salad and Thai coconut red curry reduction – Chef Prew, Thailand
- Baobab & Chocolate Harmony: Baobab mousse, dark chocolate crémeux, peanut crumble, caramelised pineapple and mango gel – Chef Yemuria, Zimbabwe
Each dish reflects a personal culinary story, drawing inspiration from the charcoal grills of Indonesia and the spice markets of Thailand to the flavours of Zimbabwe and the rich culinary heritage of the Maldives. Together, the menu celebrates diversity and the shared pleasure of dining.
At Milaidhoo, meaningful luxury is defined through connection to place, tradition and people. This International Women’s Day, guests are invited to mark the occasion through an evening of exceptional gastronomy that honours the women at the heart of the Milaidhoo experience.
For reservations or further details on Milaidhoo’s culinary offerings, guests may visit the resort’s Culinary Experiences page or contact the reservations team at welcome@milaidhoo.com.
From shoreline to hotpot: New dining experiences at Sun Siyam Iru Veli
Sun Siyam Iru Veli has unveiled two new dining experiences this February: the beachfront Sunk in Sand Dining Experience and the interactive Hotpot Lunch and Dinner. Designed to enhance the island’s Privé collection offering, the new concepts centre on intimacy, shared moments, and flavour-led exploration, launching alongside the resort’s Valentine’s and Lunar New Year celebrations.
The newly introduced Sunk in Sand Dining Experience was officially unveiled during the Valentine’s celebrations, beginning with a beachfront breakfast concept. Guests can begin their day with a curated breakfast served directly on the shoreline, seated within the sand itself with uninterrupted views of the horizon. Complemented by a bottle of sparkling wine, the experience offers an intimate setting surrounded by the natural beauty of the Maldivian coastline. Priced at USD 250 per couple for breakfast, the concept extends beyond morning dining, allowing guests to reserve the experience at any time of day, including specially curated sunset and evening moments.
The new Hotpot Lunch and Dinner further expands the resort’s culinary offerings, with a selection of premium ingredients, aromatic broths, fresh seafood, meats, and vegetables. This dining experience centres on shared dining and interactive enjoyment. Guests may choose between a Vegetarian Hotpot at USD 99 or a Meat & Seafood Hotpot at USD 155. Launched alongside the island’s Lunar New Year celebrations, the offering provides visitors with an opportunity to experience flavours traditionally associated with the festive season, aligning the dining concept with the cultural highlights observed at the resort.
Together, these new dining experiences reflect Sun Siyam Iru Veli’s continued focus on diversifying guest experiences through thoughtful culinary innovation. By pairing immersive settings with flavour-led concepts, the resort continues to evolve its dining landscape while creating moments that complement both seasonal celebrations and everyday island stays.
Maagiri Hotel invites guests to celebrate Ramadan with daily Iftar
Maagiri Hotel has announced the availability of a daily Iftar experience throughout the holy month of Ramadan, inviting families, friends and corporate groups to gather and break their fast in a welcoming setting.
The Iftar buffet will be available every day during Ramadan and will feature a selection of traditional Ramadan dishes alongside international cuisine. Prepared by the hotel’s culinary team, the buffet will include local specialities, Middle Eastern favourites and a range of global offerings designed to cater to diverse preferences.
In addition to its daily Iftar service, Maagiri Hotel has introduced early booking benefits for corporate groups. Groups of 1 to 49 guests will be eligible for a 10 per cent discount, while groups of 50 guests and above will receive a 15 per cent discount. These corporate rates are available for bookings confirmed on or before 18 February.
The Ramadan Iftar programme reflects Maagiri Hotel’s focus on providing shared dining experiences centred on tradition, hospitality and togetherness during the holy month.
Guests and corporate organisers may make reservations or seek further information by calling 331 8484 or 722 8484, contacting the hotel via Viber on 722 8484, or emailing events@maagirihotel.com.
