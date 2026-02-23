A spring of flavours: Nowruz dining series at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa

At Milaidhoo Maldives, International Women’s Day is observed as more than a calendar occasion; it is recognised as a meaningful celebration of the women whose talent and dedication shape the character of the resort’s intimate island experience.

This year, Milaidhoo highlights not only the women across its wider team, but also the five female chefs who play an integral role within its kitchen brigade. Culinary artistry remains central to the Milaidhoo experience, reflecting both heritage and creativity. Across the resort’s collection of dining venues, from island-inspired fine dining to relaxed beachfront cuisine, food is presented as a narrative of place and people. Menus are conceived as inspiration rather than prescription, with chefs tailoring each dish and dining moment to the individual tastes and curiosities of guests.

On 8 March from 19.00, the resort’s female culinary team will take over the open kitchen at Shoreline Grill, hosting a specially curated International Women’s Day dinner. Designed and executed by five chefs, the evening brings together flavours drawn from their individual traditions and culinary perspectives. More than a dining event, the experience is intended as a moment of connection and shared celebration, reflecting the intimate gastronomic gatherings for which Milaidhoo is known.

International Women’s Day Menu (Available at Shoreline Grill – Sunday 8 March from 19.00):

Sate Lilit: Balinese seafood satay, gently spiced and grilled over charcoal, served with warm peanut sauce – Chef Bintang, Indonesia Pumpkin & Coconut Velouté: Roasted pumpkin soup with toasted pumpkin seeds, curry leaf oil and crisp garlic croutons – Chef Saaha, Maldives Curry-Poached Maldivian Coral Lobster: Locally sourced lobster with drumstick mashuni and coconut–passionfruit dressing – Chef Michelle, Maldives Thai A5 Wagyu Striploin: A5 Wagyu with confit lotus root, green papaya salad and Thai coconut red curry reduction – Chef Prew, Thailand Baobab & Chocolate Harmony: Baobab mousse, dark chocolate crémeux, peanut crumble, caramelised pineapple and mango gel – Chef Yemuria, Zimbabwe

Each dish reflects a personal culinary story, drawing inspiration from the charcoal grills of Indonesia and the spice markets of Thailand to the flavours of Zimbabwe and the rich culinary heritage of the Maldives. Together, the menu celebrates diversity and the shared pleasure of dining.

At Milaidhoo, meaningful luxury is defined through connection to place, tradition and people. This International Women’s Day, guests are invited to mark the occasion through an evening of exceptional gastronomy that honours the women at the heart of the Milaidhoo experience.

For reservations or further details on Milaidhoo’s culinary offerings, guests may visit the resort’s Culinary Experiences page or contact the reservations team at welcome@milaidhoo.com.