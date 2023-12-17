Protecting your Maldives vacation: How to avoid ticket and holiday scams during the holiday season

The hospitality industry is a highly competitive industry where pricing strategies play a crucial role in determining the success of a business. The price of a product is one of the major factors influencing its sales. However, the pricing strategy in the hospitality industry is not as simple as just setting a price. Many factors need to be considered, such as unique selling proposition (USP), cost per available room (CPAR), competitor pricing, and market segmentation.

In the hospitality industry, hotel rooms are considered perishable items, which means that if the product is not sold before the night audit, it results in lost revenue. An empty room in a hotel is lost revenue as maintaining an empty room incurs a running cost. One of the prime principles of revenue management is selling at the right price, but how do you know if you are selling at the right price?

The first factor to consider when setting a price is the unique selling proposition (USP). A strong unique selling proposition must correlate with the right price. USP does not necessarily have to be an inbuilt product in the room; it can be service-related or facilities-related. Value-added benefits will also add value to your product and demand a higher price.

The cost per available room (CPAR) is another important factor to consider when creating price points for a hotel room. CPAR is one of the metrics used in the hospitality industry to calculate the total cost of an unoccupied room at a given time. Understanding the CPAR is important to avoid any loss, and factoring in the CPAR will help generate profit.

The cost-plus pricing method is used during extremely low demand. During the pandemic, many hospitality establishments used this method to sustain their business. The hotel rooms were sold at a lower price, keeping the cost of operating plus a profit markup. Group pricing, especially tour series, can be locked profitably by calculating the rate based on the cost-plus pricing method during low-demand periods.

Refurbishment and renovation of hotel rooms are essential to maintain brand quality and offer quality products. A well-maintained room product often fetches a good price, as the quality of the product still has value. When a hotel room is refurbished, it can be positioned back into the market at a slightly higher price point.

Competitor pricing is another factor that should be considered when setting prices. When your room’s price points are in line with or below the price of your competitors, you may be trying to capture a larger fair share of the market. The method of competitive pricing involves analyzing prices and setting prices based on your competitor set. This technique is very widely used in the hospitality industry.

Pricing strategies in the hospitality industry are a critical component of revenue management. Pricing strategies must be carefully considered and analyzed based on various factors, such as unique selling proposition, cost per available room, competitor pricing, and market segmentation. A well-planned pricing strategy can increase revenue and maintain the hotel’s competitive edge.

Editors Note: The article above is based on a publication by OARS Consultancy, a hospitality consultancy firm located in Dubai. OARS, which stands for OCCUPANCY.ADR.REVPAR.SOLUTION, is dedicated to the hospitality sector with a strong emphasis on revenue management consultation and hotel and resort-related projects. The company comprises a team of professionals from around the world who bring their expertise together with the common goal of providing solutions to optimize revenue growth for hotels and resorts. For more information about OARS visit https://oarsolution.com/

