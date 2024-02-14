News
Xiamen Airlines Inaugurates Direct Flights from Fujian Province to Maldives
Visit Maldives has welcomed the ﬁrst direct ﬂight from Fujian Province, China, to the Maldives. A special ceremony was held today at Velana International Airport to mark the joyous occasion, commemorating the arrival of Xiamen Airlines ﬂight MF8017 carrying tourists from the Fujian Province to the Maldives.
The tourists were greeted with a vibrant traditional BoduBeru performance, and presented with a special gift pack, including ﬂowers. Dignitaries attending the event included the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the Maldives, H.E Ambassador Wang Lixin; and representatives from the Ministry of Tourism; Maldives Airports Company Limited (MACL); Maldives Immigration; Maldives Customs Service; and other government enterprises and tourism associations in the Maldives.
China has long remained a crucial market for the Maldives tourism industry. The resumption of direct ﬂights from China to the Maldives on January 18, 2023 contributed generously to tourist arrivals last year, with over 187,125 tourists from China visiting the Maldives, solidifying its place as one of the Maldives’ top three source markets. Notably, earlier this year on January 19, we welcomed the ﬁrst direct ﬂight from Hong Kong to the Maldives since 2020, which has contributed to a signiﬁcant increase in Chinese visitors to our destination. Maldives also achieved the milestone of highest number of tourist arrivals in a single day on February 12, 2024. On that note, the surge in tourist arrivals is attributed to the growing number of tourists from China, reclaiming its position as the leading source market to the Maldives.
MMPRC consistently promotes the Maldives as the premier destination in the Chinese market through strategic marketing endeavours. The Maldives achieved its highest-ever tourist arrivals last year, surpassing 1.8 million visitors. MMPRC has planned numerous
activities for the Chinese market this year, including an e-learning campaign, digital promotions on leading Chinese apps, outdoor marketing initiatives, joint promotional campaigns, familiarisation trips, social media campaigns, and active participation in fairs and exhibitions.
The inauguration of direct ﬂights from the Fujian Province to the Maldives and the targeted marketing activities in the Chinese market will undoubtedly contribute positively to the Maldives tourism industry, and further enhance the Maldives’ position as the top-of-the-mind destination for Chinese travellers.
Hurawalhi Island Resort Earns Coveted Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Rating for 2024
Hurawalhi Island Resort, nestled in the pristine Lhaviyani Atoll of the Maldives, proudly announces its distinction as a recipient of the coveted Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Rating for 2024. This prestigious accolade illuminates the resort’s unwavering commitment to excellence in hospitality and its relentless pursuit of providing unparalleled guest experiences.
Distinguished among the world’s finest luxury destinations, Hurawalhi Island Resort exemplifies the pinnacle of opulence and service. From the azure waters of the Indian Ocean to the immaculate white sands, every aspect of the resort embodies a harmonious blend of elegance and tranquility.
“We are elated to be recognized among this year’s esteemed group of award winners,” remarked Mohamed Solah, the visionary Chief Operating Officer of Crown and Champa Resorts. “This achievement reflects the tireless dedication of our team, who consistently strive to exceed expectations and create unforgettable memories for our cherished guests. It marks a historic milestone since the inception of Hurawalhi in December 2016, underscoring our unwavering commitment to redefining luxury in the Maldives.”
The Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star award, unveiled on www.forbestravelguide.com at 9 a.m. Eastern on February 7, 2024, solidifies Hurawalhi Island Resort’s status as an unparalleled sanctuary of indulgence and sophistication.
Now in its 66th year, the Forbes Travel Guide Star Awards honor destinations that epitomize excellence in service and luxury. Leveraging the expertise of incognito inspectors, the guide meticulously curates a collection of the world’s most exceptional properties, ensuring each embodies the epitome of refinement and hospitality.
From Mauritius to Macau, this year’s list showcases an array of captivating destinations, with Hurawalhi Island Resort in the Maldives, proudly standing among the select few recognized for their unparalleled commitment to guest satisfaction.
Notably, in 2022, Hurawalhi Island Resort’s sister property, Kudadoo Maldives Private Island, also attained the prestigious Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Rating, further accentuating the impeccable standards upheld by the Crown and Champa Resorts collection.
Hurawalhi Island Resort extends its heartfelt appreciation to its devoted team members whose unwavering dedication and passion have been instrumental in achieving this remarkable milestone.
About Hurawalhi Island Resort: Discover a realm of unparalleled luxury and tranquility at Hurawalhi Island Resort. Nestled amidst the captivating beauty of the Maldives’ Lhaviyani Atoll, the resort offers a sanctuary where opulence meets serenity. With world-class amenities, breathtaking accommodations, and unparalleled service, Hurawalhi Island Resort invites guests to embark on a journey of unparalleled luxury and discovery.
Experience All the Magic of Easter in Full Bloom at Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas
Easter is a wondrous time of rebirth and regeneration, and what better way to experience this magical transition than amidst the full blooming glory of a Spring Wonderland Adventure on a tropical island paradise. Welcome to Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas, where the enchantment of Easter meets the magic of springtime to reawaken your sense of joyous wonderment.
Get in the Easter groove on Wednesday 27 March at Manzaru Restaurant as the fun begins by the pool with the Easter Splash Pool Party. With the tunes flowing from the resort’s resident DJ and a selection of gourmet treats for you to savour, it’s time to make a splash in a fun-filled afternoon of family-friendly pool games and watersports activities. Then after the sun goes down, the fun is turned up at Sky Bar with one of Anantara Kihavah’s legendary White Parties, where white clothes, good times and island glamour are the order of the day. Don’t worry if you miss it. The next White Party is less than a week away on Tuesday 2 April.
The excitement builds on Thursday 28 March with an Easter Bunny chocolate-making session at Plates Restaurant where the resort’s young guests learn to create delicious treats under the guidance of the restaurant’s chefs. Later in the day, it’s time for the little ones to head over to the Kids Club to see if they can catch the elusive Easter Bunny! The resort’s bigger guests have a chance to get into the swing of spring too as they are invited to engage in some friendly competition at the Easter Tennis Open, featuring both singles and doubles matches.
In the evening, guests have the choice of either joining An Island Soiree for an evening of free flowing Champagne and canapés, or indulging their senses at Six-Metres Below with Duval Leroy – Dégustation Secrète. Presented by The Finest of Kihavah Wine Dinner, this exclusive evening of gastronomic indulgence features an exquisite 5-course dining event expertly paired with versatile Champagnes from Duval-Leroy, all served in the mesmerising surrounds of SEA Underwater Restaurant, six metres below the ocean surface.
March 29 is Good Friday and it’s a good day for fashion lovers of all ages. For the more sophisticated fashionistas, what better way to spend a lunchtime than sipping and shopping as you enjoy a glass of Champagne while browsing through Anantara’s stunning boutique collections at Sip ‘N’ Style Champagne Shopping. Fashion-loving kids have the chance to blossom like spring flowers as they strut their stuff on the catwalk later in the day at the Spring Chic Easter Kids Fashion Show.
Saturday is soccer day, even on a tropical island paradise. Anantara Kihavah’s guests are invited to join in the Friendly Football Match as they work up a thirst and an appetite for the evening’s main event, Spring Wonderland: An Enchanting Easter Gala. This evening of
Easter enchantment begins with cocktails and live entertainment surrounded by floral glamour and caressed by the refreshing Maldivian breeze at Manzaru before the fun moves onto Kihavah Beach for the magic of an Easter Gala Dinner with soft white sands beneath your feet and stunning Indian Ocean views providing the perfect backdrop. As you feast on a rich array of culinary delights, and live entertainment keep the magical Easter spirit flowing.
As you would expect, Easter Sunday is packed full of activities for the whole family. The fun begins at the Kid’s Club from 11:30 with Easter T-shirt Painting, as the little ones have the chance to express their creative side by decorating their t-shirts with everything from abstract glittery scenes to their favourite characters. Next up, it’s time for the whole family to come together for a floral-themed Easter Sunday Brunch at Manzaru Restaurant. Bloom and Brunch features signature dishes from each restaurant, decadent sweets and desserts, and chilled beverages, all served against the soul-soothing backdrop of live music and stunning views of the Indian Ocean.
After brunch, the young and young-at-heart are invited to create their own fun Easter designs with Egg-cellent Chocolate Easter Egg Decorating under the supervision of the resort’s chefs. Then later in the afternoon, it’s time for more family fun and adventure with the Grand Easter Egg Hunt at 4:00 pm. Starting from the Kid’s Club, the whole family can join in the traditional search for hidden eggs amidst the verdant greenery and flora along the pathway to Plates Restaurant, with the Easter Bunny on hand to provide encouragement and clues.
Easter Monday begins with a chance to discover the amazing artistry of THONArtisan, a local resin artist who draws inspiration from the breathtaking natural wonders of the Maldives, particularly the shorelines and islands. The Resin Art Workshop is separated into an adult session in the morning and a kid’s class in the afternoon. Later in the afternoon, the young guests are invited to put on their pirate hats and join the Easter Bunny on the Pirate Bunny Cruise as they go in search of fun and adventure while exploring the captivating sights of the Indian Ocean.
As the sun sets on another day in Paradise, the Finest of Kihavah Wine Dinner Presents a Journey to Super Tuscan, where the exquisitely-crafted flavours of a 5-course dinner prepared by Executive Chef Joachim Textor are paired with iconic Tuscan wines by Anantara Kihavah’s Resident Wine Maestro, Lenka Praveen, to create a perfect harmony of flavours for 20 lucky guests in this exclusive dining event.
The Easter programme comes to a close with a friendly Kids Football Match on Tuesday 2 April, but every day is fun day for kids at Anantara Kihavah with full programme of games and activities available throughout the Easter period and beyond.
Of course, for many guests, Anantara Kihavah is an island retreat where time moves more slowly as they connect with nature’s healing energies to revive mind, body and spirit through the lovingly curated treatments of Anantara Spa. While every day offers opportunities to refresh and reinvigorate, with the rebirth symbolism of Easter and Spring, what better time to embark on a journey of rejuvenation than in the blossoming days of Spring Wonderland. In addition to all the usual favourite spa journeys, the Easter Programme features a number of specially curated treatments to help you blossom like a spring flower.
This Easter, discover a whimsical world of pastels and petals, as you enjoy a host of fun filled family activities, from beach games to an Easter Gala Dinner, while the little ones spark their curiosity and imagination in an Easter egg hunt, a kids’ fashion show, a Pirate Cruise and so much more! Embark on culinary and water adventures or choose to refresh and reinvigorate on a bespoke wellness journey in a tranquil getaway.
Whatever you do this Easter, rediscover wonder and embrace adventure in Anantara Kihavah’s exotic island retreat, where life always shines on the sunny side. For more information or to book, call +960 664 4111, visit www.anantara.com/kihavah-maldives or email reservations.maldives@anantara.com.
Forbes Travel Guide Honors The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort with Prestigious Five-Star Rating for Fifth Consecutive Year
Forbes Travel Guide, the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas, has announced its annual Awards, presenting The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort with an elite Five-Star designation for the fifth year in a row.
Located in one of the destination’s most exclusive atolls overlooking a private coral reef, The St. Regis Maldives represents the first-ever St. Regis resort on a private natural island offering a rare encounter with preciously guarded marine life in an eco-conscious setting. Revered as the Maldives’ finest address, the property presents a rarefied expression of luxury – from its distinctive architecture and accommodations to bespoke experiences – complemented by intuitive personalized service, signature to the St. Regis brand.
“It is an honor to uphold the prestigious Forbes Five-Star award for a fifth consecutive year,” said Vincent Pauchon, general manager of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort. “This celebrated rating not only honors the consistent delivery of unparalleled service by our passionate Hosts, but also recognizes our ability to continue exceeding the expectations of our highly discerning guests year after year.”
Forbes Travel Guide is the world-renowned authority on excellence in hospitality, and The St. Regis Maldives is the latest addition to its illustrious annual Star Rating list. This recognition is a direct acknowledgment to its world-class team of devoted associates, who continue to go above and beyond to ensure their guests enjoy unforgettable moments only one can experience at the five-star property.
“This year’s Star Awards reflect the forecasted surge in demand for more thrilling travel experiences,” says Amanda Frasier, President of Ratings for Forbes Travel Guide. “They are delivering at the very top of their game and reimagining the future of luxury across design, dining and well-being. Our 2024 winners include more special places to visit across the Middle East and Africa, with a record number of list additions for the region. We commend all the 2024 winners for continuing to deliver a fresh new guest experience.”
