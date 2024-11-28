Indian cricketer Suresh Raina celebrates birthday at Cocoon Maldives

Regarded by ‘Lonely Planet’ as one of the premier destinations for diving, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon is a tropical haven where lush greenery meets the expansive ocean. Surrounded by vibrant coral reefs brimming with marine life, the resort offers a rare combination of tranquility and adventure, providing guests with an extraordinary connection to nature. However, with global challenges such as climate change, overfishing, and pollution threatening marine ecosystems, the Maldives faces an urgent need to protect its delicate underwater environments.

In response to this growing responsibility, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon has taken a significant step in environmental conservation by establishing a dedicated Marine Biology Unit. This initiative aims to promote marine conservation and inspire a collective sense of responsibility among guests, staff, and the local community.

The Marine Biology Unit, formerly the resort’s library, has been transformed into an educational hub promoting sustainable tourism and ecological awareness. Led by Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts’ first and only female marine biologist, the unit brings a unique and empowering perspective to marine conservation efforts. It provides an interactive space for guests to explore the intricate world of marine life, covering topics such as coral health and the behaviour of local fish species.

Daily educational sessions offer insights into the complex ecosystems of the ocean, with topics ranging from the marvels of coral reefs to the fascinating behaviours of the region’s marine life. To spark interest, the unit displays the day’s featured topic at its entrance, encouraging guests to participate. Fish identification checklists are also made available, helping visitors enhance their knowledge as they explore Ellaidhoo’s vibrant reefs.

General Manager of Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts, Sanjeeva Perera, emphasised the significance of this initiative, stating, “The launch of our Marine Biology Unit is the realisation of a long-awaited dream and a meaningful contribution to our ESG initiatives. Our mission is to empower guests and staff to become true stewards of the ocean, fostering a deep respect for marine life that will resonate long after their stay at Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon. We hope this initiative not only enriches their experience but also builds a foundation of environmental responsibility that extends to the wider community.”

A longstanding advocate for eco-friendly practices, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon recognises the critical importance of preserving the island’s extraordinary natural beauty. By involving guests as active participants in environmental protection, the resort aims to create a lasting positive impact, cultivating a shared commitment to safeguarding the pristine marine environment for future generations.