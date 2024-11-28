Lifestyle
Indian cricketer Suresh Raina celebrates birthday at Cocoon Maldives
Indian cricket star Suresh Raina recently celebrated his birthday in style at Cocoon Maldives, a luxury resort nestled in the pristine waters of Lhaviyani Atoll. The former Indian cricketer, who is renowned for his stellar performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and international cricket, shared his birthday moments with fans on Instagram, expressing heartfelt gratitude for the outpouring of love and wishes.
“I’m completely overwhelmed with gratitude! I just wanted to take a moment to thank each and every one of you for the amazing birthday wishes! Your kind words & messages truly made my special day unforgettable. I feel so loved and grateful for the incredible people in my life. Thank you again for being part of my journey and for making my birthday so memorable! #thanks #blessed @cocoonmaldives, @thecocooncollection. #cocoonmaldives, #thecocooncollection, #tawifacilities,” Raina captioned his post.
Suresh Raina is a household name in Indian cricket, known for his explosive batting and exceptional fielding. A left-handed middle-order batsman, Raina has represented India in all formats of the game, making significant contributions during his career. He was a vital part of India’s 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup-winning team and remains one of the top run-scorers in the IPL, where he played a key role for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Raina retired from international cricket in 2020 but continues to be a beloved figure in the cricketing world, engaging in philanthropic work and business ventures.
Cocoon Maldives, part of The Cocoon Collection, is a five-star luxury resort that offers a seamless blend of Italian design and Maldivian hospitality. Located on Ookolhufinolhu Island, the resort is known for its contemporary interiors, world-class amenities, and stunning views of the Indian Ocean. Guests can indulge in an array of activities, from diving and snorkeling in vibrant coral reefs to relaxing at the award-winning spa or savoring gourmet cuisine at one of the resort’s exquisite restaurants.
The resort is a popular destination for celebrities and travelers seeking tranquility and luxury, making it a fitting choice for Suresh Raina’s birthday celebration. With its serene ambiance and exceptional service, Cocoon Maldives provided the perfect backdrop for the cricket star’s special day.
Raina’s Instagram post quickly garnered attention from fans and followers, with many expressing admiration for the picturesque setting and sending their best wishes to the cricketer. His celebration at Cocoon Maldives is yet another example of the Maldives’ growing reputation as a premier destination for luxury travel and celebrity getaways.
Lifestyle
Hina Khan finds serenity at Joy Island Maldives
Renowned Indian actress Hina Khan recently embarked on a serene escape to the idyllic Joy Island Maldives. The actress, known for her captivating performances, shared glimpses of her luxurious holiday on her Instagram account, leaving her fans mesmerized.
Hina’s posts showcased the island’s pristine beauty and her own blissful moments. She captioned one post, “There she goes again 🤩 Spreading JOY at @joyislandmaldives @thecocooncollection #joyislandmaldives #thecocooncollection.”
Another post featuring a stunning dolphin encounter read, “Just as all the children in my family find comfort in my lap, I find it in the depth of the ocean and it seems that the dolphins agree with me 😬 What a show.. 🐬 Best Best dolphin cruise ever at @joyislandmaldives.”
Hina’s love for the ocean was evident in a video showcasing her snorkeling experience from her Water Villa. She expressed her deep connection with the sea, writing, “This is where I belong, the ocean Humbles me 🙏🏻 #soulsoothing #waterbaby #oceanlover #reelsinstagram #reelitfeelit3d.”
Sharing more photos from her island adventure, Hina emphasized the transformative power of such experiences. She wrote, “It’s not about the number of Days we Live in Paradise but about what We Become after we do .. @joyislandmaldives @thecocooncollection #joyislandmaldives #thecocooncollection.”
Hina Khan’s captivating posts have inspired many to consider Joy Island Maldives as their next dream destination. The island’s luxurious accommodations, breathtaking natural beauty, and thrilling water activities offer the perfect escape for those seeking tranquility and adventure.
Featured
Kuramathi Maldives secures Travelife Gold Certification for sustainable excellence
Kuramathi Maldives has renewed its Travelife Gold Certification, a globally recognised accolade that underscores its commitment to sustainability. Travelife, an industry-led program, emphasises social responsibility and environmental management, encouraging sustainable practices among tour operators and accommodation providers. Achieving this award reflects the resort’s consistent efforts toward corporate social responsibility (CSR) objectives, including preserving biodiversity, monitoring the marine ecosystem, implementing energy and water-saving measures, and collaborating with the local community on education and employment initiatives. A key aspect of this approach aligns with Travelife’s emphasis on employee welfare, ensuring fair wages, ethical working conditions, professional development opportunities, and adherence to health and safety standards. Furthermore, inclusive practices, such as providing equal employment opportunities and involving employees in sustainability efforts, contribute to a positive workplace culture where team members share a sense of ownership in CSR initiatives.
Central to these sustainability efforts is Kuramathi’s Eco Centre, managed by a team that includes a Sustainability Manager, Horticulturist, and Eco Centre Coordinator. This team works closely with the resort’s environment committee, which comprises members from various operational areas, to implement initiatives promoting environmental, social, and economic sustainability. By minimising environmental impacts, enhancing community benefits, and upholding human rights and fair labor practices, Kuramathi demonstrates responsible tourism, seamlessly integrating growth with conservation.
Featured
Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon opens Marine Biology Unit
Regarded by ‘Lonely Planet’ as one of the premier destinations for diving, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon is a tropical haven where lush greenery meets the expansive ocean. Surrounded by vibrant coral reefs brimming with marine life, the resort offers a rare combination of tranquility and adventure, providing guests with an extraordinary connection to nature. However, with global challenges such as climate change, overfishing, and pollution threatening marine ecosystems, the Maldives faces an urgent need to protect its delicate underwater environments.
In response to this growing responsibility, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon has taken a significant step in environmental conservation by establishing a dedicated Marine Biology Unit. This initiative aims to promote marine conservation and inspire a collective sense of responsibility among guests, staff, and the local community.
The Marine Biology Unit, formerly the resort’s library, has been transformed into an educational hub promoting sustainable tourism and ecological awareness. Led by Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts’ first and only female marine biologist, the unit brings a unique and empowering perspective to marine conservation efforts. It provides an interactive space for guests to explore the intricate world of marine life, covering topics such as coral health and the behaviour of local fish species.
Daily educational sessions offer insights into the complex ecosystems of the ocean, with topics ranging from the marvels of coral reefs to the fascinating behaviours of the region’s marine life. To spark interest, the unit displays the day’s featured topic at its entrance, encouraging guests to participate. Fish identification checklists are also made available, helping visitors enhance their knowledge as they explore Ellaidhoo’s vibrant reefs.
General Manager of Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts, Sanjeeva Perera, emphasised the significance of this initiative, stating, “The launch of our Marine Biology Unit is the realisation of a long-awaited dream and a meaningful contribution to our ESG initiatives. Our mission is to empower guests and staff to become true stewards of the ocean, fostering a deep respect for marine life that will resonate long after their stay at Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon. We hope this initiative not only enriches their experience but also builds a foundation of environmental responsibility that extends to the wider community.”
A longstanding advocate for eco-friendly practices, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon recognises the critical importance of preserving the island’s extraordinary natural beauty. By involving guests as active participants in environmental protection, the resort aims to create a lasting positive impact, cultivating a shared commitment to safeguarding the pristine marine environment for future generations.
Trending
