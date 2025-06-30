Action
Dive for free at Kandooma, just named Maldives’ leading dive resort
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives has been crowned ‘Maldives Leading Dive Resort 2025’ at the prestigious World Travel Awards, marking a major milestone as the inaugural winner of this newly introduced category.
The announcement was made at a glittering gala ceremony held on 29 June in Tanzania, attended by tourism and hospitality leaders from across Africa and the Indian Ocean. The accolade honours Kandooma’s commitment to exceptional diving experiences and innovation in accessible underwater tourism.
“We’re surrounded by some of the most awe-inspiring marine life in the Maldives – it’s truly like diving in a living aquarium,” said Mark Eletr, General Manager of Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives. “From graceful manta rays and reef sharks to turtles, moray eels, and vast schools of tropical fish, our waters are teeming with life.”
Just minutes from the resort are world-class dive sites including Kandooma Thila, a renowned cleaning station for grey reef sharks; Guraidhoo Corner, famous for its strong currents and pelagic encounters; and Medhu Faru, where divers drift alongside vibrant coral walls. The close proximity of these sites allows for up to three dives a day – ideal for enthusiasts chasing underwater thrills.
Central to Kandooma’s diving success is its bold ‘Dive Free’ initiative – a game-changer for the scuba community. Guests who stay three nights or more and are certified divers receive two complimentary boat dives per day, including equipment and professional guidance.
“Diving can be an expensive pursuit, so we decided to flip the script,” Eletr added. “Our ‘Dive Free’ program removes the barriers and makes the underwater magic of the Maldives accessible to more people than ever.”
Kandooma’s on-site 5-star PADI dive centre offers courses for beginners through to advanced, specialty certifications and refreshers, as well as private excursions for underwater photography, night dives, and wreck explorations.
With its commitment to sustainability, marine preservation, and guest experience, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives has proven that world-class diving doesn’t have to come with a luxury price tag – just a sense of adventure.
For more information or to book a diving escape, visit: www.maldives.holidayinnresorts.com
Siyam World kicks off August with star-studded football camps
No shoes, no stress, just goals! This August, Siyam World Maldives is turning up the heat with not one, not two, but three football legends taking over the island for exclusive five-day Football Residence Camps – Wayne Bridge, Kean Bryan, Andrew Johnson.
Wayne Bridge | August 1–5
A former England international and Premier League left-back with over 300 top-flight appearances, Wayne is best known for his time at Chelsea, Manchester City, and Southampton. His elite-level experience, from Champions League nights to FA Cup triumphs, makes him the ultimate coach for young players looking to level up.
Kean Bryan | August 11–15
A midfield dynamo with a Premier League pedigree, Kean’s career includes spells at Manchester City, Sheffield United, and West Brom. Known for his technical skill and tactical brain, he brings a youth-focused approach packed with energy, precision, and motivation.
Andrew Johnson (AJ) | August 17–21
A former England striker and Crystal Palace legend, AJ lit up the Premier League with his pace and goal-scoring flair. His sessions will bring fast-paced drills, goal-scoring tips, and a whole lot of fun to the pitch.
Each 5-day camp for kids between 5 and 12 years, takes place on the resort’s own World Sports Arena, as part of their exclusive Football Residences programme, designed to inspire the next generation of football stars while having the time of their lives in paradise. Spots are limited, and trust us, they’ll go fast. Give your child the chance to train with football legends, make lifelong friends, and experience the magic of the Maldives—because this is one match they won’t want to miss.
Siyam World has already hosted some of the biggest names in football, with past camps featuring stars like: Francesco Totti, Alessandro Del Piero, Rio Ferdinand, Owen Hargreaves, Daniel Agger or Esteban Cambiasso. Joining this incredible lineup, those football legends in August are making Siyam World the go-to destination for football-obsessed kids and their families.
Making waves all summer long: Manta rays, mini explorers take over The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives
At The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives, July isn’t just another sunny month – it’s when the ocean comes alive. Manta season is in full swing, and Hanifaru Bay (just a splash away from the resort) becomes host to hundreds of reef manta rays performing underwater ballet. Offering a front row seat to all the action is the resort’s Manta Ray Watching Experience package available through October 31.
Suitable for confident snorkelers aged 12+, the three-hour excursion includes roundtrip speedboat rides and all the ocean wonder you can handle. Located in the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Hanifaru Bay’s shape works like a plankton magnet, drawing in marine life for one of the largest known manta feeding frenzies on the planet. As you float just meters above the action, graceful giants barrel rolling through plankton-rich waters in synchrony, with whale sharks making cameo appearances.
Beyond the waves
Kids under 12 are safe from FOMO with the return of the Summer Camp, running from July 1 to August 31. Creative energy gets channeled into arts, crafts, pottery and even directing resort-wide film shorts. Young adventurers can zen out in Lil’ Yogis, work out on the water with SUP, swing rackets with Tennis Titans or shake it off with Zumba. Mini chefs can dive into sushi, cupcake, pizza and mocktail workshops. And those craving star power can choose between karaoke showdowns and splashy pool parties. Language games and Maldivian drumming sessions sneak in a little learning with all that fun.
Family stays
Awarded the ‘Best Resort for Families’ by T+L Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2023, The Standard Huruvalhi, Maldives makes finding family-friendly accommodation a breeze. Lagoon Overwater Villas are suspended above crystal-clear waters, Ocean Overwater Villas take you from bed straight to the house reef, and Beach Villas are perfect for private poolside moments in lush tropical greenery. Finally, multigenerational families will find just the right balance of privacy and togetherness at the sprawling
The Standard Residence.
Applicable for two adults and two kids below 12 years old (an additional charge of USD 285 per night applies to older kids), the ‘Families That Stay Together’ package includes accommodation in an overwater or beachfront villa, an All-Inclusive Plus Meal Plan, free water sports, laundry and spa credit. Over at Lil’ Shark Kids Club, youngsters dive into complimentary activities ranging from high-energy fun to creative pursuits – whether ruling the roost in the playroom, splashing in the paddling pool, digging into the sandy park or winding down in the movie den. Beyond daily adventures like cooking classes, babysitting services are also available for $35 per hour.
For more information on the Manta Ray Experience, priced at $250 per person, please click here. For the full summer camp programme, visit the link. To book your accommodation, please click here.
Consistently awarded, beyond compare: Machchafushi Island Resort’s house reef
Recently recognised among the Best House Reefs in the Maldives by the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2025, the house reef at Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa, The Centara Collection (formerly known as Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa), offers an extraordinary experience for divers and snorkelers alike. The South Ari Atoll in the Maldives is renowned for its exceptional diving sites, snorkelling, and marine adventures, and the resort’s house reef only enhances this natural beauty with its rich marine biodiversity, thriving coral gardens, and easy access from the shore.
The Machchafushi house reef is approximately five times larger than the island itself, encircling a breathtaking lagoon. Most of the coral reef lies on a gentle slope, descending to depths of 15 – 20m, where it then flattens out into a sandy seabed. At around 30m from the top of the reef, guests can explore a remarkable shipwreck. This sunken treasure is home to a variety of marine species, including glassfish, stonefish and nurse sharks.
Among the largest coral species found on any house reef, the Machchafushi house reef is home to rare varieties such as Acropora granulosa and Acropora latistella, found exclusively on the wreck. The surrounding coral gardens showcase vibrant Blue Coral and Staghorn Coral, creating a stunning display of marine biodiversity.
Marine life thrives around the house reef, with seven resident Nurse sharks, including three adults, one sub-adult, and three juveniles. White Tip Reef sharks, the most curious of the reef’s sharks, are often seen coming close to snorkelers and divers. Other notable species include
Black Tip sharks, Lemon sharks, Leopard sharks, Guitar sharks, and various rays. The Black Blotched Stingrays, known for their friendly nature despite their large size, are a common sight, especially around feeding areas and the reef’s shallow waters. The barbless male rays are particularly known for their gentle interactions with guests.
Sustainability is at the heart of Machchafushi Island Resort’s philosophy. Coral protection, reef conservation, and restoration projects are continuously rolled out, ensuring that the house reef remains a thriving ecosystem for future generations. Guests are regularly educated about the reef’s delicate ecosystem, its abundant marine life, and the resort’s ongoing efforts to promote sustainable practices.
Sharing his views, Cluster General Manager of Machchafushi Island Resort and Spa, Francesco Pompilio said, “This honour reflects not only the natural beauty of our house reef, but also the unwavering commitment of our team to its protection and preservation. Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do, and we remain dedicated to safeguarding this vibrant marine sanctuary for generations to come. We are deeply grateful to our guests for their continued trust and patronage.”
Experience the awe-inspiring beauty of Machchafushi Island Resort’s house reef, where exceptional diving, vibrant coral gardens, and abundant marine life meet, all set against the backdrop of the Maldives’ unparalleled natural beauty.
