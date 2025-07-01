Dhawa Ihuru recognised among Maldives’ Best House Reefs by Travel + Leisure Asia

Dhawa Ihuru has been named one of the Best House Reefs in the Maldives by Travel + Leisure Asia in its esteemed Luxury Awards 2025. Renowned as a stylish retreat for diving enthusiasts, the resort’s house reef—home to reef sharks, turtles, eagle rays, and vibrant coral ecosystems—continues to attract and inspire travellers from across the globe.

This accolade goes beyond recognition, reflecting over two decades of steadfast dedication to marine conservation, scientific research, and coral restoration. These efforts have transformed the house reef into a living testament to sustainable tourism.

Since the establishment of the Banyan Group’s Marine Lab in 2004—the first resort-based conservation and research facility in the Maldives—Dhawa Ihuru has been at the forefront of environmental responsibility. Through long-term coral preservation projects and guest-focused educational initiatives, the resort has consistently promoted biodiversity and sustainability.

Guests at Dhawa Ihuru are invited to participate in a range of conservation efforts, including:

Coral planting and reef regeneration

Reef monitoring alongside marine biologists

Turtle identification and tracking

Sustainability workshops and marine talks

Community engagement programmes

These hands-on experiences not only aid in ecosystem restoration but also nurture awareness and a sense of shared responsibility among travellers.

“This recognition is a reflection of our long-standing commitment to marine protection,” said Elias Pertoft, General Manager of Dhawa Ihuru and Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru. “What began as a vision nearly three decades ago has evolved into a living legacy of conservation. We are proud to continue nurturing one of the Maldives’ most biodiverse reefs—not only for our guests, but for future generations.”

Nick, Marine Lab Manager at the resort, added, “Over the past 20 years, our immersive marine biodiversity programmes, including hands-on conservation activities, have provided both educational and inspiring experiences. By involving our guests, we are enriching their stay and fostering a global community of marine stewards.”

To commemorate this achievement and celebrate the resort’s flourishing marine environment, Dhawa Ihuru will host the Rannamaari Dive Fest on 24 July 2025—a full-day celebration running from 10 AM to 10 PM. Inspired by the legendary Rannamaari shipwreck, the event will showcase the vibrancy of island life both above and below the waterline.

Event highlights include:

Underwater treasure hunts for divers and non-divers

Marine conservation talks and activities with the resort’s Marine Lab team

Cultural and creative island experiences, such as Maldivian arts & crafts with local artists, a Maldivian cooking class, a DIY wellbeing workshop, and family-friendly activities

A sunset cocktail celebration at Velavani Bar, followed by a beachfront DJ night

Travellers are invited to take part in this unique celebration that blends adventure, culture, and conservation—honouring one of the Maldives’ most iconic house reefs and contributing to its protection for generations to come.