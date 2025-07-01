Awards
Dhawa Ihuru recognised among Maldives’ Best House Reefs by Travel + Leisure Asia
Dhawa Ihuru has been named one of the Best House Reefs in the Maldives by Travel + Leisure Asia in its esteemed Luxury Awards 2025. Renowned as a stylish retreat for diving enthusiasts, the resort’s house reef—home to reef sharks, turtles, eagle rays, and vibrant coral ecosystems—continues to attract and inspire travellers from across the globe.
This accolade goes beyond recognition, reflecting over two decades of steadfast dedication to marine conservation, scientific research, and coral restoration. These efforts have transformed the house reef into a living testament to sustainable tourism.
Since the establishment of the Banyan Group’s Marine Lab in 2004—the first resort-based conservation and research facility in the Maldives—Dhawa Ihuru has been at the forefront of environmental responsibility. Through long-term coral preservation projects and guest-focused educational initiatives, the resort has consistently promoted biodiversity and sustainability.
Guests at Dhawa Ihuru are invited to participate in a range of conservation efforts, including:
- Coral planting and reef regeneration
- Reef monitoring alongside marine biologists
- Turtle identification and tracking
- Sustainability workshops and marine talks
- Community engagement programmes
These hands-on experiences not only aid in ecosystem restoration but also nurture awareness and a sense of shared responsibility among travellers.
“This recognition is a reflection of our long-standing commitment to marine protection,” said Elias Pertoft, General Manager of Dhawa Ihuru and Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru. “What began as a vision nearly three decades ago has evolved into a living legacy of conservation. We are proud to continue nurturing one of the Maldives’ most biodiverse reefs—not only for our guests, but for future generations.”
Nick, Marine Lab Manager at the resort, added, “Over the past 20 years, our immersive marine biodiversity programmes, including hands-on conservation activities, have provided both educational and inspiring experiences. By involving our guests, we are enriching their stay and fostering a global community of marine stewards.”
To commemorate this achievement and celebrate the resort’s flourishing marine environment, Dhawa Ihuru will host the Rannamaari Dive Fest on 24 July 2025—a full-day celebration running from 10 AM to 10 PM. Inspired by the legendary Rannamaari shipwreck, the event will showcase the vibrancy of island life both above and below the waterline.
Event highlights include:
- Underwater treasure hunts for divers and non-divers
- Marine conservation talks and activities with the resort’s Marine Lab team
- Cultural and creative island experiences, such as Maldivian arts & crafts with local artists, a Maldivian cooking class, a DIY wellbeing workshop, and family-friendly activities
- A sunset cocktail celebration at Velavani Bar, followed by a beachfront DJ night
Travellers are invited to take part in this unique celebration that blends adventure, culture, and conservation—honouring one of the Maldives’ most iconic house reefs and contributing to its protection for generations to come.
Awards
Equator Village wins Indian Ocean’s Leading Airport Hotel 2025 at World Travel Awards
Equator Village has once again been honoured as the Indian Ocean’s Leading Airport Hotel at the World Travel Awards 2025, held on 28 June in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. This marks the third consecutive year the resort has received this prestigious accolade, following earlier wins in 2023 and 2024, underscoring its commitment to service excellence and consistent guest satisfaction.
Mohamed Waheed, Resort Manager at Equator Village, expressed pride in the achievement, stating that the recognition reflects the dedication, creativity, and hard work of the entire team. He highlighted their commitment to delivering warm, personalised service and creating welcoming spaces that resonate with the charm and hospitality of the south. Waheed also extended gratitude to the resort’s guests and partners for their continued support and trust.
Celebrating over three decades of recognising hospitality excellence, the World Travel Awards is regarded as one of the most esteemed honours in global tourism. Winners are selected through a rigorous international voting process involving both travel professionals and the public.
Located just a five-minute drive from Gan International Airport, Equator Village offers exceptional convenience along with the relaxed charm of the southern Maldives. The resort features 78 spacious bungalows surrounded by lush flower gardens, alongside facilities including a beachfront restaurant, bar, pool, gym, and meeting spaces – all infused with tropical flair and heartfelt southern hospitality.
Action
Dive for free at Kandooma, just named Maldives’ leading dive resort
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives has been crowned ‘Maldives Leading Dive Resort 2025’ at the prestigious World Travel Awards, marking a major milestone as the inaugural winner of this newly introduced category.
The announcement was made at a glittering gala ceremony held on 29 June in Tanzania, attended by tourism and hospitality leaders from across Africa and the Indian Ocean. The accolade honours Kandooma’s commitment to exceptional diving experiences and innovation in accessible underwater tourism.
“We’re surrounded by some of the most awe-inspiring marine life in the Maldives – it’s truly like diving in a living aquarium,” said Mark Eletr, General Manager of Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives. “From graceful manta rays and reef sharks to turtles, moray eels, and vast schools of tropical fish, our waters are teeming with life.”
Just minutes from the resort are world-class dive sites including Kandooma Thila, a renowned cleaning station for grey reef sharks; Guraidhoo Corner, famous for its strong currents and pelagic encounters; and Medhu Faru, where divers drift alongside vibrant coral walls. The close proximity of these sites allows for up to three dives a day – ideal for enthusiasts chasing underwater thrills.
Central to Kandooma’s diving success is its bold ‘Dive Free’ initiative – a game-changer for the scuba community. Guests who stay three nights or more and are certified divers receive two complimentary boat dives per day, including equipment and professional guidance.
“Diving can be an expensive pursuit, so we decided to flip the script,” Eletr added. “Our ‘Dive Free’ program removes the barriers and makes the underwater magic of the Maldives accessible to more people than ever.”
Kandooma’s on-site 5-star PADI dive centre offers courses for beginners through to advanced, specialty certifications and refreshers, as well as private excursions for underwater photography, night dives, and wreck explorations.
With its commitment to sustainability, marine preservation, and guest experience, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives has proven that world-class diving doesn’t have to come with a luxury price tag – just a sense of adventure.
For more information or to book a diving escape, visit: www.maldives.holidayinnresorts.com
Awards
Atmosphere Kanifushi named Best Family Resort in Indian Ocean for sixth consecutive year
Atmosphere Kanifushi has once again been recognised as the ‘Indian Ocean’s Leading Family Resort’ at the World Travel Awards 2025, marking the sixth consecutive year the island has received this prestigious accolade. This continued recognition highlights the resort’s unique appeal to both romantic couples and adventure-seeking families.
Commenting on the achievement, Ram Bhoyroo, General Manager of Atmosphere Kanifushi Maldives, noted that the island’s charm lies in its ability to strike a harmonious balance between tranquillity and excitement. “While some Maldivian resorts cater to serenity and others to a more vibrant, active scene, Atmosphere Kanifushi is all about equilibrium—offering peace and relaxation alongside engaging, family-friendly experiences,” he shared.
Nestled on a long, naturally beautiful island with lush vegetation and surrounded by a stunning turquoise seascape, Atmosphere Kanifushi owes its success not only to its natural setting but also to the dedication of its team. According to Bhoyroo, the recognition is a result of the team’s relentless commitment to delivering exceptional experiences for guests of all ages. “By intuitively understanding the needs of each guest, we ensure a seamless blend of high-touch service, relaxation, and fun, all while offering the true feeling of a castaway escape in paradise,” he said.
With one of the highest guest repeater rates in the Maldives, the resort continues to innovate in order to surprise and delight returning visitors. From refreshed culinary offerings to vibrant live entertainment, there is always something new to discover.
Most recently, Atmosphere Kanifushi unveiled its new Essens Spa, a concept that redefines relaxation and wellbeing. The spa features immersive wellness journeys, yoga and detox sessions, traditional healing rituals, and a full suite of salon services. In keeping with the resort’s inclusive approach to family wellness, the spa also offers a Kids Spa Experience, complete with playful treatments for children and specialised teen wellness rituals that nurture growing bodies, youthful skin, and emotional balance.
This latest award reinforces Atmosphere Kanifushi’s reputation as a premier destination for families seeking both luxury and adventure in the heart of the Indian Ocean.
