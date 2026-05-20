Milaidhoo Maldives marks decade milestone with week-long anniversary celebration

Milaidhoo Maldives marks a defining milestone this year as it celebrates 10 years of barefoot informality, heartfelt hospitality and deeply personal island stories in the heart of the Maldives.

To mark this occasion, the Milaidhoo Family invites guests, friends and loyal guests to join a week-long anniversary celebration from 23rd to 29th November 2026, a carefully curated journey through the experiences, people and traditions that have shaped the island over the past decade.

Set within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, Milaidhoo was born as a sanctuary of reinvented luxury, where connection matters more than convention and where every experience is shaped by nature, culture and human warmth. Ten years on, it remains a place defined not by grandeur, but by meaning – a home for those who seek the true Maldives.

This anniversary celebration reflects the essence of Milaidhoo: intimate, soulful and guided by the rhythm of island life. Each day has been thoughtfully designed to celebrate the pillars that define the island: ocean, well-being, gastronomy, culture and community – bringing them together in a week of shared moments and meaningful encounters.

Days begin with champagne sunrise cruises aboard Saima, the traditional dhoni, followed by guided snorkelling across the flourishing house reef and immersive marine conversations that reflect Milaidhoo’s long-standing commitment to ocean stewardship. Coral planting experiences invite guests to leave a lasting contribution to the reef that sustains the island.

At Serenity Spa, restorative rituals unfold throughout the week, from breathwork journeys to sound healing, embracing the island’s philosophy of wellbeing, where stillness and simplicity become the greatest luxuries of all.

Culinary experiences take centre stage, celebrating both Maldivian heritage and global artistry. Highlights include a Maldivian night at Azure, a traditional Malaafaiy feast at Ba’theli and a 10-course Japanese-inspired wine-pairing dinner at Chef’s Table. The celebrations culminate on 29th November 2026 with the “10 years, 10 food stalls” gala dinner, followed by live entertainment and fireworks over the Indian Ocean.

“This milestone is not only a celebration of Milaidhoo but also of every guest, colleague and friend who has become part of our story,” said Paul van Frank, General Manager. “Milaidhoo has always been shaped by genuine connection and this week is our way of honouring the shared memories that have brought this island to life over the past 10 years.”

Exclusive anniversary experiences will also be available throughout 2026, including A decade of you, a romantic celebration designed for couples marking milestone wedding anniversaries in decades – 10, 20, 30 years and beyond – with meaningful island moments that reflect their journey together; and 10 years, 10 nights, 10 privileges, an immersive Milaidhoo journey featuring a collection of bespoke experiences personally curated by the Milaidhoo Family.

As Milaidhoo enters its next chapter, its essence remains unchanged: a sanctuary of island soul, where guests arrive as visitors and leave as part of something far more enduring.

Milaidhoo invites the world to return home and to celebrate not just 10 years of history, but the beginning of many more stories still to be written.

Explore the full programme of celebrations and experience 10 years of Milaidhoo island soul, beautifully brought to life.