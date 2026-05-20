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Milaidhoo Maldives marks decade milestone with week-long anniversary celebration
Milaidhoo Maldives marks a defining milestone this year as it celebrates 10 years of barefoot informality, heartfelt hospitality and deeply personal island stories in the heart of the Maldives.
To mark this occasion, the Milaidhoo Family invites guests, friends and loyal guests to join a week-long anniversary celebration from 23rd to 29th November 2026, a carefully curated journey through the experiences, people and traditions that have shaped the island over the past decade.
Set within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, Milaidhoo was born as a sanctuary of reinvented luxury, where connection matters more than convention and where every experience is shaped by nature, culture and human warmth. Ten years on, it remains a place defined not by grandeur, but by meaning – a home for those who seek the true Maldives.
This anniversary celebration reflects the essence of Milaidhoo: intimate, soulful and guided by the rhythm of island life. Each day has been thoughtfully designed to celebrate the pillars that define the island: ocean, well-being, gastronomy, culture and community – bringing them together in a week of shared moments and meaningful encounters.
Days begin with champagne sunrise cruises aboard Saima, the traditional dhoni, followed by guided snorkelling across the flourishing house reef and immersive marine conversations that reflect Milaidhoo’s long-standing commitment to ocean stewardship. Coral planting experiences invite guests to leave a lasting contribution to the reef that sustains the island.
At Serenity Spa, restorative rituals unfold throughout the week, from breathwork journeys to sound healing, embracing the island’s philosophy of wellbeing, where stillness and simplicity become the greatest luxuries of all.
Culinary experiences take centre stage, celebrating both Maldivian heritage and global artistry. Highlights include a Maldivian night at Azure, a traditional Malaafaiy feast at Ba’theli and a 10-course Japanese-inspired wine-pairing dinner at Chef’s Table. The celebrations culminate on 29th November 2026 with the “10 years, 10 food stalls” gala dinner, followed by live entertainment and fireworks over the Indian Ocean.
“This milestone is not only a celebration of Milaidhoo but also of every guest, colleague and friend who has become part of our story,” said Paul van Frank, General Manager. “Milaidhoo has always been shaped by genuine connection and this week is our way of honouring the shared memories that have brought this island to life over the past 10 years.”
Exclusive anniversary experiences will also be available throughout 2026, including A decade of you, a romantic celebration designed for couples marking milestone wedding anniversaries in decades – 10, 20, 30 years and beyond – with meaningful island moments that reflect their journey together; and 10 years, 10 nights, 10 privileges, an immersive Milaidhoo journey featuring a collection of bespoke experiences personally curated by the Milaidhoo Family.
As Milaidhoo enters its next chapter, its essence remains unchanged: a sanctuary of island soul, where guests arrive as visitors and leave as part of something far more enduring.
Milaidhoo invites the world to return home and to celebrate not just 10 years of history, but the beginning of many more stories still to be written.
Explore the full programme of celebrations and experience 10 years of Milaidhoo island soul, beautifully brought to life.
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Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives unveils surf-focused luxury escape for 2026
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives invites travellers to embrace the rhythm of island life with the launch of its new Surf & Relax Offer — a thoughtfully curated experience blending world-class surf, elevated dining, restorative wellness, and unforgettable adventures in the heart of the Maldives.
Located just 30 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport in the North Malé Atoll, Kuda Villingili is home to the Maldives’ longest left-hand barrel wave, Chicken’s Break, making it one of the region’s most sought-after surf destinations. Framed by the resort’s philosophy of Time & Space Redefined, the new offer presents a seamless balance between thrill and tranquillity, designed for both experienced surfers and those discovering the sport for the very first time.
Applicable for direct bookings made through the Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives website, the Surf & Relax Offer is available for stays in Beach Villas with Private Pool and Water Villas with Private Pool (Sunrise and Sunset) for a minimum of four nights, with bookings open until 31 October 2026 using offer code KVSURF. The offer combines immersive surf experiences with moments of indulgence and relaxation. Guests staying in Beach Villas with Private Pool or Water Villas with Private Pool (Sunrise and Sunset) will enjoy USD 100 resort credit per villa, while guests staying seven nights or longer will receive a total of USD 300 resort credit during their stay. Resort credit can be redeemed towards dining experiences, spa treatments, and excursions.
The offer includes complimentary return shared speedboat transfers, daily breakfast at The Restaurant, and daily three-course dinner experiences across five of the resort’s signature dining venues — SPICE, EAST, EARTH, FIRE, and OCEAN. Guests will also enjoy a one-time three-course dinner at the award-winning Mar-Umi, celebrated for its Japanese-Peruvian cuisine and theatrical dining experience. Additional dining at Mar-Umi is complemented with a 15% discount under the Half Board meal plan.
Beyond the waves, the experience extends into wellness and island discovery. Guests can unwind with a 60-minute Deep Tissue Massage per adult at the resort’s private island spa, explore the vibrant marine life surrounding the island through the KV Faru Snorkelling Excursion, enjoy a traditional Sunset Fishing Excursion, and take part in a Cocktail Class at Raalhu Bar overlooking the surf.
For surf enthusiasts, the offer includes 15% savings on surfboard rentals and surf trips to nearby breaks including Cokes, Lohis, Sultans, Jails, and Ninjas. Beginner surfers can enjoy 25% savings on surf beach lessons and water lessons, while guests looking to capture their surf journey can also enjoy 15% savings on surf photography packages. Complimentary early check-in and late check-out, subject to availability, further enhance the ease of the island escape.
Whether chasing perfect swells at sunrise, slowing down through restorative wellness rituals, or simply embracing the laid-back rhythm of island life, Kuda Villingili’s Surf Offer presents a fresh perspective on the Maldives — one where adventure, connection, and serenity exist effortlessly side by side.
Discover Kuda Villingili’s latest special offers here, including the Surf Offer, here.
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The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort combines marine adventure with wellness-focused island stays
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, a five-star holistic wellness sanctuary nestled in the pristine Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, invites travellers to experience one of the Maldives’ most spectacular seasonal phenomena. From May through October, guests can witness the extraordinary feeding gatherings of manta rays that turn the waters of Hanifaru Bay into a world-renowned stage for marine life.
Just 45 minutes from the resort, Hanifaru Bay is among the planet’s most remarkable manta aggregation sites, famed for its “cyclone feeding” behaviour as mantas glide, spiral, and swoop through nutrient-rich waters in an awe-inspiring underwater ballet. With more than a thousand manta rays recorded in the bay, and the Maldives home to the world’s largest studied manta ray population, this protected sanctuary offers an unforgettable bucket-list opportunity to snorkel alongside these gentle giants.
“During peak season, it’s possible to witness dozens, sometimes over 100 manta rays, feeding in the bay, with occasional whale shark sightings, especially around the full moon,” shared José Daniel González, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort’s resident marine biologist.
Beyond Hanifaru Bay, the Baa Atoll Biosphere Reserve is celebrated for thriving reefs and abundant marine biodiversity. Divers and snorkelers can explore coral gardens filled with colourful reef fish, including batfish, fusiliers, and eagle rays, while dolphins are frequently spotted from the island. The resort also offers traditional line fishing and a wide range of watersports, from jet ski adventures to guided snorkelling experiences with turtles.
For guests who would like to learn more about the underwater world, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort hosts engaging marine education, including weekly marine biology presentations. Led by the resort’s resident marine biologist, these sessions highlight local ecosystems, marine conservation, and responsible tourism, helping guests connect more deeply with the island’s natural beauty.
After a day of exploration, guests can unwind with Westin’s signature wellness programs, from rejuvenating rituals at the overwater Heavenly Spa to energising movement at the WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studio. Guests can also enhance post-adventure restoration with the WestinWORKOUT® Gear Lending Program, which includes the Recover and Recharge Kit by Hyperice, designed to ease muscle fatigue and help the body reset. Evenings promise restful comfort in one of the resort’s 69 spacious villas, complete with the award-winning Heavenly® Bed and curated Sleep Well amenities.
Those looking to visit the Maldives for this extraordinary season, or throughout the year, can benefit from the Escape to More package, which includes a complimentary upgrade to an All-Inclusive meal plan featuring three meals daily, unlimited beverages, and a restocked minibar, plus kids under 12 dine free.
For more information, please visit westin-maldives.com.
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Angsana Velavaru invites guests to explore quieter side of Maldives
There is a quieter side to the Maldives, one found beyond the familiar rhythm of overwater escapes and sunset rituals. In Angsana Velavaru, the ocean becomes more than a backdrop. It becomes part of the journey itself.
With Sun, Sea & Fishing in Velavaru, guests are invited to discover an island experience shaped by adventure, wellbeing and a meaningful connection to the nature. Thoughtfully curated for travellers who wish to balance exploration with relaxation, the experience combines the exhilaration of deep-sea fishing with the restorative calm of island living in the heart of the Indian Ocean.
As dawn unfolds across unique turquoise lagoons, mornings begin with gentle cruises over calm waters, where the sea reflects the changing colours of the sky. Later, the rhythm shifts as guests venture further offshore for a guided big game fishing experience, embracing the anticipation and excitement of the open ocean. Between each adventure, moments of stillness await, from unwinding beside the water to reconnecting with slower pace of island life.
Available with a minimum stay of 4 nights, the offer includes:
- 1 Big Game Fishing trip per stay for 2 people
- 25% savings on stays with a Half Board meal plan
- 20% savings on return seaplane transfers for 2 people
- 1 Morning Cruise per stay
Designed for couples, ocean lovers and modern explorers alike, the experience reflects the spirit of Velavaru, serene, grounding and deeply connected to its natural surroundings. Every detail encourages guests to rediscover balance through immersive experiences that awaken the senses while nurturing rest and renewal.
Whether you are casting a line into the open sea, gathering with loved ones after a day on the water or simply listening to the gentle movement of the waves, each moment invites you to embrace the essence of island life in a more meaningful way.
To discover more or reserve your island retreat, please visit the resort’s website.
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