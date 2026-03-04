News
World-renowned photographer Greg Finck to lead workshop at Milaidhoo Maldives
Milaidhoo Maldives has announced the upcoming stay of internationally acclaimed photographer Greg Finck, who will host an exclusive photography workshop on Tuesday 21st April on the boutique private island.
Over the past 15 years, Greg Finck has become one of the most sought-after names in wedding and event photography, documenting exceptional celebrations across the globe. Beyond weddings, he has refined his artistic vision through travel and fashion photography, collaborating with renowned fashion houses including Elie Saab, Balenciaga and Rime Arodaky.
Greg’s signature style is elegant, natural and timeless, capturing his subjects in their most honest light. Influenced by legendary fashion photographers such as Annie Leibovitz, Mario Testino and Patrick Demarchelier, he continually challenges convention while maintaining a refined aesthetic. He has been named one of the world’s top wedding photographers by Harper’s Bazaar and has been featured in leading international publications including Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, The New York Times and Martha Stewart Weddings.
During his time at Milaidhoo, Greg will lead an intimate workshop designed for photography enthusiasts and creative minds alike. Set against the island’s pristine shores and turquoise waters, the session offers a rare opportunity to learn from one of the industry’s most celebrated talents in an inspiring, natural setting.
This special collaboration reflects Milaidhoo’s commitment to curating meaningful experiences that connect guests with artistry, creativity and place.
For further information or to reserve a place at the workshop, please contact welcome@milaidhoo.com.
Family
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa presents Easter season of dining, discovery
Easter at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa arrives as a season of renewal, set against a backdrop of turquoise waters and endless skies. From March 3 to 11, the resort unveils a carefully composed programme of culinary artistry and immersive experiences, designed for those seeking an elevated island retreat.
On this private sanctuary, Easter is reimagined as a time for gathering and reflection. For families, the resort’s Duplex Series, including the Two-Bedroom Duplex Beach Pool Villas and the Duplex Overwater Pool Villas, offers a sophisticated “home away from home.” These expansive, multi-level residences provide the space and privacy essential for multigenerational travel, ensuring that the joy of the season is shared in comfort beneath the open Maldivian skies.
The First Chapter: A Salutation to the Sea
The journey commences on Good Friday, April 3, with From the Sea. Hosted upon the Horizon Deck, this experience is less a dinner and more a sensory tribute to the Indian Ocean. As the sun dips below the lagoon, guests are invited to a ritual of purity
The Good Friday experience focuses on the simplicity of the sea. The menu features sustainably sourced seafood, prepared with precision to highlight natural flavours without pretence. Surrounded by panoramic lagoon views and the evening breeze, guests are invited to enjoy a rare moment of stillness, marking a serene start to the Easter season.
The Gathering: A Celebration of Togetherness
Easter Sunday on March 5 at Aailaa is a day defined by the ease of island life and the joy of a shared table. The morning begins with a celebratory breakfast featuring a curated selection of international specialties, followed by an evening Grand Buffet that balances traditional holiday favorites with modern, island-inspired creations.
Set against the backdrop of the turquoise lagoon, the day is designed for slow, meaningful moments. Whether it’s the lingering over seasonal desserts or the quiet comfort of a family dinner, the experience at Aailaa provides a refined space for guests to reconnect and celebrate the holiday in the heart of our tropical sanctuary.
Community by JW: A Garden-to-Table Journey
At the heart of the celebration lies a deeper connection to nature. Through the Community by JW initiative, guests are invited to reconnect with the land in the resort’s vibrant JW Garden.
Guided by the culinary team, participants harvest fresh herbs and seasonal ingredients before transforming them into interactive pastry creations. This immersive garden-led experience reflects the resort’s commitment to sustainability and mindful living, offering guests a meaningful way to engage with their surroundings while celebrating the essence of renewal.
A Sanctuary for Every Generation
The resort’s 60 private pool villas, each attended by a dedicated Thakuru (Butler), serve as a secluded base for the holiday. To explore the island’s natural beauty, guests of all ages are provided with complimentary bicycles, allowing families to wander the sandy paths at their own pace, from the quiet corners of the gardens to the water’s edge.
For younger explorers, the Family by JW Little Griffins’ Kids Club, one of the largest in the Maldives—offers a world of discovery with a rotating schedule of over 100 weekly activities. This allows parents the freedom to find their own balance through holistic wellbeing and island relaxation.
This Easter, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa offers more than just a holiday; it provides a return to what matters most. It is a season defined by elegance, intention, and the simple, timeless beauty of life lived by the sea.
The Savor the Endless package elevates the stay with a USD 300 resort credit per stay, complemented by daily breakfast, a three-course lunch, and a three-course dinner for two at select restaurants. A one-time floating breakfast served in the privacy of the villa adds an indulgent highlight, while a 60% reduction on food at Hashi and Shio invites guests to explore the resort’s culinary offerings. Earn up to 40,000 bonus points for Marriott Bonvoy® member. Additionally, guests can get complimentary non-motorised watersports provide effortless enjoyment on the lagoon, alongside the attentive service of a dedicated Thakuru (personal butler), complimentary bicycles, and a one-time 30-minute photography session with one printed keepsake to preserve moments in paradise.
For more information, visit the resort’s website.
News
The Westin Maldives celebrates World Sleep Day with restorative island programme
To celebrate World Sleep Day, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort invites guests to embrace the brand’s Sleep Well philosophy through a week-long program of deeply relaxing experiences. Thoughtfully designed with rest in mind, the wellness-led offerings encourage guests to unplug, unwind, and reconnect with the benefits of truly restorative sleep in one of the Maldives’ most tranquil island settings.
From March 7–13, 2026, guests can enjoy a series of experiences designed to bring a deeper sense of calm to their stay, from a soothing Sleep Infusion Turndown featuring chamomile, lavender, and caffeine-free green tea, to quiet pauses inspired by the island’s natural rhythm.
Marking World Sleep Day on March 13, the resort will host a Yoga Nidra session, a guided meditation practice that induces a state of consciousness between sleeping and waking, led by Heavenly Spa by Westin. That evening, a sunset cocktail reception will offer a sleep-inspired twist, featuring drinks crafted to help support a restful night.
Guests can also explore The Nap Map that highlights peaceful spots across the island for daytime rest. Whether lounging along the resort’s white-sand shores, swaying gently in a hammock, or tucked away into a quiet corner amid lush greenery, each nap zone offers an invitation to slow down. An extended breakfast service until noon on March 13 adds the perfect reason to sleep in.
The celebration also spotlights the resort’s year-round commitment to sleep wellness. From Westin’s award-winning Heavenly® Bed to the Sleep Well Lavender Balm, infused with lavender and chamomile oils, every detail is designed to support a more balanced, restorative stay. Guests can also enjoy the Sleep Well Menu, featuring lighter evening dishes created to complement a calmer nighttime routine. Sleep-focused offerings extend to families, thanks to the resort’s partnership with Savvy Sleep pediatric specialists, who created The Westin Maldives Kids Sleep Manual to help children and parents enjoy a more restful getaway.
Beyond Sleep Well, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort continues to champion holistic well-being with experiences that help guests eat and move well throughout their stay. From the 24-hour WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studio and scenic running routes to Gear Lending, yoga sessions, and treatments at the overwater Heavenly Spa by Westin™, the resort offers a wellness-led island escape designed for a full reset.
Nestled within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort blends contemporary overwater and beach villas with nature-led surroundings and purposeful wellness experiences, allowing guests to reconnect with themselves in one of the Maldives’ most serene destinations.
Plan your next Maldivian wellness getaway at westin-maldives.com.
Family
Grand Park Kodhipparu transforms into an Easter island wonderland
This Easter, retreat to award-nominated island luxury resort just 20 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport.
With direct international flights into Malé from Europe and Asia, access to the Maldives is refreshingly straightforward—and at Grand Park Kodhipparu, the transition from runway to lagoon takes just 20 effortless minutes. No domestic flights. No lengthy transfers. Simply step off the plane and into turquoise waters.
Recently honoured with four nominations in the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2026, the Grand Park Kodhipparu continues to receive international recognition for its rejuvenating Spa treatments, unique dining experiences and immersive lagoon adventures along the vibrant house reef—reinforcing its position as one of the Maldives’ most compelling boutique resorts.
A Playful Island Wonderland
Throughout the Easter period, the island transforms into a playful natural wonderland. Children and parents alike can explore island-wide treasure trails, take part in hands-on creative workshops, and dive beneath the lagoon for underwater egg hunts, before gathering under the stars for family movie nights on the beach. At the heart of the celebrations is the resort’s signature Kodhipparu Island Discovery Quest–a gentle, story-led journey across seven themed stations designed to encourage families to slow down, explore together and reconnect with the island’s natural beauty.
Stay Longer, Reconnect More
To enhance the Easter escape, guests booking directly are invited to take advantage of the resort’s Stay Longer Offer, with villa rates from USD 349 and 30% savings on all villas for stays of four nights or more, complemented by added value across dining, wellbeing and marine experiences throughout the stay.
“Easter at Grand Park Kodhipparu is a beautiful expression of what we call Connected Island Luxury,” said Raffaele Solferino, General Manager of Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives.“It’s about creating space for families to truly reconnect—with each other, with nature, and with the rhythm of island life. From exploring our vibrant house reef to slowing down together on the Island Discovery Quest, every experience is designed to feel effortless, meaningful and shared.”
Guests can enjoy daily buffet breakfast at The Edge restaurant, savings across all dining outlets, the spa and selected marine activities, as well as a dedicated Lifestyle Host service ensuring a seamless, personalised stay. Wellbeing and discovery are central to the experience, with sunrise and sunset yoga sessions offering moments of calm and curiosity in equal measure. Complimentary Wi-Fi is available across the island, from private villas to outdoor spaces.
Members of Park Rewards, the group’s complimentary loyalty programme, can enjoy up to an additional 15% off villa rates while earning points to redeem on future stays.
With its spacious villas, vibrant house reef and thoughtfully curated family experiences, Grand Park Kodhipparu offers an Easter holiday that balances play, relaxation and connection—all in one unforgettable island setting.
This spring, swap chocolate for coral reefs, treasure maps for turquoise lagoons, and everyday routines for barefoot moments beneath the Maldivian sun.
Collect moments, not just eggs.
For more information or to book directly, visit www.parkhotelgroup.com/grand-park-kodhipparu-maldives.
