Milaidhoo Maldives welcomes visiting Thai healer for spa residency

Milaidhoo Maldives is set to welcome visiting Thai wellness practitioner Naphat Theechanthuek for a special residency at the island’s serene spa from 11th to 30th April 2026.

With more than two decades of experience in luxury wellness and holistic healing, Naphat brings a deeply intuitive approach to her practice. Her treatments blend time-honoured Thai bodywork with energy-based therapies, creating experiences that nurture balance, release tension and restore harmony between body, mind and spirit.

During her residency, guests will be invited to discover a thoughtfully curated collection of therapies inspired by ancient Thai healing wisdom. These signature rituals combine traditional Thai massage with Himalayan crystal salt stone therapy, herbal compress treatments, Tok-Sen rhythmic tapping therapy, reflexology and the soothing vibrations of crystal singing bowls.

Every experience begins with a personal consultation, allowing Naphat to tailor each treatment to the guest’s individual needs, whether seeking deep muscular release, energetic alignment, deep relaxation or a moment of mindful reconnection.

Among the highlights of the residency is the Thai Energy Balancing Ritual, an immersive therapy that weaves together Thai massage, Tok-Sen tapping, Himalayan salt stones and the resonant vibrations of crystal bowls to help restore the body’s natural energy flow.

Guests may also experience Crystal Resonance Sound Healing, a deeply meditative session designed to calm the nervous system and invite a profound sense of stillness through harmonic sound vibrations.

Set within the peaceful natural beauty of Milaidhoo Maldives, this visiting practitioner residency offers a rare opportunity to experience authentic Thai healing traditions in one of the world’s most tranquil island settings.

Naphat’s residency will run from 11th to 30th April 2026 and advance reservations are recommended.