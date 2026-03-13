Milaidhoo Maldives included in Tatler Travel Guide 2026’s top hotels

Milaidhoo Maldives has announced its inclusion in the prestigious Tatler Travel Guide 2026, a coveted recognition celebrating the world’s most exceptional hotels. The island has been selected among Tatler 101: The World’s Best Hotels, an annual list that represents the pinnacle of excellence in global hospitality.

Curated by Tatler’s Travel Editor alongside an expert editorial team and an international network of contributors, the Tatler Travel Guide is renowned for its rigorous and discerning selection process. Each property is carefully evaluated to ensure that only those offering truly remarkable experiences earn a place on the list.

As one of the most established and influential society magazines in the world, Tatler’s endorsement is considered one of the highest honours in the travel industry. The guide speaks directly to a sophisticated and discerning audience, celebrating hotels that combine authenticity, character and outstanding service.

For Milaidhoo Maldives, the recognition is a meaningful affirmation of the island’s philosophy: a boutique, barefoot sanctuary where the essence of the Maldives is experienced in its most genuine form. Set within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, Milaidhoo is known for its intimate atmosphere, thoughtful hospitality and deep connection to Maldivian heritage and culture.

“We are deeply honoured to be recognised in the Tatler Travel Guide 2026,” said Paul van Frank, General Manager. “At Milaidhoo, we strive to create experiences that feel personal, soulful and truly reflective of the Maldives. To be included among the world’s best hotels is a wonderful recognition of the passion and dedication of our team, the Milaidhoo Family.”

From the island’s iconic overwater restaurant Ba’theli, inspired by traditional Maldivian sailing vessels, to curated cultural and marine experiences, Milaidhoo offers guests an opportunity to slow down and connect with the natural beauty and traditions of the Maldives.

This recognition from Tatler further reinforces Milaidhoo’s reputation as one of the Indian Ocean’s most distinctive luxury escapes, where authenticity, intimacy and heartfelt service define every stay.