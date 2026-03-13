News
ELE|NA marks World Sleep Day with SleepSync wellness ritual
In recognition of World Sleep Day, ELE|NA highlights SleepSync, one of its Six Pillars of Vitality dedicated to restoration and circadian rhythm alignment, through the SleepSync Ritual, a deeply calming spa experience designed to guide guests toward profound, uninterrupted sleep. The ritual is implemented across all ELE|NA locations in both the Maldives and India, ensuring guests can reconnect with restorative sleep wherever they experience the brand.
In today’s always-connected world, restful sleep has become increasingly elusive. Within this ritual, the body is gently led from stimulation into stillness, releasing the tensions of the day, calming the nervous system and preparing the mind and body for restorative rest.
ELE|NA believes that sleep is not simply the absence of wakefulness, but an essential pillar of holistic wellbeing – where restoration, emotional balance and cellular renewal take place.
Supporting the Body’s Natural Sleep Rhythm
Sleep begins long before the moment the head meets the pillow. It is a gradual transition where the body releases the day and prepares for stillness.
Within ELE|NA’s SleepSync Rituals, this transition is approached with intention and calm. As evening settles, the body begins its quiet descent into rest with the following:
- Reduce blue light exposure before sleep
- Dim lighting to signal the body’s nighttime rhythm
- Create calm through mindful transitions away from daily activity
- Release thoughts through journaling
- Hydrate and support the body’s nighttime recovery
These small rituals help guide the body from stimulation to restoration.
Reclaiming the Night
World Sleep Day serves as an important reminder that quality sleep is not a luxury, but a foundation of health and longevity. When supported with mindful rituals and intentional slowing down, the night becomes a space for true renewal.
Through SleepSync Rituals, ELE|NA continues its commitment to nurturing holistic wellbeing, guiding individuals back to the natural rhythms that allow the body to rest, restore and awaken with clarity and vitality.
Family
Kandooma Maldives invites families to Easter island celebrations
Swap traditional Easter routines for barefoot island celebrations as Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives unveils a vibrant Easter programme designed for families seeking adventure, connection and memorable island moments.
Set on a lush private island surrounded by turquoise lagoons and powder-white beaches, the resort’s Easter festivities blend family adventures, island experiences and indulgent dining in true Maldivian style.
“Easter is a wonderful time for families to come together and create special memories,” said Sharon Garrett, Director of Marketing & Sustainability at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives. “Our Easter programme has been designed to capture the spirit of the season while embracing the relaxed island lifestyle that makes the Maldives such a special place to celebrate.”
Guests can enjoy a week of fun-filled activities for all ages, from beach games, snorkelling adventures and creative craft sessions to relaxing spa rituals and sunset cocktails by the ocean. Younger guests will be happily entertained at the Kandoo Kids’ Club, where a dedicated Easter programme offers plenty of excitement for little explorers.
The highlight of the celebrations will be the Easter Sunday Dinner Buffet at Kandooma Café, a festive island feast bringing families together around a table filled with global flavours.
Guests can savour traditional Easter favourites from the carving station, vibrant salads and international cuisine, alongside chef-prepared dishes from live cooking stations. A dedicated Kids’ Corner ensures younger diners have their own fun selections, while a spectacular dessert spread, including Kandooma Café’s famous chocolate fountain and live crêpe station, provides a sweet finale to the evening.
Families planning an Easter holiday can choose from a range of holiday packages, including the resort’s popular All-Inclusive offer and a Family Getaway package packed with added extras for parents and children alike. More details can be found here.
The resort’s Easter Brochure outlines the full programme of island adventures and special experiences, including the Kandoo Kids’ Club Easter activities. View Easter Brochure here.
Located in the South Malé Atoll, just a 45-minute speedboat transfer from Velana International Airport, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is renowned for its beautiful beaches, crystal-clear lagoon and some of the Maldives’ best scuba diving experiences.
Accommodation ranges from garden and beach villas to spacious two-storey beach houses and overwater villas, offering options ideal for couples, families and groups. Guests can enjoy six dining venues, a vibrant activities programme and wellness experiences at Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala.
For more information, please visit: www.maldives.holidayinnresorts.com.
Action
Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives expands sustainability efforts with coral restoration
The vibrant coral reefs surrounding Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives play a vital role in sustaining the island’s rich marine biodiversity. Recognising the growing threats faced by coral ecosystems worldwide, the resort has introduced a coral restoration initiative aimed at supporting the long-term recovery of its house reef.
Coral reefs are among the most sensitive and fragile ecosystems on the planet and are increasingly affected by environmental stressors such as rising ocean temperatures, coral bleaching, and human activity. These ecosystems not only support thousands of marine species but also play a crucial role in maintaining ocean health and protecting coastlines.
As part of its ongoing sustainability efforts, Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives has taken proactive steps to assist reef regeneration through a structured coral restoration programme. The initiative recently saw the installation of 25 coral frames, each carefully planted with coral fragments collected from naturally broken corals found within the surrounding lagoon and reef areas.
Over time, these fragments will grow and fuse with one another, gradually forming new coral colonies that contribute to rebuilding the reef structure. As the corals mature, they create shelter and feeding grounds for a wide variety of marine life, helping restore the ecological balance of the reef ecosystem.
The restoration project also serves as an important platform for raising awareness among guests and team members about the importance of marine conservation. By nurturing these coral frames and monitoring their progress, the resort contributes to strengthening the resilience of its surrounding reef while supporting broader efforts to safeguard the Maldives’ underwater ecosystems.
Family
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives introduces ‘Easter by the Tides’ programme
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives invites guests to embrace the spirit of renewal with “Easter by the Tides,” a thoughtfully curated island celebration inspired by the rhythms of the ocean and the joy of togetherness. Set against the tranquil beauty of the Indian Ocean, the festivities blend culinary artistry, nature-led exploration, wellness rituals, and family-friendly experiences designed to create meaningful moments throughout the Easter season.
Rooted in Alila’s philosophy of purposeful living and connection to nature, the celebration unfolds through a series of immersive activities that encourage guests to slow down, reconnect, and experience the island in new and inspiring ways.
Guests can begin their days with mindful wellness sessions such as Tai Chi Breathing and morning yoga overlooking the sea, while marine-led experiences including coral planting and guided snorkeling invite them to discover the vibrant underwater world surrounding the resort.
Families and younger guests can also take part in playful Easter traditions with a tropical twist, including a snorkeling Easter egg hunt set within the island’s turquoise lagoon — a joyful moment of discovery that blends festive fun with the beauty of the ocean environment.
Culinary experiences form a highlight of the celebration, with special themed dining moments and sweet creations by World Champion Pastry Chef Rolf Mürner from Switzerland. Guests will have the opportunity to witness the artistry behind his celebrated chocolate craftsmanship and indulge in imaginative desserts inspired by the spirit of Easter.
“At Alila Kothaifaru Maldives, Easter is a meaningful time to celebrate renewal, connection, and shared moments in a setting shaped by nature,” said Thomas Weber, General Manager of Alila Kothaifaru Maldives. “With ‘Easter by the Tides,’ our team has created experiences that reflect the beauty and rhythm of island life while inviting guests to embrace the season with a sense of joy and discovery.”
The celebration is complemented by distinctive dining experiences across the resort’s restaurants, including a special Boat-to-Table BBQ at Seasalt, where fresh flavours and island-inspired cuisine take centre stage.
“Our culinary team wanted to capture the essence of Easter through creativity, craftsmanship, and flavour,” said Frank Wackerhagen, Executive Chef of Alila Kothaifaru Maldives. “From Chef Rolf Mürner’s exquisite chocolate creations to our Easter-themed dining experiences by the sea, every detail has been thoughtfully designed to create moments of delight for our guests.”
Blending nature, gastronomy, wellness, and family traditions, Easter by the Tides invites guests to celebrate the season in a way that feels both vibrant and serene — where every moment unfolds in harmony with the gentle rhythm of island life.
