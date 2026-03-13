Family
Kandooma Maldives invites families to Easter island celebrations
Swap traditional Easter routines for barefoot island celebrations as Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives unveils a vibrant Easter programme designed for families seeking adventure, connection and memorable island moments.
Set on a lush private island surrounded by turquoise lagoons and powder-white beaches, the resort’s Easter festivities blend family adventures, island experiences and indulgent dining in true Maldivian style.
“Easter is a wonderful time for families to come together and create special memories,” said Sharon Garrett, Director of Marketing & Sustainability at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives. “Our Easter programme has been designed to capture the spirit of the season while embracing the relaxed island lifestyle that makes the Maldives such a special place to celebrate.”
Guests can enjoy a week of fun-filled activities for all ages, from beach games, snorkelling adventures and creative craft sessions to relaxing spa rituals and sunset cocktails by the ocean. Younger guests will be happily entertained at the Kandoo Kids’ Club, where a dedicated Easter programme offers plenty of excitement for little explorers.
The highlight of the celebrations will be the Easter Sunday Dinner Buffet at Kandooma Café, a festive island feast bringing families together around a table filled with global flavours.
Guests can savour traditional Easter favourites from the carving station, vibrant salads and international cuisine, alongside chef-prepared dishes from live cooking stations. A dedicated Kids’ Corner ensures younger diners have their own fun selections, while a spectacular dessert spread, including Kandooma Café’s famous chocolate fountain and live crêpe station, provides a sweet finale to the evening.
Families planning an Easter holiday can choose from a range of holiday packages, including the resort’s popular All-Inclusive offer and a Family Getaway package packed with added extras for parents and children alike. More details can be found here.
The resort’s Easter Brochure outlines the full programme of island adventures and special experiences, including the Kandoo Kids’ Club Easter activities. View Easter Brochure here.
Located in the South Malé Atoll, just a 45-minute speedboat transfer from Velana International Airport, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is renowned for its beautiful beaches, crystal-clear lagoon and some of the Maldives’ best scuba diving experiences.
Accommodation ranges from garden and beach villas to spacious two-storey beach houses and overwater villas, offering options ideal for couples, families and groups. Guests can enjoy six dining venues, a vibrant activities programme and wellness experiences at Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala.
For more information, please visit: www.maldives.holidayinnresorts.com.
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives introduces ‘Easter by the Tides’ programme
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives invites guests to embrace the spirit of renewal with “Easter by the Tides,” a thoughtfully curated island celebration inspired by the rhythms of the ocean and the joy of togetherness. Set against the tranquil beauty of the Indian Ocean, the festivities blend culinary artistry, nature-led exploration, wellness rituals, and family-friendly experiences designed to create meaningful moments throughout the Easter season.
Rooted in Alila’s philosophy of purposeful living and connection to nature, the celebration unfolds through a series of immersive activities that encourage guests to slow down, reconnect, and experience the island in new and inspiring ways.
Guests can begin their days with mindful wellness sessions such as Tai Chi Breathing and morning yoga overlooking the sea, while marine-led experiences including coral planting and guided snorkeling invite them to discover the vibrant underwater world surrounding the resort.
Families and younger guests can also take part in playful Easter traditions with a tropical twist, including a snorkeling Easter egg hunt set within the island’s turquoise lagoon — a joyful moment of discovery that blends festive fun with the beauty of the ocean environment.
Culinary experiences form a highlight of the celebration, with special themed dining moments and sweet creations by World Champion Pastry Chef Rolf Mürner from Switzerland. Guests will have the opportunity to witness the artistry behind his celebrated chocolate craftsmanship and indulge in imaginative desserts inspired by the spirit of Easter.
“At Alila Kothaifaru Maldives, Easter is a meaningful time to celebrate renewal, connection, and shared moments in a setting shaped by nature,” said Thomas Weber, General Manager of Alila Kothaifaru Maldives. “With ‘Easter by the Tides,’ our team has created experiences that reflect the beauty and rhythm of island life while inviting guests to embrace the season with a sense of joy and discovery.”
The celebration is complemented by distinctive dining experiences across the resort’s restaurants, including a special Boat-to-Table BBQ at Seasalt, where fresh flavours and island-inspired cuisine take centre stage.
“Our culinary team wanted to capture the essence of Easter through creativity, craftsmanship, and flavour,” said Frank Wackerhagen, Executive Chef of Alila Kothaifaru Maldives. “From Chef Rolf Mürner’s exquisite chocolate creations to our Easter-themed dining experiences by the sea, every detail has been thoughtfully designed to create moments of delight for our guests.”
Blending nature, gastronomy, wellness, and family traditions, Easter by the Tides invites guests to celebrate the season in a way that feels both vibrant and serene — where every moment unfolds in harmony with the gentle rhythm of island life.
Kuredhivaru Resort & Spa announces Easter art collaboration with Shimha Shakeeb
Kuredhivaru Resort & Spa has announced a special Easter collaboration with one of the most celebrated Maldivian watercolor artists, Shimha Shakeeb, taking place from 4 to 7 April. The exclusive residency will introduce guests to the rich cultural narratives of the Maldives through art, creativity, and immersive experiences.
Shimha Shakeeb is known for her beautiful watercolor paintings that capture the landscapes, architecture, and traditions of the Maldives. She has exhibited her work at Dubai Expo 2020, Crossroads Maldives, and the National Art Gallery in Malé, and has worked with well-known institutions and resorts, including The Ritz-Carlton Maldives.
During the Easter residency, guests can join live painting sessions, interactive workshops, and kids’ art classes. For those looking for a more personal experience, private art sessions will also be available, allowing guests to work closely with Shimha to create their own unique pieces under her guidance. These activities let visitors of all ages explore their creativity and connect with Maldivian heritage in a hands-on way.
This collaboration reflects Kuredhivaru Resort & Spa’s commitment to creating immersive art experiences that inspire guests while promoting sustainable and mindful practices. Through workshops, live demonstrations, and private sessions, visitors are encouraged to explore their creativity in harmony with the island’s natural surroundings. Set against the stunning Indian Ocean, the Easter art residency offers a meaningful and inspiring holiday where guests can connect with both art and nature, celebrate creativity, and take-home memories and skills that extend beyond their stay.
For any reservations or inquiries, guests are encouraged to contact the resort at Resort.Kuredhivaru.Reservations@ennismore.com or +960 656 3000.
Easter at Meyyafushi Maldives blends family fun, dining and island experiences
This Easter, Meyyafushi Maldives takes guests on a journey filled with sunshine, togetherness and memorable moments. With a fun-filled Easter Programme, from easter egg painting to bowling tournaments, Meyyafushi encourages families and couples to connect within and beyond.
At the heart of Meyyafushi’s appeal is its collection of distinctive experiences designed to elevate the Maldives experience. Guests can enjoy one of the resort’s most iconic attractions – the world’s first fixed overwater padel tennis court, where sport meets spectacular ocean views. Culinary enthusiasts can discover unforgettable dining moments across the island’s diverse restaurants, including the spectacular Bubble underwater restaurant. For those seeking relaxation, Meyyafushi’s wellness and recreation facilities provide endless ways to unwind and reconnect. From its serene overwater Veyoge Spa and state-of-the-art fitness centre to tennis, watersports and diving adventures, every element of the resort is designed to inspire discovery and wellbeing.
Families travelling during Easter can also enjoy a special programme thoughtfully curated for younger guests and families alike. Creative workshops such as bunny mask making and Easter egg painting, island games including Kids Olympics and scavenger hunts, and special celebratory moments like Easter happy hour and a festive Easter dinner bring a playful spirit to the island throughout the holiday period.
Beyond the festivities, Meyyafushi’s spacious villas, calm lagoons and warm Maldivian hospitality make it an ideal destination for families looking to slow down, reconnect and experience the magic of the Maldives together. Every experience at Meyyafushi is designed to create memorable moments that last long after the holiday ends.
For more information, please contact reservations@meyyafushi.com or visit www.meyyafushi.com.
