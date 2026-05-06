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Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives offers Dive Free programme
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is offering guests access to a range of dive sites in South Malé Atoll through its Dive Free programme, aimed at divers seeking structured and accessible diving experiences during their stay.
Located approximately 45 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, the resort provides proximity to multiple dive sites within a 10 to 30-minute boat radius. The surrounding waters are known for varied reef structures, current-driven channels and regular marine life encounters, allowing for multiple dives per day.
The Dive Free programme is available to guests staying three nights or more, offering up to two complimentary scuba dives per day for up to two certified divers per villa.
According to Dive Centre Manager Ibrahim Shaan, the location enables access to a range of dive environments within a short distance, including reef and channel dives. He noted that sites such as Kandooma Thila can be reached within minutes, while additional sites offering different conditions are accessible within half an hour.
Director of Marketing and Sustainability Sharon Garrett stated that the programme is designed to integrate diving into the overall guest experience, reducing both time and cost considerations for certified divers.
Water conditions in the area remain suitable for diving throughout the year, with visibility often exceeding 20 metres. The dive sites accessible from the resort include:
- Kandooma Thila, a coral-covered pinnacle known for sightings of reef sharks and eagle rays
- Guraidhoo Corner, a channel dive site with strong currents attracting schools of fish and larger species
- Cocoa Corner, featuring reef walls and drop-offs with occasional pelagic encounters
- Kuda Giri Wreck, a sheltered site with a wreck and reef supporting reef fish and macro life
- Kandooma Caves, characterised by overhangs and reef formations with diverse marine species
Additional nearby sites include Manta Point, Lhosfushi, Medhu Faru and Waggiri, offering a mix of reef and channel diving, with seasonal manta ray sightings.
The resort operates a PADI five-star dive centre with guided excursions and access to multiple sites within short travel distances. The Dive Free programme is positioned as an option for divers seeking to maximise time in the water without the need for domestic transfers, providing direct access to dive locations from a single island base.
Excursions
Baros Maldives unveils reef-focused ‘Fully Ocean’ programme
Baros Maldives has announced “Fully Ocean”, a week-long programme of marine conservation, education and guided activities scheduled from 1 to 8 June 2026.
The programme coincides with World Reef Awareness Day on 1 June and World Oceans Day on 8 June. It is positioned as an initiative to involve guests directly in conservation efforts, allowing them to participate alongside the resort’s marine team in activities focused on reef protection.
According to General Manager Ibrahim Shijah, the programme builds on the resort’s long-standing focus on reef conservation and aims to position guests as participants in that effort. Baros Maldives, which first opened in 1973, is among the early resorts in the country to implement a structured reef restoration programme. The property, which is Maldivian-owned, has maintained ongoing work through resident marine biologists and operational practices aimed at reducing environmental impact.
The “Fully Ocean” programme will run as a structured schedule of activities throughout the week.
On 1 June, the programme will begin with a guided house reef tour, followed by an information session for guests to register for activities. The day will conclude with night snorkelling.
On 2 June, activities will focus on coral restoration. Led by marine biologist Carissa Cabrera, the programme will include a snorkelling safari and workshops on coral restoration methods. Guests will have the option to participate in coral planting or sponsor coral frames.
On 3 June, a fish-focused programme will include identification workshops and in-water sessions for divers and snorkellers. The afternoon will feature activities in the Palm Garden, including educational games and painting sessions, followed by night snorkelling.
On 4 June, activities will focus on reef ecosystems. The programme will include guided dives under the Microlife Finders initiative, snorkelling safaris and low tide exploration of marine species such as shells and sea cucumbers. The day will conclude with a “Glow in the Dark” session, combining a presentation with a UV-assisted night snorkelling experience.
On 5 June, marking World Environment Day, the programme will include a guided nature walk around the island and a photography competition titled “Maldivian Treasures”. A second “Glow in the Dark” session will be held in the evening.
On 6 June, the schedule will include guided reef tours and night snorkelling.
On 7 June, designated as Turtle Day, the programme will feature activities led by the Olive Ridley Project, including awareness sessions and workshops on turtle conservation and responsible interaction.
On 8 June, the programme will conclude with a guided reef tour, a reef clean-up activity and a final night snorkelling session.
Some activities during the programme will be complimentary, while others will be offered at an additional charge. Booking and programme details are available through the resort.
The “Fully Ocean” initiative will coincide with Baros Maldives’ “Endless Summer” offer, running from May to October 2026. During this period, the resort is promoting travel during the off-peak season, when marine conditions attract species such as manta rays and whale sharks to nearby atolls.
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InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau unveils ‘Calm Waters: Swim with Nurse Sharks’
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort has introduced “Calm Waters: Swim with Nurse Sharks”, a new package combining marine adventure, wellness and education in Raa Atoll.
The package is designed for travellers seeking experiences that go beyond leisure, offering opportunities to engage with the natural environment through activities that are both educational and responsible. Located close to one of the most accessible nurse shark snorkelling sites in the Maldives, just a 10-minute boat ride from the resort, InterContinental Maldives is offering guests the chance to observe the species in its natural habitat.
At the centre of the package is a guided swim with nurse sharks, giving guests the opportunity to observe the animals at close range in the water. Ahead of the excursion, guests are invited to attend a complimentary presentation led by one of the resort’s resident marine biologists. Held two days before the swim, the session is designed to address common misconceptions about sharks while providing information on their behaviour and ecological role. The presentation also includes refreshments and an interactive question-and-answer session.
The package also incorporates wellness elements in line with the resort’s broader focus on wellbeing. On the morning of the excursion, guests may take part in a 60-minute Morning Meditation & Slow Stretch session at the resort’s Yoga Pavilion. The session includes guided breathwork and mindful movement intended to help participants feel prepared before entering the water. The group session is priced at USD 35++ per person.
Before the swim begins, the resort’s marine team assesses shark activity and water visibility in Maamunagau Lagoon to ensure suitable conditions. The experience does not involve feeding or pursuing the sharks. Instead, guests observe them from a respectful distance as they rest on the seabed or move along the reef. The activity is positioned as an accessible marine encounter for a wide range of guests, including families, while also serving as an introduction to marine ecosystems and conservation. The guided swim is priced at USD 120+.
After the excursion, guests may choose from a selection of spa treatments at AVI Spa. These include Floating Sound Healing, which places guests in water while sound vibrations are used to support relaxation, priced at USD 150+. Another option is the 120-minute Maldivian Essence ritual, a full-body treatment drawing on local healing traditions and designed to relax muscles, nourish the skin and restore balance. This treatment is priced at USD 280+.
Through the “Calm Waters: Swim with Nurse Sharks” package, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort is bringing together marine education, responsible wildlife interaction and wellness experiences in a single programme. The package presents ocean exploration as both a nature-based activity and a restorative experience, allowing guests to engage with the marine environment in a considered and structured way.
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The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort adds padel court to wellness offering
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has introduced a new padel court as part of its ongoing development of wellness and recreational facilities, expanding its racquet sports offering alongside the existing tennis court at Vommuli House.
The addition reflects increasing global interest in padel and forms part of the resort’s approach to providing activity-based experiences for guests within its island setting. Located within landscaped surroundings, the court is available for both casual play and structured sessions, including coaching with a resident padel professional.
According to the resort, the facility is intended to cater to a range of skill levels and provides an option for guests seeking to incorporate physical activity into their stay.
The introduction of the padel court is part of a broader expansion of the resort’s wellness programme. Guests also have access to fitness and wellbeing activities including Tabata and boxing sessions, reformer Pilates, and guided yoga and meditation classes held at the Yoga Sala.
In addition, the resort has upgraded its fitness centre with equipment from Technogym, including the Artis Cardio, Skillrun and Strength series. The facility is designed to maximise natural light and views of the surrounding ocean environment.
The upgraded gym also includes the Technogym Checkup System, which provides assessments of body composition, posture and performance, allowing for the development of personalised fitness programmes for guests.
Through these additions, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort continues to expand its wellness and recreation offering, with a focus on integrating fitness, sport and wellbeing into the guest experience.
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