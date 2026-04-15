Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives reinvests waste recovery proceeds into sustainability

Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives has completed its first quarterly waste collection of the year in partnership with Secure Bag Maldives, as part of the resort’s sustainability programme.

The resort said the latest weigh-in and collection reflected the progress of a partnership launched in August last year, under which discarded materials are recovered, processed and returned to the supply chain as new products.

Secure Bag Maldives operates with a focus on repurposing, reusing and reselling materials through sustainable lifecycle solutions. Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives said the partnership supports its environmental goals and aligns with IHG Hotels & Resorts’ Journey to Tomorrow framework.

Sharon Garrett, director of marketing and sustainability at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, said both Secure Bag and the resort’s team believed that most resources retained value beyond their initial use. She said materials that might otherwise be discarded were being transformed through recovery methods into sustainable products.

Garrett said that while receiving payment for waste might appear unusual, the model was widely used internationally and reflected a shift towards circular resource management. She added that the resort was encouraged to see the approach gaining ground in the Maldives.

Through the partnership, the resort said it is able to manage a range of materials including metals, baled paper, batteries, motors, crushed glass, aluminium cans, air-conditioning components, used lubricants and cooking oils. These materials are sorted on the island before collection, with returns based on volume and category.

Garrett said she and the resort’s sustainability officer, Krisel, were encouraged by the volume of waste being diverted from landfill.

Over the past three months, the resort collected 3.7 tonnes of iron scrap, 1.4 tonnes of motor and compressor components, 544 kilograms of aluminium cans, 565 kilograms of air-conditioning parts, and 3,200 litres of used lubricants and cooking oils.

The resort said the initiative helps reduce environmental impact while supporting a circular economy in which materials are reused and assigned further value. Funds generated during the quarter totalled US$1,700, or MVR 26,592, and will be reinvested in sustainability initiatives on the island.

Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives also encouraged guests and partners to learn more about its environmental work through the Kandooma Green Book, which is available online.