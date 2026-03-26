News
Kandooma Maldives hosts recycling initiative for Global Recycling Day
Earlier this month, in celebration of Global Recycling Day, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives brought sustainability to life through a vibrant, team-driven initiative that transformed everyday waste into creative works of art.
Centred around the theme “Don’t Think Waste – Think Opportunity”, the resort invited colleagues from across all departments to participate in a Sculpture Competition designed to reimagine discarded materials and give them new purpose. The result was a showcase of ingenuity, collaboration and environmental awareness, demonstrating that sustainability can be both impactful and inspiring.
The winning entry, Waste to Wonder, was created by the resort’s Front Office team using bottle tops and recycled glass to form a striking framed mosaic, bound together with discarded wire.
Second place was awarded to the Recreation team for Varah Majaa, a playful yet purposeful installation featuring broken fins reimagined as turtle flippers, combined with old fishing nets and aluminium cans. The piece delivers a clear visual message on the impact of marine pollution and the importance of protecting our oceans and marine-life.
The team from Kandooma Spa secured third place with Tanya, a thoughtful creation crafted from old magazines, egg trays and discarded paper waste. Inspired by the work of marine veterinarians dedicated to sea turtle conservation, the piece also celebrates female leadership in science and environmental protection.
The quality of the entries are a powerful reminder that innovation and creativity thrive across every area of the resort, not only within traditional creative roles such as marketing and design.
The initiative aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Responsible Consumption and Production (SDG 12), which encourages waste reduction through reuse, recycling and responsible resource management. It also supports IHG Hotels & Resorts’ Journey to Tomorrow, the company’s commitment to drive positive change for people, communities and the planet.
Commenting on the initiative, Sharon Garrett, Director of Marketing & Sustainability at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, said: “This Global Recycling Day, we turned waste into something worth celebrating. Our teams came together for our creative sculpture challenge with one brief: transform what would have been discarded into something meaningful. Every department brought their ideas to life, and the energy, craft and care on display made judging no easy task.”
“The array of entries and their themes was inspiring, while our Front Office team won with their recycled glass mosaic, I was personally drawn to the Engineering team’s entry made from recycled mechanical bits and pieces to resemble a Heron. It is now in pride of place in our Chef’s Garden called Magey Bageecha for all to see.”
Sharon reinforced that for Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, sustainability is not another marketing gimmick or campaign.
“Sustainable practices are ingrained in our Kandooma culture and special calendar days like Global Recycling Day enable us to inspire and show that we are building that culture together and that it’s an ongoing commitment requiring focus and fun,” she added.
The resort’s General Manager Mark Eletr, Sustainability Officer Krisel Magallon and the Sustainability ‘EcoAction’ Team led the initiative, creating an engaging platform that encouraged participation, collaboration and awareness with prizes. A panel of judges, including resort guests, added a unique and inclusive perspective to the event.
In addition, the resort’s Sustainability Officer, Krisel Magallon, hosted a Recycling Workshop that covered the dos and don’ts of waste segregation, how to identify recyclable materials, and the environmental and economic benefits. The workshop included valuable interactive discussions among participants on the best recycling practices in the Maldives, together with practical recycling solutions that could be implemented at Kandooma.
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives continues to embed sustainability into its daily operations, from reef conservation and responsible waste management to community engagement and guest education. Initiatives such as the Sculpture Competition and the Recycling Workshop reinforce the resort’s commitment to fostering a culture where sustainability is lived, shared and celebrated.
Located in the South Malé Atoll, just 45 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is a lively island resort known for its excellent diving, surfing and family-friendly experiences. With a range of villas, multiple dining venues, a dedicated kids’ club, and the Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala, the resort offers a relaxed and accessible private-island Maldivian escape.
Guests and partners are invited to learn more about the resort’s sustainability initiatives in the Kandooma Green Book, available here.
Awards
Canareef secures Top Hotel Partner 2026 recognition from German tour operator
Canareef Resort Maldives has once again strengthened its position as a preferred destination for European travellers, earning the prestigious Top Hotel Partner 2026 recognition from Schauinsland Reisen, one of Germany’s leading tour operators.
This latest accolade reflects the resort’s continued commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences, particularly among the German market, where Schauinsland Reisen holds a strong presence. The recognition is awarded to top-performing hotel partners who consistently maintain high standards in service quality, guest satisfaction, and operational excellence.
This achievement follows a successful partnership history between the two brands. In 2023, Canareef was honoured with both the Top Hotel Partner award and the distinguished Partner of Excellence title by Schauinsland Reisen. These recognitions highlighted the resort’s dedication to exceeding guest expectations and its strong collaboration with international travel partners.
Nestled in the southernmost atoll of the Maldives, Canareef offers a unique blend of untouched natural beauty, spacious beachfront villas, and authentic Maldivian experiences. Its tranquil setting, combined with diverse leisure activities and warm hospitality, has made it a favored choice among European travelers seeking both relaxation and adventure.
The continued recognition from Schauinsland Reisen underscores the resort’s ability to maintain consistency in quality while evolving to meet the expectations of global travelers. It also reflects the growing demand for the Maldives as a premier long-haul destination in the German-speaking market.
Speaking on the achievement, the management of Canareef expressed gratitude for the ongoing partnership and trust placed by Schauinsland Reisen and its valued guests. The resort remains committed to enhancing its offerings and delivering memorable stays that resonate with travellers worldwide.
As Canareef celebrates this milestone, it reaffirms its position as a leading hospitality provider in the Maldives, dedicated to excellence, sustainability, and authentic island experiences.
Love
dusitD2 Feydhoo hosts multi-day wedding buyout with international guests
Following an elegant wedding celebration in Mumbai, a couple chose to extend their festivities in the Maldives with an exclusive multi-day post-wedding private island buyout at dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives.
Joined by close family, Bollywood celebrities, and elite business figures, the celebration transitioned from a traditional city setting to a vibrant island experience, transforming the resort into a private playground of curated moments. The presence of high-profile guests added to the exclusivity and prestige of the occasion, further highlighting the Maldives as a preferred destination for distinguished clientele.
Over the course of four days, guests enjoyed a seamless blend of relaxed daytime gatherings, beachside experiences, and lively evening celebrations. The program featured a mix of themed events, entertainment, and social experiences, creating a dynamic atmosphere that balanced intimacy with high energy. From beachfront activities and sunset moments to music-led evenings and after-parties, the celebration reflected a modern approach to destination weddings.
dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives continues to strengthen its position as a leading destination for weddings and exclusive group buyouts, offering a fresh, lifestyle-driven concept tailored for today’s luxury traveler. The resort is fully equipped with high-quality event infrastructure, including advanced audio-visual systems, premium sound setups, high-performance speakers, dynamic stage lighting, and fully customisable staging solutions.
A key highlight is the resort’s versatile indoor event hall, designed to host everything from elegant ceremonies and gala dinners to high-energy parties and late-night entertainment. With flexible layouts and integrated technical capabilities, alongside expansive outdoor venues, the resort delivers a complete and seamless event experience.
This celebration further reinforces the Maldives’ growing appeal as a preferred destination for post-wedding experiences and group celebrations. By combining creative flexibility with world-class execution, dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives continues to redefine how modern weddings and events are experienced in the Maldives.
For more information or event inquiries, please visit dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives’ website or contact the events team at events.d2md@dusit.com.
Action
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru marks first Hawksbill turtle hatchling event since 2015
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru has recorded the return of a Hawksbill sea turtle to its shores for the first time since 2015, with eggs laid in January hatching on the afternoon of 23 March, marking a meaningful moment for the island and its surrounding marine environment.
The eggs, laid on 24 January, have now hatched, with tiny hatchlings emerging beneath sun-warmed sands and making their way across the beach into the lagoon. The moment was quietly witnessed by guests and resort associates, offering a precious and moving glimpse into one of nature’s most delicate life cycles.
The return comes alongside Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru’s ongoing marine conservation efforts, led by its on-site Marine Lab – one of the first resort-based marine conservation programmes in the Maldives. For over two decades, the Marine Lab has contributed to coral restoration, reef protection, marine biodiversity monitoring and environmental education.
The Banyan Tree Marine Lab actively engages guests and associates through ongoing conservation activities, including Marine Talks on turtle and shark conservation, reef restoration and monitoring, as well as ongoing turtle identification and monitoring initiatives that support broader research efforts across the country.
Hawksbill turtles, listed as critically endangered, continue to face threats across the Maldives from habitat loss, marine pollution and climate change. Their rare return to shore serves as a gentle yet powerful reminder of the responsibility we share in protecting these fragile species and the ecosystems they depend on.
“Moments like are truly special,” said Alex Burden, Marine Lab Manager at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru. “The return of a sea turtle to our shores is a powerful reflection of what long-term commitment and genuine care for the marine environment can achieve.”
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