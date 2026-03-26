Kandooma Maldives hosts recycling initiative for Global Recycling Day

Earlier this month, in celebration of Global Recycling Day, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives brought sustainability to life through a vibrant, team-driven initiative that transformed everyday waste into creative works of art.

Centred around the theme “Don’t Think Waste – Think Opportunity”, the resort invited colleagues from across all departments to participate in a Sculpture Competition designed to reimagine discarded materials and give them new purpose. The result was a showcase of ingenuity, collaboration and environmental awareness, demonstrating that sustainability can be both impactful and inspiring.

The winning entry, Waste to Wonder, was created by the resort’s Front Office team using bottle tops and recycled glass to form a striking framed mosaic, bound together with discarded wire.

Second place was awarded to the Recreation team for Varah Majaa, a playful yet purposeful installation featuring broken fins reimagined as turtle flippers, combined with old fishing nets and aluminium cans. The piece delivers a clear visual message on the impact of marine pollution and the importance of protecting our oceans and marine-life.

The team from Kandooma Spa secured third place with Tanya, a thoughtful creation crafted from old magazines, egg trays and discarded paper waste. Inspired by the work of marine veterinarians dedicated to sea turtle conservation, the piece also celebrates female leadership in science and environmental protection.

The quality of the entries are a powerful reminder that innovation and creativity thrive across every area of the resort, not only within traditional creative roles such as marketing and design.

The initiative aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Responsible Consumption and Production (SDG 12), which encourages waste reduction through reuse, recycling and responsible resource management. It also supports IHG Hotels & Resorts’ Journey to Tomorrow, the company’s commitment to drive positive change for people, communities and the planet.

Commenting on the initiative, Sharon Garrett, Director of Marketing & Sustainability at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, said: “This Global Recycling Day, we turned waste into something worth celebrating. Our teams came together for our creative sculpture challenge with one brief: transform what would have been discarded into something meaningful. Every department brought their ideas to life, and the energy, craft and care on display made judging no easy task.”

“The array of entries and their themes was inspiring, while our Front Office team won with their recycled glass mosaic, I was personally drawn to the Engineering team’s entry made from recycled mechanical bits and pieces to resemble a Heron. It is now in pride of place in our Chef’s Garden called Magey Bageecha for all to see.”

Sharon reinforced that for Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, sustainability is not another marketing gimmick or campaign.

“Sustainable practices are ingrained in our Kandooma culture and special calendar days like Global Recycling Day enable us to inspire and show that we are building that culture together and that it’s an ongoing commitment requiring focus and fun,” she added.

The resort’s General Manager Mark Eletr, Sustainability Officer Krisel Magallon and the Sustainability ‘EcoAction’ Team led the initiative, creating an engaging platform that encouraged participation, collaboration and awareness with prizes. A panel of judges, including resort guests, added a unique and inclusive perspective to the event.

In addition, the resort’s Sustainability Officer, Krisel Magallon, hosted a Recycling Workshop that covered the dos and don’ts of waste segregation, how to identify recyclable materials, and the environmental and economic benefits. The workshop included valuable interactive discussions among participants on the best recycling practices in the Maldives, together with practical recycling solutions that could be implemented at Kandooma.

Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives continues to embed sustainability into its daily operations, from reef conservation and responsible waste management to community engagement and guest education. Initiatives such as the Sculpture Competition and the Recycling Workshop reinforce the resort’s commitment to fostering a culture where sustainability is lived, shared and celebrated.

Located in the South Malé Atoll, just 45 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is a lively island resort known for its excellent diving, surfing and family-friendly experiences. With a range of villas, multiple dining venues, a dedicated kids’ club, and the Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala, the resort offers a relaxed and accessible private-island Maldivian escape.

Guests and partners are invited to learn more about the resort’s sustainability initiatives in the Kandooma Green Book, available here.