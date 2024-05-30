Embark on a journey of pure joy at Sirru Fen Fushi

While global cost of living pinches, ‘all-inclusive’ stays grow.

Award-winning Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives has crunched the numbers and ‘All-inclusive’ stays are now at their most popular. The 15-hectare private island paradise in South Male Atoll, just a 40-minute boat ride from Velana International Airport has established itself with families, couples, and groups over several years. In Quarter 1 2024, the Resort says 32.19% of total stays booked an All-inclusive experience. At Kandooma guests can choose between a soft or alcohol All-inclusive stay, with the latter showing a whopping 40.9% growth since 1 January.

Regarding the growth of All-inclusive stays and customer preferences, Sharon Garrett, Director of Marketing shares, “Our guests are looking for value and our All-inclusive dining plan delivers in spades.”

So are we all drinking more, or is it just the comfort of knowing it’s all included?

“We are not necessarily drinking more, but I certainly do think many people like to enjoy a sundowner or a cocktail while on holiday, and a fancy coffee. In a remote location, those costs add up quickly and if there is a great drinks list and a mixologist on the bar with a bit of sparkle, you are more likely to indulge in more than just one on holiday.”

She adds that the All-inclusive offering has recently been upgraded.

“I think it’s fair to say that all of the resorts in the Maldives recognise that we can be perceived as a little pricey with everything being transported into the individual islands, most often from abroad. With that in mind and that people in many of our feeder markets are feeling the pinch with greater costs of living at the moment, travellers are becoming more savvy and want to budget their getaways. They are not necessarily cancelling a trip because of tighter budgets or reducing the number of nights, but rather, pricing it up and seeking greater value.”

“As a resort that sits in the mid-market, just beneath the five-star ranking, we are conscious now, as much as ever, that guests use all the digital tools at their disposal to compare the different offerings, and we work hard to remain competitive.”

Kandooma has just refreshed its All-inclusive offering. Though it seems like more of an overhaul than just a simple refresh, it includes everything from more discount privileges at the Spa and specialty dining to afternoon tea snacks, ice cream hours, and much more.

The refreshed All-inclusive plan at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives includes:

Breakfast, lunch and dinner buffets at Kandooma Cafe the resortâ€™s all-day dining restaurant which showcases international favourites as well as Maldivian flavours

Option to enjoy an a la carte option for lunch or dinner at Bokkuraa Coffee Club on the pool deck

Afternoon tea snacks

Ice Cream hour

Unlimited Drinks including wines, beers, mixed drinks, cocktails and special coffees from 11am to 11pm daily (using quality brands); the soft option includes mocktails, smoothies, milkshakes and more.

20% discount privilege at Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala

50% discount privilege on Mini Bar

Welcome drink on Check-in

Complimentary non-motorised activities (excl Catamaran)

Coming second in the meal plan preference stakes (by less than a percentage point) is the Half Board option which includes buffet Breakfast and Dinner at the resort’s all-day dining international restaurant, Kandooma Cafe. With 31.42% of all stays opting for Half Board.

“The numbers revealed some interesting trends, even for us, with less than a quarter of all guests, 22.83% choosing bed and breakfast,”

2023 Winner of Leading Family Resort Maldives and Best Dive Resort Maldives, Kandooma is a private and natural island. White sandy beaches, swaying coconut palms and turquoise waters form the backdrop for a wide variety of leisure pursuits and some of the best diving in the Maldives. Guests can choose from Garden and Beach Villas, two-storey Beach Houses and the popular Overwater Villas for their stay. Families are well catered for with the Kandoo Kids’ Club and a full activities programme supported by the IHG Kids’ Stay & Eat Free initiative. Six food and beverage outlets ensure you’ll eat like a King and have the opportunity to not only indulge in your favourites from around the world but sample the flavours of the Maldives too. You might just be inspired to book one of the resort’s terrific cooking classes. For those guests who desire the ultimate in relaxation, sun loungers and hammocks are located around the island and the Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala offers the ultimate in tranquillity and escape for body and mind. Visit www.maldives.holidayinnresorts.com