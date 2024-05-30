Fan Club
Embark on a journey of pure joy at Sirru Fen Fushi
The newly-reimagined Sirru Fen Fushi Private Lagoon Resort, a member of the esteemed Leading Hotels of the World (LHW) collection, invites you to rediscover luxury in the Maldives. Nestled on a pristine island amidst crystal-clear lagoons, this haven of effortless elegance and contemporary allure promises an unforgettable escape.
Curated Experiences Await
From the moment guests touch down in Malé, Sirru Fen Fushi curates your journey around four pillars: Taste, Wellness, Art, and Play. Savor world-class cuisine alongside authentic Maldivian flavors at revamped restaurants. Rejuvenate with holistic wellness practices like frequency sound healing and Ayurvedic treatments. Become a steward of the environment through marine conservation initiatives, or witness turtle nesting with the resort’s marine biologist.
Unparalleled Comfort and Personalized Luxury
Unwind in the unparalleled comfort of Beach, Water, and Safari Tented Villas, each designed for an intimate escape in harmony with the breathtaking surroundings. Choose experiences based on Fire, Water, Earth, and Air themes, creating lasting memories tailored to your preferences.
Joining the Leading Hotels of the World
Sirru Fen Fushi is thrilled to be part of the prestigious LHW collection. “This exclusive hideaway promises a bespoke journey of luxury and serenity,” says Deniz Omurgonulsen, Vice President of Member Experience at LHW. “We are excited to add this private island paradise to our collection.”
Rediscovering Your Inner Child
Through the Essence of Play, reconnect with your inner child. Learn Maldivian crafts, gather around fire pits for acoustic guitar evenings, or dance under the stars at Plankton Glow Parties. Every experience ignites the soul and fosters connection.
A Celebration of Local Flavors
Tantalize your taste buds and explore local flavors through various activities. Reel in the day’s catch on a fishing excursion, or witness the theatrical spectacle of a Malafaaiy Bodu Beru feast, featuring traditional cuisine, drumming, singing, and clapping.
Holistic Wellness and Artistic Inspiration
Sirru Fen Fushi fosters rejuvenation through holistic treatments and a connection to nature. Full Moon Meditations and Pool Rituals promote a transformative journey. Art is woven into the resort’s DNA, from the underwater Coralarium museum to the Sustainability Lab, where you can create meaningful keepsakes.
Protecting Paradise
Committed to preserving the archipelago’s natural wonders, the resort offers eco-conscious initiatives. Participate in coral restoration projects, explore the neighboring Maroshi island with its mud crab delicacies and vast mangrove forests, and learn the importance of marine conservation.
Experience Sirru Fen Fushi, where unforgettable memories and a deep connection with nature await. Visit: https://sirrufenfushi.com/
Fan Club
Angsana Velavaru presents ‘Live to Discover’ offer
Angsana Velavaru, an all-inclusive premium resort in South Nilandhe Atoll, Maldives invites guests to ‘LIVE to DISCOVER’– to dive into vibrant cultural experiences, soak in breathtaking scenery, and paint unforgettable memories.
With the limited-time ‘LIVE to DISCOVER’ offer, guests can take advantage of 30% off the Best Available Rate, along with other unforgettable perks. This is more than just a holiday. It is an invitation to escape the ordinary and embrace the extraordinary. Travel More. Live More.
The offer also includes the following:
- Complimentary Upgrade to All-Inclusive Premium package
- Spa and Recreation Credit of USD 75 per person, per night
- 25% savings on Seaplane Transfers (for a minimum stay of 3 nights)
- Complimentary sunset cruise, once per stay
- Daily guided house reef snorkelling
- Early check-in / late check-out (subject to availability)
- For InOcean Pool Villa categories only: Complimentary floating breakfast for two, once per stay
For families staying 4 nights or more, one child below 12 years old can enjoy a complimentary stay and dining experience while sharing existing bedding with parents in the same villa, under the same meal plan booked by the adults.
Beyond the typical beach getaway, explore Angsana Velavaru ‘101 Things to Do.’ From water adventures to wellness activities and cultural explorations, guests can dive into a myriad of experiences for an exciting and enriching holiday. With this, it provides the perfect setting for multigenerational families or group of friends to come together and create lifelong memories.
In addition to fun and relaxation, Angsana Velavaru offers educational opportunities for guests to learn about the local culture and environment, allowing them to gain valuable insights while fostering a deeper appreciation for the Maldives’ rich heritage and biodiversity. The resort is committed to environmental sustainability and responsible tourism practices, giving guests the opportunity to take part in eco-friendly initiatives such as coral reef conservation efforts or reef clean-up activities and to contribute positively to the preservation of the Maldives’ fragile ecosystem.
Furthermore, the resort’s commitment to preserving the local culture shines through in an immersive Boduberu performance every Friday. As the sun sets, guests gather to witness a vibrant display of drums and dance, with the beats echoing tales of the Maldivian folklore and celebrations.
Part of Banyan Group, an independent, global hospitality company with purpose, Angsana Velavaru is a vibrant tropical getaway offering 79 private villas, all with beach frontage, and a cluster of 34 InOcean Villas.
The ‘LIVE to DISCOVER’offer is valid for reservations secured from now until 2 June 2024, with flexible stays until 23 December 2024. For further queries and reservations, contact Reservations-Velavaru@angsana.com or +960 676 8464.
Fan Club
‘All-inclusive’ stays most popular at Kandooma Maldives
While global cost of living pinches, ‘all-inclusive’ stays grow.
Award-winning Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives has crunched the numbers and ‘All-inclusive’ stays are now at their most popular. The 15-hectare private island paradise in South Male Atoll, just a 40-minute boat ride from Velana International Airport has established itself with families, couples, and groups over several years. In Quarter 1 2024, the Resort says 32.19% of total stays booked an All-inclusive experience. At Kandooma guests can choose between a soft or alcohol All-inclusive stay, with the latter showing a whopping 40.9% growth since 1 January.
Regarding the growth of All-inclusive stays and customer preferences, Sharon Garrett, Director of Marketing shares, “Our guests are looking for value and our All-inclusive dining plan delivers in spades.”
So are we all drinking more, or is it just the comfort of knowing it’s all included?
“We are not necessarily drinking more, but I certainly do think many people like to enjoy a sundowner or a cocktail while on holiday, and a fancy coffee. In a remote location, those costs add up quickly and if there is a great drinks list and a mixologist on the bar with a bit of sparkle, you are more likely to indulge in more than just one on holiday.”
She adds that the All-inclusive offering has recently been upgraded.
“I think it’s fair to say that all of the resorts in the Maldives recognise that we can be perceived as a little pricey with everything being transported into the individual islands, most often from abroad. With that in mind and that people in many of our feeder markets are feeling the pinch with greater costs of living at the moment, travellers are becoming more savvy and want to budget their getaways. They are not necessarily cancelling a trip because of tighter budgets or reducing the number of nights, but rather, pricing it up and seeking greater value.”
“As a resort that sits in the mid-market, just beneath the five-star ranking, we are conscious now, as much as ever, that guests use all the digital tools at their disposal to compare the different offerings, and we work hard to remain competitive.”
Kandooma has just refreshed its All-inclusive offering. Though it seems like more of an overhaul than just a simple refresh, it includes everything from more discount privileges at the Spa and specialty dining to afternoon tea snacks, ice cream hours, and much more.
The refreshed All-inclusive plan at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives includes:
- Breakfast, lunch and dinner buffets at Kandooma Cafe the resortâ€™s all-day dining restaurant which showcases international favourites as well as Maldivian flavours
Option to enjoy an a la carte option for lunch or dinner at Bokkuraa Coffee Club on the pool deck
Afternoon tea snacks
Ice Cream hour
Unlimited Drinks including wines, beers, mixed drinks, cocktails and special coffees from 11am to 11pm daily (using quality brands); the soft option includes mocktails, smoothies, milkshakes and more.
20% discount privilege at Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala
50% discount privilege on Mini Bar
Welcome drink on Check-in
Complimentary non-motorised activities (excl Catamaran)
Coming second in the meal plan preference stakes (by less than a percentage point) is the Half Board option which includes buffet Breakfast and Dinner at the resort’s all-day dining international restaurant, Kandooma Cafe. With 31.42% of all stays opting for Half Board.
“The numbers revealed some interesting trends, even for us, with less than a quarter of all guests, 22.83% choosing bed and breakfast,”
2023 Winner of Leading Family Resort Maldives and Best Dive Resort Maldives, Kandooma is a private and natural island. White sandy beaches, swaying coconut palms and turquoise waters form the backdrop for a wide variety of leisure pursuits and some of the best diving in the Maldives. Guests can choose from Garden and Beach Villas, two-storey Beach Houses and the popular Overwater Villas for their stay. Families are well catered for with the Kandoo Kids’ Club and a full activities programme supported by the IHG Kids’ Stay & Eat Free initiative. Six food and beverage outlets ensure you’ll eat like a King and have the opportunity to not only indulge in your favourites from around the world but sample the flavours of the Maldives too. You might just be inspired to book one of the resort’s terrific cooking classes. For those guests who desire the ultimate in relaxation, sun loungers and hammocks are located around the island and the Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala offers the ultimate in tranquillity and escape for body and mind. Visit www.maldives.holidayinnresorts.com
News
SO/ Maldives celebrates Orthodox Easter with celebrity chef Mirko Zago
SO/ Maldives is gearing up for Orthodox Easter with a special event featuring renowned celebrity Chef Mirko Zago. From May 5th to May 8th, guests can embark on an exceptional culinary journey curated by the acclaimed chef.
Chef Mirko, known for his impressive background and Michelin-recognized dishes, will present a series of exclusive dining experiences with a Mediterranean flair. The highlight is the “Via Con Me” (Follow Me) 6-course signature menu on May 5th and 8th, taking guests on a delectable exploration of Chef Mirko’s iconic flavors.
On May 6th, guests can participate in a unique culinary masterclass led by Chef Mirko himself. Learn the art of crafting homemade pasta while enjoying stunning panoramic views of the Indian Ocean.
Beyond the culinary delights, SO/ Maldives offers fun-filled activities for children at The Nest kids club, ensuring a memorable family experience. Guests seeking wellness can also avail themselves of services from Dr. A. Aradhana, a renowned holistic healer available at the resort until May 15th.
Treat your family to a luxurious Easter escape at SO/ Maldives. For more information and bookings, visit SO/ Hotels & Resorts: https://so-hotels.com/en/offers/the-ultimate-family-escape/
