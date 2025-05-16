News
Glamping by beach this Eid at Sirru Fen Fushi Maldives
This Eid, experience a one-of-a-kind beachfront and/or jungle glamping escape at Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort, home to the Maldives’ only Safari Tented Villas with Pool. Tailored for families and couples from the GCC seeking novelty, privacy, intuitive service and Maldivian quintessential experience, this secluded sanctuary blends nature-inspired experience with curated comforts.
Nestled within one of the Maldives’ most untouched atolls, Shaviyani Atoll, Sirru Fen Fushi stands apart as a resort of firsts, featuring the nation’s one of the longest infinity pools, its only Coralarium Coralarium, the world’s first semi-submerged art gallery, rises as a powerful symbol of ocean awareness and marine life regeneration, and the Maldives’ one of the first safari-style tented villas. Perfect for those craving space, halal dining, and their own private pool, it’s a destination that goes beyond the overwater cliché.
A Rare Glamping Experience
Sirru Fen Fushi’s Safari Tented Villas are thoughtfully designed for larger groups and families looking for something offbeat yet refined. Shaded by banyan trees and lush foliage, these villas feature natural textures, freestanding outdoor bathtubs, and translucent walls that invite the jungle in. Inside, guests will find underfloor air conditioning, Each villa has its own sun deck and plunge pool for total privacy under the canopy.
The Ideal Eid Getaway for Middle Eastern Travellers
With direct flights from the Gulf and a bucket-list-worthy scenic seaplane transfer over turquoise atolls, Sirru Fen Fushi offers GCC families effortless access to one of the Maldives’ most extraordinary and secluded escapes. From halal dinings and spacious one-bedroom and multi-bedroom villas to women-only wellness offerings and private experiences, the island speaks to the cultural preferences of Middle Eastern guests. Add to that an engaging Kids’ Club, marine explorations, and full-family stargazing experiences, and you have an Eid break that’s both meaningful and magical.
Eid 3-Night Package Highlights (Starting from USD 2,000 per night):
- Return seaplane transfers for two adults
- A Jet Lag Recovery massage (30 minutes)
- Two à la carte dinners (three courses)
- A Beach BBQ dinner: sandpit-cooked delicacies wrapped in banana leaves
- A Maroshi Island Expedition with local guide Fazir: mangrove walk, beachfront picnic, and coconut class
- A private Jungle Cinema night under the stars, with snacks and custom movie set-up
- A traditional Dhoni fishing cruise at sunset, with drinks and snacks
- A Stargazing Spectacle on the Sustainability Lab rooftop with telescope, constellation guide, and family-friendly Q&A
Reconnect With Nature, Rediscover Wonder
Beyond its eco-chic villas and immersive experiences, the nine-kilometre house reef which is one of the largest in the Maldives offers world-class snorkelling and diving. When night falls, the island’s remote northern location transforms into a natural planetarium, free from light pollution and full of awe.
This Eid, leave the ordinary behind and embrace an extraordinary escape marked by true exclusivity and purpose.
Master Sommelier Kamal Malik to host exclusive dinner at Ithaa Underwater Gem
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is set to host an exclusive champagne pairing dinner at its iconic Ithaa Underwater Gem on 23 May 2025. Leading the experience is Kamal Malik, India’s only Master Sommelier and judge for the 2025 Decanter World Wine Awards.
Guests will indulge in a specially curated six-course menu featuring refined dishes from land and sea, each paired with a selection of Ruinart’s elegant cuvées—including Dom Ruinart Blanc de Blanc and Rosé. This one-night-only event offers a rare opportunity to experience expert wine pairing in one of the world’s most unique dining settings, five meters below the ocean’s surface.
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is part of Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton's 24 world-class brands.
For more information or to book your experience, please visit www.conradmaldives.com or email mlehi.experiences@conradhotels.com or contact +960 6680629.
Free transfers, beachside dinners, spa escapes await this summer at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives
If your idea of perfect summer living means uninterrupted 360-degree beach access, private overwater sanctuaries with direct ocean entry, and personalised luxury that lets you craft your own island adventure, then Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives is where your sun-drenched story begins. Imagine an intimate dinner beneath a canopy of stars, the gentle touch of a Balinese massage melting away the day’s cares, and dolphins dancing joyfully on the horizon as the sun sets, here, every moment invites you to savour the magic of summer living like never before.
Summer at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives is designed for those who seek indulgence and connection in equal measure. The resort features five elegant room categories, including the coveted Sunset Water Bungalows with Jacuzzi. These spacious overwater sanctuaries are ideal for ocean lovers and romantics, offering direct lagoon access where schools of fish glide beneath the surface—and if you’re lucky, a manta ray, reef shark, or even a dolphin may pass by.
This season, Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives elevates your summer escape with an exclusive offer for stays of four nights or more. Enjoy complimentary return transfers, the freedom to choose three or more added benefits based on your DISCOVERY loyalty tier or by booking direct, and access to exclusive perks such as complimentary room upgrades and the opportunity to earn DISCOVERY Dollars (D$) to use during your stay or future getaways.
- • A four-course beach dinner (Seafood or Steak) – Set on a secluded stretch of beach, this candlelit dinner is a sensory celebration of summer. As waves whisper along the shore and the stars shimmer overhead, the evening unfolds into a private moment of flavour, connection, and romance.
- A 45-minute spa treatment – After a day of snorkelling, diving vibrant reefs, or embarking on a fishing adventure, retreat to the Mandara Spa for a blissful Balinese massage that soothes the body and stills the mind.
- Island hopping adventure – Step beyond the resort and into the daily rhythms of the Maldives. Visit nearby islands, meet local communities, and experience authentic island life where time slows and hospitality comes naturally.
- Dolphin watching delight – A sunset cruise becomes truly magical as pods of dolphins leap through the golden waves. These playful encounters often bring smiles that linger long after you’ve returned to shore.
- USD 200 resort credit – Whether it’s used for signature cocktails, unforgettable meals, or more explorations across the atoll, this credit enhances your freedom to savour every moment as you please.
When it comes to dining, Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives delivers variety and flair. With four restaurants and four bars, each meal invites discovery. A standout is the Marlin Seafood Restaurant and while it is a haven for seafood lovers, it also caters to those with a taste for premium meats. From tender lobster and perfectly grilled reef fish to expertly prepared steaks, every dish is elevated by a refined wine selection and the soothing soundtrack of the sea just metres away.
Whether you’re basking in barefoot bliss, discovering coral gardens, or raising a glass beneath the stars, summer living at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives is a mood, a memory, and a moment all rolled into one.
Machchafushi, Centara Ras Fushi win top 10% in Tripadvisor’s 2025 awards
Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa, The Centara Collection and Centara Ras Fushi Island Resort & Spa have been recognised as winners in the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2025, earning a prestigious place in the top 10% of hospitality destinations worldwide.
A scenic seaplane journey from Malé, Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa, formerly known as Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa, offers a truly authentic Maldivian experience. Surrounded by lush tropical greenery, the island is famed for its award-winning house reef and shipwreck dive site. Guests can choose from a variety of beachfront and overwater villas, indulge in flexible meal plans, and experience on a culinary journey across six distinct dining venues. For those seeking elevated privacy and comfort, The Club offers an exclusive; resort within a resort’ experience, complete with a private lounge, beach, and pool access.
A short 20-minute speedboat ride from Malé brings you to the adults-only Centara Ras Fushi Island Resort & Spa, an intimate sanctuary designed for honeymooners, couples, empty nesters and groups of friends. Here, serenity meets sophistication in a collection of romantic beachfront and overwater villas, offering both seclusion and privacy. Guests can savour global flavours across seven signature dining venues or opt for bespoke private beach dinners under the stars.
