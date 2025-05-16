Glamping by beach this Eid at Sirru Fen Fushi Maldives

If your idea of perfect summer living means uninterrupted 360-degree beach access, private overwater sanctuaries with direct ocean entry, and personalised luxury that lets you craft your own island adventure, then Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives is where your sun-drenched story begins. Imagine an intimate dinner beneath a canopy of stars, the gentle touch of a Balinese massage melting away the day’s cares, and dolphins dancing joyfully on the horizon as the sun sets, here, every moment invites you to savour the magic of summer living like never before.

Summer at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives is designed for those who seek indulgence and connection in equal measure. The resort features five elegant room categories, including the coveted Sunset Water Bungalows with Jacuzzi. These spacious overwater sanctuaries are ideal for ocean lovers and romantics, offering direct lagoon access where schools of fish glide beneath the surface—and if you’re lucky, a manta ray, reef shark, or even a dolphin may pass by.

This season, Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives elevates your summer escape with an exclusive offer for stays of four nights or more. Enjoy complimentary return transfers, the freedom to choose three or more added benefits based on your DISCOVERY loyalty tier or by booking direct, and access to exclusive perks such as complimentary room upgrades and the opportunity to earn DISCOVERY Dollars (D$) to use during your stay or future getaways.

• A four-course beach dinner (Seafood or Steak) – Set on a secluded stretch of beach, this candlelit dinner is a sensory celebration of summer. As waves whisper along the shore and the stars shimmer overhead, the evening unfolds into a private moment of flavour, connection, and romance.

A 45-minute spa treatment – After a day of snorkelling, diving vibrant reefs, or embarking on a fishing adventure, retreat to the Mandara Spa for a blissful Balinese massage that soothes the body and stills the mind.

Island hopping adventure – Step beyond the resort and into the daily rhythms of the Maldives. Visit nearby islands, meet local communities, and experience authentic island life where time slows and hospitality comes naturally.

Dolphin watching delight – A sunset cruise becomes truly magical as pods of dolphins leap through the golden waves. These playful encounters often bring smiles that linger long after you’ve returned to shore.

USD 200 resort credit – Whether it’s used for signature cocktails, unforgettable meals, or more explorations across the atoll, this credit enhances your freedom to savour every moment as you please.

When it comes to dining, Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives delivers variety and flair. With four restaurants and four bars, each meal invites discovery. A standout is the Marlin Seafood Restaurant and while it is a haven for seafood lovers, it also caters to those with a taste for premium meats. From tender lobster and perfectly grilled reef fish to expertly prepared steaks, every dish is elevated by a refined wine selection and the soothing soundtrack of the sea just metres away.

Whether you’re basking in barefoot bliss, discovering coral gardens, or raising a glass beneath the stars, summer living at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives is a mood, a memory, and a moment all rolled into one.