Fashion
Fashion meets paradise: SO/ Maldives and RIFFATH launch breathtaking Flying Dress collection
SO/ Maldives, a renowned hub of fashion and creativity, has announced an exciting collaboration with Maldivian High Fashion Label, RIFFATH, and the esteemed Timeless Maldives Photo Studio. This partnership introduces the exclusive SO/ Maldives Flying Dress Edits, allowing guests to experience a unique blend of haute couture and the breathtaking natural beauty of the Maldives.
As a celebration of local artistry and culture, SO/ Maldives has teamed up with RIFFATH to launch the Flying Dress Edits—a collection of five bespoke, one-size-fits-all gowns that encapsulate the essence of Maldivian elegance. This collection offers guests the opportunity to participate in a photo and drone shoot with Timeless Maldives Photo Studio, wearing gowns that flow beautifully in the island breeze, creating unforgettable moments against the stunning backdrop of the Maldives.
The Collection: Five Exquisite Flying Dresses
- Red Traditional Libaas Flying Dress – A standout gown in the collection, this strapless dress features traditional Maldivian gold thread embellishments and a dramatic flowing train. Paired with traditional Maldivian jewellery, it is ideal for couples, with a traditional sarong provided for men.
- I Love RIFFATH Collection – This set of three chiffon dresses in a rainbow pattern is designed for group portraits with friends or family. The main gown features spaghetti straps and off-shoulder cap sleeves with a flowing train, complemented by two mini dresses that catch the wind beautifully.
- Lime Green Water Reliever Flying Dress – The largest gown in the collection, this lime green organza and chiffon dress boasts a pleated neckline and sleeves, along with an extra-long train. The vibrant colour creates a striking contrast with the Maldivian sea, delivering a radiant, high-fashion appeal.
- Turquoise Blue-Green Backless Flying Dress – Inspired by the shades of the Maldivian waters, this satin gown features a backless design with corset-style lacing and a cascading pleated skirt, making it a perfect choice for evening elegance.
- White Wedding Libaas-Inspired Flying Dress – A modern take on traditional Maldivian embellishments, this white gown features silver-white linear details and a dramatic extended train. The look is ideal for couples and is completed with a white flower crown and a matching sarong for men.
Whether solo travellers looking to capture Instagram or TikTok-worthy moments, couples planning a romantic proposal, or families creating cherished portraits, guests can elevate their elegance with Timeless Maldives Photo Studio. The studio offers a range of packages, including:
- Elegance in Stillness: A 60-minute photography session.
- Glamour in Motion Package: A 90-minute session with both photography and video.
- Off the Runway: A Sandbank session featuring two video clips and drone captures.
This exclusive collaboration offers a seamless combination of high fashion and the natural beauty of the Maldives, ensuring every guest leaves with timeless memories.
Fashion
Crossroads Maldives introduces four new experiences: Blend of fashion, wellness, creative expression
Exciting news for the fashion-forward, wellness enthusiasts, and those with an artistic flair – CROSSROADS Maldives has just unveiled four new destinations that promise to add a touch of style, a dash of wellness, and a sprinkle of creative magic to your island escape.
WOODY brings forth the crafted elegance in Mango Wood. Embark on a journey into the captivating realm of Woody, a space where the distinct charm of handcrafted mango wood takes center stage. Each piece tells a story of sustainability and masterful craftsmanship, inviting you to transform your home into your dream springboard-worthy space of timeless elegance. Open daily from 11:00 AM to 23:00, Woody transcends the conventional, offering not just a store but a sanctuary for those who appreciate refined Instagrammable aesthetics.
SENSE BOUTIQUE is all about fashion for every taste. For the style enthusiasts, Sense Boutique is the ultimate playground. A carefully curated selection of the latest trends and accessories hotspot, beckoning you into a world where fashion isn’t merely a statement – it’s an immersive experience. Open daily from 10:00 AM to 22:00, Sense Boutique is your invitation to dive into pure retail therapy where style becomes a personalized expression, and helps you find something truly unique that you won’t easily find elsewhere. Explore the latest trends and accessories daily from 10:00 AM to 22:00.
PHARMA DOC is now open assuring the convenience and care for your wellbeing while you are at CROSSROADS Maldives. Looking out for your health is Pharma Doc, CROSSROADS Maldives’ new pharmacy and prescription center. Open daily from 10:00 AM to 20:00, with a grand opening on December 23rd, 2023, it’s where expert advice meets a diverse selection of health and wellness essentials.
ART & SOUL takes you to a brand new creative playground in the Maldives. Immerse yourself in the vibrant world of Art & Soul, where creativity knows no bounds. From 10:00 AM to 20:00 daily, this is more than just an art destination – it’s a sanctuary of inspiration. Explore a spectrum of paints, brushes, and canvases waiting to transform your imagination into vibrant masterpieces. Whether you’re an experienced artist or a budding enthusiast, Art & Soul is your personal haven for artistic expression and boundless creativity. Inspirational pop-ups, opportunities to get up close and personal with artists awaits.
Yashfa Hassan (Yash) – The Director of Retail at CROSSROADS Maldives, shares, “With Woody, Sense Boutique, Pharma Doc, and Art & Soul, we are excited to offer more than just retail spaces. Each destination is an invitation to discover, express, and enrich your lifestyle. And that’s not all – CROSSROADS Maldives is already your haven for relaxation with the beach club, Len be Well Spa, and a kids’ club for the little ones. Visitors can also choose from over 10 restaurants, each offering a culinary adventure. We can’t wait for our local community to experience and explore our new offering here at CROSSROADS Maldives and take a pause from the mundane noise and activity of their daily routines. Getting here is a breeze too, with multiple daily transfers from the airport and Male city. So, whether you’re here for the shopping, the dining, or simply to unwind, CROSSROADS Maldives is ready to make your island experience unforgettable.”
CROSSROADS Maldives, the premier integrated leisure destination invites you to explore the intersection of luxury and laid-back vibes. Dive into sustainable elegance, pamper yourself a bit, and let your creativity flow in a setting that’s not just chic but effortlessly cool.
Fashion
Patina Maldives debuts sustainable capsule collection in collaboration with contemporary menswear designer Chris Stamp
Patina Maldives, Fari Islands has unveiled its much-anticipated debut clothing collaboration, Patina x Stampd – an exclusive limited-edition capsule collection created by LA-based menswear label founder, Chris Stamp. Ignited by Chris’ first visit to Patina Maldives in November 2022, the collaboration comprises of 11 ocean-friendly pieces featuring exclusive graphics and prints created from photography from his trip, captured via his iPhone.
Available for purchase exclusively via Patina Maldives’ STAMPD Collection popup from 26 October 2023, the Patina x Stampd collection of ocean-inspired streetwear includes the Patina Palm Camp Collar Buttondown shirt (USD256); Patina Palm and Patina Deep Sea trunks (USD198); Patina Deep Sea Puffer Tote in silver or grey (USD198); Patina Ripstop trunk (USD187); three styles of tee shirts (from USD106); and Patina Structured Trucker caps in silver or black (USD118).
Patina x Stampd will be officially launched during Cosmopolitan Ocean, the second instalment of Patina Maldives’ signature Pathways series of events that seek to stimulate and nurture lasting personal transformations, habitualise new lifestyle practices and imbue guests’ lives with greater depth and intention. For further information and updates on Cosmopolitan Ocean, visit patinahotels.com/maldives-fari- islands/cosmopolitan-ocean.
The collaboration will then be available November 4th at 9am PST online at www.stampd.com and at 11am PST in store at Stampd La Brea (130 S. La Brea Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90036).Founded in 2013 by Chris Stamp, Stampd provides a curation of quality designs inspired by a passion for the arts, travel and the outdoors, celebrating both urban and outdoor active lifestyles.
Reflecting a shared oceans-first philosophy, all items in the Patina x Stampd collection are made from ethically sourced cotton, recycled poly fabrics or – in the case of the Patina Palm Camp Collar Buttondown shirt a sustainably produced TENCEL™ fibre.
“The way in which Patina brings art and hospitality together is the future of resort living. I’m excited to continue their story, alongside mine, to further create an on-island experience like no other, for the modern traveller,” Chris Stamp, founder of Stampd, said.
Rates at Patina Maldives, Fari Islands during Cosmopolitan Ocean start from USD2,300++ per night based on two adults sharing a One Bedroom Pool Villa on a half board (breakfast and dinner) basis, including all-access to the Cosmopolitan Ocean programme, nightly cocktails and return airport boat transfers for stays of four consecutive nights or more, plus complimentary Guest Benefits. Price excludes tax and service.
To book visit patinahotels.com/maldives-fari-islands, email reservations.maldives@patinahotels.com or tel. +960 4000 555.
Fashion
St. Regis Maldives launches skincare promotion
The ultra-exclusive St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is celebrating sun, sea, sand, and skincare this month, with a special promotion at the on-site Iridium Spa.
A range of treatments will cleanse and rejuvenate the skin, allowing it to glow throughout the vacation and beyond, a hotel statement said.
Customers may choose from an array of renewing and refreshing treatments, delivered by expert therapists at Iridium Spa, supporting skin and body care regimes this summer.
Treatments range from 30, 60, 90 and 120 minutes, ensuring everything from a quick fix to deep, nurturing recovery from the stresses of life and the environment. Highlights include the after-sun Swedish massage with Maldivian coconut oil, and the two-hour after-sun ritual including body exfoliation, body wrap – and a scalp massage using cooling aloe vera, cucumber and peppermint.
The offer is available until May 31, 2022. Prices are subject to 23.2% service charge and Maldives government tax, the statement added.
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, which opened in November 2016, is nestled on a private island in a secluded Maldivian atoll, amidst thriving marine life. Just 40 minutes from Male by seaplane, guests are transported into a newfound paradise in the Dhaalu Atoll.
