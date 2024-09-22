Excursions
Sunken stories: join Dhawa Ihuru for a weekend of celebration and exploration of the Rannamaari wreck
Dhawa Ihuru is excited to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the legendary Rannamaari shipwreck, an integral part of its celebrated house reef and a symbol of marine conservation. Since its sinking in 1999, the Rannamaari has evolved into a flourishing artificial reef, attracting diverse marine life and offering unforgettable diving experiences for enthusiasts from around the globe.
The Rannamaari shipwreck embodies Dhawa Ihuru’s commitment to marine conservation. Over the past quarter-century, it has transformed into a vibrant underwater habitat, promoting coral growth and attracting various marine species, including batfish, moray eels, and groupers. This evolution highlights the role of artificial reefs in enhancing marine biodiversity and revitalising reef ecosystems.
From October 4th to 6th, Dhawa Ihuru will invite guests to join in the celebration of Sunken Stories: 25 Years Beneath The Waves, a weekend dedicated to honouring this milestone through exploration and education. Participants can engage in a variety of exciting activities tailored for both divers and non-divers, merging marine conservation with Maldivian culture.
Event Highlights: Dive into History and Adventure
- Exclusive Shipwreck Dives: Guests can experience the Rannamaari wreck through day and night dives, showcasing its vibrant marine life and coral formations.
- Freediving to Shipwreck: Adventurers can challenge themselves with a freediving experience to explore the depths of the Rannamaari wreck.
- Shipwreck Treasure Hunt Dive: Participants can join an exhilarating underwater treasure hunt around the historic wreck.
- Underwater Photography Contest: Attendees are invited to capture the beauty of the wreck and enter a photography contest for a chance to win exciting prizes.
For those interested in cultural and creative pursuits, the event offers a blend of artistic and educational experiences:
- Stone Carving Workshop: Attendees can participate in a hands-on stone carving workshop led by a local artist.
- Morning Yoga Sessions: Guests can start their day with a revitalizing yoga session, surrounded by the serene atmosphere of Dhawa Ihuru.
- Marine Conservation Talk: Participants can learn about Dhawa Ihuru’s marine conservation initiatives and discover ways to contribute to ocean protection.
- Rannamaari Folklore Performance: Guests can enjoy live performances of Maldivian folklore that bring the history of the Rannamaari to life.
Dhawa Ihuru’s house reef, renowned as one of the best in the Maldives, is home to a vibrant array of marine life and is easily accessible from the shore. The Rannamaari wreck is a key attraction, providing divers with a unique opportunity to explore its colorful coral growth and diverse inhabitants. The reef is central to Dhawa Ihuru’s marine conservation efforts, serving as a living example of how artificial reefs can foster marine biodiversity and promote environmental sustainability.
Action
Taj Burrow claims victory at 2024 Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy
Taj Burrow today became the first ever three-time winner of the Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy, beating Mikey February in the grand final to cap off three radical days of competition in the best waves the event has ever seen.
Burrow’s victory was hard fought. After finishing runner-up in all three divisions and surfing the maximum 10 heats, the 46-year-old Australian did his best to conserve energy on the final day. While being conservative with wave selection is counterintuitive behaviour for a surfer when the waves are four-foot and flawless, it was a wise call. Burrow’s six excellent wave scores on the final day proved that while he may have sacrificed quantity, the quality of his waves didn’t suffer in the least.
Grey skies greeted competitors as they made their way out to the Sultans lineup this morning, but as an early tropical downpour dissipated it left a silky-smooth ocean in its wake. Slack winds and non-stop waves were the perfect recipe for the twin fin division to get underway, and Jeremy Flores came out all guns blazing. Unimpressed with his performances on the opening two days, and with no chance of winning overall, Flores was surfing for pride alone, but that was plenty. An 8.33 and a 7.17, both for beautifully ridden tubes, were warning shots to the field, and enough for a comfortable victory over Burrow and local wildcard Ahmed “Ammaday” Agil.
The second heat saw more fireworks from another passion-fuelled surfer, Jadson Andre. Going upside down on his backhand, as he has all event, Andre locked in an 8.33 and a 7.83 to move on to the next round in first. Mikey February advanced in second, while a valiant but fatigued Carissa Moore was eliminated.
After his strong opening round performance Flores stepped up further in the semi-finals against February, whose pair of sixes were no match for Flores’ 8.67 and 9.10. By now the tide was optimal, conditions had clicked, and the waves were impeccable. A 17.77 total for Flores saw him move on to the final with a head of steam after claiming the scalp of the most renowned twin fin artists in the game.
In the second semi, Andre, who needed to advance to the twin fin final to remain in contention for the overall final, had no answer to Burrow’s all out assault. Opening with an incredible 9.67 for a deep tube complete with wild foamball ride, the West Australian was never headed. As he has all week Andre stayed busy catching waves the length of the point, whether banging out big backhand blasts at the top peak, or sneaking off to hunt tubes further down the line.
While Andre’s two final waves were his highest scorers it was Burrow who had the last laugh with the event’s first perfect 10 coming in the dying minutes, thrown unanimously by the judging panel for a deep disappearing act.
“It was a really fast, perfect cylinder,” said Burrow. “I knew it was a good one because there were some foamball moments in there, then it let me out and I did a nice roundhouse cutback. The whole week has been a blur of tubes but that felt like a 10 for sure.”
Burrow’s near-perfect 19.67-out-of-20 total saw his MR x Mayhem California Twin Pin take him to his third final for the week.
A battle between two of the WSL Championship Tour’s greatest ever performers was always going to be a closely fought affair, no matter the surfboards being ridden. After five minutes Burrow sat with priority on his preferred corner of the reef, while Flores headed up the line to chase the bigger top peak. Somehow the next set delivered gems to both men, Flores the first to pull into a huge tube, exiting in time for Burrow to hear the crowd erupt as he paddled into a gem of his own.
“That was so fun!” said Burrow, of the back-to-back barrels that ensued. Flores earned a 9.67 for his bigger first pit, Burrow a 9.77 for his deeper tube behind. Like that, we had a final on our hands as the two surfers scoured every inch of the lineup looking for waves. In the end it was Flores who found a better second score, a 7.27 the reward for his last wave, a tight tube followed by a long wall that allowed him to unleash his arsenal of powerful open face carves and under the lip laybacks.
“It was crazy, it looked like the swell was dying then suddenly it turned on again,” said Flores. “I was a bit angry today, I’d been cruising at first, yesterday I was a bit bummed, but today I really wanted to win something. And I did! Still got it!”
With the twin fin division decided, the grand finalists were locked in. Burrow kept his rash vest on to surf his third straight 33-minute heat, and fourth for the day, while February had spent the previous hour relaxing in an airconditioned cabin on the Kuda Princess, the luxury yacht that has been the surfer’s locker room all week. While fatigue was starting to play a role, there was no way Burrow wanted to lose his rhythm. He opted against taking any form of break and rolled straight on to the title-deciding bout, merely pausing for a second to add a third small trailer to his twin fin set-up, given the grand final allows for any equipment to be used.
February remained atop his beloved Channel Islands twin fin, as another insane tube duel commenced. February caught seven waves to Burrow’s four, and both men had three excellent scores to their name at final’s end, but with a 9.10 and a 9.03 it was Burrow who led throughout. An 8.67 and a 9.10 ensued February was never far from first, and with a few minutes to go a storm loomed large on the horizon. Suddenly the wind turned stiff offshore, and even after a week of big barrels, suddenly they’d never seen wider.
Burrow’s final pit for the week was a gem, but an 8.00 was no help to him. He kicked out in the channel leaving February alone in the lineup chasing a 9.04. As the buzzer went February snuck into one last long wall. The crowd seemed to be paying little attention as the South African flew through section after section in the tube. Burrow was worried but he needn’t have been, as the resulting 8.17 fell short. Bottles began popping on the back of the Princess as Burrow’s 18.13 scoreline narrowly shaded February’s 17.77 two-wave total.
“I almost feel guilty for winning,” said Burrow afterwards. “Mikey was the best surfer here this week. He looks beautiful on any board but especially that twinny. His turns were looking so perfect, he was on point and ripping and I knew he was the one to beat.
“But I know how to surf a heat, and I knew how I could do it. I patiently sat on my spot, got a couple of drainers, did a few turns of my own. Even at the end I knew he could get me, and then the storm hit! The wind ripped in hard offshore, the waves were so groomed and I got maybe my roundest tube for the week. I thought I’d done enough at that point, then Mikey caught another wave on the buzzer, and was in the barrel for ages. I didn’t think it was the score, but you never know, and finally it was read out that’d I’d won.
“I was staring down the barrel of a bunch of seconds, and that led me to dig deep for the final. I was very tired and running on adrenaline, but I knew my formula and the ocean delivered. That might be one of the funnest finals I’ve ever surfed. I don’t know if I’ll ever wear a jersey again … unless I get invited back! I got so tubed, with friends, staying at the Four Seasons, there’s no way you can better that. The pinch-me moments have been non-stop all week.”
Twin Fin Division Results:
- Jeremy Flores (FRA) 1000pts
- Taj Burrow (AUS) 900pts
- Jadson Andre (BRA) equal with Mikey February (ZAF) 800pts
- Carissa Moore (HAW) equal with Ahmed “Ammaday” Agil (MDV) 700pts
2024 Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy Leaderboard:
- Taj Burrow (AUS) 2700pts
- Mikey February (ZAF) 2600pts
- Jadson Andre (BRA) 2500pts
- Jeremy Flores (FRA) 2500pts
- Carissa Moore (HAW) 2200pts
- Ahmed “Ammaday” Agil (MDV) 2200pts
Action
Kuramathi Maldives’ Rasdhoo Divers celebrates 11-year-old Ethan Evans for new world record in scuba diving
Rasdhoo Divers at Kuramathi Maldives has announced that 11-year-old Ethan Evans has set a new world record for the most scuba dives completed before the age of twelve. Hailing from Warden Villages, Ethan has exceeded the previous record of 102 dives and is now setting his sights on reaching 150 dives.
Ethan’s diving journey began at the tender age of nine, inspired by his father Paul Evans, a dedicated ocean conservationist. Paul’s commitment to cleaning up the seas, protecting shark species, and exploring the ocean floor in the Maldives deeply influenced Ethan. After earning his open water certification at ten, Ethan set out to break the diving record while also embracing his father’s mission. This summer, Ethan dedicated six weeks to diving in the Maldives, averaging two to three dives daily to achieve his goal. His confidence and calmness underwater, even when interacting with manta rays and sharks, have been remarkable.
Adil Khalid, an instructor from the Maldives at Rasdhoo Divers Kuramathi since 2004, has been crucial in Ethan’s development, guiding him from his initial dives to advanced training.
“Ethan’s confidence and calmness underwater are extraordinary,” said Adil. “Rasdhoo Divers Kuramathi has played a significant role in his journey.”
The team at Rasdhoo Divers Kuramathi also expressed gratitude for the support provided by Paul Evans.
“Adil’s expertise and dedication have been essential to Ethan’s progress. We also appreciate Paul Evans for making these diving adventures possible,” they noted.
As Ethan continues to work towards his goal of 150 dives, and dreams of becoming a diving guide in the Maldives, his story is an inspiring testament to the potential of young divers and the impact of unwavering support. Beyond setting records, Ethan is deeply committed to ocean conservation, participating in clean-up dives with his father to combat sea pollution.
Congratulations to Ethan Evans for setting a new world record and for his dedication to both diving and ocean conservation. Rasdhoo Divers Kuramathi is honoured to be part of his remarkable journey and looks forward to supporting Ethan in his future endeavours.
Action
The Westin Maldives partners with world record freediver Christian Redl for exclusive Marriott Bonvoy moments
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort has unveil a unique opportunity for Marriott Bonvoy members to bid on an exclusive freediving adventure with Christian Redl, the legendary twelve-time world record holder. This extraordinary experience, curated through Marriott Bonvoy Moments, offers a transformative journey into the heart of Baa Atoll, the Maldives’ first UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. Beyond the immersive exploration of this vibrant underwater landscape, the collaboration aims to bolster ocean conservation efforts by working with the local community at Maalhos Island, and fostering a deeper connection between guests and the marine world.
Christian Redl, celebrated for his exceptional achievements in freediving, has spent over three decades pushing the limits of human endurance in some of the world’s most extreme environments, including under ice and caves. His impressive track record includes twelve world records, with his latest triumph being the record for the longest 24-hour underwater cycling, officially recognised by the German Record Institute (RID).
From October 25 to 28, 2024, the bid winner will enjoy a personalized three-night stay for two in the resort’s expansive Overwater Villa with Pool, where they can revel in the stunning vistas of the Indian Ocean. This experience includes a private freediving session with Christian Redl, providing a rare opportunity to learn from one of the world’s most celebrated freedivers. The experience is elevated with an exquisite dinner at The Pearl, the resort’s renowned Japanese restaurant, where guests will have the exclusive privilege of dining with Redl.
The package is designed to ensure guests’ overall well-being by encompassing The Westin’s signature wellness programs for guests to eat, sleep, move, feel, and play well. It includes a rejuvenating 60-minute spa treatment for two at Heavenly Spa by Westin, complemented by a choice of sunrise or sunset yoga sessions in serene surroundings. Guests can elevate their fitness journey with the resort’s signature runWESTIN program and the 24/7 WestinWORKOUT Fitness Studio. Guests may borrow Hyperice, a Recharge and Recovery wellness gear to alleviate muscles stiffness and tension after their long journey and activities, inspiring them to pack light with Westin Hotels & Resort’s ‘Gear Lending’ program. This is complemented by restorative sleep in the award-winning Heavenly Bed and the soothing Sleep Well Lavender Balm, providing the perfect balance of movement and rejuvenation.
As the founder of the non-profit organisation 7Oceans, Redl has been a leading advocate for addressing critical ocean issues, such as coral bleaching, overfishing, ghost nets, deep sea exploration, shipwrecks, shark finning, and plastic waste pollution. In line with Redl’s commitment to ocean conservation, this collaboration extends beyond the resort to Maalhos Island, a neighboring community known for its impressive underwater biodiversity. He will lead a plastic pollution awareness session for Maalhos residents and students, and provide psychological dive training in partnership with the Maldives Freediving Association, offering the bid winner an opportunity to engage in these impactful activities. This initiative aims to strengthen local ocean connections and conservation efforts while enabling Maldivian freedivers to explore the mesmerizing underwater beauty of Baa Atoll’s captivating underwater beauty.
“We are immensely proud to partner with Christian Redl for this inspiring Marriott Bonvoy Moments,” said Vijay Kumar, General Manager of The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort. “This collaboration reflects our commitment to providing our guests with unique, meaningful experiences that leave a lasting impression. We are honoured to contribute to the ocean conservation and offer our guests with the opportunity to learn from one of the most inspiring freedivers in the world.”
Christian Redl commented, “Freediving is more than just a sport; it’s about forging a deep connection with the ocean and sharing that bond with others. I’m excited to partner with The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort and look forward to raising awareness about ocean conservation in the beautiful Baa Atoll.”
Marriott Bonvoy members are invited to bid for this exceptional experience. For more information, visit: moments.marriottbonvoy.com.
