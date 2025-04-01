Celebrate sustainability, exclusive offers, meaningful connections at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru, Dhawa Ihuru

Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Ihuru, renowned for their luxury hospitality and sustainability ethos, continue to set benchmarks in eco-luxury experiences, community engagement, and environmental stewardship.

Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru Named Top 10 Maldives Resort by DestinAsian 2025

Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru has been honoured as one of the Top 10 Best Maldives Resorts at the prestigious DestinAsian Readers’ Choice Awards 2025, voted by luxury travellers from Asia-Pacific region. This accolade underscores the resort’s commitment to delivering authentic barefoot eco-luxury experiences while championing environmental conservation and fostering deep connections within the local community.

Exclusive Offer: Stay More, Pay Less, Save up to 30%

Guests planning an extended tropical getaway can now take advantage of the enticing “Stay More, Pay Less” offer available at both Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Ihuru. This special promotion invites travellers to indulge longer in unparalleled luxury and experience the Original Maldives while enjoying savings of up to 30%, 100 USD resort credits along with other additional exclusive benefits. Full details of these exceptional offers can be found on the resorts’ official websites:

A Memorable Media Iftar Gathering

On 20 March 2025, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Ihuru proudly hosted a special Media Iftar Gathering to express heartfelt appreciation for the immense contributions of local media partners. The evening commenced with a warm Iftar at Sangu Garden, followed by a tranquil gathering at Madi Hiyaa – paying tribute to the media’s vital role in shaping and promoting Maldivian tourism both locally and beyond.

Honouring Earth Hour 2025

Reflecting a profound commitment to sustainability, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Ihuru joined millions worldwide in observing Earth Hour on 22nd March. Guests and associates began the evening with a serene sunset meditation. Following this peaceful reflection, a soulful acoustic performance illuminated by candlelight captivated attendees. As the resort lights dimmed, the shoreline came alive with beautifully illuminated 60+ signage, symbolising global unity in conservation and underscoring the powerful impact of collective, purposeful action.

Community Clean-up at Huraa Island

Reaffirming their dedication to environmental stewardship, associates and guests from both resorts joined the local community on Huraa Island for a significant clean-up effort. Working closely with the Huraa island council and local residents, the enthusiastic team collected nearly 100 kilograms of waste from critical mangrove areas. This monthly initiative reflects Banyan Tree Group’s ongoing commitment to “Embracing the Environment,” consistently demonstrated over the past 30 years.

Empowering Future Conservationists

In support of cultivating the next generation of marine conservationists, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru hosted an educational visit from Himmafushi High School. Students and teachers participated in an interactive coral biology workshop, which included insightful sessions on the “Story of the Maldives,” marine conservation, and practical coral micro-fragmentation training. The programme concluded with students planting 110 coral fragments in the resort’s nursery, reinforcing their role as future environmental stewards.

Whether you’re seeking serene sanctuary, enriching experiences, or a deeper connection with the natural world and your loved ones, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Ihuru invite you to escape, explore, and rediscover the Original Maldives in barefoot eco-luxury.