News
Celebrate sustainability, exclusive offers, meaningful connections at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru, Dhawa Ihuru
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Ihuru, renowned for their luxury hospitality and sustainability ethos, continue to set benchmarks in eco-luxury experiences, community engagement, and environmental stewardship.
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru Named Top 10 Maldives Resort by DestinAsian 2025
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru has been honoured as one of the Top 10 Best Maldives Resorts at the prestigious DestinAsian Readers’ Choice Awards 2025, voted by luxury travellers from Asia-Pacific region. This accolade underscores the resort’s commitment to delivering authentic barefoot eco-luxury experiences while championing environmental conservation and fostering deep connections within the local community.
Exclusive Offer: Stay More, Pay Less, Save up to 30%
Guests planning an extended tropical getaway can now take advantage of the enticing “Stay More, Pay Less” offer available at both Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Ihuru. This special promotion invites travellers to indulge longer in unparalleled luxury and experience the Original Maldives while enjoying savings of up to 30%, 100 USD resort credits along with other additional exclusive benefits. Full details of these exceptional offers can be found on the resorts’ official websites:
A Memorable Media Iftar Gathering
On 20 March 2025, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Ihuru proudly hosted a special Media Iftar Gathering to express heartfelt appreciation for the immense contributions of local media partners. The evening commenced with a warm Iftar at Sangu Garden, followed by a tranquil gathering at Madi Hiyaa – paying tribute to the media’s vital role in shaping and promoting Maldivian tourism both locally and beyond.
Honouring Earth Hour 2025
Reflecting a profound commitment to sustainability, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Ihuru joined millions worldwide in observing Earth Hour on 22nd March. Guests and associates began the evening with a serene sunset meditation. Following this peaceful reflection, a soulful acoustic performance illuminated by candlelight captivated attendees. As the resort lights dimmed, the shoreline came alive with beautifully illuminated 60+ signage, symbolising global unity in conservation and underscoring the powerful impact of collective, purposeful action.
Community Clean-up at Huraa Island
Reaffirming their dedication to environmental stewardship, associates and guests from both resorts joined the local community on Huraa Island for a significant clean-up effort. Working closely with the Huraa island council and local residents, the enthusiastic team collected nearly 100 kilograms of waste from critical mangrove areas. This monthly initiative reflects Banyan Tree Group’s ongoing commitment to “Embracing the Environment,” consistently demonstrated over the past 30 years.
Empowering Future Conservationists
In support of cultivating the next generation of marine conservationists, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru hosted an educational visit from Himmafushi High School. Students and teachers participated in an interactive coral biology workshop, which included insightful sessions on the “Story of the Maldives,” marine conservation, and practical coral micro-fragmentation training. The programme concluded with students planting 110 coral fragments in the resort’s nursery, reinforcing their role as future environmental stewards.
Whether you’re seeking serene sanctuary, enriching experiences, or a deeper connection with the natural world and your loved ones, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Ihuru invite you to escape, explore, and rediscover the Original Maldives in barefoot eco-luxury.
Family
Exciting Easter adventures await families at Kandooma Maldives
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives invites families to embrace the spirit of Easter with an exciting line-up of activities and themed experiences from 18 to 24 April 2025. Set on a private island in the South Malé Atoll, the resort offers the perfect setting for a memorable tropical Easter escape.
A Week of Wholesome Adventures at Kandoo Kids’ Club
The Easter celebrations centre around the Kandoo Kids’ Club, open daily from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm for children aged 4 to 12. Supervised by a caring and energetic team, it will offer a rotating schedule of themed activities, including nature exploration, wellness-focused fun, traditional Maldivian experiences, Easter celebrations, and ocean discovery that little VIPs will surely enjoy.
Island-Wide Easter Fun
Families can enjoy a week full of island-wide Easter activities. On Easter Sunday, 20 April, guests can participate in Easter card making, egg painting and decoration, and a festive Easter Egg Hunt. The evening will conclude with an International Easter Dinner Buffet at Kandooma Café, showcasing a diverse selection of global flavours, from roast lamb and seafood to bunny-themed treats and indulgent desserts.
Throughout the week, guests can also participate in various recreational activities, including sunset cruises, snorkelling adventures, volleyball matches, and an Easter-themed movie night under the stars.
Mark Eletr, General Manager of Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, shared: “Easter is a time for families to come together, and at Kandooma, we’re proud to offer a setting where guests of all ages can connect, celebrate, and create special memories. Our team puts great care into crafting meaningful experiences, especially for our younger guests, and we’re excited to welcome families for a truly unforgettable Easter week.”
Plan the Perfect Family Escape
Families looking to make the most of Easter at Kandooma Maldives are encouraged to take advantage of the Family Getaway package. This special offer includes family-friendly accommodation, thoughtful amenities, memorable island experiences, and the added benefit of kids staying and dining for free. Terms and conditions apply.
For bookings and more information, visit https://maldives.holidayinnresorts.com/hotel-offers/family-getaway/. For the full Easter 2025 Brochure, visit https://holidayinn.aflip.in/HIRKM_EasterBrochure.html.
Drink
Le Méridien Maldives Resort’s La Vie: Reimagined adults-only bar, pool experience
Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa unveils La Vie, a refreshed concept for its adults-only bar and pool, formerly known as Riviera Bar. Framed by breathtaking ocean views, La Vie embodies the French philosophy that “life is too short to drink bad wine,” offering a refined yet relaxed escape for guests to Savour The Good Life.
Nestled along the pristine shores of Thilamaafushi Island in the Lhaviyani Atoll, La Vie invites guests to indulge in a thoughtfully curated selection of rosé wines and rosé-inspired cocktails, perfectly capturing the vibrant essence of golden hour. Adding a touch of indulgence, the signature Sidecar Sorbet, a refreshing rosé-infused treat, offers a delicate balance of flavour and a cool escape from the tropical warmth.
At Le Méridien Maldives, every moment is worth savouring, from everyday connections to life’s most special celebrations. La Vie is an invitation to embrace the French joie de vivre and appreciate life’s simple pleasures. Whether lounging by the pool or soaking in the beachfront serenity with a crisp glass of Whispering Angel rosé, La Vie is a destination designed for leisurely indulgence.
For a more immersive experience, Rosé + Petit Plates introduces an experiential dining concept where bite-sized dishes are expertly crafted to pair with select rosé wines. Designed for sharing, this culinary journey encourages guests to discover a variety of flavours, from exquisite Gambas Al Pil, to sharing platters and Patatas Bravas with a signature twist — making each visit to La Vie a celebration of taste, connection, and discovery.
As the sun dips below the horizon, La Vie transforms into the ultimate golden hour retreat. Guests can sip on chilled rosé, soak in the stunning Maldivian sunset, and enjoy live music performances that set the tone for a sophisticated yet laid-back evening. Elevating the experience, exclusive happenings such as Sip & Paint sessions invite guests to unleash their creativity while enjoying handcrafted cocktails and curated offers.
Maintaining its adults-only exclusivity, La Vie provides a stylish yet effortless setting for guests to unwind and embrace the serene spirit of the Maldives. Whether seeking a tranquil afternoon or an enchanting evening under the stars, La Vie at Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa is where indulgence meets inspiration.
This summer, Le Méridien Maldives invites guests to embrace the season in an idyllic island setting. A tropical retreat where European elegance meets Maldivian charm, the resort caters to couples, families, and solo travellers alike, offering a perfect balance of relaxation and adventure. From world- class diving and marine discoveries to exceptional dining and cultural experiences, every guest can find their own slice of paradise. Amidst it all, La Vie stands as the ultimate serene escape, inviting guests to slow down, sip, and savour every golden moment.
Family
CoraLand at Cora Cora Maldives: Easter celebrations await
This Maldives Easter, escape to the magical world of CoraLand at Cora Cora Maldives! From April 16th to 23rd, the resort will immerse guests in an unforgettable Easter adventure inspired by Peter Pan. Transforming into an island full of wonder, CoraLand Easter invites you to embrace the freedom and fun of our own version of Neverland. Whether you’re young or young at heart, this Easter promises an enchanting experience. Check the full program here
During this Maldives Easter, every day at Cora Cora Maldives brings new surprises! For younger guests, the CoRa kids® Club offers a variety of exciting activities. From Neverland Map Making to Tinker Bell Crown Making, the little ones can create lasting memories. There are also thrilling games like the Lostboyz vs Pirates Aqua Wars and Skull Rock Treasure Hunt, where families can work together to solve puzzles and discover treasures.
Adults will enjoy the carefree spirit of Peter Pan and can indulge in peaceful relaxation by the beach or participate in culinary experiences. Enjoy a mystical atmosphere at Tazäa® and Teien® Restaurant, where dishes inspired by the Spice Route await. The Seven Seas Pirate’s Banquet brings together unique flavors, offering an unforgettable dining experience.
Get ready to celebrate Easter in true CoraLand Easter style. Every night, we’ll bring the magic to life with family-friendly movie screenings under the stars. The resort will kick off with Disney’s iconic Peter Pan (1953), followed by Hook (1991) and Peter Pan & Wendy (2023), each showing on the big screen at Ginger Moon® Beach Area.
On Easter weekend, families can enjoy an exciting Easter Egg Hunt, inspired by the mischievous Captain Hook. The hunt will take guests on an island-wide adventure, making this Easter truly unforgettable. Afterward, cool off at the Easter Brunch & Pool Party, a mermaid-themed celebration full of laughter, magic, and poolside fun.
For a memorable finale, join us at the Grand Pixie Hollow’s Easter Feast at Tazäa® Restaurant. A mystical live magic show, accompanied by a live band, will create a magical atmosphere as you indulge in delightful cuisine inspired by the world of Peter Pan. This one-of-a-kind Easter feast will bring together family, magic, and incredible food in a spectacular setting.
There’s no better place to celebrate Easter in Maldives than at Cora Cora Maldives. This luxury resort offers the perfect balance of adventure, relaxation, and family fun. Located just 45 minutes by seaplane from Velana International Airport, Cora Cora Maldives features 100 luxurious villas, four diverse restaurants, and world-class amenities like MOKSHA® Spa and water sports facilities. Whether you’re seeking adventure in the crystal-clear lagoons or simply wish to unwind in paradise, we promise an Easter celebration you’ll never forget.
