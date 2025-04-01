Drink
Le Méridien Maldives Resort’s La Vie: Reimagined adults-only bar, pool experience
Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa unveils La Vie, a refreshed concept for its adults-only bar and pool, formerly known as Riviera Bar. Framed by breathtaking ocean views, La Vie embodies the French philosophy that “life is too short to drink bad wine,” offering a refined yet relaxed escape for guests to Savour The Good Life.
Nestled along the pristine shores of Thilamaafushi Island in the Lhaviyani Atoll, La Vie invites guests to indulge in a thoughtfully curated selection of rosé wines and rosé-inspired cocktails, perfectly capturing the vibrant essence of golden hour. Adding a touch of indulgence, the signature Sidecar Sorbet, a refreshing rosé-infused treat, offers a delicate balance of flavour and a cool escape from the tropical warmth.
At Le Méridien Maldives, every moment is worth savouring, from everyday connections to life’s most special celebrations. La Vie is an invitation to embrace the French joie de vivre and appreciate life’s simple pleasures. Whether lounging by the pool or soaking in the beachfront serenity with a crisp glass of Whispering Angel rosé, La Vie is a destination designed for leisurely indulgence.
For a more immersive experience, Rosé + Petit Plates introduces an experiential dining concept where bite-sized dishes are expertly crafted to pair with select rosé wines. Designed for sharing, this culinary journey encourages guests to discover a variety of flavours, from exquisite Gambas Al Pil, to sharing platters and Patatas Bravas with a signature twist — making each visit to La Vie a celebration of taste, connection, and discovery.
As the sun dips below the horizon, La Vie transforms into the ultimate golden hour retreat. Guests can sip on chilled rosé, soak in the stunning Maldivian sunset, and enjoy live music performances that set the tone for a sophisticated yet laid-back evening. Elevating the experience, exclusive happenings such as Sip & Paint sessions invite guests to unleash their creativity while enjoying handcrafted cocktails and curated offers.
Maintaining its adults-only exclusivity, La Vie provides a stylish yet effortless setting for guests to unwind and embrace the serene spirit of the Maldives. Whether seeking a tranquil afternoon or an enchanting evening under the stars, La Vie at Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa is where indulgence meets inspiration.
This summer, Le Méridien Maldives invites guests to embrace the season in an idyllic island setting. A tropical retreat where European elegance meets Maldivian charm, the resort caters to couples, families, and solo travellers alike, offering a perfect balance of relaxation and adventure. From world- class diving and marine discoveries to exceptional dining and cultural experiences, every guest can find their own slice of paradise. Amidst it all, La Vie stands as the ultimate serene escape, inviting guests to slow down, sip, and savour every golden moment.
Cooking
JOALI Maldives unveils guest chef series with Michelin-starred culinary masters
JOALI Maldives, the first and only art-immersive resort in the Maldives, welcomes a distinguished line-up of internationally acclaimed chefs to its shores in 2025. In a celebration of culinary artistry and global flavours, Michelin-starred Chef Theodor Falser, multi-Michelin-starred Chef Takagi Kazuo, and MasterChef: The Professionals winner Chef Alex Webb will take centre stage, curating immersive dining experiences for guests. These culinary visionaries will bring their distinctive styles and influences to JOALI Maldives, transforming the island’s renowned dining venues into stages for culinary exploration.
Chef Theodor Falser | 1st – 5th March 2025
A Michelin-starred advocate of nature-inspired gastronomy, Chef Theodor Falser has dedicated his career to celebrating pure, regional ingredients. His expertise has shaped the menu at Bellinis, where guests can savour elegantly crafted dishes such as Tagliolini with Black Truffle, Butter-Poached Lobster with Caviar, and Braised Veal Cheek with Berry Sauce. For a limited time, Bellinis also features the ‘Secret Garden’ collection by Aquazzura Casa, infusing the space with botanical elements and lush verdant tones inspired by 18th-century Chinese porcelain.
During his residency, guests will experience an exclusive wine-paired set menu dinner, showcasing the flavours of Italy’s Dolomites region. Drawing from his roots in South Tyrol, Chef Falser’s menu will highlight alpine herbs and seasonal mountain ingredients, transporting the essence of the highlands to the Maldives.
Chef Takagi Kazuo | 14th – 21st March 2025
A master of Kyo-ryori (Kyoto cuisine), Chef Takagi Kazuo is celebrated for his meticulous artistry and deep respect for seasonal harmony. His two Michelin-starred restaurant, Kyoto Cuisine TAKAGI, is an emblem of traditional Japanese dining. As the creative force behind the menu at Saoke, JOALI Maldives’ signature overwater restaurant, Chef Takagi brings together the delicate refinement of Japanese haute cuisine with the bold, vibrant influences of Peruvian flavours, crafting a menu that celebrates the essence of Nikkei cuisine.
During his residency, guests will experience an exclusive wine-paired set menu dinner at Saoke, where Chef Takagi presents his signature interpretation of Japanese cuisine, highlighting the interplay of flavours, textures, and seasonal ingredients through dishes like Sumiyaki Charcoal Grilled Black Cod and Yuzu Beef Roll. For those who wish to delve deeper into Japanese culinary traditions, a curated sake journey will be available, featuring rare and premium labels such as Dassai Beyond and Shirataki Seven Junmai Daiginjo—each carefully selected to enhance the flavours of the evening.
Chef Alex Webb | 17th – 23rd April 2025
Innovative, playful, and deeply rooted in British flavours, Chef Alex Webb rose to prominence after winning MasterChef: The Professionals in 2020. Having previously delighted guests at JOALI Maldives, his return promises an all-new series of dynamic dining experiences showcasing his signature creativity.
Dishes such as Fire-Roasted Scallops with Foie Gras and Wagyu Beef MB9 Fillet at Bellinis, and Smoked Tiger Prawn Tartare and Alex’s Signature Lobster Dog Tail at Saoke, showcase his distinctive approach, where refined technique and thoughtfully sourced ingredients take centre stage. Each course will be thoughtfully paired with premium wines, offering a curated journey through distinguished old-world vintages and exceptional labels.
JOALI Maldives will also host an exclusive Champagne Devaux Dinner on 1st March 2025. Set within the serene Mura Garden, this communal dining experience invites guests to indulge in a curated five-course contemporary Italian menu, designed to complement the refined cuvées of Champagne Devaux. Founded in 1846, this distinguished French house is renowned for its artisanal approach, crafting champagnes that embody both elegance and artistry.
Guests can look forward to exquisite pairings such as Foie Gras Ravioli with Truffle Sauce, elevated by the vintage 2008 Devaux D Millésimé Brut, and Wagyu Cuberoll MB9, complemented by the rare 2019 Devaux Coteaux Champenois Rouge.
“Flavours have the power to transport us—to distant places, to cherished memories, to something entirely new,” says General Manager, Shifaz Hassan. “At JOALI Maldives, our visiting chef series is designed to spark those moments, introducing guests to new flavours, unique techniques and the people behind them. We look forward to welcoming both returning and first-time guests to discover something extraordinary with us.”
Rooted in its ‘Joie de Vivre’ philosophy, JOALI Maldives curates experiences that celebrate artistry, flavour, and meaningful connection. This ethos comes to life across five signature dining venues: Saoke, Bellinis, TUH’U, Vandhoo and Mura Bar. From the Japanese-Peruvian fusion of Saoke to the Mediterranean elegance of Bellinis, each restaurant presents a unique narrative of flavours. Guests can further explore the joys of gastronomy through exclusive experiences, whether a hands-on cooking session in Her Kitchen, a private sandbank dinner or a bespoke wine pairing at the wine cellar.
JOALI Maldives has villas from $2,928 per night based on two persons sharing a Water Villa with Pool on B&B basis. For further details and booking, please visit joali.com.
Cooking
The St. Regis Maldives hosts exclusive Dassai sake experience with Naoya Matsufuji
The St. Regis Maldives is set to host an exceptional gastronomic experience featuring Dassai, the renowned sake brand from Asahi Shuzo Co. This exclusive event will be led by Naoya Matsufuji, Chief Technology Officer of Asahi Shuzo, whose innovative approach has positioned Dassai at the forefront of the global sake industry. Matsufuji’s expertise and dedication to excellence have elevated the brand’s heritage while maintaining the highest standards of craftsmanship.
This unique event will provide guests with a rare opportunity to indulge in Dassai’s exceptional sake, meticulously paired with a curated degustation menu designed to showcase the harmony between fine food and world-class sake.
The event is scheduled to commence on March 2, 2025, at Decanter, an underground wine cellar that houses an extensive collection of over 750 labels, offering an intimate and immersive setting for the exclusive tasting experience. On the following evening, March 3, 2025, guests will enjoy a refined dining experience at Orientale, where Eastern haute cuisine takes centre stage with an elegant sushi bar and a selection of seasonal pan-Asian dishes.
Situated in the pristine Dhaalu Atoll, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort serves as a sanctuary of luxury and tranquility. Located on a breathtaking natural island, the resort is surrounded by lush tropical landscapes, white-sand beaches, and the crystal-clear waters of the Indian Ocean, providing an unparalleled escape. Its 77 elegantly designed villas seamlessly integrate with nature while offering modern comforts, including private terraces, pools, and stunning ocean or garden views.
Signature accommodations include the overwater John Jacob Astor Estate, featuring three bedrooms, a private gym, and massage rooms, as well as the beachfront Caroline Astor Estate, which offers panoramic views, a 67-square-meter pool, and opulent living spaces. Guests can explore the vibrant marine ecosystem through snorkelling, diving, and various water sports or embark on an exclusive yacht excursion aboard Norma. The resort also demonstrates a strong commitment to sustainability by leading coral restoration programs under the guidance of its dedicated Marine Biologist.
Known for its signature St. Regis Butler Service and award-winning hospitality, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort seamlessly blends luxury, adventure, and tranquility, ensuring an unforgettable experience in the heart of the Maldives.
Dassai has long been recognised for its dedication to innovation and precision in sake production. Celebrated for its meticulous craftsmanship and unwavering commitment to quality, the brand has earned international acclaim for producing some of the world’s finest sakes. In a groundbreaking initiative, Dassai has announced an ambitious plan to craft sake in space for the first time in history. Scheduled to launch in the latter half of 2025, this pioneering project will involve sending sake rice and water into space aboard a rocket, where fermentation will take place on the International Space Station. This unprecedented endeavour exemplifies Dassai’s relentless pursuit of excellence and its mission to redefine the boundaries of sake craftsmanship.
Drink
Atmosphere Core partners with Italy’s award-winning Prosecco Bottega
Atmosphere Core, a leading figure in the hospitality industry, has announced a unique collaboration with award-winning Italian lifestyle winery Bottega SpA. A 4th generation family estate which first started producing grappa in the 17th century, Bottega presents an enviable portfolio of wines and liqueurs, made world-famous by its iconic GOLD Prosecco DOC.
Driven by shared core values of quality, authenticity, distinctive design, and all-encompassing service styles, this innovative partnership is set to inspire a new wave of wine hospitality in the Maldives. On top of direct product shipments from the Bottega estates for the supply of wines solely to its 9 private-island resorts, Atmosphere Core will also introduce South Asia’s first Bottega Prosecco Bar, a concept created by Sandro Bottega himself to enhance and share Italy’s great wine, genuine food and convivial lifestyle, offering travellers from around the globe a taste of true Italian sparkling life in highly fashionable environments.
Testimony to the quality and popularity of Bottega labels, the family’s estates have won more than 450 awards and accolades with their products now available in over 160 countries worldwide. In 2022, IWRS reported Bottega’s GOLD Prosecco DOC as the top-selling sparkling wine in the Duty-Free channel world-wide.
Commenting on the new collaboration with Bottega, Atmosphere Core Group Managing Director, Salil Panigrahi, stated, “We are committed to providing the best possible guest experiences, and meticulously curate the culinary journeys within our resorts to offer the highest quality of authentic food and beverage concepts, so our guests can return home with life-long memories. We can only achieve this by collaborating with the most dynamic wine producers in the world, and our announcement to partner with Bottega SpA in 2025 is a landmark moment for our company. I wish to personally thank Mr Sandro Bottega for granting Atmosphere Core this opportunity which goes beyond the presence of his labels in our resorts, but also provides us with an exciting platform to explore new immersive lifestyle hospitality concepts”.
With the intent set firmly on growing wine culture, Atmosphere Core regularly hosts partner winemakers and winery owners at its Maldives resorts to lead exclusive and immersive masterclasses for guests, while reciprocating this exchange with wine partners sponsoring resort colleagues to travel and visit their vineyards across the world.
Sandro Bottega, President and CEO of Bottega SpA, comments, “I’m proud to start a partnership with such a prestigious hospitality group as Atmosphere Core. Our main aim is to bring the Italian oenological culture to South Asia. Maldives is a luxury destination, that embraces the same values of quality and elegance of our flagship product: Bottega GOLD Prosecco DOC. Furthermore, we hope to also introduce our Bottega 0 Rosé and White, both without alcohol, they offer the same consumption rituality of the sparkling wines, respecting teetotallers and all those who, for any reason, choose to be cautious in their consumption of alcohol. I’m also excited of the opportunity to open a branded Bottega Prosecco Bar, that will represent an ambassador for Italian cuisine in the islands”.
Wine enthusiasts, global travellers, and valued partners can look forward to a year-round calendar of enriching and immersive wine-focused experiences that embody Atmosphere Core’s commitment to exceptional hospitality and authentic storytelling, fostering genuine connections between guests and partner wineries from 1er Cru Champagne, Stellenbosch, Galicia, the Canary Islands and now Italy.
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Mercure Maldives Kooddoo offers rich culture, vibrant traditions this Eid-al-Fitr
-
Awards6 days ago
The St. Regis Maldives recognised among Maldives’ top 10 hotels in DestinAsian 2025 Readers’ Choice Awards
-
News1 week ago
Creating artful moments: Shimha Shakeeb captures essence of island life at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands
-
News1 week ago
Introducing Sirru Residences: Luxurious seven-bedroom estate at Sirru Fen Fushi
-
Family1 week ago
Lily Beach Resort introduces egg-citing Easter programme
-
Family1 week ago
Easter in paradise at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives
-
Action1 week ago
Nova Maldives, PADI partner for transformative Ocean Adventure Week with India Black this July
-
Family1 week ago
Embrace Spring’s renewal with Eid, Easter traditions at Jumeirah Olhahali Island