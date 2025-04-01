Le Méridien Maldives Resort’s La Vie: Reimagined adults-only bar, pool experience

Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa unveils La Vie, a refreshed concept for its adults-only bar and pool, formerly known as Riviera Bar. Framed by breathtaking ocean views, La Vie embodies the French philosophy that “life is too short to drink bad wine,” offering a refined yet relaxed escape for guests to Savour The Good Life.

Nestled along the pristine shores of Thilamaafushi Island in the Lhaviyani Atoll, La Vie invites guests to indulge in a thoughtfully curated selection of rosé wines and rosé-inspired cocktails, perfectly capturing the vibrant essence of golden hour. Adding a touch of indulgence, the signature Sidecar Sorbet, a refreshing rosé-infused treat, offers a delicate balance of flavour and a cool escape from the tropical warmth.

At Le Méridien Maldives, every moment is worth savouring, from everyday connections to life’s most special celebrations. La Vie is an invitation to embrace the French joie de vivre and appreciate life’s simple pleasures. Whether lounging by the pool or soaking in the beachfront serenity with a crisp glass of Whispering Angel rosé, La Vie is a destination designed for leisurely indulgence.

For a more immersive experience, Rosé + Petit Plates introduces an experiential dining concept where bite-sized dishes are expertly crafted to pair with select rosé wines. Designed for sharing, this culinary journey encourages guests to discover a variety of flavours, from exquisite Gambas Al Pil, to sharing platters and Patatas Bravas with a signature twist — making each visit to La Vie a celebration of taste, connection, and discovery.

As the sun dips below the horizon, La Vie transforms into the ultimate golden hour retreat. Guests can sip on chilled rosé, soak in the stunning Maldivian sunset, and enjoy live music performances that set the tone for a sophisticated yet laid-back evening. Elevating the experience, exclusive happenings such as Sip & Paint sessions invite guests to unleash their creativity while enjoying handcrafted cocktails and curated offers.

Maintaining its adults-only exclusivity, La Vie provides a stylish yet effortless setting for guests to unwind and embrace the serene spirit of the Maldives. Whether seeking a tranquil afternoon or an enchanting evening under the stars, La Vie at Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa is where indulgence meets inspiration.

This summer, Le Méridien Maldives invites guests to embrace the season in an idyllic island setting. A tropical retreat where European elegance meets Maldivian charm, the resort caters to couples, families, and solo travellers alike, offering a perfect balance of relaxation and adventure. From world- class diving and marine discoveries to exceptional dining and cultural experiences, every guest can find their own slice of paradise. Amidst it all, La Vie stands as the ultimate serene escape, inviting guests to slow down, sip, and savour every golden moment.