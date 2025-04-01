CoraLand at Cora Cora Maldives: Easter celebrations await

This Maldives Easter, escape to the magical world of CoraLand at Cora Cora Maldives! From April 16th to 23rd, the resort will immerse guests in an unforgettable Easter adventure inspired by Peter Pan. Transforming into an island full of wonder, CoraLand Easter invites you to embrace the freedom and fun of our own version of Neverland. Whether you’re young or young at heart, this Easter promises an enchanting experience. Check the full program here

During this Maldives Easter, every day at Cora Cora Maldives brings new surprises! For younger guests, the CoRa kids® Club offers a variety of exciting activities. From Neverland Map Making to Tinker Bell Crown Making, the little ones can create lasting memories. There are also thrilling games like the Lostboyz vs Pirates Aqua Wars and Skull Rock Treasure Hunt, where families can work together to solve puzzles and discover treasures.

Adults will enjoy the carefree spirit of Peter Pan and can indulge in peaceful relaxation by the beach or participate in culinary experiences. Enjoy a mystical atmosphere at Tazäa® and Teien® Restaurant, where dishes inspired by the Spice Route await. The Seven Seas Pirate’s Banquet brings together unique flavors, offering an unforgettable dining experience.

Get ready to celebrate Easter in true CoraLand Easter style. Every night, we’ll bring the magic to life with family-friendly movie screenings under the stars. The resort will kick off with Disney’s iconic Peter Pan (1953), followed by Hook (1991) and Peter Pan & Wendy (2023), each showing on the big screen at Ginger Moon® Beach Area.

On Easter weekend, families can enjoy an exciting Easter Egg Hunt, inspired by the mischievous Captain Hook. The hunt will take guests on an island-wide adventure, making this Easter truly unforgettable. Afterward, cool off at the Easter Brunch & Pool Party, a mermaid-themed celebration full of laughter, magic, and poolside fun.

For a memorable finale, join us at the Grand Pixie Hollow’s Easter Feast at Tazäa® Restaurant. A mystical live magic show, accompanied by a live band, will create a magical atmosphere as you indulge in delightful cuisine inspired by the world of Peter Pan. This one-of-a-kind Easter feast will bring together family, magic, and incredible food in a spectacular setting.

There’s no better place to celebrate Easter in Maldives than at Cora Cora Maldives. This luxury resort offers the perfect balance of adventure, relaxation, and family fun. Located just 45 minutes by seaplane from Velana International Airport, Cora Cora Maldives features 100 luxurious villas, four diverse restaurants, and world-class amenities like MOKSHA® Spa and water sports facilities. Whether you’re seeking adventure in the crystal-clear lagoons or simply wish to unwind in paradise, we promise an Easter celebration you’ll never forget.