SO/ Maldives offers chic island glamour with sun-kissed indulgence this Easter
This Easter, elevate your holiday with a glamorous escape to the sun-kissed shores of SO/ Maldives. Nestled like a private fashion-forward sanctuary in the ethereal Emboodhoo Lagoon, just a chic 15-minute speedboat ride from Malé International Airport, this avant-garde island retreat sets the stage for a dazzling celebration of style, indulgence, and adventure.
With an air of effortless sophistication, SO/ Maldives invites you to embrace the spirit of Easter in the most fashionable way; where gourmet indulgence, holistic wellness, and bespoke island experiences come together in a setting as breathtaking as a runway debut.
Easter at SO/ Maldives is an affair of refined taste, with exquisite dining experiences curated for the most discerning palates. Step into a world of haute cuisine with the Crustacean & Wine Pairing Set Dinner at The Citronelle Club, where a Master Sommelier orchestrates an exquisite fusion of ocean-fresh seafood and fine vintages. As the night unfolds, Lazuli unveils a Master Wine Menu, where a handpicked selection of wines is savored against the backdrop of chillout DJ beats and the Maldivian starlit sky.
For a sunset soirée, sip on signature cocktails at Pavilion Bar’s Sunset Hour, before indulging in a three-course beachfront dinner at Lazuli Beach, where culinary artistry meets seaside elegance. The Easter revelry culminates with the Easter Extravaganza Beach BBQ at Citronelle, a lavish beachfront affair complete with gourmet delights and live music by the Rishvan Imon Duo; an evening of pure island glamour.
For those seeking serene indulgence, SO/ SPA Easter Wellness Camp unveils an oasis of holistic renewal. Chakra Balancing, Walking Meditation, and Sound Meditation create the perfect harmony between mind, body, and soul, ensuring that guests emerge refreshed and radiant. Exclusive spa offerings provide a tailored touch of luxury, with overwater and beachfront sanctuaries designed for the ultimate escape into tranquility.
Easter at SO/ Maldives isn’t just about indulgence; it’s also about art, adventure, and meaningful connections. Families can revel in the Easter Family Egg Hunt & Games at Lazuli Beach Club, while creative souls embrace island artistry with workshops like Sip and Clay, Jewelry Making, and Palm Leaf Basket Weaving; a nod to the craftsmanship and heritage of the Maldives.
For the little trendsetters, The Nest transforms into a playground of Easter-themed magic, with bunny hop games, storytelling sessions, egg-painting workshops, and even a whimsical Easter puppet show; ensuring young guests enjoy an experience as enchanting as a fairytale.
For those who crave the thrill of the extraordinary, SO/ Maldives invites you to immerse yourself in the glamorous side of adventure. Dive into the mesmerizing depths of the Indian Ocean with snorkeling and diving excursions, or glide across its turquoise expanse with exhilarating activities like jet skiing, paddleboarding, and parasailing. Set sail on a sunset dolphin-watching cruise, where golden-hour hues and playful marine life create a cinematic experience that rivals the most breathtaking of fashion campaigns.
Whether celebrating with family, friends, or a special someone, Easter at SO/ Maldives promises a fusion of couture luxury, barefoot elegance, and unforgettable moments. With its exclusive island setting, curated experiences, and signature SO/ flair, this Maldivian paradise is the ultimate destination for an Easter celebration that is effortlessly stylish, indulgently chic, and truly extraordinary.
For more information or to book your perfect Eid getaway, please visit SO-Maldives.com or write to SO.Maldives.Reservations@so-hotels.com.
Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives brings LEGO-inspired magic to Easter festivities
Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives is bringing a fresh twist to Easter celebrations with a creative LEGO-themed experience from April 20th to 25th, promising an unforgettable holiday for guests of all ages. The celebration features a vibrant blend of creativity, family adventure, and entertainment across the resort’s pristine beaches and venues including special performances by multi-awarded magician Yollin Lee and DJ Ironik, an internationally acclaimed British DJ and rapper
To enhance the experience even further, Sun Siyam Olhuveli presents a sensational lineup of entertainment. International champion magician Yollin Lee, celebrated for his award-winning sleight-of-hand performances, will dazzle audiences with his mesmerizing illusions. Additionally, the UK’s renowned DJ, producer, and rapper Ironik—who played a pivotal role in shaping British urban music—will bring his signature beats to the resort, ensuring an unforgettable evening.
The festivities kick off with an Easter egg hunt featuring LEGO-themed eggs at Sunrise Beach, followed by engaging LEGO workshops where families can unleash their creativity. As the sun sets, an evening show at Lagoon Bar Deck will bring music, dance, and dazzling lights to mark the grand opening. Throughout the celebration, guests can enjoy a variety of interactive activities. The Mosaic Challenge will have participants constructing a giant LEGO masterpiece, while little ones can enjoy the classic Egg Rolling competition at Milano Beach. Easter brunch at Island Pizza and an exclusive Easter BBQ at Water Sports Beach will add culinary delights, complemented by a Family Sandcastle Competition.
From egg painting and a LEGO hunt to Easter cookie decorating, the festivities continue to spark joy. The Egg Spoon Race across multiple beach locations, alongside a special Easter cocktail, will bring the celebration to a memorable close.
For those seeking enhanced experience, exclusive promotions such as the Family Fun Holiday package, Easter BBQ, and Water Sports Beach Carnival will be available at an additional cost. Families can also take advantage of 30% off all kids’ activities, making it the perfect time for a sun-soaked, adventure-packed holiday.
This Easter, indulge in a luxurious escape! Book a grand villa by April 20, 2025, for stays until December 23, 2025, and unlock exclusive perks—50% off à la carte dining, airport transfers, and a complimentary couple’s massage with a four-night stay. Extend to five nights in a pool villa and enjoy free round-trip transfers. Plus, enjoy irresistible discounts on room upgrades, water sports, and a romantic diving experience.
To take advantage of this offer, visit https://www.sunsiyam.com/sun-siyam-olhuveli/offers/easter-offer/.
Hop into unforgettable eco-friendly Easter at Sun Siyam Vilu Reef
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef invites guests to join an eco-friendly Easter extravaganza filled with family-friendly activities, special offers, and unforgettable experiences. Running from April 16th to 20th, 2025 it’s the ultimate destination for creating lasting memories with loved ones.
Get ready for an action-packed and eco-friendly Easter at Sun Siyam Vilu Reef! From Easter Egg Hunts to Bunny Basket Making and Easter Mini Olympics, we’ve packed the holidays with fun for the whole family. But this year, we’re taking a greener approach to our festivities. Our eco-friendly theme focuses on reducing waste and using sustainable materials throughout the event.
For instance, when dyeing Easter eggs, we’re opting for natural ingredients like spinach for green, beetroot for red, red cabbage for blue or purple, and turmeric for yellow. Additionally, instead of using plastic decorations, we’re choosing reusable wooden or fabric eggs to minimize environmental impact.
Our SuperLEDShow, featuring internationally acclaimed performers Dennis Kiss and Szulita Szekrényes, will dazzle you with mind-blowing light displays and acrobatics on April 19th and 20th—all part of our commitment to bringing awe-inspiring entertainment in an eco-conscious way.
To top off the celebration, enjoy a Pool Party and a special Easter Beach BBQ, with sustainability at the heart of every detail. Join us for a fun-filled Easter that celebrates not just family, but also our beautiful planet. Sun Siyam Vilu Reef offers a perfect balance of fun, relaxation, and sustainability, ensuring your Easter getaway is unforgettable.
Easter Offer: Celebrate Easter at Sun Siyam Vilu Reef with an exclusive offer including up to 40% off accommodation, free roundtrip seaplane transfers for two with a minimum 7-night stay, a Lucky Dolphin Cruise, and a gourmet welcome platter with champagne upon arrival. Enjoy additional perks like a room upgrade (subject to availability), free snorkeling equipment, kayaking, and a Veranda breakfast during your stay. Plus, kids under 12 stay and eat for free. Book now to elevate your Easter getaway with unforgettable experiences at this stunning eco-friendly resort. Offer valid for bookings made from 16 February to 20 April 2025, for stays until 23 December 2025.
To take advantage of this offer, visit https://www.sunsiyam.com/sun-siyam-vilu-reef/offers/easter-offer/.
Sweet sensations take centre stage: Easter at Hideaway Beach Resort with Chef Thomas Alphonsine
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa has announced a spectacular Easter celebration, blending luxury, culinary excellence, and fun-filled activities for guests of all ages. From April 18th to April 21st, 2025, the resort will host an egg-citing array of events, including exclusive culinary experiences with renowned French pastry chef, Thomas Alphonsine.
As part of the festivities, Chef Alphonsine will lead a series of chocolate masterclasses at Samsara, catering to both adults and children, offering guests the opportunity to craft fun and exquisite desserts under expert guidance. Adding to the culinary indulgence, the resort will host a very special Easter Dinner on the 20th of April.
Beyond the gourmet delights, guests can enjoy an array of wellness and recreational activities, including daily yoga sessions, massage workshops at Hideaway Spa, and thrilling water sports such as group kayaking excursions. Families and young guests will delight in traditional Easter activities, including the Easter Egg Hunt, Bunny Hop Sack Race, and creative workshops such as egg painting and basket weaving.
Each evening, the resort transforms into a lively hub of entertainment, featuring traditional Boduberu performances, themed dining experiences, and DJ-led dance nights at Meeru Bar & Grill. For those seeking a more intimate evening, the Special Dinner at Meeru Beach promises a memorable fine dining experience under the stars.
In regard to the Pastry Masterclasses, Chef Alphonsine expressed: “My desire is to create a feeling, an experience – leaving you with a wonderful memory” said Chef Thomas Alphonsine “In the pastry line, you will find different flavours and textures. I am confident everyone will be able to find one or more pastries they truly love, which creates this feeling”.
Hideaway invites guests to immerse themselves in an unforgettable Easter celebration, where indulgence, relaxation, and festive joy come together in the heart of paradise.
