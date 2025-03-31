SO/ Maldives offers chic island glamour with sun-kissed indulgence this Easter

This Easter, elevate your holiday with a glamorous escape to the sun-kissed shores of SO/ Maldives. Nestled like a private fashion-forward sanctuary in the ethereal Emboodhoo Lagoon, just a chic 15-minute speedboat ride from Malé International Airport, this avant-garde island retreat sets the stage for a dazzling celebration of style, indulgence, and adventure.

With an air of effortless sophistication, SO/ Maldives invites you to embrace the spirit of Easter in the most fashionable way; where gourmet indulgence, holistic wellness, and bespoke island experiences come together in a setting as breathtaking as a runway debut.

Easter at SO/ Maldives is an affair of refined taste, with exquisite dining experiences curated for the most discerning palates. Step into a world of haute cuisine with the Crustacean & Wine Pairing Set Dinner at The Citronelle Club, where a Master Sommelier orchestrates an exquisite fusion of ocean-fresh seafood and fine vintages. As the night unfolds, Lazuli unveils a Master Wine Menu, where a handpicked selection of wines is savored against the backdrop of chillout DJ beats and the Maldivian starlit sky.

For a sunset soirée, sip on signature cocktails at Pavilion Bar’s Sunset Hour, before indulging in a three-course beachfront dinner at Lazuli Beach, where culinary artistry meets seaside elegance. The Easter revelry culminates with the Easter Extravaganza Beach BBQ at Citronelle, a lavish beachfront affair complete with gourmet delights and live music by the Rishvan Imon Duo; an evening of pure island glamour.

For those seeking serene indulgence, SO/ SPA Easter Wellness Camp unveils an oasis of holistic renewal. Chakra Balancing, Walking Meditation, and Sound Meditation create the perfect harmony between mind, body, and soul, ensuring that guests emerge refreshed and radiant. Exclusive spa offerings provide a tailored touch of luxury, with overwater and beachfront sanctuaries designed for the ultimate escape into tranquility.

Easter at SO/ Maldives isn’t just about indulgence; it’s also about art, adventure, and meaningful connections. Families can revel in the Easter Family Egg Hunt & Games at Lazuli Beach Club, while creative souls embrace island artistry with workshops like Sip and Clay, Jewelry Making, and Palm Leaf Basket Weaving; a nod to the craftsmanship and heritage of the Maldives.

For the little trendsetters, The Nest transforms into a playground of Easter-themed magic, with bunny hop games, storytelling sessions, egg-painting workshops, and even a whimsical Easter puppet show; ensuring young guests enjoy an experience as enchanting as a fairytale.

For those who crave the thrill of the extraordinary, SO/ Maldives invites you to immerse yourself in the glamorous side of adventure. Dive into the mesmerizing depths of the Indian Ocean with snorkeling and diving excursions, or glide across its turquoise expanse with exhilarating activities like jet skiing, paddleboarding, and parasailing. Set sail on a sunset dolphin-watching cruise, where golden-hour hues and playful marine life create a cinematic experience that rivals the most breathtaking of fashion campaigns.

Whether celebrating with family, friends, or a special someone, Easter at SO/ Maldives promises a fusion of couture luxury, barefoot elegance, and unforgettable moments. With its exclusive island setting, curated experiences, and signature SO/ flair, this Maldivian paradise is the ultimate destination for an Easter celebration that is effortlessly stylish, indulgently chic, and truly extraordinary.

For more information or to book your perfect Eid getaway, please visit SO-Maldives.com or write to SO.Maldives.Reservations@so-hotels.com.