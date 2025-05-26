Celebration
Family fun and Maldivian traditions await this Eid at Summer Island Maldives
This Eid al-Adha, Summer Island Maldives extends an exclusive ‘Eid Bliss’ offer to Maldivians and work permit holders, inviting them to unwind and celebrate. Located just 45 minutes by speedboat from Malé, this tropical island provides a barefoot escape ideal for those seeking simplicity and comfort.
Available for stays between 5th and 15th June 2025, the limited-time Eid offer includes full board accommodation starting at just USD 250 per night for two adults (minimum two-night stay), inclusive of all taxes and service charges.
For guests planning a longer stay, the rate is reduced to USD 225 per night for stays of four nights or more. Those looking for a shorter retreat can book one-night stays at USD 290. Families can especially benefit from this offer, as one child under 12 stays free, making it the perfect Eid retreat for relaxation, reconnection, and the creation of lasting memories.
Guests booking the Eid offer will enjoy:
- Full board meals at Samuga Restaurant
- Evening tea at Nevi Bar
- Complimentary return speedboat transfers
- 30% off spa treatments and water sports
- 20% off excursions and beach dinners
- 15% off à la carte dining, in-villa dining, and bar snacks
On Eid Day – Friday, 6th June 2025 – the island will come alive with colourful Maldivian traditions. Guests can look forward to the spirited rhythms of Bodu Beru, the dramatic folklore of Bodu Mas & Koadi, and the lively procession of Dhafi Negun, all complemented by Summer Island’s signature warm and welcoming touch.
“Eid celebrations are a big deal at Summer Island Maldives and are especially popular among our local guests,” said Mohamed Thaufeeq, Resort Manager of Summer Island Maldives. “This year, we are once again preparing to mark the occasion with traditional cultural activities and our signature Summer Island spirit. Whether planning a family retreat or a peaceful escape to recharge and reconnect with a loved one, this is the perfect time to experience the island’s joyful Eid atmosphere.”
Rooted in genuine Maldivian hospitality, Summer Island Maldives welcomes all to celebrate the spirit of Eid in a setting where simplicity, nature, and heartfelt service come together.
Celebration
Island rhythms and Eid traditions at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives
This Eid al-Adha, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives invites discerning travellers to experience an enchanting celebration set against the spellbinding beauty of the Maldives—a private island paradise where refined luxury harmonises with vibrant tradition.
On Sunday, 8 June, the resort will host a thoughtfully curated programme of festivities that honour the spirit of Eid. Guests will be taken on an immersive cultural journey featuring the rhythmic beats of live Boduberu drumming and a captivating Badhiya dance performance, offering a celebration of Maldivian heritage and spirit. Younger visitors can look forward to a lively schedule of children’s activities designed to spark joy and creativity in an inspiring island setting.
As the sun sets, the celebration continues with a cocktail party on the beach, where the golden hues of dusk are paired with live local music and specially crafted cocktails. This relaxed gathering invites guests to savour the island’s warm ambiance as day gives way to night.
Later in the evening, the resort’s signature Seasalt restaurant will present an indulgent Eid Special Buffet. Curated by the resort’s expert culinary team, the buffet showcases a fusion of Maldivian and Arabic gastronomy, featuring aromatic Arabic grills, traditional mezze, and beloved Maldivian classics—all prepared with fresh local ingredients and a contemporary twist.
In celebration of the occasion, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives is offering exclusive holiday savings through its Summer Getaway offer. This includes daily breakfast and dinner, 20% off spa treatments and dining experiences, as well as roundtrip seaplane transfers. Guests will also have access to a curated selection of complimentary scheduled weekly activities, providing a deeper connection to the natural beauty and cultural richness of the Maldives.
Whether in search of peaceful relaxation, quality family time, or meaningful cultural discovery, Eid at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives promises an unforgettable celebration in every sense.
Celebration
Celebrate Eid in paradise: music, magic, and Maldivian culture at Sun Siyam Olhuveli
This Eid Al-Adha, Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives presents an extraordinary island-wide festival featuring a vibrant five-day cultural and entertainment showcase from 6th to 10th June 2025. The event blends the rich heritage of the Maldives with a cutting-edge international lineup, offering something for every traveler—from music and dance enthusiasts to families seeking a soulful tropical escape.
Taking centre stage is DJ Kaboo, the Dubai-based Egyptian artist renowned for pioneering ‘Arab Trap’ music. Known for his appearance on Marvel’s Moon Knight soundtrack and electrifying performances worldwide, DJ Kaboo will headline the festivities with his signature blend of deep-rooted Arabic sounds and modern beats.
Magician and mentalist Thomas McElroy, direct from Mesmerise Dubai, will add an element of wonder to the evenings. His interactive, mind-bending illusions promise to captivate audiences of all ages, creating unforgettable magical moments.
Adding to the dynamic atmosphere is American-born belly dancer and circus performer Otta. Known for her exotic stage presence and rhythmic grace, Otta’s high-energy performances will seamlessly complement the celebratory spirit of the island.
In addition to the international acts, the resort will celebrate authentic Maldivian traditions, including:
- Traditional music and dance
- Folk games such as Koadi Nerun and Dheli Mali
- The colourful Eid Market, Bodu Mas parades, and cultural shows
These experiences will take place against the stunning backdrop of one of the Maldives’ most picturesque islands.
Hassan Adil, General Manager at Sun Siyam Olhuveli, shared, “This upcoming Eid Al-Adha celebration is our tribute to Maldivian culture and our global community. By integrating homegrown traditions with top-tier international entertainment, we aim to create an inclusive, joyful experience that reflects the spirit of Eid—bringing people together in celebration, discovery, and connection.”
The resort also offers an exclusive Eid package for guests seeking an immersive holiday experience. The offer includes up to 40% off on stays, daily breakfast and dinner, complimentary airport transfers, and a variety of cultural activities designed to create lasting memories with loved ones.
Celebration
Dhigali Maldives hosts spectacular Easter with Chef Nicolas Boussin
Easter at Dhigali Maldives marks a season of renewal and rejuvenation with a week-long celebration from April 16 to 23, 2025. This year, the resort will host esteemed French Pastry Chef Nicolas Boussin. Chef Nicolas, a recipient of the prestigious Meilleur Ouvrier de France (Best Craftsman of France) title, serves as the Executive Pastry Chef at La Maison de l’Excellence Savencia in Viroflay, France, where he and his team create extraordinary pastry recipes.
Renowned for his exceptional expertise in pastry and chocolate, Chef Nicolas will offer Dhigali guests of all ages a rare opportunity to participate in a chocolate masterclass and dessert tasting. Aspiring chocolatiers will have the chance to take part in a chocolate egg decorating workshop led by Chef Nicolas. On Easter Sunday, an extravagant brunch will be held at Capers Restaurant, featuring international delicacies and a special dessert selection curated by the chef.
The Easter festivities at Dhigali embody the spirit of renewal and the importance of reconnecting with loved ones. This occasion serves as a perfect time to share meaningful moments and partake in the cherished tradition of exchanging Easter eggs. It is a celebration of life’s simple pleasures—spending time with family, sharing new experiences, and creating lasting memories.
The week will offer a variety of entertaining activities for adults and magical experiences for children, including traditional egg painting, an Easter egg hunt, and creative crafts such as making popsicle stick chicks, puppets, pom-poms, and bunny hats. Additional experiences will include a guided snorkelling adventure, movie nights, a pool party, an Easter dinner, and the Golden Egg Challenge at East Bar, where guests will have the chance to win exclusive prizes, enjoy chocolate-inspired cocktails, and listen to music under the stars. Families can also indulge in a kid-friendly Little Bunny aromatherapy massage and an all-natural nourishing facial at Dhigali Spa.
Guests can take advantage of the Easter special offer available on dhigali.com, which includes exclusive benefits such as chocolate-inspired amenities, complimentary banana and fun tube rides, or 15-minute waterski and wakeboarding sessions for up to four people. Additionally, accommodation upgrades will be provided based on availability.
