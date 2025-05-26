Family fun and Maldivian traditions await this Eid at Summer Island Maldives

This Eid al-Adha, Summer Island Maldives extends an exclusive ‘Eid Bliss’ offer to Maldivians and work permit holders, inviting them to unwind and celebrate. Located just 45 minutes by speedboat from Malé, this tropical island provides a barefoot escape ideal for those seeking simplicity and comfort.

Available for stays between 5th and 15th June 2025, the limited-time Eid offer includes full board accommodation starting at just USD 250 per night for two adults (minimum two-night stay), inclusive of all taxes and service charges.

For guests planning a longer stay, the rate is reduced to USD 225 per night for stays of four nights or more. Those looking for a shorter retreat can book one-night stays at USD 290. Families can especially benefit from this offer, as one child under 12 stays free, making it the perfect Eid retreat for relaxation, reconnection, and the creation of lasting memories.

Guests booking the Eid offer will enjoy:

Full board meals at Samuga Restaurant

Evening tea at Nevi Bar

Complimentary return speedboat transfers

30% off spa treatments and water sports

20% off excursions and beach dinners

15% off à la carte dining, in-villa dining, and bar snacks

On Eid Day – Friday, 6th June 2025 – the island will come alive with colourful Maldivian traditions. Guests can look forward to the spirited rhythms of Bodu Beru, the dramatic folklore of Bodu Mas & Koadi, and the lively procession of Dhafi Negun, all complemented by Summer Island’s signature warm and welcoming touch.

“Eid celebrations are a big deal at Summer Island Maldives and are especially popular among our local guests,” said Mohamed Thaufeeq, Resort Manager of Summer Island Maldives. “This year, we are once again preparing to mark the occasion with traditional cultural activities and our signature Summer Island spirit. Whether planning a family retreat or a peaceful escape to recharge and reconnect with a loved one, this is the perfect time to experience the island’s joyful Eid atmosphere.”

Rooted in genuine Maldivian hospitality, Summer Island Maldives welcomes all to celebrate the spirit of Eid in a setting where simplicity, nature, and heartfelt service come together.