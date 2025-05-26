Featured
Teppanyaki dining, sunset cruises, and secluded moments at Sun Siyam Iru Veli
Sun Siyam Iru Veli continues to redefine extraordinary moments by curating new experiences that enrich holidays. These recent additions, ranging from gastronomic adventures to castaway escapes, invite guests to explore different aspects of island life. With a focus on culinary storytelling and private celebrations, each experience has been crafted with intention and flair, redefining what it means to stay at Sun Siyam Iru Veli.
Adding a theatrical touch to the island’s culinary offerings, Sun Siyam Iru Veli has introduced Teppanyaki dining, a tradition rooted in Japanese culture where food preparation becomes a performance. This newly launched experience invites guests to enjoy front-row seats to a lively show where flames rise, knives dance, and flavours unfold in real-time. Three curated menus—meat, seafood, or a combination—are offered, transforming dining into a spectacle and creating shared moments of joy. Advance booking with a confirmed menu selection is required for this experience. It is family-friendly, with children aged eight and above welcome to join.
Blending music, movement, and Maldivian seascapes, this overwater DJ excursion sets a new standard for island adventures. As the ‘Sun Cruise’ sails across open waters, a live DJ plays soulful beats that perfectly complement the setting sun. With champagne or beer in hand, guests enjoy a journey that is both laidback and lively as the vessel glides through the sea. Ideal for couples seeking an extraordinary experience or friends celebrating in style, this exclusive cruise accommodates a maximum of 10 guests and requires advance booking.
Every Monday and Thursday, Roma—Sun Siyam Iru Veli’s signature overwater Mediterranean restaurant—takes diners on a culinary journey to North India. This experience celebrates the region’s rich culinary heritage with a Thali lunch featuring dishes inspired by Punjabi, Kashmiri, and Lucknowi traditions. Available in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, the lunch is complemented by homemade lassi and fragrant herbs freshly harvested from the resort’s organic garden. It offers a gentle homage to Indian cuisine, set against the backdrop of the Indian Ocean. This exclusive lunch is available every Monday and Thursday from 12:30 to 14:30, with advance reservations required.
Few experiences offer the intimacy and timelessness of moments shared on a private sandbank in the middle of the ocean. The ‘Our Private Sunset Isle’ excursion at Sun Siyam Iru Veli is designed especially for couples seeking privacy, connection, and a memory all their own. Guests escape to a secluded sandbank, an untouched islet surrounded by sea and sky, with only the sound of the tide for company. Beanbags are arranged on soft white sand, and as the sun sets, champagne and canapés are served under the twilight sky. This castaway adventure promises quiet moments of connection and magic that linger long after the stars appear. Offered daily at sunset, subject to weather and tide conditions, this experience invites couples to relax in complete seclusion as day transitions into night.
Awards
Veligandu Maldives Resort Island celebrates HolidayCheck Award 2025 with 5.9/6 score
Veligandu Maldives Resort Island has been recognised as one of the best recommended accommodations worldwide by HolidayCheck, achieving an impressive score of 5.9 out of 6 for the HolidayCheck Award 2025. This esteemed distinction reaffirms the resort’s dedication to excellence, personalised service, and the delivery of unforgettable Maldivian getaways.
Nestled in the North Ari Atoll, Veligandu Maldives Resort Island is a secluded paradise offering 100 luxurious villas, including overwater sanctuaries with panoramic views of the Indian Ocean. Guests can relax on soft, pristine beaches, enjoy world-class culinary experiences, and explore a thriving underwater world teeming with life. With its seamless blend of privacy and five-star service, the resort continues to be a preferred destination for discerning travellers from around the globe.
Fathuhulla Ibrahim, General Manager of Veligandu Maldives Resort Island, expressed his gratitude for the recognition. He noted that the feedback and satisfaction of guests inspire the team to consistently exceed expectations. Ibrahim extended heartfelt thanks to the resort’s owners, the CCR team, and the Crown team for their unwavering support, emphasising that this achievement is a collective effort by the entire Veligandu family.
Veligandu Maldives Resort Island has consistently ranked among the top-rated hotels on HolidayCheck, reflecting its ongoing commitment to guest satisfaction and service quality. Notable accolades include:
- 2025 – HolidayCheck Award: Among the best recommended accommodations worldwide | Score: 5.9/6
- 2024 – HolidayCheck Recommended Award
- 2022 – HolidayCheck Special Award: Ranked 5th Most Popular Hotel in the Maldives; one of the Top 10 Most Popular Hotels in the region
- 2021 – HolidayCheck Recommended Award | Score: 5.9/6
- 2020 – HolidayCheck Recommended Award | Score: 5.9/6
- 2020 – HolidayCheck Award – Gold Award: One of the most popular hotels in the world for the fifth consecutive time
- 2019 – HolidayCheck Award | Score: 5.9/6
- 2018 – HolidayCheck Award: Top Hotel Resort in the Maldives
- 2017 – HolidayCheck Award: Maldives’ Top Hotel in “Most Popular Hotels Worldwide”
- 2016–2011 – Multiple recognitions as Maldives’ Top Hotel Resort and ranking among the Top 99 Most Popular Hotels Worldwide
- 2010 – Maldives’ #1 Hotel Resort by guests
Mohamed Solah, Chief Executive Officer at Crown & Champa Resorts, also commented on this achievement, describing the recognition as both humbling and inspiring. He highlighted Veligandu’s longstanding reputation and the deep connection it holds with its guests, emphasising that the award reflects the trust and satisfaction of the loyal HolidayCheck community. Solah attributed the honour to the warmth, dedication, and personalised service that define the Veligandu experience.
The HolidayCheck Awards are among the most respected distinctions in the travel industry, presented annually by HolidayCheck, a leading German-speaking hotel review and travel booking website. Based exclusively on verified guest reviews, these awards are a strong indicator of consistent guest satisfaction and service excellence. The HolidayCheck Special Award, in particular, recognises the top 10 most popular hotels in each region, while the Recommended Award honours accommodations that maintain high average scores and a substantial volume of positive feedback.
Celebration
Family fun and Maldivian traditions await this Eid at Summer Island Maldives
This Eid al-Adha, Summer Island Maldives extends an exclusive ‘Eid Bliss’ offer to Maldivians and work permit holders, inviting them to unwind and celebrate. Located just 45 minutes by speedboat from Malé, this tropical island provides a barefoot escape ideal for those seeking simplicity and comfort.
Available for stays between 5th and 15th June 2025, the limited-time Eid offer includes full board accommodation starting at just USD 250 per night for two adults (minimum two-night stay), inclusive of all taxes and service charges.
For guests planning a longer stay, the rate is reduced to USD 225 per night for stays of four nights or more. Those looking for a shorter retreat can book one-night stays at USD 290. Families can especially benefit from this offer, as one child under 12 stays free, making it the perfect Eid retreat for relaxation, reconnection, and the creation of lasting memories.
Guests booking the Eid offer will enjoy:
- Full board meals at Samuga Restaurant
- Evening tea at Nevi Bar
- Complimentary return speedboat transfers
- 30% off spa treatments and water sports
- 20% off excursions and beach dinners
- 15% off à la carte dining, in-villa dining, and bar snacks
On Eid Day – Friday, 6th June 2025 – the island will come alive with colourful Maldivian traditions. Guests can look forward to the spirited rhythms of Bodu Beru, the dramatic folklore of Bodu Mas & Koadi, and the lively procession of Dhafi Negun, all complemented by Summer Island’s signature warm and welcoming touch.
“Eid celebrations are a big deal at Summer Island Maldives and are especially popular among our local guests,” said Mohamed Thaufeeq, Resort Manager of Summer Island Maldives. “This year, we are once again preparing to mark the occasion with traditional cultural activities and our signature Summer Island spirit. Whether planning a family retreat or a peaceful escape to recharge and reconnect with a loved one, this is the perfect time to experience the island’s joyful Eid atmosphere.”
Rooted in genuine Maldivian hospitality, Summer Island Maldives welcomes all to celebrate the spirit of Eid in a setting where simplicity, nature, and heartfelt service come together.
Featured
Villa Resorts Maldives recognised globally for luxurious halal-friendly experiences
Villa Resorts Maldives has achieved a remarkable 9.1 rating across its properties — Villa Nautica, Villa Park, and Royal Island — reinforcing its position as a premier halal-friendly destination in the Maldives. Recognised with the HalalBooking Guest Review Award, this distinction highlights Villa Resorts’ dedication to delivering exceptional experiences tailored to halal-conscious travellers.
Each property in the Villa Resorts portfolio offers a unique and luxurious experience. Villa Nautica, located in the North Malé Atoll, blends contemporary maritime design with beachfront luxury, providing an ideal setting for guests seeking relaxation and adventure. Villa Park, situated in the peaceful South Ari Atoll, features family-friendly villas with private pools, lush gardens, and direct beach access, making it an ideal destination for halal-conscious retreats. Royal Island, nestled within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in Baa Atoll, combines traditional Maldivian architecture with modern luxury, offering an authentic escape surrounded by pristine nature.
The HalalBooking Guest Review Award is particularly significant, recognising properties that consistently deliver high-quality guest experiences aligned with halal-specific needs. With over 500,000 properties listed on HalalBooking.com, Villa Resorts’ impressive 9.1 guest review score places it among the top-rated halal-friendly resorts worldwide. This recognition underscores Villa Resorts’ commitment to providing world-class service while respecting cultural values.
Villa Resorts caters to Muslim families with tailored experiences designed to honour cultural practices. The resorts offer halal dining options, private and spacious accommodations, and activities aligned with Muslim traditions. By ensuring privacy and comfort, Villa Resorts creates an ideal environment for families seeking a luxurious and culturally respectful holiday in the Maldives.
As demand for halal-friendly destinations continues to grow, Villa Resorts Maldives remains at the forefront, offering the perfect blend of luxury and cultural respect. Whether visitors choose to unwind in a private beach pool villa, indulge in halal dining, or explore the Maldives’ vibrant marine life, Villa Resorts promises an unforgettable vacation experience.
Trending
-
Drink1 week ago
Master Sommelier Kamal Malik to host exclusive dinner at Ithaa Underwater Gem
-
Awards1 week ago
The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives recognised among leading global hotels with Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award
-
Culture7 days ago
Maldives unveiled: Khalid Al Ameri’s off-resort exploration
-
News1 week ago
Free transfers, beachside dinners, spa escapes await this summer at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives
-
News1 week ago
Eid escape at Noku Maldives
-
Featured6 days ago
Green Globe Recertification underscores Hard Rock Hotel Maldives’ environmental vision
-
Drink1 week ago
Sip of Stellenbosch at RAAYA and VARU by Atmosphere
-
Featured6 days ago
Fushifaru Maldives introduces effortless new transfer route via Manta Air