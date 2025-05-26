Teppanyaki dining, sunset cruises, and secluded moments at Sun Siyam Iru Veli

Sun Siyam Iru Veli continues to redefine extraordinary moments by curating new experiences that enrich holidays. These recent additions, ranging from gastronomic adventures to castaway escapes, invite guests to explore different aspects of island life. With a focus on culinary storytelling and private celebrations, each experience has been crafted with intention and flair, redefining what it means to stay at Sun Siyam Iru Veli.

Adding a theatrical touch to the island’s culinary offerings, Sun Siyam Iru Veli has introduced Teppanyaki dining, a tradition rooted in Japanese culture where food preparation becomes a performance. This newly launched experience invites guests to enjoy front-row seats to a lively show where flames rise, knives dance, and flavours unfold in real-time. Three curated menus—meat, seafood, or a combination—are offered, transforming dining into a spectacle and creating shared moments of joy. Advance booking with a confirmed menu selection is required for this experience. It is family-friendly, with children aged eight and above welcome to join.

Blending music, movement, and Maldivian seascapes, this overwater DJ excursion sets a new standard for island adventures. As the ‘Sun Cruise’ sails across open waters, a live DJ plays soulful beats that perfectly complement the setting sun. With champagne or beer in hand, guests enjoy a journey that is both laidback and lively as the vessel glides through the sea. Ideal for couples seeking an extraordinary experience or friends celebrating in style, this exclusive cruise accommodates a maximum of 10 guests and requires advance booking.

Every Monday and Thursday, Roma—Sun Siyam Iru Veli’s signature overwater Mediterranean restaurant—takes diners on a culinary journey to North India. This experience celebrates the region’s rich culinary heritage with a Thali lunch featuring dishes inspired by Punjabi, Kashmiri, and Lucknowi traditions. Available in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, the lunch is complemented by homemade lassi and fragrant herbs freshly harvested from the resort’s organic garden. It offers a gentle homage to Indian cuisine, set against the backdrop of the Indian Ocean. This exclusive lunch is available every Monday and Thursday from 12:30 to 14:30, with advance reservations required.

Few experiences offer the intimacy and timelessness of moments shared on a private sandbank in the middle of the ocean. The ‘Our Private Sunset Isle’ excursion at Sun Siyam Iru Veli is designed especially for couples seeking privacy, connection, and a memory all their own. Guests escape to a secluded sandbank, an untouched islet surrounded by sea and sky, with only the sound of the tide for company. Beanbags are arranged on soft white sand, and as the sun sets, champagne and canapés are served under the twilight sky. This castaway adventure promises quiet moments of connection and magic that linger long after the stars appear. Offered daily at sunset, subject to weather and tide conditions, this experience invites couples to relax in complete seclusion as day transitions into night.