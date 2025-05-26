Awards
Veligandu Maldives Resort Island celebrates HolidayCheck Award 2025 with 5.9/6 score
Veligandu Maldives Resort Island has been recognised as one of the best recommended accommodations worldwide by HolidayCheck, achieving an impressive score of 5.9 out of 6 for the HolidayCheck Award 2025. This esteemed distinction reaffirms the resort’s dedication to excellence, personalised service, and the delivery of unforgettable Maldivian getaways.
Nestled in the North Ari Atoll, Veligandu Maldives Resort Island is a secluded paradise offering 100 luxurious villas, including overwater sanctuaries with panoramic views of the Indian Ocean. Guests can relax on soft, pristine beaches, enjoy world-class culinary experiences, and explore a thriving underwater world teeming with life. With its seamless blend of privacy and five-star service, the resort continues to be a preferred destination for discerning travellers from around the globe.
Fathuhulla Ibrahim, General Manager of Veligandu Maldives Resort Island, expressed his gratitude for the recognition. He noted that the feedback and satisfaction of guests inspire the team to consistently exceed expectations. Ibrahim extended heartfelt thanks to the resort’s owners, the CCR team, and the Crown team for their unwavering support, emphasising that this achievement is a collective effort by the entire Veligandu family.
Veligandu Maldives Resort Island has consistently ranked among the top-rated hotels on HolidayCheck, reflecting its ongoing commitment to guest satisfaction and service quality. Notable accolades include:
- 2025 – HolidayCheck Award: Among the best recommended accommodations worldwide | Score: 5.9/6
- 2024 – HolidayCheck Recommended Award
- 2022 – HolidayCheck Special Award: Ranked 5th Most Popular Hotel in the Maldives; one of the Top 10 Most Popular Hotels in the region
- 2021 – HolidayCheck Recommended Award | Score: 5.9/6
- 2020 – HolidayCheck Recommended Award | Score: 5.9/6
- 2020 – HolidayCheck Award – Gold Award: One of the most popular hotels in the world for the fifth consecutive time
- 2019 – HolidayCheck Award | Score: 5.9/6
- 2018 – HolidayCheck Award: Top Hotel Resort in the Maldives
- 2017 – HolidayCheck Award: Maldives’ Top Hotel in “Most Popular Hotels Worldwide”
- 2016–2011 – Multiple recognitions as Maldives’ Top Hotel Resort and ranking among the Top 99 Most Popular Hotels Worldwide
- 2010 – Maldives’ #1 Hotel Resort by guests
Mohamed Solah, Chief Executive Officer at Crown & Champa Resorts, also commented on this achievement, describing the recognition as both humbling and inspiring. He highlighted Veligandu’s longstanding reputation and the deep connection it holds with its guests, emphasising that the award reflects the trust and satisfaction of the loyal HolidayCheck community. Solah attributed the honour to the warmth, dedication, and personalised service that define the Veligandu experience.
The HolidayCheck Awards are among the most respected distinctions in the travel industry, presented annually by HolidayCheck, a leading German-speaking hotel review and travel booking website. Based exclusively on verified guest reviews, these awards are a strong indicator of consistent guest satisfaction and service excellence. The HolidayCheck Special Award, in particular, recognises the top 10 most popular hotels in each region, while the Recommended Award honours accommodations that maintain high average scores and a substantial volume of positive feedback.
Awards
The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives recognised among leading global hotels with Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award
An emerald jewel in the Indian Ocean, The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives was honored with Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Award, a distinction given to businesses that consistently earn exceptional reviews and rank among the top 10% of listings worldwide.
As an idyllic island escape that blends playful energy with breathtaking natural beauty, The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives has captivated guests with its vibrant atmosphere, thoughtful hospitality and experiences that honour local culture while embracing global celebrations – from Easter to Eid Al-Fitr.
Whether guests arrive as a family for the annual summer camp where youngsters make friends for life or retreat to an overwater villa for a romantic weekend, they can expect The Standard’s signature fusion of relaxation, entertainment and adventure – an experience that continues to earn rave reviews from travellers worldwide.
“We are incredibly honoured to receive the Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award,” said Justin Swart, the newly appointed General Manager at The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives. “We are grateful for the support and feedback from our valued visitors and look forward to creating more magical moments for our guests, old and new.”
Awards
Machchafushi, Centara Ras Fushi win top 10% in Tripadvisor’s 2025 awards
Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa, The Centara Collection and Centara Ras Fushi Island Resort & Spa have been recognised as winners in the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2025, earning a prestigious place in the top 10% of hospitality destinations worldwide.
A scenic seaplane journey from Malé, Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa, formerly known as Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa, offers a truly authentic Maldivian experience. Surrounded by lush tropical greenery, the island is famed for its award-winning house reef and shipwreck dive site. Guests can choose from a variety of beachfront and overwater villas, indulge in flexible meal plans, and experience on a culinary journey across six distinct dining venues. For those seeking elevated privacy and comfort, The Club offers an exclusive; resort within a resort’ experience, complete with a private lounge, beach, and pool access.
A short 20-minute speedboat ride from Malé brings you to the adults-only Centara Ras Fushi Island Resort & Spa, an intimate sanctuary designed for honeymooners, couples, empty nesters and groups of friends. Here, serenity meets sophistication in a collection of romantic beachfront and overwater villas, offering both seclusion and privacy. Guests can savour global flavours across seven signature dining venues or opt for bespoke private beach dinners under the stars.
Awards
TripAdvisor honours Ifuru Island Maldives in top 10% of hotels for 2025
Ifuru Island Maldives has announced that it has been recognised as a winner in the prestigious Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards 2025, placing the resort in the top 10% of hotels worldwide.
This achievement celebrates businesses that consistently deliver fantastic experiences to travellers around the globe, having earned outstanding traveler reviews on Tripadvisor over the past 12 months. Ifuru Island Maldives stood out by delighting guests with its warm hospitality, vibrant experiences, and the one-of-a-kind Exclusively Yours Premium All Inclusive concept.
“We are thrilled to receive this award, especially because it comes directly from our guests’ feedback,” said Marcel Sawyer, General Manager of Ifuru Island Maldives. “Our passionate team pours their heart into creating unforgettable moments for every guest, and this recognition is a true reflection of their dedication and the magic of our island.”
Ifuru Island Maldives has quickly become a sought-after destination for travellers looking to connect, unwind, and celebrate life in style. With its unique Exclusively Yours Premium All Inclusive offering, guests enjoy a seamless holiday experience filled with culinary variety, curated entertainment, and a vibrant social lifestyle concept that brings people together. From spacious suites with direct beach access to immersive island experiences and warm, genuine service, Ifuru Island delivers exceptional value for money without compromising on quality or guest satisfaction.
Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards honour travellers’ favourite destinations, hotels, restaurants, and activities around the world. Winners are determined based on the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings over a 12-month period.
Trending
-
Drink1 week ago
Master Sommelier Kamal Malik to host exclusive dinner at Ithaa Underwater Gem
-
Awards1 week ago
The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives recognised among leading global hotels with Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award
-
Culture7 days ago
Maldives unveiled: Khalid Al Ameri’s off-resort exploration
-
News1 week ago
Free transfers, beachside dinners, spa escapes await this summer at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives
-
News1 week ago
Eid escape at Noku Maldives
-
Featured6 days ago
Green Globe Recertification underscores Hard Rock Hotel Maldives’ environmental vision
-
Drink1 week ago
Sip of Stellenbosch at RAAYA and VARU by Atmosphere
-
Featured6 days ago
Fushifaru Maldives introduces effortless new transfer route via Manta Air