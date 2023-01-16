Escape to romantic getaway at Crown & Champa Resorts this Valentine’s Day

Rekindle your love affair and reinvigorate your passion by planning a rapturous escape to Crown & Champa Resorts in the Maldives this Valentine’s Day. Each resort within the Crown & Champa collection is its own island paradise and is gorgeously set against the backdrop of the Maldivian atolls. With sparkling lagoons that are surrounded by the boundless azure ocean, this Valentine’s Day, guests can maximise the richness of their experience with a 25 per cent discount on the best available rates when booking at any of the exceptional properties.

Bound to impress even the most discerning of travellers, Crown & Champa’s Kudadoo Maldives Private Island is known for its delightful culinary creations and private butler services for an exclusive holiday itinerary. This Valentine’s day, patrons can enjoy many moments of magnificence at the property.

Couples can head over to the retreat’s Sulha Spa, a literal sanctuary suspended over the splendid ocean, for calming well-being experiences unlike any other. The Lonu Immersion, one of Sulha’s best-rated wellness treatments, takes place in a cave lined with over 1,000-year-old mineral-rich Himalayan salt, known for its healing qualities. It’s a place for restful rejuvenation, true connection, and nurturing inner balance and peace.

Hurawalhi, Maldives, part of Crown & Champa Resort Collection, offers a chic, adults-only, getaway set against the backdrop of a mesmerising private island in the Lhaviyani Atoll, Maldives. Known for its enchanting undersea restaurant, the romantic views of its beaches, and its luxe brilliance, it’s a place where couples can embrace thrill and intimacy, comfort and adventure, all at once.

Guests can plan a second honeymoon at Vilamendhoo this Valentines’ Day and renew their vows in the postcard-perfect island of their dreams. They can choose their own ceremonies or enjoy a symbolic Maldivian ceremony that celebrates the beauty of love. Patrons can immerse in a splendid private dinner on the beach, an indulgent champagne breakfast on their sundeck, and a romantic, candlelit, aromatic Balinese massage for two.

Soak up the sunshine and savour life’s simple pleasures at Veligandu Island Resort & Spa. Known for its soft and powdery white sandy beaches, bungalows perched over the majestic ocean, and luxury yachting for two, Veligandu island makes a perfect island paradise that’s both intimate and serene and far from the humdrum of daily life.

The Crown & Champa collection is known for its incredible gastronomic experiences. An idyllic haven for true epicures, every resort encapsulates the spirit of a great lifestyle and understands that food makes a large part of a holistic experience. The Maldives’ vibrant local culture, its pristine, uncorrupted beaches, nurturing an eclectic variety of marine life, bring deep wonder and amazement to the onlookers. Every island is encircled by lush vegetation and is a small universe in itself.

The elevated architecture of the resorts welcomes nature’s elements from all sides. Designed as the ideal lifestyle destination, the properties offer unrivalled and unforgettable experiences unlike any other. Welcoming those with an adventurous streak and also those who want to nestle deep into serenity, every resort boasts a thought-provoking and truly inspiring list of wellness and well-being rituals, designed to breathe new life into guests and re-ignite their passion for life itself.