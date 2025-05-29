Awards
Kudadoo Maldives secures top 1% global ranking with prestigious TripAdvisor award
Kudadoo Maldives Private Island by Hurawalhi has been named a ‘Best of the Best’ winner in the prestigious 2025 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards. This elite honour places Kudadoo among the top 1% of hotels worldwide, a distinction earned through consistently outstanding guest reviews and ratings over the past year.
Building on its legacy of excellence, Kudadoo also secured the #18 position in Asia’s Small & Boutique Hotels category, recognised for its unparalleled approach to ultra-luxury hospitality, eco-conscious ethos, and personalized all-inclusive experiences that redefine exclusivity.
Akira Shiota, General Manager of Kudadoo Maldives Private Island, emphasised that every detail at Kudadoo is designed with purpose to offer unparalleled freedom, tranquil privacy, and an intimate connection to nature. He stated that receiving the ‘Best of the Best’ award once again validates the resort’s commitment to exceptional, conscious luxury, crediting the dedicated team and loyal guests for inspiring continuous elevation of the experience.
Designed by acclaimed Japanese architect Yuji Yamazaki, Kudadoo is a fully solar-powered sanctuary crafted for effortless luxury and meaningful indulgence. The island is home to just 15 exclusive Ocean Residences, each positioned above the crystal-clear waters of the Indian Ocean, offering a personalized escape with 24/7 private butler service.
Guests at Kudadoo can enjoy a wide range of curated experiences, from swimming with manta rays to bespoke beachside barbecues, tailored to meet the desires of discerning visitors—many of whom return year after year for the resort’s signature blend of serenity, sophistication, and sustainability.
Mohamed Solah, CEO of Crown & Champa Resorts, the management company behind Kudadoo, remarked that the award celebrates the essence of what the resort offers: freedom, privacy, and pure indulgence. He noted that being recognised by global travellers year after year is a remarkable achievement and a testament to the passion, dedication, and outstanding service delivered by the resort’s teams daily.
Kudadoo is accessible via a scenic seaplane journey or a domestic flight followed by a speedboat transfer, ensuring a seamless and stress-free transition into paradise.
This milestone adds to Kudadoo’s growing list of accolades, including its status as a 2024 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Winner, which placed the resort among the top 10% of hospitality businesses worldwide. With an unwavering focus on innovation, wellbeing, and elevated service, Kudadoo continues to set the standard for private island living in the Maldives.
Vilamendhoo Island Resort: A 2025 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice winner
Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa, a leading luxury resort in the Maldives, has earned an esteemed position in the top 10% of hotels worldwide according to the 2025 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards. This recognition is a testament to the resort’s continued excellence in hospitality, sustainability, and guest experience, making it a premier destination for travelers seeking a tropical escape in the Indian Ocean.
The Travellers’ Choice Awards, are among the most prestigious awards in the travel industry, honoring the best hotels, resorts, and destinations based on millions of traveler reviews, opinions, and ratings on TripAdvisor. Vilamendhoo’s placement in the top 10% reflects its consistent commitment to offering unparalleled service, exceptional facilities, and a welcoming atmosphere that continues to inspire travelers from around the globe.
“It’s an incredible honor for Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa to be recognized in the top 10% of hotels worldwide,” said Mohamed Zahir, General Manager of Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa. “This award is not just a reflection of our natural surroundings and luxurious amenities but a direct result of the dedication and passion displayed by our team. Each member of our team is committed to providing personalized service and creating memorable experiences for our guests.”
Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa is known for its vibrant house reef, which draws nature lovers and marine enthusiasts alike. The resort’s eco-conscious practices, coupled with its commitment to sustainability, have played a vital role in maintaining the natural beauty of the island and ensuring that guests can connect with nature in an authentic way.
“We are deeply grateful for the heartfelt reviews from our guests,” said Mohamed Solah, Chief Executive Officer of Crown & Champa Resorts. “This multitude of awards is a testament to the passion, dedication, and exceptional service delivered daily by our resort teams. To have our properties recognized by travelers from around the world consecutively year after year is a remarkable achievement and reflects our ongoing mission to craft unforgettable Maldivian holidays.”
Located in the scenic South Ari Atoll, Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa offers a luxurious retreat for travelers seeking both relaxation and adventure. With a stunning house reef that surrounds the island, it is a haven for snorkeling and diving enthusiasts. The resort’s idyllic beaches, azure waters, and lush vegetation create an unforgettable tropical experience that combines natural beauty with ultimate comfort.
Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa has a long-standing reputation for excellence, as evidenced by its numerous accolades over the years. The resort has been a consistent winner of the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards, with recognition in 2024, 2023, 2021, and 2020 for its outstanding service and guest experiences. This achievement highlights the resort’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of service and guest satisfaction.
In addition to being a recipient of the Travellers’ Choice Award, Vilamendhoo has also earned the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence Hall of Fame in 2019, a prestigious recognition given to businesses that have earned five consecutive Certificate of Excellence Awards. Other past accolades from TripAdvisor include:
- 2024 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award Winner
- 2023 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award Winner
- 2021 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award Winner
- 2020 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award Winner
- 2019 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence Hall of Fame
- 2019 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence Award
- 2016-2015 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence Awards (UK)
- 2014-2012 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence Awards (UK)
- 2013 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice – Top Hotels & Luxury Hotels
These accolades highlight Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa’s dedication to consistently providing exceptional service and creating memorable experiences for its guests year after year.
Discover paradise at Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa in the Maldives. With its pristine beaches, azure waters, and luxurious accommodations, Vilamendhoo offers the perfect retreat for relaxation and oceanic exploration. Nestled in the South Ari Atoll, this resort follows the cherished ‘One Island, One Resort’ concept, providing guests with a true tropical escape. Experience the magic of the Maldives with a scenic 25-minute seaplane transfer from Velana International Airport, and indulge in 184 rooms adorned in natural island style.
Kuredu Island Resort earns top honours in 2025 TripAdvisor ‘Best of the Best’ Awards
Kuredu Island Resort & Spa has been honoured with the prestigious ‘Best of the Best’ accolade in the 2025 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards, ranking it among the top 1% of hotels worldwide. This distinction represents the highest level of excellence awarded by TripAdvisor, celebrating destinations that consistently provide exceptional service, outstanding value, and unforgettable guest experiences.
Selected from millions of traveller reviews and ratings collected over the past year, the Travellers’ Choice ‘Best of the Best’ Award reflects Kuredu’s unwavering dedication to exceeding expectations and crafting joyful, memorable stays. Guests worldwide have praised the resort’s warm Maldivian hospitality, extensive range of activities, diverse dining options, and idyllic island setting that seamlessly balances excitement with tranquility.
Mohamed Solah, CEO of Crown & Champa Resorts, commented that Kuredu’s vibrant charm, variety of adventures, and heartfelt hospitality continue to captivate guests. He emphasised that the award not only recognises the resort’s exceptional service but also the emotional connections the team fosters with every guest. He expressed deep pride and gratitude toward the Kuredu family and loyal visitors for helping achieve this significant milestone.
Situated in the turquoise waters of the Lhaviyani Atoll, Kuredu Island Resort & Spa is one of the Maldives’ most beloved and iconic destinations. As the sole resort on Kuredu Island, it offers an exclusive sanctuary welcoming families, couples, and solo travelers alike. The resort features 389 villas and bungalows, ranging from beachside retreats to overwater hideaways, blending rustic charm with luxurious comfort.
Guests can enjoy a wide variety of experiences catering to all preferences and tempos. Activities include world-renowned diving at nearby coral reefs, water sports, sunset dolphin cruises, yoga sessions, full-service spas, and culinary journeys across multiple restaurants and bars. Kuredu aims to offer more than just a holiday — it provides stories worth sharing.
The resort’s family-friendly amenities, including kid-focused activities and multi-generational villa options, make it a top choice for travellers with children. Couples are attracted to romantic beach dinners, secluded sunset spots, and the peaceful O’ Resort area designed for adults seeking intimacy and calm.
Jorge Amaro, General Manager of Kuredu Island Resort & Spa, highlighted the resort’s deeply personal approach. He explained that it is the small gestures — such as remembering a guest’s favourite drink or sharing a genuine smile — that create lasting memories. He noted that the award reflects the passion, dedication, and authenticity of the entire team, who strive to make every guest feel truly at home on the island.
The 2025 recognition adds to Kuredu’s impressive array of accolades earned over the past decade. The resort has consistently upheld its reputation as one of the Maldives’ most admired hospitality destinations, with multiple TripAdvisor honours including:
- 2024 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award — Recognised among the top 10% of hospitality businesses worldwide
- 2019 Certificate of Excellence — Awarded for consistently high guest ratings
- 2017 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence
- 2014 Certificate of Excellence, UK — Based on outstanding guest reviews
- 2013 Travellers’ Choice Award, UK — Ranked #21 among the Top 25 Resorts in the Maldives for Best Service
- 2013 & 2012 Certificate of Excellence, UK — Recognised for consistent excellence in guest satisfaction
These honours reflect Kuredu’s longstanding commitment not only to meeting international hospitality standards but also to creating a sense of belonging, excitement, and wonder for guests from around the world.
Komandoo Island Resort & Spa shines in 2025 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards
Komandoo Island Resort & Spa has been recognised as a winner in the 2025 TripAdvisor® Travellers’ Choice® Awards, earning a place among the top 10% of hotels globally. This prestigious accolade reflects the boutique adults-only resort’s enduring charm, thoughtful details, and commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences in an intimate and romantic setting.
As a member of the TripAdvisor Hall of Fame, Komandoo has long maintained a reputation as one of the Maldives’ most beloved resorts for couples and honeymooners. With just 65 villas situated along pristine beaches and above a shimmering turquoise lagoon, the island offers an idyllic retreat where love, serenity, and barefoot luxury thrive.
According to Mohamed Solah, CEO of Crown & Champa Resorts, “This recognition is a testament to the genuine care our Team of Champions puts into every stay. At Komandoo, hospitality is more than a service—it’s a heartfelt connection with each guest.”
Ahmed Naseem, General Manager of Komandoo Island Resort & Spa, added, “What makes Komandoo special is the soul of the island—our champions’ passion, the intimacy of the setting, and the heartfelt experiences created for every guest. Being honoured year after year by our guests and by TripAdvisor inspires us to keep delivering unforgettable moments in one of the most romantic corners of the world.”
Komandoo’s adults-only policy and tranquil environment make it an exceptional choice for honeymoons, anniversaries, and couples’ getaways. Guests enjoy uninterrupted serenity, romantic beach dining, curated experiences, and wellness offerings designed for reconnection and relaxation.
Komandoo’s inclusion in the 2025 Travellers’ Choice Awards continues a long-standing tradition of excellence celebrated by TripAdvisor and the global travel community. Among the numerous accolades the resort has received from TripAdvisor over the years are:
- TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award Winner 2025 & 2024
- TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence – 2019
- Travellers’ Choice Awards – UK – 2018
- Certificate of Excellence – UK – 2016
- TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards – UK – 2015 – | #1 Romantic Resort in the Maldives | #7 Top Hotel for Service in Maldives | Top 10 Hotels in Maldives
- Certificate of Excellence – UK – 2015 & 2012
- Five-time Certificate of Excellence Winner (2011–2015)
- TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award – 2009 (UK) | #1 Romantic Resort in Maldives | #1 in Asia | #7 in the World
These accolades highlight Komandoo’s unwavering commitment to guest satisfaction and its dedication to delivering memorable, personalised stays.
With its adults-only policy and serene setting, Komandoo offers an unparalleled destination for honeymoons, anniversaries, and romantic escapes. Guests are treated to uninterrupted tranquillity, bespoke beach dining experiences, wellness offerings, and curated activities designed to foster reconnection.
The resort features a variety of accommodations, from overwater villas with direct lagoon access to beach villas shaded by palms, each offering comfort, privacy, and luxury. Additional highlights include award-winning dining, indulgent spa treatments at Duniye Spa, and a vibrant house reef ideal for snorkelling enthusiasts. Komandoo seamlessly blends Maldivian authenticity with modern comforts and heartfelt service. As the island’s only resort, it offers guests a rare sense of exclusivity—where every detail is crafted to let love stories unfold.
