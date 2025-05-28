Angsana Velavaru earns prestigious 2025 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award

Angsana Velavaru, an island sanctuary renowned for its seamless integration of natural splendour and refined luxury, has been recognised as a 2025 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award Winner. This prestigious accolade positions the resort among the top 10% of hospitality providers globally, as ranked by the world’s largest and most trusted travel guidance platform.

The Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards are uniquely grounded in authentic guest experiences. These awards are determined solely by genuine reviews submitted by travellers and diners over a rolling 12-month period, offering a democratic and transparent reflection of quality and service. This peer-driven recognition affirms Angsana Velavaru’s status as a destination that consistently delights and inspires its guests.

Set amidst the iconic turquoise waters and powder-white sands of the Maldives, Angsana Velavaru offers more than just accommodation—it provides an immersive experience of the present. Embodying the evocative tagline ‘Sense the Moment,’ the resort weaves this philosophy into every aspect of the guest experience. From the gentle ocean breeze through the open-air overwater villas to intimate dining beneath the starlit sky, guests are invited to engage deeply with their surroundings and savour each unique moment. This ability to forge profound connections between guests, the island, and themselves distinguishes Angsana Velavaru.

Ahmed Zahir, General Manager of Angsana Velavaru, remarked, “The resort’s commitment to crafting unique and authentic experiences resonates deeply with today’s travelers seeking authenticity and tranquility. Receiving recognition from Tripadvisor’s discerning global community is a tribute to the dedication of the team and the spirit of the island. Each review reflects not just satisfaction but a heartfelt connection—an embodiment of the resort’s promise to help guests ‘Sense the Moment.’”

The resort’s design harmoniously blends traditional Maldivian influences with contemporary elegance, offering a selection of overwater and beachfront villas, each conceived as a private retreat. Culinary experiences span vibrant island flavours to international cuisine, served in settings that enhance every sensory encounter. Beyond the physical environment, Angsana Velavaru creates moments of tranquility and inspiration, inviting guests to rediscover balance and joy through bespoke wellness experiences and immersive marine activities.

Located in the South Nilandhe Atoll of the Republic of Maldives, Angsana Velavaru continues to set the standard for exceptional hospitality. The Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award reaffirms the resort’s enduring appeal to travellers who seek meaningful and memorable escapes.