ELE|NA sets new standard in wellness with World Spa Awards Nomination

For the second consecutive year, ELE|NA has been honoured with a nomination as Maldives’ Best Wellness Retreat at the prestigious World Spa Awards 2025. Set within the idyllic surrounds of OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, ELE|NA continues to redefine the art of well-being with its signature philosophy: Wellness Your Way™.

An embodiment of tranquillity and transformation, ELE|NA invites each guest to discover their own rhythm of renewal—where wellness is not a destination, but a way of life.

At the heart of ELE|NA lies a commitment to deeply personalised wellness, guided by three distinct archetypes:

Wellness Seeker – A graceful introduction to holistic well-being, offering guests a curated taste of treatments, movement, and mindfulness.

Wellness Rendezvous – Designed for those weaving wellness into leisure, this archetype offers 2–3 hours of rejuvenating therapies, complemented by dedicated wellness menus across every dining outlet.

Wellness Rejuvenation – A transformative retreat crafted with intention. From pre-arrival consultations with a resident wellness practitioner to immersive days spent in a private sanctuary, this is a journey of reconnection, reflection, and renewal.

ELE|NA’s spirit is captured through five signature therapies:

OceanFlow – A harmonious full-body ritual inspired by the natural rhythms of the sea. This flowing treatment invites deep restoration through gentle waves of movement and mindful touch, reconnecting body and breath.

Philosophia Botanica – Rooted in the wisdom of Eastern traditions and enriched with artisanal botanicals, this elegant facial ceremony rebalances the skin and spirit through ancient face-mapping techniques and botanical alchemy.

Sound Healing Journey – Using vibrational frequencies from singing bowls, gongs, and chimes, this meditative session guides guests into a state of inner harmony. A deeply immersive therapy designed to balance energy, quiet the mind, and restore emotional clarity.

Ayurvedic Rituals – Grounded in the timeless principles of Ayurveda, these personalised treatments—ranging from soothing Abhyanga massages to balancing Shirodhara—are curated by the resident Ayurvedic doctor to nurture inner vitality and restore elemental balance.

Intuitive Massage – Guided by instinct and experience rather than routine, this deeply attuned massage allows the therapist to respond to the body’s subtle cues—delivering a personalised, soul-soothing therapy that addresses both physical tension and emotional energy.

In partnership with Muhdo, ELE|NA offers the DNA Health Test Kit—an innovative tool that unlocks personalised insights to craft a wellness path aligned with each guest’s genetic blueprint. This union of science and soul ensures each journey is not only meaningful but deeply relevant.

Drawing inspiration from the Five Elements, ELE|NA’s culinary approach is a celebration of mindful nourishment. Seasonal ingredients and balanced flavours meet in a sensorial journey that nourishes body and mind—where each bite is a gesture of self-care and joyful indulgence.

Voting for the 2025 World Spa Awards opens from 28 May to 5 August 2025. The global community is invited to support ELE|NA and help bring this prestigious award home by casting votes at: Vote Now.

“To be recognised two years in a row is a tribute to the team’s passion for transforming lives through wellness,” says Heidi Grimwood, Vice President of ELE|NA. “At ELE|NA, the focus is not on offering a one-size-fits-all retreat. Instead, each guest’s uniqueness is celebrated through meaningful, tailored journeys that honour their lifestyle, pace, and purpose.”