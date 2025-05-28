Awards
ELE|NA sets new standard in wellness with World Spa Awards Nomination
For the second consecutive year, ELE|NA has been honoured with a nomination as Maldives’ Best Wellness Retreat at the prestigious World Spa Awards 2025. Set within the idyllic surrounds of OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, ELE|NA continues to redefine the art of well-being with its signature philosophy: Wellness Your Way™.
An embodiment of tranquillity and transformation, ELE|NA invites each guest to discover their own rhythm of renewal—where wellness is not a destination, but a way of life.
At the heart of ELE|NA lies a commitment to deeply personalised wellness, guided by three distinct archetypes:
- Wellness Seeker – A graceful introduction to holistic well-being, offering guests a curated taste of treatments, movement, and mindfulness.
- Wellness Rendezvous – Designed for those weaving wellness into leisure, this archetype offers 2–3 hours of rejuvenating therapies, complemented by dedicated wellness menus across every dining outlet.
- Wellness Rejuvenation – A transformative retreat crafted with intention. From pre-arrival consultations with a resident wellness practitioner to immersive days spent in a private sanctuary, this is a journey of reconnection, reflection, and renewal.
ELE|NA’s spirit is captured through five signature therapies:
- OceanFlow – A harmonious full-body ritual inspired by the natural rhythms of the sea. This flowing treatment invites deep restoration through gentle waves of movement and mindful touch, reconnecting body and breath.
- Philosophia Botanica – Rooted in the wisdom of Eastern traditions and enriched with artisanal botanicals, this elegant facial ceremony rebalances the skin and spirit through ancient face-mapping techniques and botanical alchemy.
- Sound Healing Journey – Using vibrational frequencies from singing bowls, gongs, and chimes, this meditative session guides guests into a state of inner harmony. A deeply immersive therapy designed to balance energy, quiet the mind, and restore emotional clarity.
- Ayurvedic Rituals – Grounded in the timeless principles of Ayurveda, these personalised treatments—ranging from soothing Abhyanga massages to balancing Shirodhara—are curated by the resident Ayurvedic doctor to nurture inner vitality and restore elemental balance.
- Intuitive Massage – Guided by instinct and experience rather than routine, this deeply attuned massage allows the therapist to respond to the body’s subtle cues—delivering a personalised, soul-soothing therapy that addresses both physical tension and emotional energy.
In partnership with Muhdo, ELE|NA offers the DNA Health Test Kit—an innovative tool that unlocks personalised insights to craft a wellness path aligned with each guest’s genetic blueprint. This union of science and soul ensures each journey is not only meaningful but deeply relevant.
Drawing inspiration from the Five Elements, ELE|NA’s culinary approach is a celebration of mindful nourishment. Seasonal ingredients and balanced flavours meet in a sensorial journey that nourishes body and mind—where each bite is a gesture of self-care and joyful indulgence.
Voting for the 2025 World Spa Awards opens from 28 May to 5 August 2025. The global community is invited to support ELE|NA and help bring this prestigious award home by casting votes at: Vote Now.
“To be recognised two years in a row is a tribute to the team’s passion for transforming lives through wellness,” says Heidi Grimwood, Vice President of ELE|NA. “At ELE|NA, the focus is not on offering a one-size-fits-all retreat. Instead, each guest’s uniqueness is celebrated through meaningful, tailored journeys that honour their lifestyle, pace, and purpose.”
Awards
Komandoo Island Resort & Spa shines in 2025 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards
Komandoo Island Resort & Spa has been recognised as a winner in the 2025 TripAdvisor® Travellers’ Choice® Awards, earning a place among the top 10% of hotels globally. This prestigious accolade reflects the boutique adults-only resort’s enduring charm, thoughtful details, and commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences in an intimate and romantic setting.
As a member of the TripAdvisor Hall of Fame, Komandoo has long maintained a reputation as one of the Maldives’ most beloved resorts for couples and honeymooners. With just 65 villas situated along pristine beaches and above a shimmering turquoise lagoon, the island offers an idyllic retreat where love, serenity, and barefoot luxury thrive.
According to Mohamed Solah, CEO of Crown & Champa Resorts, “This recognition is a testament to the genuine care our Team of Champions puts into every stay. At Komandoo, hospitality is more than a service—it’s a heartfelt connection with each guest.”
Ahmed Naseem, General Manager of Komandoo Island Resort & Spa, added, “What makes Komandoo special is the soul of the island—our champions’ passion, the intimacy of the setting, and the heartfelt experiences created for every guest. Being honoured year after year by our guests and by TripAdvisor inspires us to keep delivering unforgettable moments in one of the most romantic corners of the world.”
Komandoo’s adults-only policy and tranquil environment make it an exceptional choice for honeymoons, anniversaries, and couples’ getaways. Guests enjoy uninterrupted serenity, romantic beach dining, curated experiences, and wellness offerings designed for reconnection and relaxation.
Komandoo’s inclusion in the 2025 Travellers’ Choice Awards continues a long-standing tradition of excellence celebrated by TripAdvisor and the global travel community. Among the numerous accolades the resort has received from TripAdvisor over the years are:
- TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award Winner 2025 & 2024
- TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence – 2019
- Travellers’ Choice Awards – UK – 2018
- Certificate of Excellence – UK – 2016
- TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards – UK – 2015 – | #1 Romantic Resort in the Maldives | #7 Top Hotel for Service in Maldives | Top 10 Hotels in Maldives
- Certificate of Excellence – UK – 2015 & 2012
- Five-time Certificate of Excellence Winner (2011–2015)
- TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award – 2009 (UK) | #1 Romantic Resort in Maldives | #1 in Asia | #7 in the World
These accolades highlight Komandoo’s unwavering commitment to guest satisfaction and its dedication to delivering memorable, personalised stays.
The resort features a variety of accommodations, from overwater villas with direct lagoon access to beach villas shaded by palms, each offering comfort, privacy, and luxury. Additional highlights include award-winning dining, indulgent spa treatments at Duniye Spa, and a vibrant house reef ideal for snorkelling enthusiasts. Komandoo seamlessly blends Maldivian authenticity with modern comforts and heartfelt service. As the island’s only resort, it offers guests a rare sense of exclusivity—where every detail is crafted to let love stories unfold.
Awards
Hurawalhi Island Resort shines in 2025 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice® rankings
Hurawalhi Island Resort has once again secured its position among the world’s premier travel destinations, earning multiple global and regional accolades in the prestigious 2025 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice® Awards. Most notably, the resort was honoured with the ‘Best of the Best’ title—an elite designation reserved for the top 1% of hotels worldwide, based on authentic guest reviews and ratings.
The 2025 awards underscore Hurawalhi’s ongoing dedication to providing exceptional guest experiences and world-class service in an idyllic Maldivian setting. The resort achieved impressive rankings in several key categories:
- #19 – Luxury Hotels Worldwide
- #14 – Treat Yourself (Wellness) Worldwide
- #5 – Luxury Hotels Asia
- #6 – All-Inclusive Resorts Asia
- #22 – Top Hotels Asia
These recognitions highlight Hurawalhi’s unique approach to luxury, which combines modern design and sophistication with immersive wellness offerings, curated experiences, and exceptional service standards.
Located in the pristine Lhaviyani Atoll, Hurawalhi Island Resort features 90 elegant villas, both beachside and overwater, offering panoramic views of the turquoise Indian Ocean. The resort is internationally renowned for its 5.8 Undersea Restaurant—the world’s largest all-glass underwater dining venue—which delivers an unforgettable culinary experience beneath the sea.
Mohamed Solah, Chief Executive Officer of Crown & Champa Resorts, stated, “This multitude of awards is a powerful endorsement of the tireless commitment and passion of the resort team. It’s incredibly rewarding to see Hurawalhi recognised by travellers from across the globe. These awards reflect the continuing mission to deliver transformative, heartfelt Maldivian holidays that linger in memory.” Through signature wellness programs, indulgent spa therapies, sustainable initiatives, and exclusive excursions, Hurawalhi continues to redefine the meaning of barefoot luxury.
Akira Shiota, General Manager of Hurawalhi Island Resort, commented on the achievements: “At Hurawalhi, luxury is not only reflected in the breathtaking villas, diverse wellness programs, and spa treatments that heal both the mind and body, or the spectacular epicurean experiences. It is also embodied in the warmth, thoughtfulness, and authenticity of the service provided. These recognitions fuel our drive to innovate and elevate every guest’s journey with us.”
The resort’s all-inclusive concept—crafted with flexibility and sophistication in mind—allows guests to enjoy premium beverages, refined gastronomy, engaging activities, and wellness immersions without restrictions. Whether for a honeymoon, milestone celebration, or a rejuvenating escape, Hurawalhi offers the perfect setting to relax and indulge in style.
]The 2025 accolades mark another milestone in Hurawalhi’s distinguished record of excellence within the hospitality industry:
- 2024 – TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award: Ranked among the top 10% of hospitality businesses globally
- 2023 – TripAdvisor Achievement: 2nd Place globally in the 5-Star All-Inclusive category
- 2019 – TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence: Recognised for consistent guest satisfaction and glowing reviews
Each year, TripAdvisor honours travelers’ favorite destinations, hotels, restaurants, and activities worldwide, based on genuine feedback from the global travel community.
Awards
Angsana Velavaru earns prestigious 2025 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award
Angsana Velavaru, an island sanctuary renowned for its seamless integration of natural splendour and refined luxury, has been recognised as a 2025 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award Winner. This prestigious accolade positions the resort among the top 10% of hospitality providers globally, as ranked by the world’s largest and most trusted travel guidance platform.
The Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards are uniquely grounded in authentic guest experiences. These awards are determined solely by genuine reviews submitted by travellers and diners over a rolling 12-month period, offering a democratic and transparent reflection of quality and service. This peer-driven recognition affirms Angsana Velavaru’s status as a destination that consistently delights and inspires its guests.
Set amidst the iconic turquoise waters and powder-white sands of the Maldives, Angsana Velavaru offers more than just accommodation—it provides an immersive experience of the present. Embodying the evocative tagline ‘Sense the Moment,’ the resort weaves this philosophy into every aspect of the guest experience. From the gentle ocean breeze through the open-air overwater villas to intimate dining beneath the starlit sky, guests are invited to engage deeply with their surroundings and savour each unique moment. This ability to forge profound connections between guests, the island, and themselves distinguishes Angsana Velavaru.
Ahmed Zahir, General Manager of Angsana Velavaru, remarked, “The resort’s commitment to crafting unique and authentic experiences resonates deeply with today’s travelers seeking authenticity and tranquility. Receiving recognition from Tripadvisor’s discerning global community is a tribute to the dedication of the team and the spirit of the island. Each review reflects not just satisfaction but a heartfelt connection—an embodiment of the resort’s promise to help guests ‘Sense the Moment.’”
The resort’s design harmoniously blends traditional Maldivian influences with contemporary elegance, offering a selection of overwater and beachfront villas, each conceived as a private retreat. Culinary experiences span vibrant island flavours to international cuisine, served in settings that enhance every sensory encounter. Beyond the physical environment, Angsana Velavaru creates moments of tranquility and inspiration, inviting guests to rediscover balance and joy through bespoke wellness experiences and immersive marine activities.
Located in the South Nilandhe Atoll of the Republic of Maldives, Angsana Velavaru continues to set the standard for exceptional hospitality. The Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award reaffirms the resort’s enduring appeal to travellers who seek meaningful and memorable escapes.
