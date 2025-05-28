Featured
Fari Islands Festival debuts with global creatives and unforgettable experiences
Patina Maldives and The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, have partnered to launch the inaugural Fari Islands Festival – a celebration of culture, creativity, and conscious living – taking place from 19-22 September 2025. This first edition will bring together internationally renowned contemporary creatives and thought leaders, including Canadian poet and illustrator Rupi Kaur, British DJ Kim Turnbull, and Tokyo-born fine food movement Wagyumafia. The Fari Islands Festival is set to establish itself as a distinctive new moment on the Indian Ocean’s cultural calendar.
This unique collaboration unites two leading resorts in a shared commitment to fostering an inspired and mindful Maldivian experience, set within the serene and forward-thinking Fari Islands archipelago.
Designed not as a spectacle but as an experience of resonance and reflection, the Fari Islands Festival invites discerning guests to immerse themselves in a world of ideas and artistry.
The four-day programme has been thoughtfully curated to offer guests opportunities to connect with contemporary thought leaders, creators, and innovators in immersive, considered, and wholly original ways.
- Creative Artistry: Internationally celebrated poet Rupi Kaur will lead the festival’s creative discourse, delivering a series of intimate readings and reflective dialogues that explore language, emotion, and personal truth.
- Body, Mind, and Soul: The Bamford Experience, hosted by wellness expert CJ Jones-Leake alongside sustainability advocate and former professional athlete Anthony Mullally, offers a daily rhythm of grounding rituals, including breathwork, movement, and integrative therapies.
- Nature Amplified: National Geographic Explorer and shark scientist Gibbs Kuguru, in partnership with the Olive Ridley Project, will guide a series of explorations designed to deepen awareness of the Maldives’ marine ecosystems. Guests will be invited into a renewed relationship with the ocean through guided snorkelling trips, conservation workshops, and reflective discussions.
- Sonic Immersion: British DJ and creative force Kim Turnbull will curate the island’s sonic identity, shaping ambient soundscapes and live performances that align with the gentle cadence of the natural environment.
- Culinary Exploration: Gastronomy will become performance with Wagyu Mafia’s celebrated Kobe beef ritual, presented through a limited series of curated dinners. Meanwhile, award-winning cocktail studio Nutmeg and Clove will reimagine the island’s bar culture through sensorial storytelling and spirited artistry.
The festival will be hosted across the Fari Islands, a rare example of architectural clarity and community-led design. At the heart of the archipelago lies Fari Marina Village, a shared destination that seamlessly connects both resorts through curated experiences in dining, design, and the arts.
The Fari Islands is the only destination in the Maldives where two distinct resort philosophies coexist in effortless harmony. Patina Maldives embodies transformative luxury and artistic curiosity, encouraging guests to look beyond the moment and create lasting memories. In gentle contrast, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives embodies heritage, craft, and natural flow, guided by the principle of the Circle of Life.
Together, the two resorts offer a fluid experience of rare depth, inviting guests to cross between both resorts and engage in a dynamic yet intimate cultural programme crafted to nourish both inner and outer worlds.
According to Anthony Gill, General Manager of Patina Maldives, “Patina Maldives was created as a place of purposeful presence, where guests are invited not only to passively experience but to participate. This festival extends that vision, encouraging guests to connect actively and meaningfully with ideas, artists, and the natural world.”
Oscar Posta, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, adds, “At The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, we honour the rhythm of nature and the richness of human connection. The Fari Islands Festival reflects that ethos, a gathering where culture, creativity, and community come together with intention. It is an invitation to slow down, to listen deeply, and to be moved by the beauty of meaningful exchange.”
Drink
Tea meets tradition: The Art of Tea cocktail collection debuts at Mercure Maldives Kooddoo
In celebration of World Cocktail Day (May 13), Mercure Maldives Kooddoo has introduced ‘The Art of Tea,’ a curated menu of tea-infused cocktails crafted in collaboration with Art of Tea, the award-winning luxury tea brand founded by renowned Master Tea Blender and CEO Steve Schwartz.
This exclusive menu seamlessly blends organic small-batch teas with premium spirits and island-inspired ingredients, offering guests a slow, sensory cocktail experience.
Art of Tea is internationally recognised for its dedication to organic sourcing, sustainable practices, and hand-blended selections that honour both ancient traditions and modern wellness principles. While its teas are available throughout the day at Mercure Maldives Kooddoo, the new cocktail collection adds a fresh layer of discovery.
Steve Schwartz, Founder and Master Tea Blender at Art of Tea, explained, “At Art of Tea, we believe in the transformative power of tea. Bringing our handcrafted blends into the cocktail experience at Mercure Maldives Kooddoo is an invitation for guests to explore tea in a new, sensory way — where tradition meets innovation in every sip.”
Tea-based cocktails are not merely a twist on the familiar; they represent a transformation. The inclusion of tea introduces natural complexity, depth of flavour, and subtle health benefits, resulting in drinks that are both sophisticated and refreshing. Each blend offers unique tasting notes, ranging from floral to smoky, spicy to citrusy, balancing seamlessly with spirits and house-made syrups.
Featured Cocktails from The Art of Tea Menu
- Coco Bloom – White coconut tea, rum, Malibu, coconut and strawberry syrup, lemon juice
- Velvet Noir – Dark chocolate peppermint tea, vodka, triple sec, mojito syrup, lemon
- Sunrise Spiritz – Bright Eyed tea, gin, triple sec, lemon juice, sugar syrup
- Masala Mule – Masala chai tea, Armagnac, triple sec, sugar syrup, lemon
- Mint Mirage – Pacific Mint tea, beer, blue curaçao, mojito syrup, lemon
- Grey Royale – Earl Grey tea, whisky, cucumber and mojito syrup, lemon juice
Whether guests are sipping Velvet Noir at sunset, enjoying Coco Bloom under the palms, or winding down the day with Earl Grey and whisky, The Art of Tea menu offers an elegant way to pause, reflect, and experience something new, all with the Indian Ocean as a backdrop.
Featured
Barefoot luxury meets family adventure at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort
This summer, families are invited to step into a realm of barefoot luxury and bespoke adventures at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, where the exclusive ‘Family Fun Summer’ offer promises an unforgettable tropical escape. Designed as a celebration of connection, indulgence, and the boundless beauty of the Indian Ocean, this curated experience is set to redefine the essence of a family getaway.
Set on a naturally secluded private island in the Dhaalu Atoll, the resort serves as a sanctuary of contemporary elegance—where lush jungle spills into white-sand beaches and turquoise waters stretch endlessly toward the horizon. The resort’s striking villas include the iconic John Jacob Astor Estate, one of the largest overwater residences in the Maldives, featuring a private cinema, dedicated spa suites, and a 92-square-meter infinity pool. Other standout accommodations, such as the Caroline Astor Estate and Overwater St. Regis Suites, offer expansive living areas, sweeping ocean views, and direct access to the sea—each designed to inspire a sense of wonder and serenity.
The ‘Family Fun Summer’ package elevates the getaway with a complimentary full-board upgrade, including daily breakfast, a curated three-course lunch, and dinner at ALBA, the resort’s signature restaurant offering an elegant blend of international cuisine and locally inspired dishes. Families traveling with children aged 12 and under enjoy additional benefits, as young guests stay and dine at no extra cost—providing a seamless way to savour exceptional dining experiences together.
To add a touch of enchantment, the package includes a Sunset Dolphin Cruise for two adults and two children—an unforgettable journey across the atoll’s calm waters, where playful dolphins often appear in the golden glow of dusk. A warm welcome awaits with a bottle of Champagne on arrival, setting the tone for a stay defined by thoughtful touches and impeccable service.
Guests can also enjoy complimentary non-motorised water sports such as snorkeling, kayaking, and paddleboarding, as well as daily laundry service for two garments—ideal for remaining carefree while exploring the island. Throughout the stay, the signature St. Regis Butler Service ensures every moment is flawlessly orchestrated, from unpacking luggage to arranging bespoke excursions and experiences.
Young travellers are especially well looked after, with a variety of dedicated programs designed to inspire connection, creativity, and movement. Teen guests can participate in a range of complimentary experiences combining fun, cultural discovery, and wellness. These include guided photo walks through the resort’s most iconic locations with storytelling and editing inspiration, interactive game sessions like music quizzes and bingo, as well as beachside favourites such as volleyball, futsal, and organided fun runs. A vibrant teen lounge offers a stylish space to unwind with music and games, while hands-on activities such as coconut painting, palm weaving, and Boduberu drum lessons provide a window into Maldivian culture. Fitness enthusiasts can join high-energy HIIT and cardio dance sessions by the beach, while non-motorised water activities like kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding offer a thrilling way to explore the island’s surroundings.
For those looking to elevate their stay even further, an array of specially curated experiences is available at an additional charge. Adventurous teens can soar above the atoll on a parasailing ride, learn to master jet skiing or windsurfing through beginner and advanced clinics, or set out on fishing excursions and guided snorkeling adventures. A unique glass kayak experience offers stunning views of the marine life below, while on land, fitness-forward options include tennis clinics with the resort pro, boxing lessons, anti-gravity yoga, trampoline workouts, and pool bike sessions. Tailored spa offerings—including teen facials and wellness packages—provide the perfect balance of rejuvenation. The resort also invites young guests to stir up their creativity with a mocktail masterclass led by the in-house mixologist, take in a tropical evening at the open-air jungle cinema, or enjoy a signature sunset mocktail at The Whale Bar. For those with a passion for sustainability, coral planting sessions led by the resort’s resident Marine Biologist offer an engaging and educational way to connect with the underwater world.
Whether discovering vibrant coral reefs, lounging in a private infinity pool, or enjoying curated family and teen activities, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort offers a rare blend of adventure, relaxation, and refined luxury. The ‘Family Fun Summer’ offer is available for stays from March 24 to December 19, 2025—providing the perfect window to create lasting memories in one of the world’s most captivating destinations.
Celebration
Experience Maldivian traditions this Eid at NOOE Maldives Kunaavashi
NOOE Maldives Kunaavashi invites travellers to immerse themselves in a truly Maldivian celebration of Eid al-Adha this year. Blending culture, connection, and calm, the resort promises an experience where guests can embrace the festive spirit in an idyllic island setting.
Following the success of last year’s celebration, where guests were treated to an array of vibrant cultural experiences—including traditional characters, energetic boduberu drumming, graceful local dances, captivating folklore, and the rich flavours of authentic Maldivian cuisine—NOOE Maldives Kunaavashi is bringing back the beloved tradition.
This year’s celebration offers guests an opportunity to reconnect with the essence of Maldivian heritage in a setting that combines timelessness with relaxation. The curated festivities are designed to honour local customs while providing space for guests to unwind and reflect on the meaning of the season. Whether traveling with family or seeking a peaceful retreat, visitors can look forward to a celebration that is soulful, culturally rich, and wonderfully memorable.
NOOE Maldives Kunaavashi’s Eid al-Adha celebration promises a perfect blend of cultural immersion and serene relaxation, inviting guests to create lasting memories in a breathtaking island paradise.
