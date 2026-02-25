Cooking
Patina Maldives hosts Chef Shannon Bennett for exclusive April residency
From 1 to 5 April 2026, Patina Maldives, Fari Islands will host Shannon Bennett, one of Australia’s most recognised culinary figures and the creative force behind Belongil. The residency brings together a chef known for shaping dining as an emotional and reflective experience with a destination defined by perspective, creativity and purpose.
Bennett’s career extends beyond traditional notions of cooking. Through projects such as Vue de Monde and Belongil, he has explored dining as a medium for memory, connection and emotion, placing emphasis on experience rather than consumption. His approach centres on creating moments that remain with guests long after the meal has ended.
At Patina Maldives, the residency represents a convergence of shared values. Over five nights, guests are invited to take part in a limited series of dining experiences shaped by intention, curiosity and a sense of place. Rather than recreating Belongil in another setting, the programme evolves its philosophy, drawing inspiration from the natural rhythm and clarity of the Maldivian environment.
Commenting on the collaboration, Bennett said Belongil was conceived as more than a place to eat, but as a space for ideas, connection and lasting moments. He noted that Patina Maldives reflects a similar sense of purpose, adding that bringing his work into the island setting offered an opportunity to create experiences that feel grounded, honest and meaningful.
Patina Maldives continues to develop its identity by providing a platform for global creative voices to shape new conversations and perspectives. The residency with Bennett aligns with this approach, positioning cuisine as one element within a broader cultural and experiential narrative.
Tom Bray, Director of Lifestyle at Patina Maldives, said the resort exists to bring people closer to ideas, creativity and self-discovery. He added that welcoming Bennett reflects this philosophy, describing the residency as an experience designed to shift perspective rather than focus solely on gastronomy.
The residency is presented as an experience defined by intention rather than spectacle. Taking place over five nights on a single island, it brings together Patina Maldives and one of the culinary world’s most reflective minds for a programme shaped by presence, purpose and a sense of moment that cannot be replicated in the same way again.
Cooking
Sun Siyam Olhuveli hosts Italian Chef Francesca Gambacorta at Milano restaurant
At Sun Siyam Olhuveli, as part of its ongoing Chef Residency series, Sun Siyam Olhuveli has invited celebrated Italian chef Francesca Gambacorta to shape a new chapter at Milano, the resort’s signature Italian restaurant. The residency brings an immersive, kitchen-led experience that blends authentic Italian technique with island ease, placing mentorship and craftsmanship at the heart of the dining journey.
Known for her emotionally driven approach to contemporary Italian cooking, Chef Francesca believes food should tell a story—of place, memory, and feeling. With a global following of more than 700,000 on Instagram, recognition as one of Italy’s Top 20 Food Influencers by Forbes Italia in 2021, and authorship of Semplicità Complessa — Il gourmet per tutti, she champions thoughtful simplicity. It’s a philosophy that fits effortlessly into life at Sun Siyam Olhuveli.
During her residency, the Milano kitchen became a creative playground. Chef Francesca worked side by side with the culinary team through hands-on training, live cooking sessions, and real- time service mentoring. From fresh pasta made with patience to sauces shaped by regional identity, the focus was clear: strip things back, respect ingredients, and let flavour speak for itself.
But the lessons went beyond technique. The team was encouraged to cook with intention—to see every dish as a small narrative, where balance, timing, and emotion matter just as much as skill. That mindset now runs through Milano’s menu, shaping how dishes are prepared, plated, and served.
On Valentine’s Day, 14 February, guests experienced this evolution first-hand when Chef Francesca took the lead as featured chef for the evening. Part celebration, part live classroom, the night brought her approach to life in the most delicious way—right in the flow of service.
Today, Milano feels more confident, more expressive, and unmistakably Italian. Hand-crafted pastas, beautifully balanced sauces, and familiar classics arrive with a relaxed authenticity—rooted in tradition, shaped by mentorship, and finished with an island twist.
Guests are invited to discover Milano as part of Sun Siyam Olhuveli’s wider culinary journey, where dining is never rushed and every meal feels like part of the holiday story.
To book a stay and explore the resort’s dining experiences, please visit sunsiyam.com/sun-siyam-olhuveli.
Cooking
A spring of flavours: Nowruz dining series at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa
This March, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa invites global tastemakers and discerning travellers to celebrate Nowruz with an elevated Spring Festival activities set along the pristine shores of Vagaru Island. Marking a season of renewal and new beginnings, the resort unveils a meticulously composed journey of gastronomy, culture, and inspired island living in honour of this timeless tradition.
At the heart of the Nowruz celebration is a trilogy of curated destination dining experiences on March 20, 22 and 24, each designed to highlight the artistry and versatility of the resort’s culinary landscape while embracing the spirit of spring.
On March 20, an intimate wine dinner in the exclusive Wine Room sets the tone for the festivities. Tucked within Aaila, the beachfront restaurant, this elegant enclave is dedicated to private tastings and bespoke culinary encounters. Home to a curated collection of over 1,200 labels from renowned and boutique vineyards alike, the Wine Room offers a serene setting.
Against this backdrop, a distinguished selection of fine wines is paired with a seasonal menu beginning with A Perfect Egg with Sea Urchin Caviar, followed by Sterlet with Chestnut Velouté. The evening unfolds as a welcoming prelude to the Spring Festival, presented as a five-course wine pairing dinner where each selection is harmoniously matched, creating a seamless journey of flavour, balance, and warm celebration.
The celebration continues on March 22 at RIHA, the resort’s distinctive destination dining venue, a hidden beachfront oasis designed for immersive culinary experiences. Set directly on the sand and framed by the Indian Ocean, RIHA features a dramatic sunken Tandoor and Tawa, creating an intimate, theatrical setting. Here, meals are prepared by a personal chef, allowing each course from Cured Duck Tartare with Eel Cream and Fiddlehead Greens to Deer Pie with Civet Sauce to unfold as a bespoke expression of craftsmanship and seasonality.
On March 24, Hashi concludes the Spring Festival series amid a serene overwater setting, transformed for the evening into an intimate fine dining experience. Guests will savor a specially curated menu, with highlights such as Éclair with Cod Rillette and Reindeer Pelmeni with Porcini Broth, celebrating both the purity of ingredients and the precision of technique, seamlessly blending tradition with contemporary expression. This culminating evening not only honors the artistry of the chefs but also embodies the spirit of the Spring Festival series.
Together, these three evenings unfold as a harmonious celebration of spring as each venue sharing its own expression of renewal and the joy of gathering.
With 60 spacious villas, each featuring a private pool and panoramic views of the turquoise waters. Guests can choose between beachfront serenity or the tranquillity of overwater living. Attentive service by a personal Thakuru (butler), ensuring every detail is tailored to their needs. Additionally, guests are also invited to explore the natural beauty of the island by bicycle, encouraging unhurried discovery across the island’s lush pathways.
Cooking
Women at heart of kitchen: Milaidhoo Maldives marks International Women’s Day through gastronomy
At Milaidhoo Maldives, International Women’s Day is observed as more than a calendar occasion; it is recognised as a meaningful celebration of the women whose talent and dedication shape the character of the resort’s intimate island experience.
This year, Milaidhoo highlights not only the women across its wider team, but also the five female chefs who play an integral role within its kitchen brigade. Culinary artistry remains central to the Milaidhoo experience, reflecting both heritage and creativity. Across the resort’s collection of dining venues, from island-inspired fine dining to relaxed beachfront cuisine, food is presented as a narrative of place and people. Menus are conceived as inspiration rather than prescription, with chefs tailoring each dish and dining moment to the individual tastes and curiosities of guests.
On 8 March from 19.00, the resort’s female culinary team will take over the open kitchen at Shoreline Grill, hosting a specially curated International Women’s Day dinner. Designed and executed by five chefs, the evening brings together flavours drawn from their individual traditions and culinary perspectives. More than a dining event, the experience is intended as a moment of connection and shared celebration, reflecting the intimate gastronomic gatherings for which Milaidhoo is known.
International Women’s Day Menu (Available at Shoreline Grill – Sunday 8 March from 19.00):
- Sate Lilit: Balinese seafood satay, gently spiced and grilled over charcoal, served with warm peanut sauce – Chef Bintang, Indonesia
- Pumpkin & Coconut Velouté: Roasted pumpkin soup with toasted pumpkin seeds, curry leaf oil and crisp garlic croutons – Chef Saaha, Maldives
- Curry-Poached Maldivian Coral Lobster: Locally sourced lobster with drumstick mashuni and coconut–passionfruit dressing – Chef Michelle, Maldives
- Thai A5 Wagyu Striploin: A5 Wagyu with confit lotus root, green papaya salad and Thai coconut red curry reduction – Chef Prew, Thailand
- Baobab & Chocolate Harmony: Baobab mousse, dark chocolate crémeux, peanut crumble, caramelised pineapple and mango gel – Chef Yemuria, Zimbabwe
Each dish reflects a personal culinary story, drawing inspiration from the charcoal grills of Indonesia and the spice markets of Thailand to the flavours of Zimbabwe and the rich culinary heritage of the Maldives. Together, the menu celebrates diversity and the shared pleasure of dining.
At Milaidhoo, meaningful luxury is defined through connection to place, tradition and people. This International Women’s Day, guests are invited to mark the occasion through an evening of exceptional gastronomy that honours the women at the heart of the Milaidhoo experience.
For reservations or further details on Milaidhoo’s culinary offerings, guests may visit the resort’s Culinary Experiences page or contact the reservations team at welcome@milaidhoo.com.
Trending
-
Cooking1 week ago
From shoreline to hotpot: New dining experiences at Sun Siyam Iru Veli
-
News1 week ago
Ventive Hospitality aligns Maldives portfolio with Green Fins marine sustainability platform
-
Business1 week ago
Feydhoo Hall opens at dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives as new event space
-
News1 week ago
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands launches conservation programme for environmental observances
-
Drink1 week ago
Provence comes to Maldives with Château Minuty dinner at Milaidhoo Maldives
-
Awards1 week ago
Double gold win for OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and OZEN LIFE MAADHOO at Junior Travel Awards
-
Business1 week ago
BBM expands retail presence with new Hulhumalé outlet
-
Featured1 week ago
City Iftar experience curated at JEN Maldives by Shangri-La