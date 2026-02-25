Patina Maldives hosts Chef Shannon Bennett for exclusive April residency

From 1 to 5 April 2026, Patina Maldives, Fari Islands will host Shannon Bennett, one of Australia’s most recognised culinary figures and the creative force behind Belongil. The residency brings together a chef known for shaping dining as an emotional and reflective experience with a destination defined by perspective, creativity and purpose.

Bennett’s career extends beyond traditional notions of cooking. Through projects such as Vue de Monde and Belongil, he has explored dining as a medium for memory, connection and emotion, placing emphasis on experience rather than consumption. His approach centres on creating moments that remain with guests long after the meal has ended.

At Patina Maldives, the residency represents a convergence of shared values. Over five nights, guests are invited to take part in a limited series of dining experiences shaped by intention, curiosity and a sense of place. Rather than recreating Belongil in another setting, the programme evolves its philosophy, drawing inspiration from the natural rhythm and clarity of the Maldivian environment.

Commenting on the collaboration, Bennett said Belongil was conceived as more than a place to eat, but as a space for ideas, connection and lasting moments. He noted that Patina Maldives reflects a similar sense of purpose, adding that bringing his work into the island setting offered an opportunity to create experiences that feel grounded, honest and meaningful.

Patina Maldives continues to develop its identity by providing a platform for global creative voices to shape new conversations and perspectives. The residency with Bennett aligns with this approach, positioning cuisine as one element within a broader cultural and experiential narrative.

Tom Bray, Director of Lifestyle at Patina Maldives, said the resort exists to bring people closer to ideas, creativity and self-discovery. He added that welcoming Bennett reflects this philosophy, describing the residency as an experience designed to shift perspective rather than focus solely on gastronomy.

The residency is presented as an experience defined by intention rather than spectacle. Taking place over five nights on a single island, it brings together Patina Maldives and one of the culinary world’s most reflective minds for a programme shaped by presence, purpose and a sense of moment that cannot be replicated in the same way again.