Patina Maldives, Khyber unite for Holi festival dining experience

This Holi, Patina Maldives, Fari Islands welcomes iconic Indian restaurant Khyber for a three-night takeover that brings the spirit of the festival to life through shared tables, bold flavours and joyful connection.

Rooted in craft and culture, the collaboration brings together two brands that value authenticity, thoughtful hospitality and meaningful experiences. Khyber’s time-honoured recipes from India’s North-West Frontier meet Patina’s design-led, modern sensibility, creating a dining moment that feels both grounded and forward-looking.

More than a pop-up, the takeover is a celebration of heritage meeting place. Set against the Indian Ocean, guests are invited to gather, connect and mark Holi in a way that feels communal and elevated.

A name that for over five decades has embodied heritage and excellence, Khyber has become a cultural landmark, welcoming global travellers, dignitaries and tastemakers from around the world, including Shakira, Brad Pitt and, most recently, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

“This association with Patina Maldives is a celebration of elevated hospitality,” said Sudheer Bahl and Ishaan Bahl, Founders of Khyber. “Both brands share a commitment to authenticity, excellence and crafting memorable experiences that go beyond expectations. With Khyber’s enduring legacy rooted in Indian heritage and culture, we are honoured to bring this rich narrative to one of the world’s most acclaimed resorts.”

Adding to the celebration, Tom Bray, Director of Lifestyle at Patina Maldives, shared, “This is about bringing people together through flavour, colour and easy island energy.”

Taking place from 3 to 5 March the experience features a festive menu designed to be shared and savoured, capturing the warmth and generosity of Holi.

To book email reservations.maldives@patinahotels.com, tel. +960 4000555, or visit the resort’s website.