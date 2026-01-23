News
Kandooma champions collaboration as cornerstone of sustainability progress
At a time when the global tourism industry is being called upon to take greater responsibility for its environmental and social footprint, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is reinforcing a clear message: meaningful sustainability progress is not possible in isolation. Collaboration, transparency and partnerships are essential to achieving long-term impact.
In 2025, the resort placed sustainability and regeneration firmly at the centre of its operations, taking the decisive step to be independently audited as part of the process to achieve Green Globe certification. According to General Manager Mark Eletr, the process underscored the importance of working alongside like-minded partners to tackle some of the Maldives’ most complex sustainability challenges – particularly waste management.
“Waste is one of the most difficult aspects of sustainability for any island resort, but it is also a destination-wide challenge,” said Eletr. “As an archipelago, the Maldives faces unique constraints, and no single resort can solve these issues alone. Collective effort and shared responsibility are critical.”
Eletr emphasises that guest education is a critical first step in effective waste management and resource conservation, alongside working closely with procurement partners to reduce packaging and replace materials such as polystyrene and single-use plastics with more sustainable alternatives.
“It’s an uncomfortable reality we face, but education is fundamental to addressing these challenges,” he said.
“Many visitors don’t always realise that the Maldives is an island nation where each resort operates like a self-contained village, responsible for everything from wastewater treatment and drinking-water production to the management of all waste streams. There are no quick fixes – only sustained action, cooperation, and a collective willingness to rethink how we operate.”
He cites a simple but powerful example: “In many of our guests’ home countries, waste systems are highly advanced, with compulsory recycling, careful sorting, and specialised collection for hazardous items such as batteries. Here in the Maldives, we do not yet have safe, large-scale facilities to process certain materials. That is why we ask guests to take used batteries home with them, where they can be disposed of responsibly through established recycling systems.”
Rather than viewing these challenges as insurmountable, Kandooma has embraced collaboration as a catalyst for progress. While the resort acknowledges it is still early in its journey, Eletr believes sharing both successes and lessons learned is vital.
“For us at Kandooma, building partnerships has been transformative. Even small wins matter if they encourage others to take their first steps, adapt our ideas, or find solutions that work for them,” he said. “Opening ourselves up to scrutiny and criticism is part of that process. If we keep our efforts behind closed doors, we miss the opportunity to inspire change or discover better solutions together.”
During the Green Globe audit, Kandooma’s partnerships were closely examined, highlighting the role collaboration plays in strengthening sustainability outcomes.
In 2024, the resort partnered with Parley for the Oceans, supporting the Maldives tourism industry’s commitment to Parley’s AIR strategy – Avoid, Intercept, Redesign. Through this ongoing partnership, Kandooma actively intercepts plastic waste, participates in clean-ups on uninhabited islands, and continues to reduce single-use plastics across its operations, something that IHG Hotels & Resorts embraces globally as part of its Journey to Tomorrow.
In 2025, the resort established a partnership with Secure Bag, a company that purchases waste materials and transforms them into new, usable products. Guided by the belief that every resource deserves a second life, this collaboration supports a circular economy approach, reducing landfill impact while giving materials renewed purpose and value.
As a four-star resort, Kandooma recognises it does not have the same resources as ultra-luxury properties. Instead, it has embraced creativity and collaboration to support causes aligned with its values. One such partnership is with the Manta Trust, an organisation dedicated to the conservation of manta rays and their habitats.
Unable to fund a full-time, tertiary-qualified marine biologist on-site, the resort developed an alternative approach that engages guests directly. Kandooma introduced a collection of silver and gold manta ray pendants, with US$5 from every piece sold, donated to the Manta Trust.
“It’s a modest contribution, but it’s realistic, sustainable for our business, and it sparks conversations with our guests,” Eletr explained. “It brings people into the story of what we’re trying to protect and why it matters.”
Beyond this donation based effort, the resort also hosts the annual “Manta Month” each September to draw more attention to the graceful creatures which can be observed in their natural environment in the waters surrounding Kandooma.
As part of its commitment to openness, Kandooma has developed a publicly available Sustainability Guide, outlining key initiatives, partnerships and actions across environmental, social and governance areas. The guide known as the Green Book is accessible online and designed to inform guests, partners and industry peers alike.
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is proud to be Green Globe certified, joining a global community of tourism businesses meeting one of the industry’s most respected sustainability standards. Green Globe certification requires verified compliance with more than 40 rigorous criteria covering environmental stewardship, social responsibility, cultural heritage and sustainable management, with a strong emphasis on transparency, continuous improvement and measurable outcomes.
Looking ahead, Kandooma remains committed to strengthening partnerships, engaging guests in responsible travel choices, and contributing positively to the protection of the Maldives’ unique natural and cultural heritage.
For more information, visit the resort’s website.
Patina Maldives, Khyber unite for Holi festival dining experience
This Holi, Patina Maldives, Fari Islands welcomes iconic Indian restaurant Khyber for a three-night takeover that brings the spirit of the festival to life through shared tables, bold flavours and joyful connection.
Rooted in craft and culture, the collaboration brings together two brands that value authenticity, thoughtful hospitality and meaningful experiences. Khyber’s time-honoured recipes from India’s North-West Frontier meet Patina’s design-led, modern sensibility, creating a dining moment that feels both grounded and forward-looking.
More than a pop-up, the takeover is a celebration of heritage meeting place. Set against the Indian Ocean, guests are invited to gather, connect and mark Holi in a way that feels communal and elevated.
A name that for over five decades has embodied heritage and excellence, Khyber has become a cultural landmark, welcoming global travellers, dignitaries and tastemakers from around the world, including Shakira, Brad Pitt and, most recently, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
“This association with Patina Maldives is a celebration of elevated hospitality,” said Sudheer Bahl and Ishaan Bahl, Founders of Khyber. “Both brands share a commitment to authenticity, excellence and crafting memorable experiences that go beyond expectations. With Khyber’s enduring legacy rooted in Indian heritage and culture, we are honoured to bring this rich narrative to one of the world’s most acclaimed resorts.”
Adding to the celebration, Tom Bray, Director of Lifestyle at Patina Maldives, shared, “This is about bringing people together through flavour, colour and easy island energy.”
Taking place from 3 to 5 March the experience features a festive menu designed to be shared and savoured, capturing the warmth and generosity of Holi.
To book email reservations.maldives@patinahotels.com, tel. +960 4000555, or visit the resort’s website.
Noku Maldives strengthens reef protection through coral propagation
Noku Maldives, Vignette Collection has announced the launch of its Coral Propagation Programme, a new reef enhancement initiative guided by the brand’s purpose-led pillar, Means for Good.
Set within the tranquil waters of Noonu Atoll, Noku Maldives is home to a naturally vibrant marine environment — and this programme reflects the resort’s long-term commitment to nurturing it with care, intention, and respect for the ocean that surrounds the island.
Supporting Natural Growth, One Fragment at a Time
At the heart of the initiative is a gentle and nature-led method using “fragments of opportunity” — naturally broken coral fragments that are collected and carefully secured onto coral frames to encourage healthy regrowth. These fragments are stabilised in an environment that supports their development, allowing new coral to establish and flourish over time.
Designed with both short-term progress and lasting impact in mind, the Coral Propagation Programme will monitor key indicators of success within its first year, including stronger, healthier coral growth and increased fish activity around the coral frames — a positive sign that biodiversity is thriving and marine life is naturally gathering around these new habitats.
Over time, the initiative aims to support the natural expansion of reef habitats by creating structured micro-environments that encourage marine life and contribute to the long-term resilience of the surrounding reef ecosystem.
A Wider Commitment to Ocean Stewardship
The Coral Propagation Programme forms part of Noku Maldives’ broader conservation focus — including the protection of one of the island’s most distinctive natural features: its lush and thriving seagrass meadows.
Unlike many destinations where seagrass is removed or covered, Noku Maldives has chosen to protect and celebrate this important ecosystem. As part of its participation in the Maldives Resilient Reef Industry Circle, the resort has pledged to safeguard at least 80% of its seagrass area, recognising its vital role in supporting marine biodiversity and strengthening environmental resilience.
Seagrass meadows are essential to the lagoon’s natural balance. They provide a nursery habitat for juvenile fish species, help stabilise sediment and reduce beach erosion, and are widely recognised as powerful natural carbon sinks — absorbing CO₂ up to 35 times faster than rainforests. Seagrass also plays a key role in supporting green sea turtles, who rely on it as a primary food source and can graze up to 2 kilograms per day.
Noku Maldives will continue ongoing seagrass monitoring through regular assessments of species composition, blade height, algae content, and ecosystem health markers measured across set quadrats. Of the eight seagrass species found in the Maldives, four have already been identified within the resort’s lagoon — a promising indicator of biodiversity and habitat richness.
A Stay That Leaves Something Behind
Through Means for Good, Noku Maldives, Vignette Collection invites guests to connect with the destination in a way that feels meaningful — where luxury is not only experienced, but thoughtfully shared with the place that makes it possible.
The Coral Propagation Programme is a step forward in ensuring that the island’s reefs, lagoon life, and underwater landscapes remain protected for generations to come — a living symbol of what happens when nature is given the space, care, and time to return.
For more information and reservations, please visit the hotel website or email us at noku.reservations@ihg.com.
Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives launches March flash offer with savings of up to 80%
Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives has announced a limited-time flash offer inviting travellers to experience the Maldives in March, one of the destination’s most favourable months, with savings of up to 80 per cent when booking direct. The promotion is available across all four Cinnamon resorts in the Maldives and combines discounted rates with added island experiences, allowing guests to enjoy the destination during a period of ideal weather conditions.
The offer is open for bookings from 23 January to 2 February 2026, for stays between 1 March and 31 March 2026, using the promotional code MARCH26.
Guests booking under the offer can look forward to a range of experiences, including diving and snorkelling excursions with opportunities to encounter manta rays, reef sharks and sea turtles. On land, activities include island hopping, sunset fishing trips, Balinese spa treatments and four-course beachfront dinners. Guests staying a minimum of three nights are also eligible to receive resort credits of up to USD 150, providing additional value during their stay.
At Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives, guests booking direct may select any two island experiences, or enjoy up to all available benefits once per stay depending on their GHA DISCOVERY membership tier, along with USD 100 in resort credits for stays of three nights or more. Available experiences include a beach dinner, a Balinese massage, a swim and snorkel excursion, and a local island visit.
At Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives, guests may select any two island experiences, or enjoy up to all benefits once per stay depending on their GHA DISCOVERY membership tier, together with USD 150 in resort credits for qualifying stays. Available options include a beach dinner, a spa treatment, island hopping and dolphin watching.
At Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives, guests may select any two island experiences, or enjoy up to all benefits once per stay depending on their GHA DISCOVERY membership tier, along with USD 100 in resort credits for stays of three nights or more. Experiences include sunset fishing, island hopping, a bottle of sparkling wine and a kayaking experience.
At Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon, guests booking direct may select any two island experiences, or enjoy up to all benefits once per stay depending on their GHA DISCOVERY membership tier, together with USD 100 in resort credits for qualifying stays. Available experiences include a beach dinner, a Balinese massage, sunset fishing and a dolphin safari.
Under the GHA DISCOVERY membership programme, Silver tier members may select two benefits, Gold tier members may select three benefits, and Platinum tier members are entitled to all listed benefits once per stay.
In addition, GHA DISCOVERY members who book direct are eligible for further privileges, including the ability to earn and redeem DISCOVERY Dollars, potential room upgrades up to suite category, and early check-in and late check-out, subject to availability and membership tier.
Available for a limited time, the flash offer is designed to encourage travellers to visit the Maldives in March, when weather conditions are favourable and island experiences are at their most appealing.
