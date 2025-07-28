Celebration
Fari Islands Festival 2025: New chapter in cultural and creative luxury
The Fari Islands Festival, a pioneering celebration of cultural connection and creativity, will be held from 19 to 22 September 2025, across The Ritz-Carlton Maldives and Patina Maldives. Rooted in the Fari Islands’ founding vision as ‘The Home of Island Artistry’—where ‘Fari’ means “beautiful” in Dhivehi—the festival brings to life the archipelago’s deeper ethos of celebrating nature, craft and connection.
Uniting international talent and regional voices under the theme of shared creativity and consciousness, the event features five core pillars: Culinary Artistry, Sonic Immersion, Nature Amplified, Body, Mind & Soul, and Creative Artistry. These elements shape a dynamic three-day programme designed to inspire transformation and meaningful exchange, while redefining luxury through a lens of ecological and emotional intelligence.
Among the highlights, marine scientist and National Geographic Explorer Gibbs Kuguru will collaborate with the Olive Ridley Project, engaging guests in marine conservation efforts. Through donations and educational encounters, attendees will support ongoing turtle rescue and rehabilitation work across the Indian Ocean. In the culinary sphere, nutritionist Rosemary Ferguson will host two intimate, wellness-oriented lunches—one at Wok Society, Patina Maldives and another at La Locanda, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives—focusing on seasonal nourishment and balance, complemented by curated juices throughout the festival.
Danico Bar of Paris, a mainstay in the World’s 50 Best Bars, will lead nightly cocktail showcases and a special masterclass featuring its famed Chicha Morada. The wellness programme also includes transformative facials and experiences from Allies of Skin, with participation from the brand’s founder Nicolas Travis and practitioner Leyen Tran.
Creative workshops will be led by STPI Creative Workshop and Gallery from Singapore, offering hands-on sessions in craft and expression for all levels. Daily schedules begin with grounding rituals by Bamford, followed by ocean excursions, creative exploration, and intimate dialogues led by Fari Voices—regional changemakers at the forefront of cultural and ecological innovation.
As evening falls, the festival transforms into a celebration of sound and reflection. The opening night features a performance by renowned poet and artist Rupi Kaur, set against the ethereal backdrop of Skyspace Amarta by James Turrell. The second evening blends sound and taste at EAU Bar, where DJ Kim Turnbull and bar takeovers by Danico and Nutmeg & Clove promise an immersive experience. The final night culminates in the Fari Marina Fiesta, headlined by French Kiwi Juice (FKJ), whose unique blend of jazz, funk and electronica sets the tone for a soulful close beneath the stars—followed by a final performance by Kaur.
The Fari Islands, conceived as a departure from the conventional ‘one island, one resort’ model, offer an interconnected hospitality experience. Patina Maldives champions artistic innovation and mindful luxury, while The Ritz-Carlton Maldives brings timeless refinement through its Circle of Life philosophy. Together, they create a destination designed for deep connection and thoughtful discovery.
Integral to this ecosystem is Fari Campus, the Maldives’ first dedicated island for staff accommodation, education, and development—an investment in local talent and a commitment to empowering communities through comprehensive skills training and growth opportunities.
Oscar Postma, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, noted the festival reflects the resort’s commitment to beauty in both detail and depth. Anthony Gill, General Manager of Patina Maldives, added that the festival is a collective invitation to engage with purpose, through taste, movement and story.
Ultimately, the Fari Islands Festival is more than an event—it is an evolving expression of place, people and possibility. It aims to honour the Maldives’ heritage and environment, while empowering guests to become thoughtful stewards of the cultural and natural richness that defines this extraordinary destination.
Escape to Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Ihuru for Eid, wellness, and ocean adventures
This June, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Ihuru welcome guests to immerse themselves in a memorable Eid al-Adha celebration, enhanced by a range of wellbeing-focused experiences, sustainability activities, and exclusive seasonal offers. The resorts invite visitors to honour this special time while exploring the Maldives’ rich local culture and breathtaking natural environment.
Tripadvisor has recognised Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru as one of the Top 15 Best All-Inclusive Resorts in the World as part of the 2025 Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards. This accolade reaffirms the resort’s status as a luxury sanctuary, celebrated for its dedication to excellence and delivering authentic, enriching guest experiences.
Throughout June, guests are invited to reconnect with mind, body, and spirit through a series of carefully curated wellbeing experiences offered at both resorts:
- Wellbeing Wednesday: Barefoot Grounding Day – Inspired by walking meditation, this experience encourages guests to rebalance and reconnect with nature, promoting a healthier work-life harmony.
- Global Wellness Day (14 June): Breathwork & Meditation – An intuitive workshop teaching effective breathing techniques to rejuvenate body and mind.
- International Yoga Day (21 June): Guided Sunset Yoga – Held by the beach, this session offers a peaceful opportunity to embrace mindfulness amidst a stunning natural backdrop.
The resorts commemorate World Environment Week with a series of impactful activities that deepen guest engagement with nature and community:
- Reef Awareness Day – Guided snorkelling sessions introduce guests to the vibrant marine life of the house reefs.
- Citizen Science Snorkel & Culture Talk – A morning snorkel followed by an afternoon discussion exploring Maldivian cultural heritage.
- World Environment Day – Guests can participate in a swim between the islands and join a reef clean-up effort.
- World Ocean Day – Activities include the removal of coral predators from a nearby reef to protect marine biodiversity.
- Environment Week Talk – An educational session at the Marine Lab, detailing the Maldives’ environmental narrative.
The resorts celebrate Eid al-Adha with a variety of exclusive experiences and promotions designed to enhance each guest’s stay:
- Dive More, Pay Less – Guests can uncover the Maldives’ underwater wonders with a special diving promotion that offers increasing savings with each dive.
- Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru: Stay 3, Pay 2 – A chance to enjoy an extended stay in a serene island retreat, with a complimentary third night.
- Dhawa Ihuru: Special Eid al-Adha Dinner (6 June) – A festive culinary event celebrating local flavours, culture, and traditions.
- Exclusive Discounts – Offers include 10% off arts and crafts, 30% off selected watersports and diving activities, and 20% off specially curated guest experiences—inviting travellers to rediscover the magic of the Maldives in unforgettable ways.
Celebrate Eid al-Adha in style with Hulhule’ Island Hotel’s Festive ‘Eid Malaafaiy’ events
Hulhule’ Island Hotel (HIH) has announced its festive ‘Eid Malaafaiy’ celebrations for Eid al-Adha—a three-day series of events that combine joyful festivities, luxurious experiences, and signature Maldivian hospitality. From lively family activities to romantic getaways, the hotel offers an inviting setting for guests to enjoy a memorable holiday in the heart of the Maldives.
The celebrations are set to begin on Friday, 6th June 2025, with the launch of the Eid Sunbuli experience. This package features a stay in a Superior Room for two guests, inclusive of access to special entertainment and the highly anticipated HIH Bodu Gala Dinner, held at the Faru Courtyard from 18:00 to 21:00 hrs. Designed with both families and couples in mind, the Eid Sunbuli package is offered at special rates. Guests who prefer to attend only the evening’s culinary experience can enjoy the curated dinner for $40 net per person.
The festivities continue on Saturday, 7th June, with Eid Mariyaadhu, a full day of activities suited for all ages. Events kick off at the Pool Bar with Eid Maja Fen Kulhi, offering Water Polo, Aqua Basket, and Aqua Zumba sessions from 10:00 to 17:00 hrs. A Chef Market and live barbeque will be available from 12:00 to 14:00 hrs by the Poolside. Additionally, a Junior Masterclass with a luxury chef is scheduled from 15:00 to 17:00 hrs, providing young guests with an interactive cooking experience. The day concludes with a kids’ movie night under the stars at Spa Garden, complete with flavoured popcorn and snacks. Participation in these activities is open to all guests, regardless of package bookings.
On Sunday, 8th and Monday, 9th June, the hotel presents its ‘Treat Your Better Half’ offer, specially curated for expatriates. Hosted at the Pool and Champs Bar, this romantic package features three exclusive beverage offerings—Fan Maali, Mashi Maali, and Bodu Maali—designed to create a relaxing and intimate ambiance for couples to unwind and connect during the holiday period.
Whether guests are seeking a lively family retreat or a peaceful holiday escape, Hulhule’ Island Hotel’s ‘Eid Malaafaiy’ celebration promises a vibrant blend of festivity, relaxation, and authentic local flair. With each detail thoughtfully crafted, the hotel ensures a festive Eid al-Adha experience filled with cherished memories.
Experience Maldivian traditions this Eid at NOOE Maldives Kunaavashi
NOOE Maldives Kunaavashi invites travellers to immerse themselves in a truly Maldivian celebration of Eid al-Adha this year. Blending culture, connection, and calm, the resort promises an experience where guests can embrace the festive spirit in an idyllic island setting.
Following the success of last year’s celebration, where guests were treated to an array of vibrant cultural experiences—including traditional characters, energetic boduberu drumming, graceful local dances, captivating folklore, and the rich flavours of authentic Maldivian cuisine—NOOE Maldives Kunaavashi is bringing back the beloved tradition.
This year’s celebration offers guests an opportunity to reconnect with the essence of Maldivian heritage in a setting that combines timelessness with relaxation. The curated festivities are designed to honour local customs while providing space for guests to unwind and reflect on the meaning of the season. Whether traveling with family or seeking a peaceful retreat, visitors can look forward to a celebration that is soulful, culturally rich, and wonderfully memorable.
NOOE Maldives Kunaavashi’s Eid al-Adha celebration promises a perfect blend of cultural immersion and serene relaxation, inviting guests to create lasting memories in a breathtaking island paradise.
