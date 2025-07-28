News
Amilla Maldives honoured by Travel + Leisure for family stays
Natural luxury island resort Amilla Maldives has received further prestigious recognition for its exceptional guest experiences and thoughtful service, securing a distinguished second place in the Best Resorts for Families in the Maldives category in the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2025.
Nestled within the serene Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, the resort caters to families of all sizes with its 2-4-6-8-bedroom villas, complete with outdoor living spaces and private pools. Amilla offers a welcoming atmosphere for guests of all ages and abilities, with a vast array of activities including water sports, football camps, tennis, pickleball, private cinema, dolphin cruises, and marine immersion, while the Sultan’s Village Kids Club features a secure open-air playground and a lively daily activities schedule of crafts, sports, and eco-workshops.
As the world’s first IncluCare-certified resort, Amilla is dedicated to consistently evolving its offerings to cater to the accessibility needs of its guests. Alongside being a wheelchair-accessible resort, Amilla has implemented adaptations for hearing and visually impaired guests, ensuring every member of the family can enjoy a holiday in the Maldives. Pool hoists, ramp access, and personal guides enhance accessibility to snorkelling, Dolphin Discovery, and fishing excursions – helping guests to embrace the beauty and adventure of Maldives.
“We are honoured for this recognition in the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2025,” shared Morgan Martinello, General Manager of Amilla Maldives. “This achievement is a testament to our unwavering commitment to creating meaningful, inclusive and luxurious experiences for guests, including families of all sizes and abilities. At Amilla, we blend natural beauty with heartfelt hospitality to ensure all guests feel at home.”
For more information about Amilla Maldives, please visit www.amilla.com.
Lifestyle
Return to art, elegance with Alena Lavdovskaya’s second artistic journey to Milaidhoo
The luxury boutique island in the heart of the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve is to welcome back celebrated fashion illustrator Alena Lavdovskaya for her second visit from 22nd to 29th September 2025. Following a highly praised debut, Alena returns to our shores to host a new chapter of creativity, where art, inspiration and island serenity intertwine.
An internationally acclaimed artist with a career spanning over two decades, Alena Lavdovskaya is renowned for her glamorous, emotive illustrations that have captivated the pages of Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle and beyond. Her intuitive eye for elegance and detail has led to collaborations with top fashion houses, hotels and celebrities, making her a celebrated name in both the creative and couture worlds.
During her week-long residency at Milaidhoo, Alena will host two exclusive Group Art Masterclasses designed for guests of all levels. Whether a passionate sketcher or a curious beginner, participants will be guided by Alena’s refined techniques as they capture the beauty of the Maldives through expressive brushwork and stylised form.
Reflecting on her return, Alena shares, “Milaidhoo is pure inspiration. The colours, the natural grace of the island and the feeling of timeless calm, it’s a dream setting for any artist. I’m thrilled to return and create alongside guests who are eager to discover their own artistic voice.”
This year’s masterclasses will draw from the vivid textures of Maldivian life: the fluidity of marine life, the rhythmic beauty of bodu beru drumbeats and the elegance found in everyday island moments. Held in a serene, open-air setting, each session invites guests to slow down and reconnect with themselves and the world around them.
To celebrate this unique collaboration, guests can register for one of Alena’s masterclasses using the booking code Alena2025 and enjoy the following exclusive benefits:
- 10% savings on all spa treatments at the Serenity Spa
- A USD 150 resort credit during their stay
- All art materials included for the masterclass
Spaces are limited to preserving the intimate nature of the sessions. Guests are encouraged to book early and be part of this one-of-a-kind artistic experience in paradise.
At Milaidhoo, where every guest becomes part of the island’s unfolding story, Alena Lavdovskaya’s return promises another unforgettable chapter, one coloured by creativity and the magic of island life.
Cooking
The St. Regis Maldives announces exciting culinary journey with renowned Chef Jolly
Over the turquoise waters of the Dhaalu Atoll, a rare culinary voyage is about to unfold as The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort welcomes the celebrated Chef Surjan Singh, fondly known as Chef Jolly, for two-month pop-up residency from mid-October to mid-December 2025. This immersive celebration of Indian cuisine coincides with the festive spirit of Diwali, blending tradition with contemporary flair in a truly unforgettable island setting.
A beloved TV personality on MasterChef India, Chef Jolly brings over 30 years of culinary expertise to this special collaboration. Celebrated for his ability to blend royal Indian heritage with everyday comfort food, he unveils a vibrant menu inspired by his travels, culinary roots, and the rich tapestry of the Indian subcontinent.
Guests can expect standout creations such as Lamb Ghee Roast served on Malabar Bread Tacos, Cafreal Tiger Prawns, and his signature Butter Chicken. Each dish will be accompanied by fragrant biryanis, hand-rolled breads, toasted spices, and house-made chutneys—all carefully plated to evoke both nostalgia and discovery. A bespoke cocktail list brings further depth to the experience, with Indian-inspired blends such as The Great Indian and Imli Margarita, along with thoughtfully curated wines and low-ABV selections.
“Food is memory. It’s emotion. It’s a journey,” shares Chef Jolly. “To bring the vibrancy and soul of Indian cuisine to The St. Regis Maldives is a true privilege. Each dish tells a story, one of tradition, reinvention, and joy.”
As part of this collaboration, Marriott Bonvoy members have the exclusive opportunity to bid on an extraordinary Marriott Bonvoy Moments experience. The package includes a five-night stay for two guests in an Overwater Villa with Pool from October 19 to 24, with daily breakfast at Alba, a private six-course wine-paired dinner hosted by Chef Jolly himself, and a curated wellness experience featuring a signature massage and the renowned Blue Hole hydrotherapy journey at Iridium Spa. Round-trip seaplane transfers from Malé International Airport are also included, creating a seamless luxury journey from arrival to farewell.
Tucked away on its own private island, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is a destination that embodies barefoot luxury and discreet glamour. Its striking architecture, an elegant harmony of tropical modernism and local inspiration—blends seamlessly with the natural beauty of the atoll. The resort features 77 spacious villas, each offering panoramic ocean views or lush jungle surroundings, along with personalized St. Regis Butler Service. From restorative treatments at the award-winning Iridium Spa to yachting adventures aboard the resort’s private Azimut Flybridge, the experience is curated for those who seek both indulgence and escape.
This limited-time pop-up isn’t just a dining event, it’s a celebration of craftsmanship, heritage, and the unmatched power of storytelling through food. It’s where the timeless rituals of Indian hospitality meet the barefoot luxury of the Maldives.
Members can now bid for a Curated Culinary Experience with Chef Jolly and a five-night stay in at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort from now until 25 August through Marriott Bonvoy Moments. For more information, visit stregismaldives.com.
Fitness
Velassaru Maldives opens Reformer Pilates and Barre Studio
Velassaru Maldives has announced the opening of its brand-new Reformer Pilates and Barre Studio on 25 July 2025, offering guests an exceptional wellness experience in the heart of paradise. Combining style, comfort, and functionality, the new studio provides a peaceful yet invigorating space for guests to refresh both mind and body.
Open daily from 08:00 to 20:00, the studio is nestled among lush greenery, creating the perfect setting for wellness enthusiasts. Whether guests are experienced practitioners or beginners, Velassaru’s new movement space offers a variety of classes tailored to suit all fitness levels.
Barre Classes: Fun, Fitness, and Flexibility
For those keen to try something new, the Barre classes are open to everyone with no prior experience required. Inspired by ballet training, barre combines elegant movements with Pilates-style exercises, resistance work, and light weights to tone and strengthen the body. Classes are designed to improve balance, build strength, and enhance flexibility, all while moving to energising music in intimate group sessions of up to six participants. Private classes are also available for those seeking a more personalised experience.
Beginner classes start with a warm-up, followed by upper body exercises using free weights. Participants then move to the barre to focus on their thighs and glutes through small, controlled movements. The class concludes with a cool-down session and stretching.
Reformer Pilates: The Celebrity-Favourite Workout
Guests can also enjoy Reformer Pilates, a versatile workout favoured by athletes and celebrities such as Jeniffer Aniston, David Beckham and Novak Djokovic to name a few. Using the Reformer machine, this dynamic practice focuses on improving flexibility, core strength, and balance. Its spring-based resistance engages every muscle group, while the emphasis on controlled breathing promotes mindfulness, delivering a workout that is both meditative and powerful.
Beginner classes introduce the mechanics of the Reformer, breath-led core work, and posture awareness, incorporating exercises such as footwork, leg circles, the short box series (round back and flat back), the long stretch series, knee stretches, and the back rowing series.
Visiting Wellness Practitioner
Adding to the excitement, Velassaru will host renowned wellness practitioner Jyoti (Jazz) Kodwani from 15 August to 15 September 2025. During her residency, Jazz will offer a range of specialised Pilates classes and treatment sessions, catering to a variety of needs:
Discover the benefits of Therapeutic & Functional Pilates, designed to address chronic pain, postural imbalances, and injuries. These healing-focused sessions incorporate rehabilitation techniques, postural correction, and approaches to relieve issues such as back pain and sciatica.
Tailored Pilates classes are also available to meet specific needs. Prenatal and Postnatal Pilates focuses on core strength, pelvic health, and recovery. Runner’s Pilates helps improve stride and prevent injuries, while Athletes’ Pilates builds strength, agility, and flexibility.
Guests can join Jazz for dynamic Reformer Pilates sessions designed to enhance strength, balance, and control, catering to all fitness levels. Alternatively, they can try her Mat Pilates classes, offering low-impact, floor-based exercises centred on core strength. Jazz helps participants refine their technique and build endurance.
The opening of the studio marks another milestone in Velassaru’s commitment to holistic wellness, providing guests with the opportunity to experience something new and to recharge and reset amidst stunning natural beauty. With turquoise waters, powder-soft sands, and cutting-edge fitness facilities, Velassaru offers the ultimate escape for relaxation, renewal, and personal growth.
Trending
