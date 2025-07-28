Amilla Maldives honoured by Travel + Leisure for family stays

Velassaru Maldives has announced the opening of its brand-new Reformer Pilates and Barre Studio on 25 July 2025, offering guests an exceptional wellness experience in the heart of paradise. Combining style, comfort, and functionality, the new studio provides a peaceful yet invigorating space for guests to refresh both mind and body.

Open daily from 08:00 to 20:00, the studio is nestled among lush greenery, creating the perfect setting for wellness enthusiasts. Whether guests are experienced practitioners or beginners, Velassaru’s new movement space offers a variety of classes tailored to suit all fitness levels.

Barre Classes: Fun, Fitness, and Flexibility

For those keen to try something new, the Barre classes are open to everyone with no prior experience required. Inspired by ballet training, barre combines elegant movements with Pilates-style exercises, resistance work, and light weights to tone and strengthen the body. Classes are designed to improve balance, build strength, and enhance flexibility, all while moving to energising music in intimate group sessions of up to six participants. Private classes are also available for those seeking a more personalised experience.

Beginner classes start with a warm-up, followed by upper body exercises using free weights. Participants then move to the barre to focus on their thighs and glutes through small, controlled movements. The class concludes with a cool-down session and stretching.

Reformer Pilates: The Celebrity-Favourite Workout

Guests can also enjoy Reformer Pilates, a versatile workout favoured by athletes and celebrities such as Jeniffer Aniston, David Beckham and Novak Djokovic to name a few. Using the Reformer machine, this dynamic practice focuses on improving flexibility, core strength, and balance. Its spring-based resistance engages every muscle group, while the emphasis on controlled breathing promotes mindfulness, delivering a workout that is both meditative and powerful.

Beginner classes introduce the mechanics of the Reformer, breath-led core work, and posture awareness, incorporating exercises such as footwork, leg circles, the short box series (round back and flat back), the long stretch series, knee stretches, and the back rowing series.

Visiting Wellness Practitioner

Adding to the excitement, Velassaru will host renowned wellness practitioner Jyoti (Jazz) Kodwani from 15 August to 15 September 2025. During her residency, Jazz will offer a range of specialised Pilates classes and treatment sessions, catering to a variety of needs:

Discover the benefits of Therapeutic & Functional Pilates, designed to address chronic pain, postural imbalances, and injuries. These healing-focused sessions incorporate rehabilitation techniques, postural correction, and approaches to relieve issues such as back pain and sciatica.

Tailored Pilates classes are also available to meet specific needs. Prenatal and Postnatal Pilates focuses on core strength, pelvic health, and recovery. Runner’s Pilates helps improve stride and prevent injuries, while Athletes’ Pilates builds strength, agility, and flexibility.

Guests can join Jazz for dynamic Reformer Pilates sessions designed to enhance strength, balance, and control, catering to all fitness levels. Alternatively, they can try her Mat Pilates classes, offering low-impact, floor-based exercises centred on core strength. Jazz helps participants refine their technique and build endurance.

The opening of the studio marks another milestone in Velassaru’s commitment to holistic wellness, providing guests with the opportunity to experience something new and to recharge and reset amidst stunning natural beauty. With turquoise waters, powder-soft sands, and cutting-edge fitness facilities, Velassaru offers the ultimate escape for relaxation, renewal, and personal growth.