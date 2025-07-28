Return to art, elegance with Alena Lavdovskaya’s second artistic journey to Milaidhoo

The luxury boutique island in the heart of the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve is to welcome back celebrated fashion illustrator Alena Lavdovskaya for her second visit from 22nd to 29th September 2025. Following a highly praised debut, Alena returns to our shores to host a new chapter of creativity, where art, inspiration and island serenity intertwine.

An internationally acclaimed artist with a career spanning over two decades, Alena Lavdovskaya is renowned for her glamorous, emotive illustrations that have captivated the pages of Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle and beyond. Her intuitive eye for elegance and detail has led to collaborations with top fashion houses, hotels and celebrities, making her a celebrated name in both the creative and couture worlds.

During her week-long residency at Milaidhoo, Alena will host two exclusive Group Art Masterclasses designed for guests of all levels. Whether a passionate sketcher or a curious beginner, participants will be guided by Alena’s refined techniques as they capture the beauty of the Maldives through expressive brushwork and stylised form.

Reflecting on her return, Alena shares, “Milaidhoo is pure inspiration. The colours, the natural grace of the island and the feeling of timeless calm, it’s a dream setting for any artist. I’m thrilled to return and create alongside guests who are eager to discover their own artistic voice.”

This year’s masterclasses will draw from the vivid textures of Maldivian life: the fluidity of marine life, the rhythmic beauty of bodu beru drumbeats and the elegance found in everyday island moments. Held in a serene, open-air setting, each session invites guests to slow down and reconnect with themselves and the world around them.

To celebrate this unique collaboration, guests can register for one of Alena’s masterclasses using the booking code Alena2025 and enjoy the following exclusive benefits:

10% savings on all spa treatments at the Serenity Spa

A USD 150 resort credit during their stay

All art materials included for the masterclass

Spaces are limited to preserving the intimate nature of the sessions. Guests are encouraged to book early and be part of this one-of-a-kind artistic experience in paradise.

At Milaidhoo, where every guest becomes part of the island’s unfolding story, Alena Lavdovskaya’s return promises another unforgettable chapter, one coloured by creativity and the magic of island life.