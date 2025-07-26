The St. Regis Maldives announces exciting culinary journey with renowned Chef Jolly

W Maldives is turning up the flavor dial this August with a high-profile culinary collaboration that is equal parts bold, artful, and wildly indulgent. As part of the resort’s Dare To Taste programming under the Flavors Unscripted series, W Maldives will welcome acclaimed chef and culinary creative Reynold Poernomo for a two-part takeover on August 10 and 12, 2025. This exclusive collaboration is set to redefine island dining—one plate at a time.

Born in Indonesia and raised in Sydney, Chef Reynold is no stranger to pushing culinary boundaries. A self-taught prodigy who rose to fame as a finalist on MasterChef Australia, he quickly became known as the nation’s “Dessert King” for his intricate, art-driven creations. In 2016, he co-founded KOI Dessert Bar with his family, which has since become one of Sydney’s most iconic culinary destinations with a cult following. The brand expanded in 2017 with KOI Dessert Kitchen, a production space that also hosts exclusive masterclasses and guest chef collaborations. Reynold’s approach to food is anything but ordinary—his plates are immersive, imaginative, and unapologetically bold. This August, he brings that same creative fire to W Maldives.

The main event unfolds on August 12, when guests will have the rare opportunity to experience Chef Reynold’s culinary artistry firsthand at FISH, the resort’s signature overwater venue renowned for its sustainable ocean-to-table fine dining. For one night only, Chef Reynold will present a specially curated three-course dinner inspired by island ingredients, global technique, and his unmistakable visual flair. Guests can expect bold plating, layered flavors, and a few unexpected turns—this is Reynold unleashed, Maldives-style.

As part of this exclusive collaboration, W Maldives presents Marriott Bonvoy Moments–a once-in-a-lifetime experience for members to bid on a Private Castaway Dining Experience with Chef Reynold, paired with a luxurious four-night villa stay in a Premier Overwater One-Bedroom Villa from August 9 to 13, 2025. The package includes roundtrip shared seaplane transfers from Velana International Airport, daily breakfast, and a one-time signature treatment at AWAY Spa for the bid winner and their guest.

The highlight of the stay begins on August 10, with an intimate starlit dinner on Gaathafushi, W Maldives’ private castaway island, where Chef Reynold will personally host and curate a bespoke tasting menu. On August 12, the duo will receive front-row seats to his culinary showcase at FISH. With only one package available, anticipation is high and competition will be fierce.

To mark the collaboration, Chef Reynold will also unveil an exclusive signature dessert, created just for W Maldives and available on the menu for six months following his visit. Daring, decadent, and destined to be the most photographed dish on the island, it is a lasting tribute to this unforgettable partnership.

“There’s something electric about the Maldives—its textures, its moods, its light,” said Chef Reynold Poernomo. “This menu is my response to that. A dreamscape of flavor brought to life through technique, imagination, and a little island heat.”

Amila Handunwala, General Manager of W Maldives, added, “At W Maldives, we’re all about pushing boundaries—on the plate, behind the bar, and in the guest experience. Reynold brings a daring, creative energy that aligns perfectly with our vision. This isn’t just a dinner; it’s a story told in flavor.”

This collaboration is part of Flavors Unscripted, W Maldives’ platform for culinary expression where global tastemakers meet untamed island creativity and nothing is ever scripted. It is food without rules. Flavor without borders.

Tucked away in the heart of the North Ari Atoll and a 25-minute scenic seaplane journey from Velana International Airport, W Maldives is a bold luxury escape featuring 77 private villas—each with a plunge pool and unobstructed access to the Indian Ocean. Following a recent design refresh, the resort seamlessly blends contemporary luxury with the island’s raw natural beauty.

Members can now bid for a Private Castaway Dining Experience with Chef Reynold Poernomo and a four-night stay at W Maldives until July 21, 2025 through Marriott Bonvoy Moments.

Guests looking to stir things up in paradise can book the Stay, Dine, and Fly package, which includes daily breakfast, a three-course dinner, and roundtrip seaplane transfers. For more information, visit www.wmaldives.com or contact reservations.wmaldives@whotels.com.