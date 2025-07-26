Cooking
The St. Regis Maldives announces exciting culinary journey with renowned Chef Jolly
Over the turquoise waters of the Dhaalu Atoll, a rare culinary voyage is about to unfold as The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort welcomes the celebrated Chef Surjan Singh, fondly known as Chef Jolly, for two-month pop-up residency from mid-October to mid-December 2025. This immersive celebration of Indian cuisine coincides with the festive spirit of Diwali, blending tradition with contemporary flair in a truly unforgettable island setting.
A beloved TV personality on MasterChef India, Chef Jolly brings over 30 years of culinary expertise to this special collaboration. Celebrated for his ability to blend royal Indian heritage with everyday comfort food, he unveils a vibrant menu inspired by his travels, culinary roots, and the rich tapestry of the Indian subcontinent.
Guests can expect standout creations such as Lamb Ghee Roast served on Malabar Bread Tacos, Cafreal Tiger Prawns, and his signature Butter Chicken. Each dish will be accompanied by fragrant biryanis, hand-rolled breads, toasted spices, and house-made chutneys—all carefully plated to evoke both nostalgia and discovery. A bespoke cocktail list brings further depth to the experience, with Indian-inspired blends such as The Great Indian and Imli Margarita, along with thoughtfully curated wines and low-ABV selections.
“Food is memory. It’s emotion. It’s a journey,” shares Chef Jolly. “To bring the vibrancy and soul of Indian cuisine to The St. Regis Maldives is a true privilege. Each dish tells a story, one of tradition, reinvention, and joy.”
As part of this collaboration, Marriott Bonvoy members have the exclusive opportunity to bid on an extraordinary Marriott Bonvoy Moments experience. The package includes a five-night stay for two guests in an Overwater Villa with Pool from October 19 to 24, with daily breakfast at Alba, a private six-course wine-paired dinner hosted by Chef Jolly himself, and a curated wellness experience featuring a signature massage and the renowned Blue Hole hydrotherapy journey at Iridium Spa. Round-trip seaplane transfers from Malé International Airport are also included, creating a seamless luxury journey from arrival to farewell.
Tucked away on its own private island, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is a destination that embodies barefoot luxury and discreet glamour. Its striking architecture, an elegant harmony of tropical modernism and local inspiration—blends seamlessly with the natural beauty of the atoll. The resort features 77 spacious villas, each offering panoramic ocean views or lush jungle surroundings, along with personalized St. Regis Butler Service. From restorative treatments at the award-winning Iridium Spa to yachting adventures aboard the resort’s private Azimut Flybridge, the experience is curated for those who seek both indulgence and escape.
This limited-time pop-up isn’t just a dining event, it’s a celebration of craftsmanship, heritage, and the unmatched power of storytelling through food. It’s where the timeless rituals of Indian hospitality meet the barefoot luxury of the Maldives.
Members can now bid for a Curated Culinary Experience with Chef Jolly and a five-night stay in at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort from now until 25 August through Marriott Bonvoy Moments. For more information, visit stregismaldives.com.
Sustainability in bloom at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives’ newly transformed Spice Garden
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives has unveiled its newly reimagined Spice Garden, a vibrant embodiment of sustainability, sensory exploration, and culinary innovation. Under the expert care of in-house horticulturist Zabih and the culinary guidance of Executive Chef Frank, the revitalised garden has become central to the resort’s garden-to-table ethos, shaping the evolution of the guest dining journey—most notably reflected in the enhanced Lazy Lunch menu.
Set within the resort’s grounds, the Spice Garden has undergone a significant transformation into a flourishing haven of organic herbs, spices, and edible plants, many of which now appear on the menu just hours after being harvested. This abundance of fresh, homegrown produce has redefined the resort’s culinary landscape, with seasonal ingredients and authentic flavours now taking pride of place, particularly in the Lazy Lunch offering.
The new direction has allowed for even greater incorporation of local harvests into the menu, with freshly picked herbs and vegetables enriching the taste and nutritional value of each dish. This approach also grants the chefs the freedom to adapt the menu according to the changing seasons, continuously presenting guests with something innovative and exciting.
To bring guests closer to this philosophy, Alila Kothaifaru has introduced a complimentary Spice Garden Walk, led by horticulturist Zabih. With his deep passion and careful stewardship, the garden has become a sensory-rich learning environment. Guests are encouraged to touch, smell, and taste a variety of tropical herbs and spices while learning about their origins, culinary uses, and environmental significance.
Zabih views the garden as an invitation to reconnect with nature, offering guests an experience that engages all the senses and fosters a deeper appreciation for the ingredients behind each meal. The garden walk and Lazy Lunch, though distinct experiences, together offer a comprehensive exploration of the journey from soil to plate.
Seasonal menus continue to draw inspiration from the garden, reinforcing the resort’s dedication to sustainability, wellness, and the use of locally sourced ingredients. General Manager Thomas affirms this vision, highlighting the Spice Garden as a symbol of the resort’s commitment to meaningful guest experiences. He notes that it reflects a broader aim to blend sustainability with cultural authenticity, offering visitors a more personal and enriching stay.
Whether strolling through the fragrant pathways of the garden or enjoying a sunlit lunch featuring ingredients harvested mere moments earlier, guests are invited to savour the harmony between cuisine, nature, and place—making every bite a celebration of the island’s rich natural abundance.
Malaa – The Maldivian Café: NH Kuda Rah’s new culinary jewel
NH Maldives Kuda Rah has announced the launch of its newest food and beverage outlet, Malaa – The Maldivian Café. Now open to guests, the café offers a taste of authentic Maldivian cuisine alongside interactive Maldivian cooking classes.
Guests staying at NH Maldives Kuda Rah can delve into the country’s rich culinary traditions with guidance from award-winning Executive Chef Farish Mukhthar. With over 22 years of experience in the hospitality and culinary industries across five-star and ultra-luxury resorts in the Maldives, Chef Farish brings a deep-rooted passion and refined expertise to the resort. Trained under renowned European celebrity chefs, he has earned a strong reputation for his culinary artistry.
The café focuses exclusively on authentic Maldivian dishes, using locally sourced ingredients from nearby islands as well as the chef’s own garden within the resort. Cooking classes offer guests the opportunity to prepare classic Maldivian dishes, such as curry and local salads, under the guidance of Chef Farish—culminating in a delicious homemade lunch.
As fish (both fresh and smoked) is the staple of the Maldivian diet, it is often prepared with coconut and rice or roshi (Maldivian flatbread). Other traditional ingredients include breadfruit and sweet potato—versatile and starchy staples that feature in a wide range of local dishes. The cuisine is often boldly spiced, with the fiery Scotch bonnet chilli, locally known as githeyo mirus, playing a central role. This essential chilli, along with herbs grown organically in the resort’s garden, imparts a distinctive heat and fruity flavour to many Maldivian dishes.
While many resorts in the Maldives offer a wide array of international cuisine—ranging from Italian and Japanese to French and Indian—the opportunity to savour authentic local flavours can be one of the most memorable aspects of travel. Malaa – The Maldivian Café provides a unique and immersive dining experience for those curious about Maldivian culinary heritage and the fascinating stories behind its traditional ingredients.
This initiative is part of NH Hotels & Resorts’ broader effort to connect guests with meaningful local experiences through its Live Local programme, under the Minor DISCOVERY loyalty scheme. The programme is designed to offer curated, immersive activities and authentic cultural encounters, allowing guests to engage more deeply with their destination.
W Maldives welcomes acclaimed ‘Dessert King’ Reynold Poernomo for Flavours Unscripted culinary takeover
W Maldives is turning up the flavor dial this August with a high-profile culinary collaboration that is equal parts bold, artful, and wildly indulgent. As part of the resort’s Dare To Taste programming under the Flavors Unscripted series, W Maldives will welcome acclaimed chef and culinary creative Reynold Poernomo for a two-part takeover on August 10 and 12, 2025. This exclusive collaboration is set to redefine island dining—one plate at a time.
Born in Indonesia and raised in Sydney, Chef Reynold is no stranger to pushing culinary boundaries. A self-taught prodigy who rose to fame as a finalist on MasterChef Australia, he quickly became known as the nation’s “Dessert King” for his intricate, art-driven creations. In 2016, he co-founded KOI Dessert Bar with his family, which has since become one of Sydney’s most iconic culinary destinations with a cult following. The brand expanded in 2017 with KOI Dessert Kitchen, a production space that also hosts exclusive masterclasses and guest chef collaborations. Reynold’s approach to food is anything but ordinary—his plates are immersive, imaginative, and unapologetically bold. This August, he brings that same creative fire to W Maldives.
The main event unfolds on August 12, when guests will have the rare opportunity to experience Chef Reynold’s culinary artistry firsthand at FISH, the resort’s signature overwater venue renowned for its sustainable ocean-to-table fine dining. For one night only, Chef Reynold will present a specially curated three-course dinner inspired by island ingredients, global technique, and his unmistakable visual flair. Guests can expect bold plating, layered flavors, and a few unexpected turns—this is Reynold unleashed, Maldives-style.
As part of this exclusive collaboration, W Maldives presents Marriott Bonvoy Moments–a once-in-a-lifetime experience for members to bid on a Private Castaway Dining Experience with Chef Reynold, paired with a luxurious four-night villa stay in a Premier Overwater One-Bedroom Villa from August 9 to 13, 2025. The package includes roundtrip shared seaplane transfers from Velana International Airport, daily breakfast, and a one-time signature treatment at AWAY Spa for the bid winner and their guest.
The highlight of the stay begins on August 10, with an intimate starlit dinner on Gaathafushi, W Maldives’ private castaway island, where Chef Reynold will personally host and curate a bespoke tasting menu. On August 12, the duo will receive front-row seats to his culinary showcase at FISH. With only one package available, anticipation is high and competition will be fierce.
To mark the collaboration, Chef Reynold will also unveil an exclusive signature dessert, created just for W Maldives and available on the menu for six months following his visit. Daring, decadent, and destined to be the most photographed dish on the island, it is a lasting tribute to this unforgettable partnership.
“There’s something electric about the Maldives—its textures, its moods, its light,” said Chef Reynold Poernomo. “This menu is my response to that. A dreamscape of flavor brought to life through technique, imagination, and a little island heat.”
Amila Handunwala, General Manager of W Maldives, added, “At W Maldives, we’re all about pushing boundaries—on the plate, behind the bar, and in the guest experience. Reynold brings a daring, creative energy that aligns perfectly with our vision. This isn’t just a dinner; it’s a story told in flavor.”
This collaboration is part of Flavors Unscripted, W Maldives’ platform for culinary expression where global tastemakers meet untamed island creativity and nothing is ever scripted. It is food without rules. Flavor without borders.
Tucked away in the heart of the North Ari Atoll and a 25-minute scenic seaplane journey from Velana International Airport, W Maldives is a bold luxury escape featuring 77 private villas—each with a plunge pool and unobstructed access to the Indian Ocean. Following a recent design refresh, the resort seamlessly blends contemporary luxury with the island’s raw natural beauty.
Members can now bid for a Private Castaway Dining Experience with Chef Reynold Poernomo and a four-night stay at W Maldives until July 21, 2025 through Marriott Bonvoy Moments.
Guests looking to stir things up in paradise can book the Stay, Dine, and Fly package, which includes daily breakfast, a three-course dinner, and roundtrip seaplane transfers. For more information, visit www.wmaldives.com or contact reservations.wmaldives@whotels.com.
