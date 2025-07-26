Fitness
Velassaru Maldives opens Reformer Pilates and Barre Studio
Velassaru Maldives has announced the opening of its brand-new Reformer Pilates and Barre Studio on 25 July 2025, offering guests an exceptional wellness experience in the heart of paradise. Combining style, comfort, and functionality, the new studio provides a peaceful yet invigorating space for guests to refresh both mind and body.
Open daily from 08:00 to 20:00, the studio is nestled among lush greenery, creating the perfect setting for wellness enthusiasts. Whether guests are experienced practitioners or beginners, Velassaru’s new movement space offers a variety of classes tailored to suit all fitness levels.
Barre Classes: Fun, Fitness, and Flexibility
For those keen to try something new, the Barre classes are open to everyone with no prior experience required. Inspired by ballet training, barre combines elegant movements with Pilates-style exercises, resistance work, and light weights to tone and strengthen the body. Classes are designed to improve balance, build strength, and enhance flexibility, all while moving to energising music in intimate group sessions of up to six participants. Private classes are also available for those seeking a more personalised experience.
Beginner classes start with a warm-up, followed by upper body exercises using free weights. Participants then move to the barre to focus on their thighs and glutes through small, controlled movements. The class concludes with a cool-down session and stretching.
Reformer Pilates: The Celebrity-Favourite Workout
Guests can also enjoy Reformer Pilates, a versatile workout favoured by athletes and celebrities such as Jeniffer Aniston, David Beckham and Novak Djokovic to name a few. Using the Reformer machine, this dynamic practice focuses on improving flexibility, core strength, and balance. Its spring-based resistance engages every muscle group, while the emphasis on controlled breathing promotes mindfulness, delivering a workout that is both meditative and powerful.
Beginner classes introduce the mechanics of the Reformer, breath-led core work, and posture awareness, incorporating exercises such as footwork, leg circles, the short box series (round back and flat back), the long stretch series, knee stretches, and the back rowing series.
Visiting Wellness Practitioner
Adding to the excitement, Velassaru will host renowned wellness practitioner Jyoti (Jazz) Kodwani from 15 August to 15 September 2025. During her residency, Jazz will offer a range of specialised Pilates classes and treatment sessions, catering to a variety of needs:
Discover the benefits of Therapeutic & Functional Pilates, designed to address chronic pain, postural imbalances, and injuries. These healing-focused sessions incorporate rehabilitation techniques, postural correction, and approaches to relieve issues such as back pain and sciatica.
Tailored Pilates classes are also available to meet specific needs. Prenatal and Postnatal Pilates focuses on core strength, pelvic health, and recovery. Runner’s Pilates helps improve stride and prevent injuries, while Athletes’ Pilates builds strength, agility, and flexibility.
Guests can join Jazz for dynamic Reformer Pilates sessions designed to enhance strength, balance, and control, catering to all fitness levels. Alternatively, they can try her Mat Pilates classes, offering low-impact, floor-based exercises centred on core strength. Jazz helps participants refine their technique and build endurance.
The opening of the studio marks another milestone in Velassaru’s commitment to holistic wellness, providing guests with the opportunity to experience something new and to recharge and reset amidst stunning natural beauty. With turquoise waters, powder-soft sands, and cutting-edge fitness facilities, Velassaru offers the ultimate escape for relaxation, renewal, and personal growth.
Tempo brings high-energy Wellbeing Week to Mercure Maldives Kooddoo
Tempo has successfully concluded a vibrant Wellbeing Week at Mercure Maldives Kooddoo, celebrating a dynamic blend of movement, energy, and community. The week-long initiative showcased an array of group fitness experiences curated by Radical Fitness – a globally acclaimed fitness brand founded in Argentina, renowned for its innovative programmes that integrate music, choreography, and athletic training to deliver impactful workouts across the globe.
The activities unfolded across various locations throughout the resort, offering both land and water-based formats for a comprehensive approach to wellness. A standout session took place in the resort’s main pool, where Tempo’s founder, Zinan, led a distinctive aqua fitness class. This session fused the intensity of mixed martial arts with resistance gloves and the fluid resistance of water, creating a revitalising yet challenging workout suitable for all fitness levels.
On the pool bar deck, further energy-filled sessions were held, led by Yan Fayaz, Tempo’s Commercial Director of Hospitality. Guests and staff participated in back-to-back classes of FightDo and Factor F. FightDo – Radical Fitness’s signature cardio-combat programme – draws inspiration from kickboxing, Muay Thai, and other martial arts disciplines, combining punches and kicks to rhythmically energising music for a full-body workout. In contrast, Factor F focused on strength and conditioning through a circuit-style format that utilised both bodyweight and equipment-based exercises to build power, endurance, and functional fitness. Both classes fostered a spirited atmosphere of teamwork and motivation among participants.
Adding star power to the week, the resort welcomed a special guest appearance by fitness influencer Laura Giromini, known as @Viverennewyork on Instagram, who led a one-off ‘Endurance Elite’ workout session.
Tempo continues to redefine wellness within the hospitality sector through its innovative, multi-dimensional fitness offerings tailored for modern resorts. Its flagship garage gym concept, now available in Malé and Hulhumalé, features high-performance equipment and expert-led coaching, providing members with focused, high-intensity training in an encouraging and personalised environment.
Through strategic partnerships with leading fitness organisations such as Radical Fitness International, Fitness Academy Europe, the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM), XEBEX, GETRXD, and BH Fitness, Tempo delivers a comprehensive ecosystem of fitness classes, certifications, and high-quality equipment across its resort projects. Notable collaborations include the certification of resort recreation teams via Fitness Academy Europe, as well as the introduction of FightDo and Factor F programmes at Pullman Maldives Maamutaa. Tempo has also recently completed two major certifications – the Basic Fitness Trainer certification and Radical Fitness’s Factor F programme – at the prominent Siyam World resort.
By designing purpose-built fitness spaces, integrating technology-driven programming, and aligning with global fitness brands, Tempo has positioned itself as a trailblazer in wellness solutions for hospitality. Its offerings go far beyond traditional gym access, enriching the guest experience with engaging, professional, and holistic fitness journeys.
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives welcomes celebrity trainer Faisal Abdalla for PMA Island Fitness Residency
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives, a haven for wellness seekers, has announced the upcoming PMA Island Takeover with Faisal Abdalla, a transformative 7-day fitness residency taking place from July 22 to 28, 2025. This immersive program invites guests to train with one of the fitness world’s most inspiring personalities while reconnecting with mind, body, and nature in the serene setting of the Maldives.
Renowned for its philosophy of redefining time and space, Kuda Villingili offers more than just tropical luxury—it’s a sanctuary where wellness meets island living. From sunrise to sunset, the resort’s programs are designed to awaken the senses, spark inner transformation, and embrace holistic wellbeing. This July, the island evolves into a playground of power, positivity, and purpose, guided by the high-energy coaching of Faisal Abdalla, known globally as Mr. PMA (Positive Mental Attitude).
Faisal Abdalla, best-selling author of The PMA Method and trainer to A-list celebrities, brings his signature mix of sweat and soul to Kuda Villingili’s shores. With a focus on mindset, motivation, and movement, his residency promises results that go beyond the physical and is open to guests of all fitness levels.
At Kuda Villingili, wellness isn’t confined to a spa or a gym—it’s an island-wide experience. From ocean breezes that fuel your workouts to nutrient-rich cuisine, serene natural beauty, and soulful connections, the resort inspires a lifestyle of balance and renewal.
“The PMA Island Takeover is more than a fitness retreat. It’s a reminder of what we’re capable of—physically and mentally—when we align movement with mindfulness,” says Faisal.
Whether you’re aiming to boost your strength, shift your mindset, or simply rediscover joy through movement, this residency offers a rare opportunity to be coached by one of the best in the business—against the backdrop of a private island sanctuary where connection, wellness, and experience are at the heart of every stay, Kuda Villingili blends luxurious living with soulful moments. From curated wellness residencies to world-class dining and barefoot adventures, the resort invites guests to craft their own version of paradise—on their own time, at their own pace.
Global Wellness Day 2025 at Milaidhoo: journey of transformation and reconnection
On Global Wellness Day, celebrated on 14th June 2025, Milaidhoo invites guests to embrace a deeper sense of presence and harmony through its unique wellbeing philosophy rooted in ‘slow living.’ Reflecting the global theme of #ReconnectMagenta, which emphasises the importance of meaningful connections, Milaidhoo’s curated programme encourages guests to reconnect with themselves, the community, and the natural world in one of the most serene settings on Earth.
Situated in the heart of the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Milaidhoo is more than a boutique island retreat; it is a sanctuary for mindful rejuvenation. At Milaidhoo, wellness extends beyond the spa, permeating every detail of the guest experience — from barefoot living and soulful seclusion to fresh, nourishing cuisine and personalised wellness menus designed to support individual journeys of transformation.
Global Wellness Day 2025 at Milaidhoo will begin with a soul-awakening dynamic cleansing and yoga nidra session at 8:00 on an exclusive sandbank. This session offers guests a chance to silence external noise, realign with their inner rhythm, and reconnect with themselves amidst the Indian Ocean horizon.
At 11:00, guests will have the opportunity to participate in a coral plantation activity led by the resort’s marine biologist at the Ocean Stories Aquatic Centre. This interactive conservation initiative allows guests to give back to the local ecosystem and fosters an emotional connection to the broader community of life beneath the waves.
In the afternoon, from 16:00 to 17:00, guests can embark on a guided mindful walking experience around the island. This activity invites participants to reconnect with nature through observation and intention, with each barefoot step across soft sand and lush jungle paths revealing the healing power of nature.
At Milaidhoo, food is an integral part of wellness, with every dish curated with wellbeing in mind. Whether it is plant-based vitality bowls from the Chef’s Garden, fresh-caught seafood, or custom-designed menus tailored to individual health goals, guests are encouraged to nourish not only their bodies but also their senses.
Paul van Frank, Milaidhoo’s general manager, shared, “Our wellness ethos embraces the art of slowing down and living in the moment. Global Wellness Day is an opportunity to remind guests of the power of reconnecting with themselves, with each other, and with the beautiful world around them.”
