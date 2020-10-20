Velassaru Maldives crowned ‘highly commended’ INVITED Hotel of the Year at SLH Awards

Velassaru Maldives has been recognised with a ‘Highly Commended’ accolade in the INVITED Hotel of the Year category at the 2020 SLH Awards.

Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH) is the proud champion of the most incredible community of independently minded hotels in the world, and according to Velassaru, “It’s a great achievement to have stood out among them all. We are happy to share our celebration to all of our amazing guests and team members especially in these challenging times.”

INVITED is SLH’s member loyalty programme. Making each SLH member experience better, INVITED rewards travellers each time you make a booking on SLH.com or through the SLH Voice Channel.

The hotels that have won this year’s awards, along with the 47 Highly Commended hotels, represent the hard work and heart behind SLH’s entire community and the fact that a first-class hotel is still a first-class hotel.

Owned and operated by leading local hotel group Universal Resorts, Velassaru is located in South Male Atoll and accessible by a short 25-minute speedboat ride from the main Velana International Airport.

Velassaru offers luxurious beachfront and overwater accommodation with uninterrupted ocean views. Featuring wooden ceilings and floors for a tropical atmosphere, the contemporary-styled villas and bungalows offer chic serenity.

A wide variety of international specialities are offered at Velassaru’s five restaurants, including fresh contemporary seafood, Japanese, international and grill pan Indian options. The two beach bars serve cocktails and wines.

Guests can enjoy relaxing spa treatments in overwater pavilions, or hop on a Maldivian boat and watch the crew demonstrate traditional fishing methods. Other resort facilities include a fitness centre, tennis court and infinity pool with the view of the beach and the ocean.