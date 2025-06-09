Food
Michelin-starred Chef Darren Chin brings exclusive gourmet experience to The Nautilus Maldives
As part of its signature Masters for Masters series, The Nautilus Maldives is to host an exceptional gastronomic residency from 5th to 7th November 2025, featuring acclaimed Michelin-starred Chef Darren Chin. Renowned as one of Southeast Asia’s leading culinary voices, Chef Darren will present two bespoke dinners at Zeytoun and a sunset cocktail soirée at Naiboli Poolside Bar. This exclusive experience promises an evocative journey of taste and memory — where classical French technique meets Southeast Asian soul, shaped by the rhythm of the Indian Ocean.
Chef Darren’s culinary philosophy is rooted in heritage and a reverence for craftsmanship. A graduate of Le Cordon Bleu Paris with highest honours, he returned to Malaysia to find the celebrated DC Restaurant, a fine dining institution lauded for its precision, purity, and sense of place. Awarded a Michelin star in 2023 and retaining it in 2025 edition, his cuisine is guided by five pillars: exploration, sustainability, local sourcing, harmony, and a profound connection to origin. In 2025, he was appointed Chevalier (Knight) of the Ordre du Mérite Agricole by the French Republic — a national honour recognising his contribution to French gastronomy in Malaysia.
The Global Discovery Menu: A Modern Southeast Asian Narrative
During his three-night residency, Chef Darren will unveil his signature Global Discovery menu, a deeply personal interpretation of modern Southeast Asian gastronomy. Each of the two dinners will feature thoughtfully curated dishes that draw on the region’s diverse produce, from bold spices and delicate herbs to fermented notes and responsibly sourced seafood. Through subtle layers and nuanced flavour pairings, each course will unfold as a dialogue between tradition and reinvention, honouring the spirit of Malaysia as a multicultural mosaic while embracing creative freedom.
A Journey Across Island Settings
The culinary experience will be set in two atmospheric locations on the island. The dinners will be hosted at Zeytoun, The Nautilus’s overwater signature dining restaurant, where panoramic ocean views set a tranquil stage for intimate exploration. Guests will also be welcomed to Naiboli Poolside Bar during Nautilus Rising, a cocktail soirée featuring signature canapés by Chef Darren, a barefoot-chic evening framed by curated sounds, warm breezes and unhurried conversations.
A Shared Vision of Creative Freedom
“This collaboration is about more than cuisine,” says Chef Darren Chin. “It’s about creating space — for the ingredient, for emotion, for reflection. The Nautilus offers the perfect canvas for that kind of artistry — where each dish becomes a conversation between craft and place.”
“We are honoured to welcome Chef Darren to The Nautilus,” adds Adan Gomez, General Manager of The Nautilus. “His pursuit of integrity, refinement, and storytelling through cuisine resonates deeply with our philosophy of free-spirited experiences and timeless hospitality. Together, we invite our guests to a rare and meaningful culinary encounter.”
Event Details:
- Date: 5-7 November 2025
- Location: The Nautilus Maldives
For more information visit the resort’s website here. To book your stay, please contact hello@thenautilusmaldives.com.
Cooking
Michelin-Star magic: Chef Igles Corelli to host exclusive culinary week at Lily Beach Resort
Lily Beach Resort & Spa has announce an exclusive culinary collaboration with renowned Italian chef and Gambero Rosso TV personality, Michelin-Star Chef Igles Corelli. This special event will take place from 11th to 18th August 2025, bringing Corelli’s award-winning expertise and distinctive culinary philosophy to the Maldives for an unforgettable gastronomic experience.
Chef Igles Corelli rose to national and international prominence during the 1980s and 1990s as the head chef of the legendary Il Trigabolo in Ferrara, where he earned two Michelin stars and played a pivotal role in ushering in a new era of Italian cuisine. He later founded La Locanda della Tamerice, which earned another Michelin star, and served as executive chef of Atman, further solidifying his reputation for innovation and excellence in the culinary world.
In 2012, Chef Corelli introduced the concept of Circular Cooking on the Gambero Rosso Channel—a zero-waste culinary philosophy that aligns seamlessly with Lily Beach’s commitment to mindful, ingredient-focused cuisine.
Lily Beach is internationally celebrated for its pristine natural beauty, five-star hospitality, and world-class dining experiences. With a wide array of restaurants and bars, the resort offers something to please every palate—from refined à la carte dinners and vibrant live cooking stations to fresh, global cuisine served in relaxed, beachfront settings. Culinary highlights include gourmet international buffets at Lily Maa and signature overwater Asian fusion at Tamarind, each meal elevated by breathtaking ocean views and genuine Maldivian warmth.
During his stay, Chef Corelli will conduct a full-day training session with the resort’s in-house culinary team, culminating in a one-night-only Signature Dinner for guests. In addition, he will curate a daily ‘Dish of the Day’ featured on AQVA Restaurant’s lunch menu throughout the week.
This collaboration reflects Lily Beach’s ongoing dedication to providing exceptional gastronomic experiences. Guests will enjoy the rare opportunity to explore the artistry of a chef who has shaped the course of Italian cuisine and inspired generations of culinary professionals.
Set against the stunning backdrop of the Maldives’ South Ari Atoll, this culinary event promises a week of elevated dining, innovation, and unforgettable flavours.
Cooking
Ifuru Island Maldives’ Social House introduces authentic Indian Thali experience
Ifuru Island Maldives has unveiled its newest culinary journey: the Indian Thali at Social House. This signature dining experience pays homage to the vibrant flavours, diversity, and cultural warmth of Indian cuisine, reimagined in the heart of the Maldives.
Inspired by Ayurveda’s Six Taste Theory, the Indian Thali is designed to provide a perfectly balanced meal that nourishes both body and soul. Guests can savour an array of authentic dishes that reflect India’s culinary soul, presented with the modern flair and island elegance that define Ifuru Island.
The Thali includes a generous spread of delights such as Jhinga Laziz, Butter Chicken, Boti Masala, Dal Makhani, Palak Paneer, Chana Masala, Tomato Rasam, served alongside Jeera Rice, Paratha, Mango Chutney, Masala Onion, Papadum, and a decadent Gulab Jamun Cheesecake.
“Crafting this Indian Thali has been a labour of love,” says Nadedja Bouacha, Executive Chef at Ifuru Island Maldives. “Each element is carefully prepared to honour India’s diverse culinary heritage while offering our guests a rich, comforting, and authentic experience in a setting as extraordinary as our island.”
The Indian Thali is now available at Social House, the resort’s popular dining venue known for blending global flavors with local flair and laid-back luxury.
Whether you’re a fan of Indian cuisine or a first-time explorer, the Indian Thali at Ifuru Island is a celebration of culture, taste, and mindful eating.
Drink
Master Sommelier Kamal Malik to host exclusive dinner at Ithaa Underwater Gem
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is set to host an exclusive champagne pairing dinner at its iconic Ithaa Underwater Gem on 23 May 2025. Leading the experience is Kamal Malik, India’s only Master Sommelier and judge for the 2025 Decanter World Wine Awards.
Guests will indulge in a specially curated six-course menu featuring refined dishes from land and sea, each paired with a selection of Ruinart’s elegant cuvées—including Dom Ruinart Blanc de Blanc and Rosé. This one-night-only event offers a rare opportunity to experience expert wine pairing in one of the world’s most unique dining settings, five meters below the ocean’s surface.
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is part of Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton's 24 world-class brands.
For more information or to book your experience, please visit www.conradmaldives.com or email mlehi.experiences@conradhotels.com or contact +960 6680629.
