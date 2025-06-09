Michelin-starred Chef Darren Chin brings exclusive gourmet experience to The Nautilus Maldives

As part of its signature Masters for Masters series, The Nautilus Maldives is to host an exceptional gastronomic residency from 5th to 7th November 2025, featuring acclaimed Michelin-starred Chef Darren Chin. Renowned as one of Southeast Asia’s leading culinary voices, Chef Darren will present two bespoke dinners at Zeytoun and a sunset cocktail soirée at Naiboli Poolside Bar. This exclusive experience promises an evocative journey of taste and memory — where classical French technique meets Southeast Asian soul, shaped by the rhythm of the Indian Ocean.

Chef Darren’s culinary philosophy is rooted in heritage and a reverence for craftsmanship. A graduate of Le Cordon Bleu Paris with highest honours, he returned to Malaysia to find the celebrated DC Restaurant, a fine dining institution lauded for its precision, purity, and sense of place. Awarded a Michelin star in 2023 and retaining it in 2025 edition, his cuisine is guided by five pillars: exploration, sustainability, local sourcing, harmony, and a profound connection to origin. In 2025, he was appointed Chevalier (Knight) of the Ordre du Mérite Agricole by the French Republic — a national honour recognising his contribution to French gastronomy in Malaysia.

The Global Discovery Menu: A Modern Southeast Asian Narrative

During his three-night residency, Chef Darren will unveil his signature Global Discovery menu, a deeply personal interpretation of modern Southeast Asian gastronomy. Each of the two dinners will feature thoughtfully curated dishes that draw on the region’s diverse produce, from bold spices and delicate herbs to fermented notes and responsibly sourced seafood. Through subtle layers and nuanced flavour pairings, each course will unfold as a dialogue between tradition and reinvention, honouring the spirit of Malaysia as a multicultural mosaic while embracing creative freedom.

A Journey Across Island Settings

The culinary experience will be set in two atmospheric locations on the island. The dinners will be hosted at Zeytoun, The Nautilus’s overwater signature dining restaurant, where panoramic ocean views set a tranquil stage for intimate exploration. Guests will also be welcomed to Naiboli Poolside Bar during Nautilus Rising, a cocktail soirée featuring signature canapés by Chef Darren, a barefoot-chic evening framed by curated sounds, warm breezes and unhurried conversations.

A Shared Vision of Creative Freedom

“This collaboration is about more than cuisine,” says Chef Darren Chin. “It’s about creating space — for the ingredient, for emotion, for reflection. The Nautilus offers the perfect canvas for that kind of artistry — where each dish becomes a conversation between craft and place.”

“We are honoured to welcome Chef Darren to The Nautilus,” adds Adan Gomez, General Manager of The Nautilus. “His pursuit of integrity, refinement, and storytelling through cuisine resonates deeply with our philosophy of free-spirited experiences and timeless hospitality. Together, we invite our guests to a rare and meaningful culinary encounter.”

Event Details:

Date: 5-7 November 2025

Location: The Nautilus Maldives

For more information visit the resort’s website here. To book your stay, please contact hello@thenautilusmaldives.com.